July 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #536

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Hope it’s not Hardiman or Kethledge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
remember if it was Crooked, we’d have Justice Obama…all is good, President Trump will pick a good one!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Good point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have said and still predict it is going to be Amy Barrett. She is the perfect pick in my mind for a number of different reasons.
She is only 46 years old. She would be a female conservative on a Court with three liberal women. She is a devout Catholic. She is a mother of 7 children. She didn’t attend either Yale or Harvard. She received a confirmation vote in October 2017 from every Republican plus 3 Democrats.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No, not another woman,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m going with the dark horse… Mike Lee
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it will be Hardiman. Just my hunch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump will NEVER pick Lee imho. My guess is Hardiman. Barrett would not get the votes to be confirmed with the current Senate. PDJT will wait until we hopefully gain more Senate seats in November then nominate Barrett to replace RBG.
LikeLike
She’s a judicial blank slate. An academic. No track record on any core issue. Would Trump choose a judge who hasn’t really judged?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In this case yes because he knows where she stands on Roe. I read an article recently that said she would be the dream pick for Evangelicals.
LikeLike
I do not think the Court will take up a case that would put Roe front and center. Remember the Court does not have to hear cases – grant certiorari. The liberal justices did this in a recent Arkansas medical abortion case.They let the lower court ruling stand. Additionally Chief Justice Roberts will not let the Court to be dragged into the political fray.
LikeLike
I think he will pick someone we do not expect.
I do not think he will pick Barrett. She does not have enough cases under her belt. They would ravage her during confirmation.
And the Rod vs Wade issue. The President would not want to raise that firestorm prior to the 2018 elections.
She would give democrats and others a lot of ammunition prior to the mid-terms. Therefore, at this time she would be more of a political pick. Again, a firestorm.
He should pick a solid Constitutional individual. There will be many cases brought before the court before 2018, that will be important to the future of our country.
Don’t get me wrong, she is good. However picking her now would be the Democrats dream prior to the Mid-Terms.
They would delay the confirmation all the way to the election, take all the air out of any other issue, and bring back abortion to the front burner that I do believe may, may, take away some of the “walk away” cross overs.
For her, waitfor the next pick, at least.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with fle …… Amy is the best choice …..
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we would have had Loretta Lynch instead of Gorsuch.
LikeLike
Ok here is a good one…most comments were oh they are trying to be like the “little people” flying commercial as opposed to private. One commenter mentioned…wait for it…. frozen assets! Wouldn’t that be great 😂
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/bill-and-hillary-spotted-flying-commercial-video/
LikeLiked by 7 people
What a shock!!
Bill and Hillary still together!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why didn’t Hillary just take her broomstick?
LikeLiked by 6 people
She Hate Me.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ha!
LikeLike
Of course, Bill would sit in the aisle with stewardesses going up and down. I hope he got a male steward on this flight!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Notice the books he had to read so he wouldn’t have to talk to Hitlery.
LikeLike
Yes!! Hahaha!! It just amazes me how these people continue to prove they have absolutely no conscience whatsoever, no shame, no care that they are all over you tube and the internet for their totally hideous crimes and abhorrent religion yet still going about their business. True psychopaths. And I mean that genetically not metaphorically! Omg!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am wondering if killery and the rapist intentionally let people seem them on the delta flight as an alibi for the NJ house that exploded, “violently” killing a primary witness against killery in the epipen case. Not sure about exact time of flight and explosion.
Still trying to wade through all the dots, but supposedly that witness also had ties to WV Senator Mancen’s fighter, the CEO of the epopen company.
http://wethepeoplefree.com/whistleblowers/repost-by-permission-us-federal-witness-due-to-testify-against-hillary-clinton-for-drug-crimes-killed-in-massive-explosion/
https://www.thedailyjournal.com/story/news/local/2018/07/07/house-explosion-reported-newfield-new-jersey-oakwood-drive/765245002/
LikeLiked by 1 person
WV Senator Manchen’s daughter was CEO of the epipen company when she raised the price to $600 each, the woman who died in the NJ estate explosion was the person who spearheaded NJ State legislation requiring all schools to buy Epipens.
Manchen should be toast next election.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Manchen defending his daughter: https://youtube.com/watch?v=G2JZMDwMao4#
Mylan CEO testimony to HR: https://youtube.com/watch?v=OlfwzZJgkC4#
Addl: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2016/08/24/ceo-at-center-of-epipen-price-hike-controversy-is-sen-joe-manchins-daughter/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.f04f604fcc29
https://gop.com/sen-manchins-campaign-and-family-benefit-from-epipen-price-gouging
LikeLike
House exploded at 6:45am Saturday. Were the crookeds on the first flight out by chance?
https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/Massive-Explosion-Destroys-House-in-Southern-New-Jersey-487560821.html
http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/367541-fbi-launches-new-clinton-foundation-investigation
LikeLike
It was an older couple, well liked in the neighborhood. And they had just had a new gas stove installed in their home a few days earlier.
LikeLike
Suddenly the pax behind the Clintons stands up and yells, “Take this plane to Haiti!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably wanted to fly on a 747 so she could pretend she was flying on AF1.
LikeLike
Is that the reason behind her SuperPAC? No intention of really competing….She needs to siphon off some more cash?
LikeLike
Frankly I think this stunt was pulled because they were hoping a maga individual would attack them for PR purposes . If so, there’s a big flaw in the plan; it’s their side that does that
LikeLike
My BS Meter went off the hook..
Staged…
Or…
Assets Frozen?
LikeLike
T minus 20 hours til Supreme Court reveal on primetime…President Trump is ratings gold!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“• January 28, 1973: The big change in Fred Trump’s operations in recent years is the advent of his son, Donald … Donald, who was graduated first in his class from the Wharton School of Finance of the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, joined his father about five years ago. He has what his father calls “drive.” He also possesses, in his father’s judgment, business acumen. “Donald is the smartest person I know,” he remarked admirably. “Everything he touches turns to gold.”
‘Right/PDJT “RATINGS GOLD.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes and amazing energy, just never stops!
LikeLiked by 2 people
First, Teresa May and the brits thought they would try to troll PDJT on his coming to the UK….
They were (are?) going to fly “Trump baby” balloon over Westminster….
And they said he couldn’t meet with Nigel Farage…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/08/nigel-farage-discusses-upcoming-visit-to-u-k-by-president-trump/
Little did they know the Master Troll already had set up May for a fall…
—————————–
David Davis Quits: Sparks Tory Brexiteer rebellion That Could Bring Down The PM
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5931823/David-Davis-resigns-Brexit-Secretary.html
Brexit Secretary David Davis dramatically resigned late last night, sparking a Brexiteer rebellion over Theresa May’s plan to make a soft exit from the EU – leaving the Prime Minister fighting for her political life.
Mr Davis quit the government last night telling the PM that her policies could leave the UK in a ‘weak and inescapable’ negotiating position, and that ” he couldn’t sell out his own country’, according to sources close to him, two days after ministers had finally agreed a plan for Britain’s departure from the European Union.
Steve Baker and Suella Braverman, junior ministers in the Brexit department, were also reported to have quit the government last night amid speculation that further Cabinet ministers would follow Mr Davis to the exit.
The Brexit rebellion throws negotiations into chaos and leaves Mrs May in a perilous position as she faces the House of Commons and then a potentially stormy meeting of Tory MPs on Monday.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sorry, Mrs.Maybe. Your’e fired!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
HAHAHAHA!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Teresa May was just set up, like a golf ball on a tee.
FORE!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The U.K. and most of Western Europe are so far gone, there is absolutely nothing that will bring them back. This tweet below is what they hoped to do to our country!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Th US is heading th same way with all of the planted judges. Please look at Tanya Chutkan and Contreras.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahahaa! Nicely done there! May does have some real problems doesn’t she?
LikeLike
The Ohio 12th Congressional District special election next month (August 7th) could be harder than expected. It is becoming the “Kasich election,” as it is Kasich’s old district and he has apparently not endorsed the GOP candidate (Troy Balderson). Additionally, the Democrat (Danny O’Connor just cut an ad connecting himself to Kasich and the primary local paper (Columbus Dispatch, which is supposedly conservative) just endorsed O”Connor and made sure to bring up Kasich, as well.
Also, Ohio State (the Jim Jordan stuff) is located in Columbus. Thus, the Dispatch paper is running many articles on the story and is likely to continue doing so up until the election. This doesn’t hurt Balderson, directly, but it does smear the GOP brand in the background.
Finally, the district seems a bit different than that won by Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania. A bit more upscale/suburban than the one in Pennsylvania. One of the groups Trump has declined with recently, I believe, are what Richard Barris calls the “Yuppy GOP” group, the wannabe elites. This district seems to have a fair number of those people in it.
New polls should be out soon. Last polls had Balderson up 9-11 points with around 13-19% undecided. Balderson’s top number at 48% or so. My guess is O’Connor will rise in the polling to come. Hopefully Balderson can get to 51% and stay there.
This race is the last national-level special election before the November midterms.
Here is the O’Connor ad linking himself to Kasich (and trying to also lure Trump voters):
One good piece of news from the district is that the national media has not yet swarmed on the election, as they did in Pennsylvania. If they thought O’Connor were going to win, they likely would be covering the contest more by now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Should also add that Trump won the district 53-42 in 2016. This is not a super red district (at least not for Trump).
Here is the Columbus Dispatch’s endorsement of O’Connor from earlier today. They make sure to point out that they’re essentially endorsing the Democrat because they don’t like Trump (they endorsed Clinton over Trump in 2016 even though they are supposedly a conservative-leaning outlet):
http://www.dispatch.com/opinion/20180708/endorsement-for-12th-district-danny-oconnor-favored-for-open-seat
Just putting this information here for people who want to get an overview of the upcoming election.
LikeLiked by 5 people
TY… Saved!
🇺🇸✌
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is the tidbit from Richard Barris (People’s Pundit) regarding the “Yuppy GOP” voters who are apparently unhappy with Trump:
He calls these voters “Yuppy whites,” my mistake on calling them “Yuppy GOP” voters instead.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because their feeling are hurt or something substantive?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not sure, Robert. Have not looked into it much. But as Trump seems to have risen with African-Americans and Hispanics, if his overall number is the same or less, comparatively, then it would seem that whites (or Asians, I guess) are what is holding him down.
I personally think that these Yuppy Whites are more susceptible to the “racist” smears (and other, similar smears that cause some weak-kneed people to not want to admit they support Trump) leveled at Trump and the fake outrage over the recent immigration coverage.
That is, these are the people (in my view) who feel “embarrassed” by Trump. Even if they initially supported him. That’s my guess of who these people are.
LikeLike
They are just flat out snobs, and won’t own up to it.
Anyone that isn’t at their education level or lives
in homes without granite counter tops isn’t up to
snuff. There’s tons of them living around Atlanta.
Around John’s Creek, Alpharetta, East Cobb.
Many vote Republican, but they can’t deal with
anyone with some rough edges. Trump would
resemble that remark, as do many deplorables.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly, Tour.
And Kasich is their “shining star” in this Ohio 12th district, it seems.
I really hope the voters there are smarter than this.
If it were not for Kasich, I would not be concerned about this contest very much. But he’s there, and the opposition is more than happy to use him and he seems just fine with that.
LikeLike
Did you know his dad was a postman?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You don’t say? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That explains little Johnny’s temper tantrums.
LikeLike
He offends their sensibilities, as do we.
Effete snobs, somewhat brainwashed by ‘higher’ education.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well put. These are the people who think they are “above” Trump and his supporters.
LikeLike
Y’got it.
LikeLike
They seem like George Will Never Trumpers who are attemp to create a force out of nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, WSB. I think many of these people were looking for an excuse to not support Trump.
My understanding is that many of the competitive House races in 2018 will involve districts where such “Yuppy Whites” will play a significant factor. So, we can’t write them off completely.
But, such voters need to get beyond the razzmatazz stunts of the left and the media, too. Will was happy to use the family separation issue to attack Trump. Hopefully these Yuppy White voters are less cynical than Will, and can be brought back into the fold (if they ever left; they may just be telling the pollsters what they think the pollsters want to hear) before November.
LikeLike
My 40% off MAGA hat is due in time for the SCOTUS pick!
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-trump-hats-cali-fame-carson-20151124-story.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to this in-depth analysis report by CNN of the effect of the “Hat”, Trump decided to run in 2012 and trademarked “Make America Great Again”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the trademark record from the US Patent and Trademark Office.
Word Mark MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
Goods and Services IC 035. US 100 101 102. G & S: Political action committee services, namely, promoting public awareness of political issues. FIRST USE: 20150412. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20150412
IC 036. US 100 101 102. G & S: Fundraising in the field of politics. FIRST USE: 20150522. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20150522
Standard Characters Claimed
Mark Drawing Code (4) STANDARD CHARACTER MARK
Serial Number 85783371
Filing Date November 19, 2012
Current Basis 1A
Original Filing Basis 1B
Published for Opposition October 29, 2013
Registration Number 4773272
Registration Date July 14, 2015
Owner (REGISTRANT) Trump, Donald J. INDIVIDUAL UNITED STATES 725 Fifth Avenue New York NEW YORK 10022
(LAST LISTED OWNER) DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT, INC. NON-PROFIT CORPORATION VIRGINIA 725 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK NEW YORK 10022
Assignment Recorded ASSIGNMENT RECORDED
Attorney of Record Meredith M. Wilkes
Type of Mark SERVICE MARK
Register PRINCIPAL
Live/Dead Indicator LIVE
LikeLike
The filing to use the word mark “Make America Great Again” on clothing, political paraphernalia, blogs, etc. wasn’t filed by DJT until August 13, 2015.
LikeLike
I think this link has been shared before, but I finally got around to watching it this evening. It is a body language expert giving her analysis of the Rosenstein and Wray hearing on June 28th. It is almost an hour long, so most folks won’t stick around for all of it, but if you are interested in that sort of thing at all, try to take in just the last 5 minutes. This is where Jim Jordan is really grilling Rosenstein.
The expert is noting how angry Rosenstein is getting with Jordan during his exchange with him. In what is now a rather prophetic statement, she says, “…and then that finger comes out again, threatening Jim. Hey Ohio, protect your man!”. Yeah, and what comes at Mr. Jordan just a few days later? Amazing…
https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/2018/06/29/body-language-explosive-rod-rosenstein-christopher-wray-hearing/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes makes me sick omg! Both the past accusations and his nephews tragic car accident by coincidence!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for that. It explains why Jim Jordon is now being accused of knowing about this alleged sex abuse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I watched the whole thing a couple of days ago.
Well worth it.
She caught Rosenstein in 3 lies, according to the body language.
Rosenstein threatening the staff (subpoena their emails and phone calls-make their lives miserable) was the spooky one.
And note, Rosenstein thinks the department works for him. Baby Rosenstein thinks he is in charge.
LikeLike
The night before he announces his nomination for SCOTUS, POTUS tweets this….
And all of Twitterdom EXPLODED!
Liberals were all….
Meanwhile, 60 Million+ Americans were left like this….
Enjoy the comments with your morning coffee. It. Is. EPIC.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I have an awesome 😎 one for you! The Atlanta PD are no joke when it comes to the Antifa MORONS that decided they were going to protest ICE. We are WINNING because Law Enforcement knows they have a President that loves them.
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=9QSMz_1530949392
Great thread by Thomas Wictor where I found the video above:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks Fle! Wictor is 100% correct.
If you enjoy watching PANTIFA snowflakes getting arrested (and I do!), videos of APD arrests here….
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=9QSMz_1530949392
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks, Flep! Wictor really pounds a home run over the Left field Wall in that post! Colorblind, lovin’ the ATL cops.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’re just cops who happen to be black.
Just like Americans who happen to be black.
Who the hell cares? No one. Not these days.
This one video helps further define obama and his legacy.
Obama will always be remembered as a racist asshole.
The content of his character is nothing more than hate.
So for you obama, enjoy your legacy.
You racist asshole.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is great if Democrats don’t veer off this. The November election will be the red wave vote that gets the Wall and enforcement back to the letter of the law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Husband was howling about Wictor last night. Pure gold.
LikeLike
Thanks Flep! Thomas Wictor gets it ..”.A horrifying fish-belly white mutant was shown being dragged by Atlanta cops”. Sorry…can’t quit laughing.
LikeLike
Middle East Peace Plan is on the agenda with Russian Summit! Fake News Media has refused to cover Kushner’s proposal, but Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Jordan are on board…Get ready for some negotiation! hope it includes audio and video of Mueller handing over a sample of Uranium 1 on the Moscow Tarmac as an opening gift to improve relations.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hello! I am curious what the plan is, do you have a link? I would like to learn more! Thank you.
LikeLike
Not sure if this is good news for Manafort:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5931763/Manaforts-lawyers-claim-meeting-Justice-Department-AP-reporters-led-improper-leaks.html
https://amp.politico.com/blogs/under-the-radar/2018/07/08/manafort-justice-department-reporters-701906
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read both. Weisman was investigating Manafort at least 1 month before the Mueller investigation was started. Weissman very likely leaked Manafort investigation information to reporters in a trade for information about Manafort from the reporters.
I do not see why reporters giving tips to police is a problem. I wonder though if illegally leaking information in an information swap taints the information received in the swap. There is some wishy washy remembering that maybe they heard about it from another source. But, presuming the information came from reporters in an illegal information swap, can the Manafort Lawyers get everything that came from that information thrown out?
Also, is this enough to get Weisman dismissed from team Mueller? From the DOJ? Prosecuted?
And frankly, I am wondering if Mueller is just a phony figurehead. Weisman would never be acceptable as a nonpartisan investigator. If you brought in a respected senior as cover, with the understanding that Weisman is the real leader, so the old figurehead doesn’t have to do much, you would get all the abuses we have been seeing.
Thogh I do not know if Mueller would stand for such a scheme. And Mueller has a record of abuse himself. But clearly Mueller did not choose his full team. Strzok, Page, Weisman were all working on this investigation long before Mueller was brought on board. And long before Rosenstein claimed he decided to start it.
Rosenstein was asked to write the memo on May 8, and Comey was fired on the 9th. This meeting with reporters was April 11. I think we need to learn a lot more about the prior investigations of Flynn, Manafort, Page, and Trump, as well as the process that decided to combine them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep in mind the Fake News slant which AP delivers to the FBI likely designed to torpedo Manafort. Allow me to assume the worst. AP might be working for the FBI.
LikeLike
So much of the Mueller probe reeks of Weismann’s tactics, it looks like he is the main strategist in that group.
LikeLike
Ill hold the door for her, just this once!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its too bad that won’t post. It is very appropriate (and funny).
I’ll make another attempt, but prob won’t work.
LikeLike
Doing enemy recon: have that Brit turd “revolution” on yt of FNC now. He is busy tusy trashing Pruit, and now trashing Ross. Swamp is desperate.
Thank God for OANN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Candice Owens. She was on most of the show. Did great. Excellent spokeswoman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, just daw her for first time. Classy lady, very impressive.
Wonder if she has political ambitions?
LikeLike
More bombshells…..this one is MOAB….
————————-
Mueller’s ‘Pit Bull’ Arranged Meeting With Reporters To Discuss Manafort Investigation
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/08/mueller-manafort-journalist-leak/
Justice Department documents released on Friday confirm that the DOJ attorney known as Robert Mueller’s “pit bull” arranged a meeting with journalists in April 2017 to discuss an investigation into Paul Manafort.
The documents show that Andrew Weissmann arranged a meeting with DOJ and FBI officials and four Associated Press reporters on April 11, 2017, just over a month before Mueller was appointed special counsel.
Manafort’s lawyers obtained the documents on June 29 and revealed them in a briefing filed in federal court in Virginia. The attorneys are pushing for a hearing into what they say are possible leaks of secret grand jury information, false information and potentially classified materials from the meeting.
“The meeting raises serious concerns about whether a violation of grand jury secrecy occurred,” a lawyer for Manafort, Kevin Downing, wrote in a motion requesting a hearing. “Based on the FBI’s own notes of the meeting, it is beyond question that a hearing is warranted.”
A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment on Weissmann’s role in setting up the meeting and whether it poses a problem for the case against Manafort.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just throw the entire case out…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The prosecutorial misconduct in Manafort’s case is off the charts.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not just Manafort case. Look up “Prosecutorial misconduct”, see Muellers ugly mug.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Problem with beurocracies is they tend to operate by cya, and so document everything, in triplicate.
So, when they get ‘caught’, there is a mountain of paper, to convict.
The nazis had extensive documentation, on aushvitz, etc.
So, they hang themselves.
LikeLike
FBI now has a history of planting stories w/ media – to later use in a courtroom.
I hope the judge is aware of this nonsense. Is the prosecutor acting in good faith before the court?
LikeLike
Trump baby. Its like a Trump chicken but cuddly. London is impotent.
LikeLiked by 9 people
OMG! Fabulous!
I AM the EYE of the STORM!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! Indeed!
LikeLike
Adorable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean Trump Rooster…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Someone has to make sure Mr. Trump sees that. If he retweeted, there would be a lot of splody heads!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The-Donald folks are comedy gold. Clever beyond belief.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
For those that wondered about the Weiner laptop, I want to share this tweet from Katica.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s odd. Why would it need to be stored in a SCIF? I can only imagine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it was discovered to have TS/SCI information on it, it would be required to be stored in a SCIF.
This means the laptop had SCI information on it, a major security violation.
LikeLike
That was 2016. I wonder if it’s still there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
“An Absolute Bombshell”: Brexit Ministers Davis, Baker & Braverman Quit In Blow To Theresa May
Excerpt:
Update 4: A second junior Brexit minister has resigned – Suella Bravermanm MP for Fareham. This leaves just two of the five person Brexit team remaining.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May might not be PM by the time President Trump gets there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something about British Parliamentary system that’s interesting is that an MP resigning in protest or “ crossing the floor” is not that unusual.
It would be nice if a few Dems would quit the party, I guess they don’t because the cash flow would be turned off.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think that is going to sit well with voters
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hooray, Rachael Bovard, an honest journalist asking the right questions, and willing to call a spade a spade. The rot at the DOJ starts at the top. Fix this, Mr. President https://amgreatness.com/2018/07/08/questions-linger-in-the-house-it-scandal/
LikeLike
Strange. I didn’t see this on CNN. Or Fox?
http://www.chicagotribune.com/business/ct-biz-granite-city-us-steel-trump-tariffs-20180708-story.html
LikeLike
Being received ? Now Michael has retained Hillary brown noser Lanny Davis.. I think Mueller found some shady biz between Hillary and Cohen not Trump..
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, POTUS for standing up for the good guys again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/what-really-happened-when-gop-senators-visited-moscow
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thread by @ThomasWictor: “(1) Let me explain @realDonaldTrump using the context of something I know well: The music industry. (2) Trump began planning for his presidency about forty years ago.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1015712795554222080.html
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every day I thank God that we have President Trump, the smartest, most loving and hardest working President in my lifetime.
I think of all the good things that President Trump has accomplished for We the People while the media-rats, D-Rats, semi-Rinos and Rinos constantly work against him. The fact that the opposition are primarily stupid people (outright stupid and in many cases senile) and project that lack of intelligence on President Trump is leading to their downfall. President Trump is a textbook Genius and people who are not at that intellectual level really have no frame of reference to understand or deal with him. And for that I again Thank God!
I have been in the field of psychology for over 40 years and what I see in President Trump is a man who has an incredible working knowledge of what makes people tick.
I love President Trump’s Rallies and speeches because I see him use this knowledge of human behavior more effectively than anyone I’ve ever known or studied.
I am impressed with President Trump’s approach to the mid-terms. He know not only what to say and how to say it; anyone who has studied social psychology knows that presentation is just as, if not more, important than content. There are two excellent examples from the last two President Trump rallies. The first is President Trump is branding the D-Rats as Mad Maxine’s party. To me that is a lot more effective than Pelosi or Schumer because Mad Maxine is loud, obnoxious and fundamentally STUPID! By the time Nov rolls around, the D-Rats WILL be the anti-American party of STUPID.
The second psychological technique that I chuckled about is President Trump’s message to get out the vote. Did he say, “Please go vote”? No, President Trump said, “Get your asses out to vote!” I can guarantee that “Get you asses out to vote!” will stick with the people who heard it and they will be talking about it with their friends and family, e.g. did you hear what President Trump said, he said to get our asses out to vote, can you believe that? Yes I can because the message will STICK and be spread far and wide.
President Trump is showing how it’s done to be successful. President Trump resonates with We the People.
With President Trump, the Deep State is in Deep $hit and they are going to be flushed in President Trump’s time and on President Trump’s terms. JMHO
LikeLiked by 4 people
The expertise runs deep at the Treehouse, thanks for your contribution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alexei Antonov (Russian-born American painter) ‘Black Butterflies’
LikeLike