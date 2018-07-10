July 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #537

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
That is SUCH an idiot accusation.
Come on— we are talking healthy young MALE WRESTLERS in their prime vs an old man a few years before his death.
The boy next door used to practice his wrestling on me when I was 10 years old. He taught me a lot of wrestling holds and techniques. The next time my college age brother came home for the summer and started trying to physically abuse me, I put him on the floor and held him there until Mom came home.
I was 4ft 10in and under 100 lbs at the time and big brother was 6ft 6in and over 200 lbs. Now tell me again how an old man abused a full grown wrestler.
The accuser is probably talking about a rectal exam or an exam for hernias. — https://www.sportshernia.com/sports-hernia-approach/sports-hernia-examination/
Our President hit it out of the park yesterday with his selection of Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court selection!
Enjoy 😉!
I agree with you fully. He was the best pick. Kethridge is a squish on the border and immigration, and nothing says future Sandra Day O’Conner like a woman with two adopted Haitian children. In this case, I totally expected President Trump to do the right thing, other than his Attorney General, liberal judges have been the bane of his presidency. I seriously doubt he’s ever going to put one on the high court.
I saw this link posted over at r/the_Donald and thought more people should see it. Dave Rubin is brilliant at handling this perpetually aggrieved, whining, passive-aggressive, university victim. What a piece of work. The saddest part is that a bunch of other university morons in the audience actually cheer on all her BS… truly an incredible exchange, and a frightening example of what the universities are churning out into society these days.
“…Dave Rubin is brilliant….” Yes he is . I enjoy his Utubes when I can sneak onto Hubby’s computer and see them.
As a number of folks here are always up for a good conspiracy theory, I thought I would post a very interesting series of tweets by a Senior Correspondent @nknewsorg. You are going to love it:
Dagyum Kate Ji
@dagyumji
Jul 8
#Thread Whereabouts of Kim Jong Un? 1) The #DPRK leader didn’t visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Sunday on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the death of Kim Il Sung while other senior North Korean officials including Kim Yong Nam paid tribute.
2) KJU didn’t meet Mike Pompeo @SecPompeo during the two-day visit to Pyongyang which ended on Sat. 3) He didn’t attend the inter-Korean unification basketball match on Wed. and Thur & There was no meeting with the ROK unification minister
4) North Korean senior official Kim Yong Chol on Wednesday told South Korean unification minister that KJU was spending the day in the Sinuiju region to make his on-site inspection. But the DPRK state-run media hasn’t reported his visit. #NK
5) Recent state media coverage of KJU’s on-site inspections – Sindo County, North Phyongan Province & KPA Unit 1524 (June 30) – Sinuiju Cosmetics Factory (July 1) – Sinuiju Chemical Fibre Mill & Textile Mill (July 2)
(Now it is not unusual for Kim3 to disappear from the public eye, No. 1 is rather unusual to say the least. On the other thread I asked what that big arse USAF Hercules was doing flying in and out of Pyongyang RT to Yakota airbase. Cue eerie music. Ok I’m having a laugh, but who knows? Only the Shadow knows).
Maybe this might be part of the reason for the plane.
“Pyongyang is presently in discussions with the United States over the return of around 200 sets of remains that have been found in the North …Caskets have already been delivered to the North”
Originally, I thought that may have been the case, but NK never moved the coffins supplied by the US from the border and said basically in due time. Of course recovering the remains means shipping them to Hawaii for DNA tests as in the past the Japanese found that recovered remains were animal bones. There are also reports that the villagers dug up remains and hid them because they thought they could sell them.
I kinda figured it brought a ‘beast’ armoured car, gift for kim, from DJT.
May take out the remains, as well.
Just thinking of DJT showing kim the beast, and kim admiring it.
I also mused about that. Who knows? But the @NK.org senior correspondent has a point. Where is Kim 3?
Don’t get me wrong, I just thought it was interesting.
I think the answer to your paranoia is that Trump does not give a blow by blow description of what is taking place in the background, but instead publicly summarizes it so we all get the Big Picture.
To whom are you speaking. I’m confused.
Rent A Mob is the Dem strategy: “The ideal situation for Kavanaugh’s opponents would involve the activism of ordinary Americans to merge with whatever parliamentary tactics Democrats hope to use to either stall or kill the nomination. As such, the rally outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday night suggested that passions, and convictions were at a high point. At the same time, Republicans are clearly confident about their own prospects. “We are in this fight together,” said Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut, Implying that the oft-warring factions of the liberal establishment are ready to unite in trying to stop Kavanaugh’s ascension to the Supreme Court.” SAD
I surmise, as some of the posts here have said, that The Dems AKA obstructionists would protest no matter who was nominated. That is what they do.
The plan apparently will be to leverage Senate parlimentary delay tactics with Rent A Mob SJWs. The Turtle should restrict access to Senate and implement around the clock calendar ASAP…look at Miller…even ordering takeout may be an issue!
Good for them. Is it only racist when the USA wants to protect its border?
It must have been scary out there last night.
The DemonRats are known to employee the violent and the mentally unstable.
Project Veritas and Bob Creamer about ‘bird dogging’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IuJGHuIkzY
JX says @ July 10, 2018 at 3:37 am
“Forget lawsuits just arrest the pols. Bring it to a head.”
Actually you could arrest the pols with the help of several Angle Moms & Dads.
Deprivation Of Rights Under Color Of Law | Department of Justice
” Section 242 of Title 18 makes it a crime for a person acting under color of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.
For the purpose of Section 242, acts under “color of law” include acts not only done by federal, state, or local officials within the their lawful authority, but also acts done beyond the bounds of that official’s lawful authority, if the acts are done while the official is purporting to or pretending to act in the performance of his/her official duties…
The offense is punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term, or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime, and the resulting injury, if any. “
If the state, or local officials WILLFULLY PREVENTS ICE from apprehending an illegal who was in their custody by releasing them before notification or in the case of one Pol, notifying the illegals a raid was coming, AND one of those illegals then goes on to commit a crime, the state, or local officials should be brought up on charges by the DOJ under the color of the law.
……….
The DOJ has used this law:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/tennessee-sheriff-pleads-guilty-federal-corruption-and-civil-rights-charges
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-maui-police-officer-pleads-guilty-theft-under-color-law-and-witness-tampering
……….
Since the release of illegal criminals back into the USA instead of turning them over to ICE is not as clear cut as the above cases, I would think President Trump & Ag Sessions are moving slowly until we have a good solid conservative Supreme Court for a test case of accessory before the fact. I would use a case with a multiple time offender.
Culpable negligence is already a felony crime under state and federal laws as a subset and included crime of felony assault as a sort of “reckless endangerment” that need not be underscored by the eventuality of a victim as the consequence of some negligent act ….so that when an actual victim is a result the CRIME of culpable negligence is AGGRAVATED to a more serious FELONY.
Existing law is sufficient to deal with CRIMINALS who operate “sanctuary” whatevers acting in complicity with criminals so as to cause a reckless endangerment to society at large. All that needs to be done is to ARREST and lock up the stupid bastards who are accomplice criminals operating under “color of law” as a CLEAR dereliction of duty.
There doesn’t need to be any “test case” for what is already settled law, all that is needed is for ACTUAL law enforcement to be done by arrests of criminals instead of ignoring them.
You carry the hopes and pride of our nation…Thank you and may God Bless you, Melania, and our entire Team of Patriots!
Two more children rescued in Thailand. Hou Yeah! Keep praying, I am.
Check out TW’s Tweet..
At 2:01 Leo, police cut loose with a burst of Semi-Auto fire! WooT!
