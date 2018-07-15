July 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #542

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I’m sure all of you have read this old article, but I just discovered it, and absolutely LOVE it! If anyone ever says Trump isn’t focused like a laser on a long term goal, send them to this.
1984 The Expanding Empire of Donald Trump – William E. Geist
Fascinating article/only 37 years old in 1984. –
“IT IS NOT YET 9 AM SPENDING A DAY WITH Donald Trump is like driving a Ferrari without the windshield. It’s exhilarating.”
Reminds me that we are having the ride of our lives
with PDJT and to think it is just the beginning/SO LUCKY.
Great article!
Here is the interview with Piers Morgan where the quote was taken.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5954517/PIERS-MORGAN-close-personal-Donald-Air-Force-One.html
Love the picture!
I do too! Hollyhocks in the backround are the perfect touch 🙂
Animals. Oh, wait – are these the special gang members that Nasty Pelosi wants us to invite over for dinner??? You first, Nasty.
Old Nan is too crazy and scary for the Animals .
One supper with her and they would be running for the border.
Panic about The Putin meeting , what do the Russians know that they don’t want us to find out ?
Just one example :
https://nypost.com/2002/04/06/fbi-traitor-dug-for-clinton-dirt/
Back to the Future – April, 2002!
Thomas has a THREAD on the Greenpeace idiot – click on tweet
So…. next time does POTUS guess that this is actually a terrorist using your same strategy? Maybe your stunt will end up with someone dead!
Looking beyond Strozk and the corruption at the FBI and DOJ there’s light at the end of tunnel. That light is President Trump’s two Supreme Court nominations and hopefully at least two more. With the Supreme Court in Conservative control the Leftist ability to legislate a progressive agenda through Lawfare will abruptly cease.
Churchill’s first address to congress December 1941.
Another great address, worth a listen again if you didn’t catch it back in 1982:
British Parliament: President Reagan’s Address to Members of the British Parliament – 6/8/82
Best picture of our POTUS evah!!!!
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
Speech Problems Mar Pelosi Appearance: Says Tax Cut Will Add ‘2 Children Dollars More’ To Deficit/
JULY 13, 2018
BY KYLE OLSON
“Will Democrats ever address what appears to be afflicting their leader?”
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/pelosi-confuses-russia-china-says-tax-cut-will-add-2-children-dollars-more-to-deficit/
Can’t believe she is the “FACE” of the Democrat Party/RED WAVE COMING.
I think she is PERFECT….
Demented and delusional… The epitome of a Dem.
bravo rumpole2…
you are so right !
She never has made any sense, but now she clearly belongs in a care home. They have some excellent facilities here in the Bay Area. They are kind of pricey, but old Nan can afford it. She has done quite well for herself at our expense.
This made me think of a great business plan. A senior day care facility for aging congress critters that refuse to leave congress, but are suffering from early onset dementia. They would, of course, be escorted to and from the critical votes or committee meetings.
Oh, Wow! Nasty looks like she is in the early stages of dementia/alzheimers or Parkinson’s or some other neurological problem. This is not the normal speech pattern of a well individual. She struggles to form her words, she struggles to formulate her sentences, looks to others to complete her thoughts, and so on. This is really, really bad, folks.
Judge Jeanine Pirro
Full Show
. https://youtu.be/WTVJvBwOYKo
1)Opening St.
2)Darryl Issa
3)Huckabee
4)Bongino, Reines
5)Mercedes Schlapp
6)Candace Owens
Thank you. 🙂
Judge Jeanine did a great job tonight. She stated very clearly that the Russia Hoax is nothing more than a cover for Spygate. I don’t believe I’ve heard anybody come out and say it that plainly on TV before.
Dan Bongino also did an outstanding job facing off with that douchebag Philippe Reines. It’s probably a good thing they weren’t both in studio, or Dan may have gotten himself into trouble. I know he despises Reines as much as we all do.
Pirro, Bongino, Phillip Reines
(former Clinton advisor)
(8:57)
I like that they never really let him get rolling with his BS. If anybody is going to put that POS on TV, that is the way he needs to be handled.
Thomas is on a roll… another THREAD on Iranian mullahs – click on tweet
Evil savages is an understatement.
Thomas Wictor is on to something
with the Strzok Iranian connection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One less Swamp to drain…
Is he really holding obummers tie? Theres several sex jokes and just as many kgb blackmail jokes too in that.
LikeLike
Is that real? Why haven’t we seen this before?
President Trump recently met the Queen of England and he did not bow down to her. He respectfully shook her hand. The Twitter outrage mob attacked the US President calling him vulgar and disrespectful. They are wrong.
Obama enjoyed humiliating America. That’s why he genuflected to anyone and everyone. That aside, American presidents should bow to NO ONE. Especially royalty.
We fought a revolutionary war to avoid doing it.
Unfortunately, too many Americans continue to pay homage to the toffee-nosed British royalty and remain transfixed by a so-called superior caste of human. Recently a royal wedding took place in England and they spent millions of dollars stripped from their ‘subjects’ to do it. Many Americans gushed. I refused to give it one second of my attention.
Aragorn earned his throne through leadership and his willingness to put his life on the line. He earned it by merit. Today’s ‘royal people’ have simply won the genetic lottery. They inherited their rings of power.
They are not superior to us—especially in the morality department.
—Ben Garrison
Great one Ben…
Thanks for posting Citizen817
Trouble in paradise. Liberals about to tear down the one guy who was going to make their utopian dreams come true. 😂
Liberalism is a mental disorder! – Michael Savage
LOL! After dinner this evening, I settled down in my favorite chair and looked at the TV listings to see what was on tonight. My eye was drawn to a listing on the local NPR station, KOPB of a one hour show titled “Hillary”. I was about ready to lose my dinner when I read the description that said it was a “Chronicle of the early life of Sir Edmund Hillary”.
I wondered why it only used her first name, but was pleasantly surprised to find it has nothing to do with the Wicked Witch of Chappaqua, N.Y. What a relief.
What ever happened to the Montgomery Mass Surveillance Case?
As I have written in this Newsmax blog and elsewhere particularly of late, my client, former NSA and CIA contractor Dennis Montgomery, holds the keys to disproving the false claims of those representatives and senators on the House and Senate intelligence committees, reportedly as well as FBI Director James Comey, that there is no evidence that the president and his men were wiretapped.
Montgomery left the NSA and CIA with 47 hard drives and over 600 million pages of information, much of which is classified, and sought to come forward legally as a whistleblower to appropriate government entities, including congressional intelligence committees, to expose that the spy agencies were engaged for years in systematic illegal surveillance on prominent Americans, including the chief justice of the Supreme Court, other justices, 156 judges, prominent businessmen such as Donald Trump, and even yours truly. Working side by side with Obama’s former Director of National Intelligence (DIA), James Clapper, and Obama’s former Director of the CIA, John Brennan, Montgomery witnessed “up close and personal” this “Orwellian Big Brother” intrusion on privacy, likely for potential coercion, blackmail or other nefarious purposes.
https://www.newsmax.com/LarryKlayman/chariman-nunes-fbi-james-comey-montgomery-whitsleblower/2017/03/19/id/779551/
