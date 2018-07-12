Thursday July 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Kitty in the Window”
“Party Girl”
I think I would like to live there, citizen817.
Nice picture. Be happy.
I worry for their safety in Paris, don’t you? Take care you two. Come home soon.
I’ve posted previous selections from Joseph Monninger’s, “Home Waters, fishing with an old friend”. If you love animals and, especially if you’ve lived with an elderly dog, it’s easy to grasp Monninger’s deep love for Ellie and, also, his deep sadness in his belief that she would soon die. While “Home Waters” is about a last fishing trip with a beloved pet, it has a happy ending. The lumps Monninger feared were cancer, turned out to be benign and Ellie, although 12 years old, was pronounced as being in good health by her vet. .
Here we join Joseph in his truck after leaving the vet’s office.
“Outside in the truck, I pulled Nellie onto my lap. I held her against my chest and put my lips against her fur. She smelled like pine and faintly, very faintly of the puppy she had been. Lake swimmer, I whispered to her. Frisbee catcher. I put my eyes against her fur and felt such tenderness toward her that I was afraid to lift my face from her shoulder. I pictured her running across the mountainside near the Tongue River, her fir shining, her gait impeccable, and I squeezed her harder. I felt the deep convulsive grind toward a sob, but then I pushed it away. She was all right. She would be all right for a while longer.”
Happy Cursday, Treepers. 🙂
Thank you, Lord. Joseph and Ellie still need one another. 💕
I know how he feels and I am glad he gets Nellie in his life for a while longer.
Tennessee
CANEY FORK RIVER, BRIDGESTONE FIRESTONE WMA, WHITE COUNTY, TENNESSEE
James Woods is a good man. 🙂
🤭😢😮😃☺️😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❗️
How Obama admin subverted plan to take down Taliban drug running, just like it shut down operation against Hezbollah
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/07/how-obama-admin-subverted-plan-to-take-down-taliban-drug-running-just-like-it-shut-down-operation-against-hezbollah/
Excerpt:
In December 2017, investigative reporter Josh Meyer broke a story in Politico Magazine which exposed how the Obama administration allowed Hezbollah to run drugs, including into the U.S., for fear that a crackdown would upset Iran during the nuke deal negotiations.
>Snip<
After Meyer’s report, DOJ agreed to investigate the shut down of Operation Cassandra. Now Meyer has another report at Politico Magazine, this time focusing on the parallels between the shut down of Operation Cassandra against Hezbollah and Operation Reciprocity against the Taliban drug running operation that financed the Taliban war effort.
The backstory:
Is there anything that Obozo’s admin didn’t do to subvert the United States of America and its people? Man, I hate that guy. I hope some day he gets justice for all he has done and the crimes he and his minions have committed.
:Yeah, for sure. Thing is, I’d love to DISPENSE that justice.
Happy Cursday!
Hey, it’s mom… with groceries!
Today I’m thankful for all the doggies I’ve loved–Susie, Boots, Mickey, Happy, Sasha, Ringo, and Harley. Each was a precious companion.
HAPPY CURSDAY!
😍❤️🌹🌸❗️
New York Observer Attack on Kimberly Guilfoyle Selfie Pic Backfires
11 Jul 2018
The attack, which originally argued that Guilfoyle had a “pow-wow” with a Pizzagate conspiracy theorist, has backfired significantly as the Observer issued a correction and buried the story on its website.
https://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2018/07/11/new-york-observer-attack-on-kimberly-guilfoyle-selfie-pic-backfires/
This gave me chills! Heroes! God bless them.
Awww.
What an unfortunate choice of photo to not only post but to lead the article with. I’m disgusted.
Another reason why I don’t give credence to whatever I read regardless.
https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/07/11/trump-starts-nato-summit-on-front-foot-blasts-hypocritical-germany-as-captive-of-russians/
The fight against licenses for illegal immigrants in California may go to the voters in November.
http://www.kabc.com/2018/07/11/fight-to-end-driver-licenses-for-illegals-in-state/
But, nwtex, the comments from some of our Cali treepers reflect #1. the illegal aliens drive without licences (anyway) #2. don’t have auto insurance and #3. they take off after causing accidents. ☹️
ugh!
And they zoom insurance rates for everybody else. At least in
Georgia and Florida.
Edouard Manet – Bench in the Garden at Versailles (1882)
Winning!
It’s sad that is true.
Yes, but it’s even more PATHETIC it is allowed to happen.
Amherst County Family Faces Big Medical Hurdles since the EF-3 Tornado hit them almost Three Months ago
ELON, Va. (WDBJ7)– In Amherst County, a community continues to recover. This weekend marks three months since an EF-3 tornado destroyed dozens of homes in Elon.
Off Elon Road, pieces of Wayne Goff’s old trailer blend in with the weeds. He and his fiancé were renting the trailer for about four months when the tornado hit.
“It just haunts me still to this day,” said Goff. “You lay around every day thinking about it. Is it going to happen again.”
On the night of the tornado, Goff and his fiancé’s daughter, Haley Clark, were thrown. They laid with the rubble- in between windows, bed frames and woods.
“I just remember as soon as we walked out of my room, Wayne grabbed me and we just went up in the air,” said Clark.
“And then it seemed like we just went to sleep. There was no more of it,” said Goff.
They both woke up to a hospital stay. Goff had more than 27 pieces of bone broken from his knee to ankle. Clark had gashes on her feet and muscle was exposed.
Today, it’s clear that healing is a process. Goff is wheelchair bound, for now. He has had several surgeries on his leg and experienced two bad infections that left him in danger of losing his leg.
The tornado has taken its toll not only physically, but mentally as well. The entire family can’t handle the rain anymore.
“It just feels like it’s going to happen again- like the tornado is going to happen again,” said Clark.
But the tornado’s effects have also hit the family financially. They didn’t have renter’s insurance, Goff can’t work and medical bills are piling up.
“We try not to focus on that. What we’ve got, we have been very thankful of,” said Goff.
The family takes it all step by step, knowing recovery has no timeline, but they’re not alone in this fight.
“We all just got to try and shake it and move on and enjoy life- and it’s just going to be a struggle. It’s going to be very hard to do so,” said Goff.
One of the only reasons the family has been able to pay rent since the tornado is because of monetary support from the community. They say they are very thankful and want other tornado victims to know they are in this with them.
“Let everybody know that was affected by the tornado, that we were affected too,” said Clark. “And we know what they’re going through.”
http://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Amherst-County-family-faces-medical-and-emotional-hurdles-on-road-to-recovery-after-tornado-487957601.html
I was surprised about FEMA’s refusal to honor flood victims requests in Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (Newsradio 1020 KDKA) – There will be no flood relief from federal officials for Western Pennsylvania,
A statement from the governor’s office called the decision by FEMA to deny a federal disaster request very disappointing
The designation would have made federal dollars available for flood relief. Pennsylvania will appeal the decision.
Gov. Wolf said in the statement: “FEMA chose to look at this continuous string of severe weather as separate incidents, none of which it reported met the threshold for a declaration, but the agency ignored the fact that these weather events were relentless, with damage and costs escalating with each subsequent storm, the total of which devastated much of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.”
Total damage thru late June is pegged at 22 million dollars.
https://kdkaradio.radio.com/articles/fema-denies-western-pa-flood-relief-request
I’m not surprised at all. Most likely, “Obummer” hold-overs are still working inside that organization and making the decisions without oversight. Just another way to take a stab at Trump.
Sick and tired of being sick and tire. Love the line – “To say Donald Trump is going to destroy the country while you’re destroying the country is hypocritical.”
However, the presenter needs to read CTH to become enlightened about the Obama ‘criminal enterprise’. Nevertheless, he makes a lot of good points.
Va. Citizens Defense League update [this was in the newsletter]
BIG CONCESSION from DOJ: AR15s are NOT a military weapon
The recent win by the Second Amendment Foundation protecting the right to publish the data used to make 3-D printed firearms had another big win: The U.S. Government formally acknowledged that “non-automatic firearms up to .50-caliber – including modern semi-auto sporting rifles such as the popular AR-15 and similar firearms – are NOT inherently military.”
Thanks to member Mark Molooly for the link:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doj-saf-reach-settlement-in-defense-distributed-lawsuit-300678872.html
FTA – Foot shooting is quite popular among entertainers, especially actors and comedians. Drama is a deliberate creation of fantasy, of an imaginary world. In order to enjoy a movie or play it is necessary to “suspend disbelief.” For the moment you have to forget that what you’re watching isn’t real and that the actors are acting and “playing” a part. The actors aren’t who they’re pretending to be. Knowing too much about them makes it much harder to suspend disbelief.
As everyone else does in this country, actors have freedom of speech. However, because of the nature of their craft there are good reasons for them to preserve their anonymity. De Niro, Sean Penn, and Morgan Freeman are extremely good at their crafts. More often than not, however, their acting skills in no way carry over to politics, economics, or science.
https://spectator.org/the-growing-popularity-of-foot-shooting/
Actors, comedians, athletes, and the media have lost focus. What is transpiring shows too well the ugly results of politicizing every aspect of life. Politics is like a cancer destroying from within whatever it infests.
Interesting and very true article. So many facets of our culture are politicized, which has tarnished them, maybe forever.
TY.
Easy to lose focus when all you get is praise.
Matthew 23:12 “For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.”
And this “teacher” teaches 6th graders!!
He needs to be terminated.
~~~
Texas teacher under investigation after alleged tweets on viral MAGA hat video
July 10, 2018
https://www.mysanantonio.com/news/houston-texas/article/Texas-teacher-alleged-tweets-MAGA-hat-video-13064693.php
I found this in the comments section:
Don-23836763
Origin of Left & Right..
I have often wondered why it is that Conservatives are called the “right” and Liberals are called the “left”.
By chance I stumbled upon this verse in the Bible: Ecclesiastes 10:2 (NIV) –
“The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.”
Thus sayeth the Lord.
It surely can’t get any simpler than that.
Spelling Lesson: The last four letters in American……… I Can
The last four letters in Republican…….. I Can
The last four letters in Democrats…….. Rats
End of lesson! …Test to follow on November 6, 2018.
Remember, November 2018 is to be set aside as rodent removal month.
Please share this Bible Lesson with all your friends and email buddies to help achieve that goal.
Never grow a wishbone where a backbone ought to be.
—-
I’ll leave a couple more comments. There are some good ones—>
nobigthing
What’s up with th blue wave? Haven’t heard anything lately.
17 hours ago
Bubba5000
@nobigthing Turned into a yellow into a yellow pee puddle.
16 hours ago
I would like to hear about how he was in the classroom. WordPress ate my earlier reply because it took so long (I was looking up other articles) I think what he posted was terrible, I agree with most of the comments, but, I would really be interested in the results of an investigation, and what the school board decides.
Mostly because: it was a non public account, and I think there are many teachers that separate their private opinions from their classroom…(little pitchers, etc). Well, maybe that was true when I was in school, decades ago. hmmmmm Anyway, I didn’t find out much about this. As I said, very interesting.
Verse of the Day
✟
“For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.”
Galatians 5:13 (KJV)
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
Amen 🌹
God Bless You, nikki!
KLM Lost & Found service
Sorry – don’t know why it will not play
Momma said there’d be days like this …
🙂🌸
It was really cute – Oh, how sweet – Snoopy – * Smile *
😉👍❤️❗️
Embedded – it will not post – look above – got it to post – * Smile *
Mornin’ infidels!
Amen.
Morning Ms. Weed… Happy Cursday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…. mornin WeeWeed … 🙂🤚🌸
reporting LIVE from JURASSIC PARK… 😀
around 6:30 this am, sitting out on the deck here, I saw this guy…
…or rather a brown Florida Joshua Panther just like that guy but with a kinked tail and not quite full size…just walkin along the same path down by the lake where the 2 bears were last week.
so exciting !
first time I’ve ever seen a panther here…or anywhere…in the wild.
I’m pretty good at meowing so I did that…I meowed at the big brown KITTY like “here good kitty”…separated from him/her by the tall chain fence…
s/he turned slowly and looked right at me…laser focus…so I meowed again like with a question mark ?
like “MEOW ?”
“MEOW ?”
panther just stood there looking at me like “SERIOUSLY ?”
then s/he turned and continued on the path heading west .
🐱 😀
Beautiful animal …. you be careful smiley …. that’s a BIG kitty … we do not want you to get hurt 😞 ….
Next time … uhhhhhhh ….. take a video from your phone ….
❤️
Did you forget???????????
The Panter, by Ogden Nash
The panther is like a leopard,
Except it hasn’t been peppered.
Should you behold a panther crouch,
Prepare to say Ouch.
Better yet, if called by a panther,
Don’t anther.
🙂
right-o 🙂
I would never feed any of the predator wildlife or do anything stupid to provoke them.
but this panther (part of the cougar family of cats) was at the far end of the yard here and on the other side of the fence…safe distance…I was just curious to see how s/he’d respond to me meowing…
like…maybe s/he’d start purring. 🙂
s/he was a little spooked so I was careful not to spook her/him any more…they’ve been uprooted by the horrific development here…and for panthers here, the biggest threat is being run over by cars as they try to migrate to new habitats.
and then, if they can survive that threat, it’s the alligators that run a close second to careless idiots who shouldn’t be driving cars.
live and let live.
that’s how I see it.
beautiful animals matter.
btw…the brown Florida panther is seriously endangered…mainly by the loss of its habitats to massive development and encroachment on their wild places…and being killed by careless drivers…
their population has diminished and they suffer from immunity deficiencies from all the chemicals in the air, water and fertilized grasses…
they are sometimes left with no other choice but to inbreed in order to survive…
one sign of inbreeding is the kinked tail.
like the guy I saw this morning.
It was just a silly poem I remembered, when you said Meow…
Anyway, I have seen one myself… Long time ago… LONG TIME… I was walking around my neighborhood in FL, a part that was still not developed, and I saw a cat the size of a German Shepard running and the leaping across one of those drainage channels…
It was just a second or two,,, but I was amazed..
🙂
Brett Kavanaugh:
Hope this is true…
Happy Cursday
This is for Bob … haven’t seen him lately, miss him
The oldies but goodies 😍😜😘❤️
Well … have another dog … 🤨
😝
This https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/in-an-unusual-request-deputy-ag-rod-rosenstein-asks-federal-prosecutors-to-help-with-kavanaugh-paperwork/ Ought to be enough to get Rosenstein fired. The president should tell him to rescind this crap immediately or be fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The case of Ed Gein – who brought terror to a small town in Wisconsin (US) in the 1950s. Ed had a hankering for women in his town….he just loved them to bits.
Revelation 11:14-17 (NKJV)
Seventh Trumpet: The Kingdom Proclaimed
15 Then the seventh angel sounded: And there were loud voices in heaven, saying, “The kingdoms of this world have become the kingdoms of our Lord and of His Christ, and He shall reign forever and ever!” 16 And the twenty-four elders who sat before God on their thrones fell on their faces and worshiped God, 17 saying:
“We give You thanks, O Lord God Almighty,
The One who is and who was [b]and who is to come,
Because You have taken Your great power and reigned.
🌹
Poking around on twitter to find Portland ICE protester’s updates, see if they were actually charged and to know if they are still protesting, etc. This tweet struck me as particularly funny. Requesting meal donations to the protesters…especially need were Vegan meals! so weak!
No wonder they are befuddled. Few, Very few, people function well on a completely vegan diet for an extended period of time. Most of us need animal protein (different than plant protein) and other minerals and vitamins not found in the same forms in plants. Most of us Need animal fat for optimal performance. These people are so weak, illogical and sad!
twitter.com/occupyicela/status/1016763470367240192
Liberty Nation Presents : Trump In London
July 12, 2018
https://www.libertynation.com/liberty-nation-presents-trump-in-london/
includes Itinerary, various protests schedule ..and will provide on-the-ground live coverage updates, daily, today thru Saturday, at that link.
