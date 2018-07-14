July 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #541

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 4 people
Had to share
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Makin’ Bacon”
Perfect bit of “free speech” for Khan 🙂
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that so many Dems are starting to wake up and leave that mess behind, I think it’s time to get this vid to go viral again. Judging by the comments, it’s been a couple years since people have seen it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller Plagiarizes Right-Wing YouTube Journalist’s Lawsuit Against Podesta in New Russian Indictments; DOJ’s Big Splash Appears Fabricated
Posted on July 13, 2018 by admin
“U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has spent untold millions investigating Russia, President Trump and all things Trump but his latest indictments of 12 alledged Russian operatives lifts language and content from the pending lawsuit of a humble YouTube journalist.
George Webb sued John Podesta in 2017, along with other elected and public officials including Justice Department personnel but today, exact language, accusations and content from Webb’s suit appeared in the Justice Department’s indictment. Beyond strange.
Mueller swiped Webb’s hacking allegations against Imran Awan and simply flipped them — almost word for word — and made the exact allegations against Russian operatives.
How did the exact wording and language from Webb’s civil lawsuit
filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia appear in Mueller’s big Russian criminal indictment?
Is the Special Council cutting corners now and simply stealing content from other lawsuits? Even a suit against DOJ personnel? Where is all the money going to then?
When was Mueller’s new indictments drafted, during Thursday’s House
testimony of FBI Agent Peter Strzok? Why would you need to steal content for Russian indictments if your case was well researched and legitimate?
Some slick sleuthing from Twitter investigator @myhtopoeic pinpointed the plagiarism, a practice likewise considered taboo in legal circles — not only the literary arena.
Mueller’s “new” indictment seems to mirror the majority of Webb’s civil suit in theme, wording and allegations.”
https://truepundit.com/mueller-plagiarizes-right-wing-youtube-journalists-lawsuit-against-podesta-in-new-russian-indictments-dojs-big-splash-appears-fabricated/
Mueller/Rosenstein fabricated the lawsuit for the
Russian indictment/CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP.
LikeLike
“I have to laugh when reading hundreds of reports all praising the details of the Mueller indictment, but not a single person looking past the explained outcome and looking for the source material – from which the FBI created their conclusions. Why? Because it doesn’t exist…
The indictment is a grand exposition in explaining something without a single citation of factual evidence for how they arrived at the multitude of conclusions.
Consider this takeaway from a left-wing group who love the indictment:
“The indictment is impressive in its detail and the specificity of its allegations. It shows that Mueller has developed extremely good evidence. Where is it coming from?” (link)”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/13/rosenstein-delivers-indictments-for-12-russians-then-buries-in-lock-box-of-doj-national-security-division/
sd, this substantiates exactly what you stated earlier.
Source material courtesy George Webb. LOL.
LikeLike
LikeLike
PTrump is visiting UK and meeting Putin and both countries are in news for involvement in 2016 election. FusionGPS and Obama illegal spying was happening from UK. Russia has all the Clintons karma list. I hope PTrump would change this Mueller/DOJ game after this trip. The Deep state has no idea what is happening there in one to one meeting.
LikeLike
Bombard’s Body Language on psycho-stroke testimony: (22m)
Second half better than first half. Considerable commentary on the fib lawyer advising stroke.
tldw; stroke’s brain shrunk from being locked into his belief system.
. https://www.bitchute.com/video/nYKo2s8RL6ck/
LikeLike
Soon POTUS and Putin will be in Helsinki formulating the 2020 campaign strategy. It will be Putin’s job to make Kamela appear abrasive and arrogant, and completely out of touch with working class reality. Once this challenge is met, its on to the DNC computers which will reveal that their strategy is to let everyone in Mexico and Central America vote by mail.
Then POTUS will present the 12 indicted Russionnheros with medals, featuring crossed schlongs over a reset button.
LikeLike
Three Capitol Hill interns denied Uber service over a MAGA hat speak with Laura Ingraham
LikeLike