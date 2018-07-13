July 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #540

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed, where is the Attorney General?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where the hell is Sessions for real??? After today’s testimony from Strzok, how can continue to hide?
Those that still defend Sessions please help me to understand why he’s silent and how that is helping Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not concerned about Sessions helping President Trump, I am concerned that he help the country.
LikeLike
It’s late, and maybe my brain was fried by too much Mr. Skunk today, but all of a sudden, reading this tweet tonight, I saw “Where is the Attorney General?” in a new light. I saw it as a teasing question to the corrupt creatures on the other side. After all, they don’t know where he is and what he is doing either. Hmmmm…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I don’t see it as a slam at all. I think those scumballs are soon going to find out where he is and what he’s been doing.
LikeLike
April 18, 2018 Congress referred for criminal prosecution Comey, H. Clinton, Lynch, McCabe, Page, Strzok, Yates, Boente. – https://gosar.house.gov/uploadedfiles/criminal-referral.pdf
It’s almost three months and no action has been taken. Let me guess, it’s interdimensional chess. Sure it is.
LikeLike
Agree JX.
The silence from Sessions is deafening.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pray to keep our President and First Lady safe from all evil and bring them safely back home. Surround them with our love and a hedge of protection that can not be breached.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen, Volgarian! For some reason, I have felt uneasy this week and have felt a need to pray even more than ever for the safety and security of our Very Stable Genius and his lovely wife. Thank you for joining me in that prayer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right there with you.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
May the Good Lord bless, protect and guide our Lion of a President, Donald J. Trump, his family and his administrative team. In Christ’s Name, Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying the same, right alongside you!
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLike
Might I ask you to add a request that Attorney General Sessions call home?
LikeLike
Troll gonna troll
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
After seeing the creepy Strzok smirking and squirming today, what can we expect from Lisa Page tomorrow? Levitating and 360 degree head spinning?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The current hearings and investigations are tiresome and generally meaningless. They are nearly as bad as watching television. And the hearings and investigations are mostly made possible by the power and resources of the Democrat Party. It may be that widespread government corruption and obstruction of the Trump Administration will be reduced when the Democrat Party collapses. Globalists worldwide will lose much influence when there is no longer a strong Democrat National Convention and Democrat political party.
Many are saying that the Democrat Party is soon going to collapse. Perhaps it is true. What then will happen to the people who are Democrats, separate from the Party?
The Whig Party of the middle 1800’s eventually got to the point where many members still wanted to tolerate Slavery, and many in the party did not. The Whig Party finally broke up when these two sides could no longer share a single party. Those of the Whig Party who insisted that slavery be abolished then formed the Republican Party.
Today, the Democrat Party might also be described as being of two major factions. There are those who are more traditional democrats and simply want the government to be proactive in social support programs, basically socialists of the sort in Denmark who have formed a workable nation and government with high taxation and many public social benefits.
The other faction of the current Democrat Party are those who support deviance, murder and sedition. The lives of these people are centered around homosexuality, abortion and unfettered illegal immigration. They are basically working to destroy America, and particularly the Trump Administration, and they will do just about anything to that end.
We might therefore say the Democrat Party is currently made up of the socialists and the seditionists. Unlike the two factions of the Whig Party, these two factions of the Democrat Party are not in great disagreement, and they are not diametrically opposed in views and perspectives. It might be said that the major area where they disagree is that the socialists do want the country and the government to continue, whereas the seditionists either overtly do not or they really don’t care if it does.
When the Whig Party broke up in the 1850’s, one of its factions formed the Republican Party. I am not aware of what happened with the other faction, and which party these people aligned with thereafter. In the 1850’s, those Americans who formed the Republican Party were able to do so because there were a lot of them and they had significant resources of wealth, property and position.
When the Democrat Party collapses, will another party be formed to take its place, and if so which faction will form that new and alternative party?
The socialists could conceivably join the American Communist Party, but this won’t do them much good. The seditionists are basically anarchists. Is there a party already in existence for anarchists? Which faction of the Democrat party is the largest and the strongest?
It seems to me that for the current Democrats, much of their store of resources are in government benefits, programs and employment. Also, it may be that the wealth that Democrats have is mostly the personal wealth of a small number of millionaires and billionaires.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TLDNR
LikeLike
Texas Congressman Takes Strzok Out Back For A Beating: ‘Sir, I’m Done With This Witness’
QUOTE:
“Republican Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe got into a particularly fierce exchange with the embattled and disgraced FBI agent (video above).
Ratcliffe hammered Strzok for claiming to be unbiased even after showing a clear distaste toward then-candidate Donald Trump during text messages to his colleagues. Ratcliffe asked if the anti-Trump texts were sent on FBI time and on FBI phones. Strzok confirmed that they were — a response that enraged Ratcliffe.
“What you meant to say was ‘except for 50,000 times, hundreds of times of day where I went back and forth expressing my personal opinions about stopping Trump and impeaching Trump on official FBI phones, on official FBI time,’” Ratcliffe vented. “Other than that you never cross that line.”
Ratcliffe continued: “I’m sure there are 13,000 FBI agents out there beaming with pride at how clearly you have drawn that line. Are you starting to understand why some folks out there don’t believe a word you say?”
The Texas Rep. concluded — “And that you were in charge of an investigation, investigating, gathering evidence against Donald Trump, a subject that you hated, that you wanted to ‘eff’ him, to stop him, to impeach him. Do you see why that might call into question everything you’ve touched on all of those investigations? Chairman, I’m done with this witness and I yield back.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/12/texas-congressman-takes-strzok-out-for-beating/
————————————–
Indeed. And no less than CNN admitted it! 🙂
————————————–
Wolf Blitzer: Peter Strzok’s Texts ‘Are So Damning’
QUOTE:
“Thursday on CNN’s “Wolf,” host Wolf Blitzer reacted to House lawmakers questioning of Peter Strzok the FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference.
Blitzer said, “The texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, they are so damning.”
CNN’s political director David Chalian replied, “They are, Wolf, which is why what Gloria is laying out here, yes, that is Strzok’s mission today, is try to walk this line of ‘I have personal political views, it didn’t impact my work at all.’ That may be true, but when he says that those texts, quote, ‘are not indicative of bias,’ that’s just flat wrong on its face. It is indicative of bias. I understand his point is, ‘Well, that bias didn’t infiltrate into my work, into my conduct in the professional capacity,’ but you can understand why when you look at the language of those texts, that it’s very easy to point to a bias that this FBI agent was expressing. It sort of goes to the rule that exists. You should put nothing in text or e-mail that you are not comfortable seeing on the front page of ‘The New York Times’ or on CNN’s banner across the bottom of the screen there. He didn’t follow that rule. (In short) it’s a tough case for Strzok to make.”
Blitzer: “And it’s an especially tough case to make when we know that Mueller fired him because of all these texts.”
https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/07/12/wolf-blitzer-peter-strzoks-texts-are-so-damning/
—————————
Sorry Pete. As we say down here in Texas, that dog just don’t hunt. When even CNN admits you are biased??
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post. Rep Ratcliffe leveled Strzok.
LikeLike
ICYMI
Goodlatte questioning Strzok:
(18:48)
LikeLike
Reposting this, because you won’t believe your ears!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today is the day for the Ant-Trump rallies in London…
Trump wont be anywhere near them.. so a bit of a waste.
The PRO TRUMP events are all scheduled for TOMORROW… working people generally gather on a Saturday… Libtards are free on weekdays!
If the libtards do make a fuss and violence erupts, it will be down to them and not any “counter protest” by Trump supporters, and there will likely be considerable disruption if the smellies block traffic etc in the heart of Westminster.
LikeLike
UK Trump Protesters Are Complete Idiots
Paul Joseph Watson
Published on Jul 12, 2018
LikeLike
LikeLike
Donald John Trump, 45 President of the United States and 1st USCEO.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
“If you watched the hearing today, you saw the democrats give a 5 hour CAT BATH to Peter Strzok”.
Matt Gaetz on Hannity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump strongly criticized Germany for colluding with Russia over their energy pipeline.
The Germans expect the United States to pay the lion’s share of the NATO bill even though they’ve become the economic powerhouse of Europe. We’ve been played for far too long. Has NATO outlived its usefu
https://grrrgraphics.com/the-real-russian-collusion/
LikeLike
I have been trying to look at the hearings today and Agent Strzok’s performance with an open mind. Hard to do when the Democrats and Strzok’s lawyer’s were aligned, orchestrated and behaved disgracefully. Strzok was coached to be defiant and disrespectful.
It’s time for this charade to come to an end. I am suggesting that the current leadership of the FBI and DOJ be relieved of their responsibilities and new leaders put in their roles or Trump should shut them down, reorganize and merged them into fundamentally new entities.
But, I still believe Trump is allowing this all to continue because the longer this goes on, people will demand he pull the plug on Mueller, the DOJ and FBI eliminating any obstruction concerns. Hope I am right.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trying to put together some bits and pieces.
1. For weeks there has been a growing call for VSGPDJT to “declassify.”
2. Earlier this week Rosenstein testifies that the FISA warrant he signed is not consistent with the briefing he received concerning the contents of the warrant. ?WTF?
3. A few months ago there was speculation that the FISA warrant application in the FBI records might not be the same as the FISA warrant application actually filed with the FISA Court.
4. Tonight on Hannity Sarah Carter hints that the final Carter Page FISA warrant, 19 pages, will blow the case open and suggests that VSGPDJT needs to declassify.
5. The final Carter Page FISA warrant was obtained on 7/18/17.
6. Bruce Ohr was interviewed by the FBI twelve times on:
11/22/16;
12/05/16;
12/12/16;
12/20/16;
1/27/17;
1/23/17;
1/25/17;
2/06/17;
2/14/17;
5/08/17;
5/12/17;
5/15/17.
6. By 7/18/17, when the FBI had Rosenstein sign off on the final Carter Page FISA warrant, they had to have known about Bruce and Nellie Ohr’s involvement in constructing the dodgy dossier. Ohr told FBI investigators that Steele told Ohr he was “desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president.” Didn’t the FBI inform the DOJ of the reason for all of the Ohr interviews and the information Ohr provided? Either Rosenstein knew the DOJ was involved in constructing the dodgy dossier and that Steele was prejudiced, or the FBI intentionally kept that information from Rosenstein.
LikeLike
ex-British ambassador to the US, Sir Christopher Meyer, is in hospital after being attacked at an underground station in London
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-44806139#
LikeLike
The Democrats are now fully on record as being firmly behind Strzok and his seditious activity. In fact they are huge fans of his. They literally applauded him in this hearing today. That will haunt them for years.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Where is Congress? GOP is spineless with very few exceptions. These arguing little brats are doing the same they did with HRC. No pointed ?’s as to validity of warrants. Why?
First mover advantage. Game theory.
LikeLike