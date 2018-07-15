July 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #542

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:20 am

    I’m sure all of you have read this old article, but I just discovered it, and absolutely LOVE it! If anyone ever says Trump isn’t focused like a laser on a long term goal, send them to this.
    1984 The Expanding Empire of Donald Trump – William E. Geist

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      July 15, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Fascinating article/only 37 years old in 1984. –

      “IT IS NOT YET 9 AM SPENDING A DAY WITH Donald Trump is like driving a Ferrari without the windshield. It’s exhilarating.”

      Reminds me that we are having the ride of our lives
      with PDJT and to think it is just the beginning/SO LUCKY.

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. phoenixRising says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • olderwiser21 says:
      July 15, 2018 at 1:01 am

      Animals. Oh, wait – are these the special gang members that Nasty Pelosi wants us to invite over for dinner??? You first, Nasty.

      • BetsyRossRocked says:
        July 15, 2018 at 1:10 am

        Old Nan is too crazy and scary for the Animals .
        One supper with her and they would be running for the border.

  9. Mariposa323 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Panic about The Putin meeting , what do the Russians know that they don’t want us to find out ?
    Just one example :
    https://nypost.com/2002/04/06/fbi-traitor-dug-for-clinton-dirt/

  10. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. phoenixRising says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Thomas has a THREAD on the Greenpeace idiot – click on tweet

  12. California Joe says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Looking beyond Strozk and the corruption at the FBI and DOJ there’s light at the end of tunnel. That light is President Trump’s two Supreme Court nominations and hopefully at least two more. With the Supreme Court in Conservative control the Leftist ability to legislate a progressive agenda through Lawfare will abruptly cease.

  13. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:27 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:28 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement

  18. Marygrace Powers says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Speech Problems Mar Pelosi Appearance: Says Tax Cut Will Add ‘2 Children Dollars More’ To Deficit/

    JULY 13, 2018
    BY KYLE OLSON

    “Will Democrats ever address what appears to be afflicting their leader?”

    http://www.theamericanmirror.com/pelosi-confuses-russia-china-says-tax-cut-will-add-2-children-dollars-more-to-deficit/

    Can’t believe she is the “FACE” of the Democrat Party/RED WAVE COMING.

    • rumpole2 says:
      July 15, 2018 at 12:42 am

      I think she is PERFECT….
      Demented and delusional… The epitome of a Dem.

    • joeknuckles says:
      July 15, 2018 at 12:57 am

      She never has made any sense, but now she clearly belongs in a care home. They have some excellent facilities here in the Bay Area. They are kind of pricey, but old Nan can afford it. She has done quite well for herself at our expense.
      This made me think of a great business plan. A senior day care facility for aging congress critters that refuse to leave congress, but are suffering from early onset dementia. They would, of course, be escorted to and from the critical votes or committee meetings.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      July 15, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Oh, Wow! Nasty looks like she is in the early stages of dementia/alzheimers or Parkinson’s or some other neurological problem. This is not the normal speech pattern of a well individual. She struggles to form her words, she struggles to formulate her sentences, looks to others to complete her thoughts, and so on. This is really, really bad, folks.

  19. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro
    Full Show
    . https://youtu.be/WTVJvBwOYKo

    1)Opening St.
    2)Darryl Issa
    3)Huckabee
    4)Bongino, Reines
    5)Mercedes Schlapp
    6)Candace Owens

  20. joeknuckles says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Judge Jeanine did a great job tonight. She stated very clearly that the Russia Hoax is nothing more than a cover for Spygate. I don’t believe I’ve heard anybody come out and say it that plainly on TV before.
    Dan Bongino also did an outstanding job facing off with that douchebag Philippe Reines. It’s probably a good thing they weren’t both in studio, or Dan may have gotten himself into trouble. I know he despises Reines as much as we all do.

  21. phoenixRising says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Thomas is on a roll… another THREAD on Iranian mullahs – click on tweet

  22. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:31 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:36 am

  24. phoenixRising says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:42 am

  25. phoenixRising says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:44 am

  26. phoenixRising says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:49 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:49 am

    President Trump recently met the Queen of England and he did not bow down to her. He respectfully shook her hand. The Twitter outrage mob attacked the US President calling him vulgar and disrespectful. They are wrong.

    Obama enjoyed humiliating America. That’s why he genuflected to anyone and everyone. That aside, American presidents should bow to NO ONE. Especially royalty.

    We fought a revolutionary war to avoid doing it.

    Unfortunately, too many Americans continue to pay homage to the toffee-nosed British royalty and remain transfixed by a so-called superior caste of human. Recently a royal wedding took place in England and they spent millions of dollars stripped from their ‘subjects’ to do it. Many Americans gushed. I refused to give it one second of my attention.

    Aragorn earned his throne through leadership and his willingness to put his life on the line. He earned it by merit. Today’s ‘royal people’ have simply won the genetic lottery. They inherited their rings of power.

    They are not superior to us—especially in the morality department.

    —Ben Garrison

  28. dufrst says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Trouble in paradise. Liberals about to tear down the one guy who was going to make their utopian dreams come true. 😂

    Liberalism is a mental disorder! – Michael Savage

  29. andyocoregon says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:56 am

    LOL! After dinner this evening, I settled down in my favorite chair and looked at the TV listings to see what was on tonight. My eye was drawn to a listing on the local NPR station, KOPB of a one hour show titled “Hillary”. I was about ready to lose my dinner when I read the description that said it was a “Chronicle of the early life of Sir Edmund Hillary”.
    I wondered why it only used her first name, but was pleasantly surprised to find it has nothing to do with the Wicked Witch of Chappaqua, N.Y. What a relief.

  30. Matrony says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:58 am

    What ever happened to the Montgomery Mass Surveillance Case?
    As I have written in this Newsmax blog and elsewhere particularly of late, my client, former NSA and CIA contractor Dennis Montgomery, holds the keys to disproving the false claims of those representatives and senators on the House and Senate intelligence committees, reportedly as well as FBI Director James Comey, that there is no evidence that the president and his men were wiretapped.

    Montgomery left the NSA and CIA with 47 hard drives and over 600 million pages of information, much of which is classified, and sought to come forward legally as a whistleblower to appropriate government entities, including congressional intelligence committees, to expose that the spy agencies were engaged for years in systematic illegal surveillance on prominent Americans, including the chief justice of the Supreme Court, other justices, 156 judges, prominent businessmen such as Donald Trump, and even yours truly. Working side by side with Obama’s former Director of National Intelligence (DIA), James Clapper, and Obama’s former Director of the CIA, John Brennan, Montgomery witnessed “up close and personal” this “Orwellian Big Brother” intrusion on privacy, likely for potential coercion, blackmail or other nefarious purposes.

    https://www.newsmax.com/LarryKlayman/chariman-nunes-fbi-james-comey-montgomery-whitsleblower/2017/03/19/id/779551/

