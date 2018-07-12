Thursday July 12th – Open Thread

Posted on July 12, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

84 Responses to Thursday July 12th – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:15 am

    “Kitty in the Window”

    Kitty in the Window

    previous:

    “Party Girl”

    Party Girl

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:49 am

    I’ve posted previous selections from Joseph Monninger’s, “Home Waters, fishing with an old friend”. If you love animals and, especially if you’ve lived with an elderly dog, it’s easy to grasp Monninger’s deep love for Ellie and, also, his deep sadness in his belief that she would soon die. While “Home Waters” is about a last fishing trip with a beloved pet, it has a happy ending. The lumps Monninger feared were cancer, turned out to be benign and Ellie, although 12 years old, was pronounced as being in good health by her vet. .

    Here we join Joseph in his truck after leaving the vet’s office.

    “Outside in the truck, I pulled Nellie onto my lap. I held her against my chest and put my lips against her fur. She smelled like pine and faintly, very faintly of the puppy she had been. Lake swimmer, I whispered to her. Frisbee catcher. I put my eyes against her fur and felt such tenderness toward her that I was afraid to lift my face from her shoulder. I pictured her running across the mountainside near the Tongue River, her fir shining, her gait impeccable, and I squeezed her harder. I felt the deep convulsive grind toward a sob, but then I pushed it away. She was all right. She would be all right for a while longer.”

    Happy Cursday, Treepers. 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 2:02 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 2:07 am

    How Obama admin subverted plan to take down Taliban drug running, just like it shut down operation against Hezbollah
    https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/07/how-obama-admin-subverted-plan-to-take-down-taliban-drug-running-just-like-it-shut-down-operation-against-hezbollah/

    Excerpt:

    In December 2017, investigative reporter Josh Meyer broke a story in Politico Magazine which exposed how the Obama administration allowed Hezbollah to run drugs, including into the U.S., for fear that a crackdown would upset Iran during the nuke deal negotiations.

    >Snip<

    After Meyer’s report, DOJ agreed to investigate the shut down of Operation Cassandra. Now Meyer has another report at Politico Magazine, this time focusing on the parallels between the shut down of Operation Cassandra against Hezbollah and Operation Reciprocity against the Taliban drug running operation that financed the Taliban war effort.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      July 12, 2018 at 2:19 am

      The backstory:

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        July 12, 2018 at 2:32 am

        Is there anything that Obozo’s admin didn’t do to subvert the United States of America and its people? Man, I hate that guy. I hope some day he gets justice for all he has done and the crimes he and his minions have committed.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
  8. Janie M. says:
    July 12, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Happy Cursday!

    Hey, it’s mom… with groceries!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. Lucille says:
    July 12, 2018 at 2:17 am

    Today I’m thankful for all the doggies I’ve loved–Susie, Boots, Mickey, Happy, Sasha, Ringo, and Harley. Each was a precious companion.

    HAPPY CURSDAY!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. nwtex says:
    July 12, 2018 at 2:30 am

    New York Observer Attack on Kimberly Guilfoyle Selfie Pic Backfires
    11 Jul 2018

    The attack, which originally argued that Guilfoyle had a “pow-wow” with a Pizzagate conspiracy theorist, has backfired significantly as the Observer issued a correction and buried the story on its website.

    https://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2018/07/11/new-york-observer-attack-on-kimberly-guilfoyle-selfie-pic-backfires/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. nwtex says:
    July 12, 2018 at 2:53 am

    This gave me chills! Heroes! God bless them.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. nwtex says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:01 am

    What an unfortunate choice of photo to not only post but to lead the article with. I’m disgusted.
    Another reason why I don’t give credence to whatever I read regardless.

    https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/07/11/trump-starts-nato-summit-on-front-foot-blasts-hypocritical-germany-as-captive-of-russians/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. nwtex says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:08 am

    The fight against licenses for illegal immigrants in California may go to the voters in November.

    http://www.kabc.com/2018/07/11/fight-to-end-driver-licenses-for-illegals-in-state/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Dora says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:10 am

    Edouard Manet – Bench in the Garden at Versailles (1882)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. dbethd says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:16 am

    Winning!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:27 am

    Amherst County Family Faces Big Medical Hurdles since the EF-3 Tornado hit them almost Three Months ago

    ELON, Va. (WDBJ7)– In Amherst County, a community continues to recover. This weekend marks three months since an EF-3 tornado destroyed dozens of homes in Elon.

    Off Elon Road, pieces of Wayne Goff’s old trailer blend in with the weeds. He and his fiancé were renting the trailer for about four months when the tornado hit.

    “It just haunts me still to this day,” said Goff. “You lay around every day thinking about it. Is it going to happen again.”

    On the night of the tornado, Goff and his fiancé’s daughter, Haley Clark, were thrown. They laid with the rubble- in between windows, bed frames and woods.

    “I just remember as soon as we walked out of my room, Wayne grabbed me and we just went up in the air,” said Clark.

    “And then it seemed like we just went to sleep. There was no more of it,” said Goff.

    They both woke up to a hospital stay. Goff had more than 27 pieces of bone broken from his knee to ankle. Clark had gashes on her feet and muscle was exposed.

    Today, it’s clear that healing is a process. Goff is wheelchair bound, for now. He has had several surgeries on his leg and experienced two bad infections that left him in danger of losing his leg.

    The tornado has taken its toll not only physically, but mentally as well. The entire family can’t handle the rain anymore.

    “It just feels like it’s going to happen again- like the tornado is going to happen again,” said Clark.

    But the tornado’s effects have also hit the family financially. They didn’t have renter’s insurance, Goff can’t work and medical bills are piling up.

    “We try not to focus on that. What we’ve got, we have been very thankful of,” said Goff.

    The family takes it all step by step, knowing recovery has no timeline, but they’re not alone in this fight.

    “We all just got to try and shake it and move on and enjoy life- and it’s just going to be a struggle. It’s going to be very hard to do so,” said Goff.

    One of the only reasons the family has been able to pay rent since the tornado is because of monetary support from the community. They say they are very thankful and want other tornado victims to know they are in this with them.

    “Let everybody know that was affected by the tornado, that we were affected too,” said Clark. “And we know what they’re going through.”

    http://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Amherst-County-family-faces-medical-and-emotional-hurdles-on-road-to-recovery-after-tornado-487957601.html

    Like

    Reply
  21. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:32 am

    I was surprised about FEMA’s refusal to honor flood victims requests in Western Pa.

    PITTSBURGH (Newsradio 1020 KDKA) – There will be no flood relief from federal officials for Western Pennsylvania,

    A statement from the governor’s office called the decision by FEMA to deny a federal disaster request very disappointing

    The designation would have made federal dollars available for flood relief. Pennsylvania will appeal the decision.

    Gov. Wolf said in the statement: “FEMA chose to look at this continuous string of severe weather as separate incidents, none of which it reported met the threshold for a declaration, but the agency ignored the fact that these weather events were relentless, with damage and costs escalating with each subsequent storm, the total of which devastated much of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.”

    Total damage thru late June is pegged at 22 million dollars.

    https://kdkaradio.radio.com/articles/fema-denies-western-pa-flood-relief-request

    Like

    Reply
  22. getfitnow says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:47 am

    Sick and tired of being sick and tire. Love the line – “To say Donald Trump is going to destroy the country while you’re destroying the country is hypocritical.”

    However, the presenter needs to read CTH to become enlightened about the Obama ‘criminal enterprise’. Nevertheless, he makes a lot of good points.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:52 am

    Va. Citizens Defense League update [this was in the newsletter]

    BIG CONCESSION from DOJ: AR15s are NOT a military weapon

    The recent win by the Second Amendment Foundation protecting the right to publish the data used to make 3-D printed firearms had another big win: The U.S. Government formally acknowledged that “non-automatic firearms up to .50-caliber – including modern semi-auto sporting rifles such as the popular AR-15 and similar firearms – are NOT inherently military.”

    Thanks to member Mark Molooly for the link:

    https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doj-saf-reach-settlement-in-defense-distributed-lawsuit-300678872.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. getfitnow says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:59 am

    FTA – Foot shooting is quite popular among entertainers, especially actors and comedians. Drama is a deliberate creation of fantasy, of an imaginary world. In order to enjoy a movie or play it is necessary to “suspend disbelief.” For the moment you have to forget that what you’re watching isn’t real and that the actors are acting and “playing” a part. The actors aren’t who they’re pretending to be. Knowing too much about them makes it much harder to suspend disbelief.

    As everyone else does in this country, actors have freedom of speech. However, because of the nature of their craft there are good reasons for them to preserve their anonymity. De Niro, Sean Penn, and Morgan Freeman are extremely good at their crafts. More often than not, however, their acting skills in no way carry over to politics, economics, or science.

    https://spectator.org/the-growing-popularity-of-foot-shooting/

    Like

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      July 12, 2018 at 7:26 am

      Actors, comedians, athletes, and the media have lost focus. What is transpiring shows too well the ugly results of politicizing every aspect of life. Politics is like a cancer destroying from within whatever it infests.

      Interesting and very true article. So many facets of our culture are politicized, which has tarnished them, maybe forever.

      TY.

      Like

      Reply
      • dbethd says:
        July 12, 2018 at 9:34 am

        Easy to lose focus when all you get is praise.
        Matthew 23:12 “For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  25. nwtex says:
    July 12, 2018 at 6:09 am

    And this “teacher” teaches 6th graders!!
    He needs to be terminated.
    ~~~

    Texas teacher under investigation after alleged tweets on viral MAGA hat video
    July 10, 2018

    https://www.mysanantonio.com/news/houston-texas/article/Texas-teacher-alleged-tweets-MAGA-hat-video-13064693.php

    I found this in the comments section:

    Don-23836763
    Origin of Left & Right..

    I have often wondered why it is that Conservatives are called the “right” and Liberals are called the “left”.

    By chance I stumbled upon this verse in the Bible: Ecclesiastes 10:2 (NIV) –

    “The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.”
    Thus sayeth the Lord.
    It surely can’t get any simpler than that.

    Spelling Lesson: The last four letters in American……… I Can
    The last four letters in Republican…….. I Can
    The last four letters in Democrats…….. Rats
    End of lesson! …Test to follow on November 6, 2018.
    Remember, November 2018 is to be set aside as rodent removal month.
    Please share this Bible Lesson with all your friends and email buddies to help achieve that goal.
    Never grow a wishbone where a backbone ought to be.
    —-
    I’ll leave a couple more comments. There are some good ones—>

    nobigthing
    What’s up with th blue wave? Haven’t heard anything lately.
    17 hours ago

    Bubba5000
    @nobigthing Turned into a yellow into a yellow pee puddle.
    16 hours ago

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      July 12, 2018 at 7:59 am

      I would like to hear about how he was in the classroom. WordPress ate my earlier reply because it took so long (I was looking up other articles) I think what he posted was terrible, I agree with most of the comments, but, I would really be interested in the results of an investigation, and what the school board decides.

      Like

      Reply
      • amwick says:
        July 12, 2018 at 8:06 am

        Mostly because: it was a non public account, and I think there are many teachers that separate their private opinions from their classroom…(little pitchers, etc). Well, maybe that was true when I was in school, decades ago. hmmmmm Anyway, I didn’t find out much about this. As I said, very interesting.

        Like

        Reply
  26. duchess01 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 6:31 am

    Verse of the Day

    “For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.”
    Galatians 5:13 (KJV)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. duchess01 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:02 am

    KLM Lost & Found service

    Like

    Reply
  28. WeeWeed says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:06 am

    Mornin’ infidels!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  29. smiley says:
    July 12, 2018 at 8:09 am

    reporting LIVE from JURASSIC PARK… 😀

    around 6:30 this am, sitting out on the deck here, I saw this guy…

    …or rather a brown Florida Joshua Panther just like that guy but with a kinked tail and not quite full size…just walkin along the same path down by the lake where the 2 bears were last week.

    so exciting !

    first time I’ve ever seen a panther here…or anywhere…in the wild.

    I’m pretty good at meowing so I did that…I meowed at the big brown KITTY like “here good kitty”…separated from him/her by the tall chain fence…

    s/he turned slowly and looked right at me…laser focus…so I meowed again like with a question mark ?

    like “MEOW ?”

    “MEOW ?”

    panther just stood there looking at me like “SERIOUSLY ?”

    then s/he turned and continued on the path heading west .

    🐱 😀

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • nikkichico7 says:
      July 12, 2018 at 8:26 am

      Beautiful animal …. you be careful smiley …. that’s a BIG kitty … we do not want you to get hurt 😞 ….
      Next time … uhhhhhhh ….. take a video from your phone ….

      ❤️

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • amwick says:
      July 12, 2018 at 8:32 am

      Did you forget???????????

      The Panter, by Ogden Nash

      The panther is like a leopard,
      Except it hasn’t been peppered.
      Should you behold a panther crouch,
      Prepare to say Ouch.
      Better yet, if called by a panther,
      Don’t anther.

      🙂

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • smiley says:
        July 12, 2018 at 8:57 am

        right-o 🙂

        I would never feed any of the predator wildlife or do anything stupid to provoke them.

        but this panther (part of the cougar family of cats) was at the far end of the yard here and on the other side of the fence…safe distance…I was just curious to see how s/he’d respond to me meowing…

        like…maybe s/he’d start purring. 🙂

        s/he was a little spooked so I was careful not to spook her/him any more…they’ve been uprooted by the horrific development here…and for panthers here, the biggest threat is being run over by cars as they try to migrate to new habitats.

        and then, if they can survive that threat, it’s the alligators that run a close second to careless idiots who shouldn’t be driving cars.

        live and let live.

        that’s how I see it.

        beautiful animals matter.

        Like

        Reply
        • smiley says:
          July 12, 2018 at 9:03 am

          btw…the brown Florida panther is seriously endangered…mainly by the loss of its habitats to massive development and encroachment on their wild places…and being killed by careless drivers…

          their population has diminished and they suffer from immunity deficiencies from all the chemicals in the air, water and fertilized grasses…

          they are sometimes left with no other choice but to inbreed in order to survive…

          one sign of inbreeding is the kinked tail.

          like the guy I saw this morning.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • amwick says:
          July 12, 2018 at 9:18 am

          It was just a silly poem I remembered, when you said Meow…

          Anyway, I have seen one myself… Long time ago… LONG TIME… I was walking around my neighborhood in FL, a part that was still not developed, and I saw a cat the size of a German Shepard running and the leaping across one of those drainage channels…

          It was just a second or two,,, but I was amazed..

          Like

          Reply
        • smiley says:
          July 12, 2018 at 9:20 am

          🙂

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  30. amwick says:
    July 12, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Brett Kavanaugh:

    Hope this is true…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. nikkichico7 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Happy Cursday
    This is for Bob … haven’t seen him lately, miss him

    The oldies but goodies 😍😜😘❤️

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Sentient says:
    July 12, 2018 at 8:47 am

    This https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/in-an-unusual-request-deputy-ag-rod-rosenstein-asks-federal-prosecutors-to-help-with-kavanaugh-paperwork/ Ought to be enough to get Rosenstein fired. The president should tell him to rescind this crap immediately or be fired.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. dbethd says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Obsolute Oddity
    The case of Ed Gein – who brought terror to a small town in Wisconsin (US) in the 1950s. Ed had a hankering for women in his town….he just loved them to bits.

    Like

    Reply
  34. nikkichico7 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Revelation 11:14-17 (NKJV)

    Seventh Trumpet: The Kingdom Proclaimed
    15 Then the seventh angel sounded: And there were loud voices in heaven, saying, “The kingdoms of this world have become the kingdoms of our Lord and of His Christ, and He shall reign forever and ever!” 16 And the twenty-four elders who sat before God on their thrones fell on their faces and worshiped God, 17 saying:

    “We give You thanks, O Lord God Almighty,
    The One who is and who was [b]and who is to come,
    Because You have taken Your great power and reigned.

    🌹

    Like

    Reply
  35. Dora says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Dora says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Katherine McCoun says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Poking around on twitter to find Portland ICE protester’s updates, see if they were actually charged and to know if they are still protesting, etc. This tweet struck me as particularly funny. Requesting meal donations to the protesters…especially need were Vegan meals! so weak!

    No wonder they are befuddled. Few, Very few, people function well on a completely vegan diet for an extended period of time. Most of us need animal protein (different than plant protein) and other minerals and vitamins not found in the same forms in plants. Most of us Need animal fat for optimal performance. These people are so weak, illogical and sad!

    twitter.com/occupyicela/status/1016763470367240192

    Like

    Reply
  38. smiley says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Liberty Nation Presents : Trump In London

    July 12, 2018

    https://www.libertynation.com/liberty-nation-presents-trump-in-london/

    includes Itinerary, various protests schedule ..and will provide on-the-ground live coverage updates, daily, today thru Saturday, at that link.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s