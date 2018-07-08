Thailand: Four Boys Rescued in Part 1 Of Treacherous Operation Racing Against Time and Rain…

Four of the twelve Thai schoolboys were rescued by divers in part one of an exhaustive international effort. The remaining boys will have to wait until oxygen tanks are replaced and equipment resupplied along the underwater system for the next attempt.
According to local officials it is expected to take at least 10 hours to re-stage the rescue equipment before attempting round #2 of the rescue. Each rescue team takes another 6 hours to navigate and guide the boys through a 4,000 meter long underwater labyrinth. There are more than 90 divers working on the rescue mission including 50 international divers from around the world.
CHIANG RAI, Thailand (Reuters) – Four of 12 Thai schoolboys were rescued from a flooded cave on Sunday in a daring and dangerous operation to save the children and their soccer coach who have been trapped underground for more than two weeks.
The operation to rescue the remaining eight boys – some as young as 11 and weak swimmers – and the coach was called off at nightfall until Monday to give the divers time to replenish oxygen supplies and ensure all preparations were complete.
Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand’s elite navy SEAL unit guided the boys to safety through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday.
“Today was the best day, the best situation in terms of the weather, the health of the boys, our water management for our rescue effort,” the head of the rescue operation, Narongsak Osottanakorn, told a news conference.
“Today we managed to rescue and send back four children to Chiang Rai Prachanukrua Hospital safely.”
The rescuers needed at least 10 hours to prepare for their next operation, involving about 90 divers in total, 50 of them from foreign countries, he said.
A helicopter flew the four boys to the nearby city of Chiang Rai, where they were taken by ambulance to the hospital. (read more)
Pictorial graphic of the challenge AVAILABLE HERE
Does anyone know how the boys got to where they are trapped??
If there had only been a wall…
FofBW I just asked the same thing. Was wondering as well.
Apparently, the route in was high and dry when they went in. Unfortunately, they chose to enter the cave right at the start of the rainy season, and the passage flooded too rapidly for them to escape. ='[.]’=
Thanks Ray!
Yes thanks Ray, I didn’t know either. The whole team went in wow!
They were not that deep into the cave but trapped once the entrance was flooded.
Then they had to move deeper to escape the flooding that got closer to them.
It’s also been mentioned that they may have gone to leave… And water had come in…. Driving them further in the cave. I’m sure we’ll find out eventually.
No doubt the power of the inflow of water – ACCELERATING through any narrowing passages – prohibited any attempt to get out as the water began to flow in.
Perhaps the boys had progressed so far along the passage in the first place that they were unaware of any danger before it was too late.
Even dry that’s a looongggg way to go in a dark skinny cave. I’d never do it but then I’m a girl.
I’m a girl too, and just looking at the diagram makes me claustrophobic. Yikes! May God help them all get out alive. So sorry about the diver who died while trying to help.
And yet, many of our best and most qualified spelunkers are females!
paprika…there may be some advantage to the usual smaller size of women.
If they are not Marxists, ha!
Yes, Twink. Praying for the diver’s family, and for the boys, their coach, the rescuers and all families.
Lord God, I pray specifically for:
•Guidance, wisdom and stamina for the divers and other rescuers.
•Strength for the weak boys.
•Peace for each person swimming the hideous passageway – such a long way, Lord; please replace panic with peace.
•Peace for those who must wait their turn for rescue.
•Perfect equipment performance.
•Accurate triage.
•Safe and speedy transport to the hospital.
•Wisdom for medical staff.
•May all involved know of Your mercy and grace, and for those who do not know You, may they seek You and find You.
Thank You so very much that the team was found, that willing and capable volunteers have arrived, and four boys are safely rescued. Please cover them with our prayers and Your great love.
In the Holy, beautiful, beloved and brilliant name of the Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth, to Whom all worship and praise is due – Amen.
Great prayer! Very focused and targeted, the most powerful kind!!
Thank you, Cheri. To God be the glory. 🌅
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.
Thank you, JC.
🤗
Amen!
Amen
I’m with you guys. Wow, having survived that long in a cold wet, dark cave is a miracle in itself. May God be with these young men and guide all those involved in this frightening rescue. Prayers for the family of the brave diver who lost his life earlier this week.
Twinkletoes — I am not in any way claustophobic,but there is absolutely no way I would go into that long skinny cave. My fear would not be of closed spaces, it would be of getting stuck in there which is exactly what happened.
Girl or boy, when the option is to follow the dark skinny cave toward another breath, or follow it toward a black engulfing flood with no hope as to where the water ends or whether you can turn around in time to beat it back to air — survival kicks in. We’d all do what they did.
Reminds me of Touching the Void — the autobiography of Joe Simpson who miraculously survived a horrific climbing accident. At one point he’d dropped hundreds of feet and landed on a ledge deep within an ice crevice, sustaining broken bones and already frostbitten. He called out for hours hoping hoping for an answer from his partner, who, also in grave peril, believed him dead and carried on without him. Finally facing reality, he had to decide whether to cling to his ledge of “safety” with his condition rapidly deteriorating–or to take his remaining rope and supplies and lower himself off the ledge, deeper into the ice crevice, into complete darkness, likely surrendering any possibility of getting out the way he came in. He literally had no idea what awaited beneath him or reversing the decision. But he had the wits to realize on the ledge he’d die. And by moving, trying, maybe he’d discover an opening. So he lowered himself into the void.
He ended up surviving. It’s an amazing story, and one I think of often when I think about courage, and hope, and how quickly the human mind (or some human minds) can process reality and accept that the irrational has become the only thing rational. Don’t know if I could have moved off the ledge.
But I do know I sure as hell would run toward air and away from the rising water.
And they were driven further and further in by the rising flood waters.
Ray F: An idiot coach in an oncoming monsoon coming takes these children deep into a very unlikely place to even be even as an expert. God bless all those divers there to do the best to rescue all and hopefully their lives saved. Fire the coach and perhaps make sure he understands that he is the problem and caused this. I feel sure the parents will never ever allow this coach around their children ever again. Choosing this when weather is well known makes me wonder about the “coach”.
Most people don’t understand the hydrology of karst areas. Things like this happens occasionally
Yah, well, the Thais should know Thailand…it’s all on the coach, the leader and idiot in charge.
He’s already apologized in his notes out. It’s not clear that the Monsoon had statrted before they went in.
I have read there were signs warning people that it was flood season and to stay out. I believe that was msn.com
Just leave the coach behind…ya know we ran out of oxygen just as the monsoon rains came in. If any one of those boys doesn’t make it out coach should do himself in with a rock. It’s bad enough that a Seal Team member has already died.
Flash flood. The monsoon season wasn’t supposed to start for a couple of weeks–it started today.
Thank you dizzy
dizzymissl, nevertheless the coach supposedly knew how dangerous this was and how close to the monsoon season which can come at variable times. Had the coach already gone on his own to check out the difficulty for inexperienced children to attempt this? I would think he didn’t stop to think about anything.
The sign at the front of the cave says July thru November and he went in two weeks before July.
LikeLike
They were hiking after their soccer practice. They rode bikes there. There were comments that they were going to carve their name on the wall, then they got caught in a flash flood, maybe running down further to avoid it and thinking they’ll find a high spot to climb up. These are assumptions but would make sense.
You’ll notice on the map that Sundance posted, “flooded entrance”,…it’s an another channel that brought more water into the cave. I understand that has been plugged up as best as they can. They didn’t say at the entrance or inside at the “Y”. I hope both.
They just went in at a bad time…actually there was a sign in front warning not to go in during monsoon season (May to Oct)
Nice to know they were able to block some of the water coming in. There was also talk about widening some of the narrowest parts.
The first stage operation was so successful that they are all happy and ready to continue the 2nd stage operation which may happen Monday at 8 AM (9 PM ET tonight) at the earliest but may hold off for up to another 10 hours, depending on weather. They had a press conference 9 PM (10 AM ET this morning) announcing 4 boys were rescued and in hospital…well, right when they started the press, it rain hard It’s good it didn’t happened during he 1st rescue but for the next one…I don’t know. It depends if they are working their water pumps over time. They had hundreds of lines going into the cave pumping water out since the first day they found the boys.
They had over 200 men scouring the mountain looking for a way in from above the cave since discovery day one. They dug over 100 holes and found a few possibilities but they didn’t pan out—- plus a car with 10 of them went over a cliff and one was badly injured and had to be airlifted out. This may have prompt them to scratch that idea for the moment, drilling a hole from above.and go with the plan to bring them out via dive.
They hiked into the cave and got trapped when a flash flood filled the cave. Read an article that it is a team tradition to hike to the end of that cave and sign the wall.
They went into the cave BEFORE the rainy season rains began and when they turned around to come out the rains had flooded the cave.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They walked in with the coach to explore the caves. Once inside heavy thunderstorms dropped a larger volume of rain which flooded the cave. The caves are dry during the winter months but are flooded during the rainy season which usually starts mid-July. The caves are actually closed during the rainy season. I’ve explored these caves a few times when I lived in Thailand but never went in as far as they boys. A bit tight in spots.
They walked…then it started raining. It is possible they had to keep backing up to avoid rising water.
Wow when you see that map of the cave…and read how they need to do this… wow…
Silly question but why did they go into the cave? I read somewhere that it was some kind of initiation? That they wanted to write their names on a wall but again since I don’t trust the fake news I wanted to know if anything else heard anything different?
The biggest problem would be the U-shaped very narrow tunnel. How is it that so many Asian countries still don’t give swimming lessons to their kids, I’ll never understand.
I grew up in a 3rd world country as the child of American expat teachers. NONE of my local childhood playmates could swim. When much of life is spent TRULY struggling to keep your kids with food in their bellies and a roof over the head, and just perhaps if you are really blessed your kids get to attend school (if you can eek out a few extra saved $ for shoes, a uniform, pencil and notebook) …the whole idea of “swim lessons” is simply not on the radar. No pools available to everyday people, and if parents don’t swim themselves, how/why teach their children? Plus, most local rivers are raw sewage and extremely dangerous to “swim” in anyway.
Soccer is a sport played round the world because all it requires is a simple ball. A couple of trees or stones for goal posts, a flat area of land and you’re good to go! I’ve even watched adults play community soccer games using a “ball” created out of rags.
It’s truly a different world than where we as everyday Americans are so blessed to live………
Thank you for this wise perspective, 3kidmama.
Ditto! If one has never visited a country in this part of the world (and some others), and ‘connected’ with the general populace, (which I have, fortunately) one who has spent life entirely in the West… absolutely cannot envision the survival instinct displayed by these people… Americans, (and Canadians), are SO VERY FORTUNATE! Appreciate it!
I was reading a UK paper and in the comments section someone pointed out that in Australia today, children are not permitted to graduate from primary school unless they can demonstrate that they know how to swim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Upthread somebody made the point that rivers and lakes in many places are polluted with sewage and dangerous to swim in.
I agree that swimming is a basic life skill. Also, if any homeschoolers are reading — lifeguarding is a very valuable skill also, and I know at least one college that had short hours at their athletic pool because they couldn’t get enough lifeguards. I never trained as a lifeguard, but if I had every resource I would have wanted as a kid, this would have been one of my early goals as soon as I was 15 years old, and I would have trained even before that. Following link from a university in Houston lists the skills needed.
https://ssl.uh.edu/recreation/aquatics/pdf/lifeguard_fact_sheet.pdf
You’re right. I have a friend who loves fishing. He can’t swim but he has a small motor-boat. He’s terrified of the water. I know people whose parents can’t swim but they all sent their kids to swim classes. In Thailand, life is different. It’s very sad that they allowed their rivers to be so polluted. The government needs to put money into education.
LikeLike
I so agree with your comments. Unless you have traveled to Thailand and met these people as I have then you can not sit here and pass such unjust comments. (as seen above) These people for the most part are some of the kindest I have met while traveling the world. They live simple lives and are not as cautious as Americans. The majority practice Theravada Buddhism and therefore the connection between buddhism and nature is inseparable. The young coach was a practicing monk before giving it up to spend more time with these children. His discipline and meditation whilst a monk has aided greatly in keeping these children calm. The parents of these children have chosen gratitude toward the young coach rather than bitter and unwarranted criticism.
Agree. Was part of a group once where one of the participants told the story of being a caretaker of kids, when a kid accidentally was killed in a pool (by electrocution — loose pool light connection, which never would have occurred to me as something that can happen).
Also my kids were in a summer camp when there was a van accident (15-passenger van, apparently those are very dangerous, I found out later). One of the kids who did not want to stay seatbelted and had unbuckled, was killed when the van fishtailed and turned over. My child, thank you Lord for mercies, was in the *other van* that didn’t turn over.
There are so many risks in this life. Good to learn about the misfortunes of others if it helps to be more careful in preparations, but I’d never want to judge. Next time the stupid leader during an accident could just as easily be me or one of my grown kids. There are so many things that can go wrong, especially with large groups. I could list a dozen stories of misfortunes narrowly averted within my circle of friends. This situation just makes me grateful that bad things haven’t happened to me
Thank you 3kidmama for a realistic report on the way things actually are is helpful to the untraveled American mind, which tends to assess situations within the parameters of its own experience
One of the boys had been in the cave before. People like to explore caves. I am a caver myself.
I mean I can understand it. Caves are fun sure but at least take a few things with you before you go. From the sounds of it they just walked in right after soccer practice?
The first miracle is that they were even found!
Be interesting to hear why they were so far back into that cave.
Yes, miracles.
They DO happen ❤️
Entrance was flooded. Had to go deeper in search for higher ground.
Like maybe the coach should have told people what the plans were so if something were to happen and they didn’t return when expected the cops/search team would know where to look…and save maybe like a week so these little guys weren’t so dehydrated, weakened and scared. For Heaven’s sake what a disastrous move for the only adult in the group to make.
Prayers for the children, their Coach and all involved in their rescue.
Trust in Jesus 🙏
We are not alone
He goes before us
He will never leave us
He calls us, redeems and calls us as His own
He is our strength
He is our defender
He is our comfort in the storm
(Kari Jobe – I Am Not Alone)
How miraculous this song is playing at this precise moment in time on my car’s XM The Message – God wink ❤️
Never ever ever lose hope ❤️
Amen!
Thank you for this thread, Sundance.
Where two or more are gathered in His Name 🙏❤️🙏
Thank you for your thank you, I was glad to find this thread.
The rescue teams are putting full-face diving masks on the boys before removing them from the ledge. Also, the Israelis donated $100,000 of wireless communication equipment that allowed the boys to communicate with the outside world.
It took quite a long time to come up with a successful plan. I have no doubt that when USA Seal team became involved, it greatly aided in the effort.
Actually there are several American cave diver volunteers on site. Cave diving is quite a bit different than the ocean diving the Seal teams do.
Didn’t some rescuer Thai navy seal or something already lose his life?
Unfortunately, yes. He was a 38 yo very experienced ex-naval seal (as Thais call them), and a very fit triathlete. It is heart-breaking to see on the map of the cave how close he was to the staging chamber when he died.
I know. The water current is exceptionally strong and the twists and turns make it very difficult to manage.The Thai diver died from exhaustion. I hope one of the rescues is filmed. I will be a great movie. I have hope for all of the trapped people.
I read somewhere that one of the British divers who found them had to return to the U.K. for medical treatment. I haven’t seen an update on that.
Like usual some of the British papers have more photos and stories then U.S. ones.
The two British cave divers who found them are still participating in the rescue efforts.
I heard there British divers went over… So sounds like one may have headed home.
Believe you are correct.
Elon Mush has developed a mini-submarine he is currently testing. It will be sent to Thailand within the next couple of hours in case they have trouble with getting out any of the other boys.
**Musk** not Mush, lol.
LOL I thought you did that on purpose. 😀
Haha… me too.
Good for Elon, though, for trying to help. My guess is he already has a few of his engineers puzzling over this. They are extremely innovative and highly driven to succeed. If they can’t solve the puzzle this time, I’d lay odds that he’ll be on it for future underwater rescues. Say what you will about his politics, but he has a big heart and a commitment to humanitarian causes.
Guess I’m not the biggest fan as he is free thinking but seems to rely on Gov’t to much for me.
Oh, I’m with you on that, sc; absolutely.
He does have some good qualities that have made a positive difference in many lives, so I’m hoping he’ll continue to do that. President Trump seems to value his expertise for Space Force and looking to the future of high-tech govt needs. One of those situations where we need the assistance of those w/whom we disagree, hehe.
I also read that they are also looking into an ‘air’ tunnel for the kids who can’t swim to get through the tightest parts. After the fact I’m sure we’ll find out a lot of details.
I read that a team is searching for the airhole above the cave that has been letting in the oxygen, so they can lift them out, which would be much easier and faster than the long underwater swim.
Hahahaha!!
Musk is not involved now. Check the date on your twitter. Thai Team moved in quickly to start the rescue on Sunday (today)10 AM (11 PM ET Saturday –yesterday) claiming they have peak readiness, so Musk back off and wish them prayers and luck.
Thai definition of peak readiness is perfect weather, water, and the boys’ readiness, physical and mental. And that decision happened prior to the first stage rescue.
Boys is having to deal with pitch black cave at all times, muddy water (one diver said it is actually mud that is watered down, not dirtied water), strong currents, oxygen-depleted air, and all these twisted, jagged tunnels. This cave is not a typical cave we’d envisioned. It goes from a large cavern down to about 3 feet holes. Crazy, hair-raising dive.
The date is today. The pod is being flown to Thailand in a couple of hours just in case it is needed.
I’m seeing 2 dates now,—sorry about that. That is great news, to have a back up plan, as three of them haven’t been well since they were discovered.
Is the kid supposed to get inside that metal cylinder? I’m guessing it will fit through that “U” shape in the cave?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like heavy plastic with Velcro closures.
From what I heard, some of the tunnels are so narrow they are about the same diameter as a manhole cover. And, they’re rough, jagged rock. I seriously doubt any small “submarine” would fit. And there’s a likelihood it could get stuck and that would be bad news.
Great finally some of these rich people doing some humanitarian work!!
They’ll be done by then.
Here’s an excellent article on the #ThaiCaveRescue efforts. The scale is immense. Hats off to Rob Harper, John Volanthen, and Rick Stanton for being the team that initially found them,
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5930075/18-divers-enter-Thai-cave-deadline-looms-save-trapped-soccer-team.html
Another Musk invention/collaboration for the boys
Arcata’s Wing Inflatables, SpaceX collaborate on Thailand cave rescue
http://madriverunion.com/arcatas-wing-inflatables-spacex-collaborate-on-thailand-cave-rescue/
Even if this isn’t used or needed, the urgency and ingenuity of this is going to change how underwater/cave rescues are done in the future. Out of tragedy, some good will come of this.
Totally agree!
It has all really been a beautiful sight to see.
What a load of rubbish.
Musk is looking for some press.
His submarine devices better be less than 38 cm wide because that’s the choke point spec near the the entrance. Some more of this cave needs air tanks to be pushed through rather than worn. Another poseur.
This thing is being run be the world’s most experienced, talented and knowledgeable British cave divers. All have other jobs and are4 not military.
So this quote is buried way down in the dailymail’s article StuckinBlue linked. This makes me feel a little better. I was thinking they had to swim in muddy water for 2-3 hours…yikes!
“Each boy pulled out was accompanied by two divers on the perilous 4km (2.5miles) journey through murky waters and narrow tunnels. It’s understood they were able to walk most of the way after teams drained the water level by 30cm (12ins) last night.”
and when I say swim, I mean swim underwater with scuba gear. I swear, if I had to do that, I would have to think about it for a good long while!
Yes panic for me!!
I doubt if any of the trapped folks can summon the energy for panic at the moment.
I agree. They just want to get out of there. No panic, just cooperation.
For now everyone is “sleeping” in Thailand.
If it’s 3 PM ET, then it is 2 AM in Thailand.
They’re planning a gathering of something around 7AM (6PM ET) (4 PM PT for me)
Just a few miles from Chiang Rai you can be in a third world jungle environment. Elephants track freely and malaria is a threat. These kids grow up clinging to the sides of pick-up trucks as a method of getting to school. If we take our presumptions of “safety” to such places, we will soon be overwhelmed by reality. Kids bathing in streams are taken suddenly by flash floods.
Before we begin to hector “these people” for not thinking, it would be wise to be acquainted with the realities of the jungle, the third world, karst limestone craziness, laterite soil, melioidosis caused by a soil and water-dwelling bacteria called B pseudomallei which has a 90% death rate if not treated early, ……. Thailand is a beautiful and wonderful country full of gentle and loving people. It is perhaps the safest third country in the world. But lets not dump on the “ignorance” of these people. In all good faith, most of us could not survive a week in a tribal village living as the people do.
That coach has already contemplated the dishonor he has brought upon his soul and the souls of his ancestors. He knows he must rid himself of the suffering he has brought upon himself. He must concentrate on maintaining the right view, intention, action, thoughts, perceptions, etc. The coach is putting himself through far more than most who blithely damn him can imagine.
Nicely worded Lectantius. I lived in Thailand for 6 years. My wife is Thai and we returned to the US 2 years ago. She has literally been glued to her computer watching live streams from Thai news outlets. Thanks to the Internet she is able to communicate daily with her extended family in Thailand. In many instances Thailand is an insular society tho that trend is slowing changing. School kids from primary all the way to University wear uniforms to school. Teachers, police and all others in a position of authority are held in high regard in Thai culture and this is the reason the Thai Navy Seal who perished will receive a Royal funeral as proclaimed by the King who is beloved by the Thai people. This young soccer coach will be stigmatized in his belief that this incident lays squarely on his shoulders. Thai society has come to a complete standstill since this episode began. My wife and I join all around the world who are praying for the safe rescue for those remaining and for all those who are sacrificing their lives in their efforts.
The coach may have screwed up, but he is likely why they are all alive and in pretty decent shape .
Good. We know that most countries like Thailand are poopholes…these folks know those risks..but to blithely walk into cave with kids that are not your own and get stuck tells me the coach didn’t think this thing through. He deserves all his bad feeling he has for himself.
Thailand is not a poophole by any stretch of the imagination. But you can cross the Mekong into Laos and find a real poophole. Or you can just walk into Myanmar and find out what life under the treacherous eye of a corrupt military is really like.
It is an error to neglect the reality on the ground in these countries and to assume that Western “wisdom” is pluperfect. The “poor judgement” of the coach is being “judged” by Western standards. He should be a helicopter parent who straps all his charges in and fends off any possible surprise such as a rock slide or roof collapse or whatever. I make no brief for the care and thinking of the coach. But I do criticize the Monday morning quarterbacking by “sophisticates” watching CNN. Down in the Phi Phi Islands of Thailand little children shinny up vines to the 100 foot high ceilings of caves to reach the nests of birds to steal their eggs. That may be “primitive” stuff to the enlightened world, but it is how they roll in other lands and places.
Why do we have to emulate the Progressives and deplore what we can’t wrap our sophisticated minds around?
Doctors without Borders tend to these people and perform everyday fixes that are miracles within the culture they are treating. In small ways, many people are reaching out to help those in need. Drop kicking this coach into purgatory is aimless. You have no concept of the real value he performs within the community he serves. Yes, he made a big error. But, the Thai’s will celebrate his survival with great thanksgiving. If that makes the Thai’s idiots, so be it.
Ok “ben” we get it…your here to troll and be rude. Have you ever been to Thailand? If so you must have only visited the Soi cowboy district in Bangkok.
is that where the ladyboy hookers are?
Thanks for bringing us back to reality. You’re right.
Again thanks for explaining this to others.
Thank you, Lactantius. The very best post I’ve read on this story anywhere.
Someone (a Thai) familiar with this cave says it has been mecca for young kids for eons.
About twenty years ago I went on a two-week Boy Scout camp outing with our oldest son. I don’t exactly remember where, but one of the activities was going to a cave and spending the night. The cave was operated by a private company, it was safe and dry, but I still found it uncomfortably cold. I don’t think I got more than one hour worth of sleep and anxiously waited for when the hot chocolate would be served. We also went on a deep excursion where the guide turned off all the lights to show what dark really means. Kudos to those kids on surviving.
I read somewhere that their assistant coach had been a monk. He was teaching them meditation and worked with them on coping.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A helicopter flew the four boys to the nearby city of Chiang Rai,…”
Kids, being resilient, might think a ride in a helicopter is a fair trade-off for their ordeal.
Thank you for caring
Oh the Humanity! A CNN reporter stationed at the Thailand hospital where the boys are being taken said doctors have told him they plan to keep all the boys in isolation from each other and their parents for about a week while they run all kinds of tests on them. OMG! The Horror of Separating Children from Their Parents!.
Bring on the protesters!
Your tone is pitch perfect. Of course they will isolate the kids and do extensive blood tests looking for every possible jungle saprophyte which may have invaded a young, weakened body. That is real, honest-to-goodness, first world medicine. It is quite possible one (or more) of these youngsters has become a cornucopia of jungle rot. First world Thailand has spectacular medical facilities and knowledge. Our very own pharmaceutical giants pay close attention to the folk cures in such places.
Oops, I forgot the /s again.
In any case, I wonder if the lack of sanitation and footwear has made them sick? With no air exchange and no bathroom facilities, the air must have been absolutely putrid in that cave.
Hey, Treeper Twitterers should Tweeter-bomb CNN twitter about separation of parent/child. You Treepers have come up with such clever remarks.
”The complexity of the rescue is off the charts”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/thai-cave-rescue-anmar-mirza-national-cave-rescue-mission/
Indeed.
The media want us to think that “elite Thai Navy SEALS” are the commanders and doers and thinkers here. I admire their compulsory agenda pushing / social engineering in every circumstance, the propaganda never sleeps.
The nasty comments about Trump’s tweet about the U.S. helping with the rescue are riduculous.
What a lot of leftists don’t realise is that many in the US really didn’t have any idea what was going on. His tweet opened their eyes. If just 2% of Trump’s followers say a prayer for the kids safety… that is a million people praying for them.
