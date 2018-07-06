President Trump Weekly Address – The Importance of the Next Supreme Court Nominee…

President Donald Trump took the opportunity to use the weekly address to discuss his perspective on the next supreme court nominee who is scheduled to be announced Monday July 9th, at 9:00pm.
Advertisements
President Donald Trump took the opportunity to use the weekly address to discuss his perspective on the next supreme court nominee who is scheduled to be announced Monday July 9th, at 9:00pm.
LikeLiked by 6 people
In PDJT we trust…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s your take on those six, Sundance?
LikeLike
Barrett – by a country mile.
This is the biggest America First policy decision Trump will make. The Supreme Court was my driving reason he won my vote – everything else I agreed with but the SC alone was my most important value and we won the lottery with PDJT.
LikeLike
What an awesome statement. Strict Construction, please!
LikeLike
Elections do, indeed, have consequences. Now let’s see if Senate Republicans do, indeed, have spines!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only a total idiot could in anyway argue with the President’s rational for choosing the next Justice
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good, really, good …
LikeLike
Another Neil Gorsuch/Scalia justice, please!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance you are truly an American Treasure for American Patriots. You keep all of us Treepers so well informed on what is happening everyday with the latest/breaking news with all the facts. When I count my many blessings you indeed are on that list. I don’t know where you get all of your time and energy to do so, but “thank you” from my heart to yours.
LikeLike
Just wait until Ruth Bader Ginsburg suddenly wakes up, notices where she is & decides to call the nursing home
Please President Trump, may we have another?
Too bad Obama didn’t get the old leftist hag to retire years ago. Oh well, our gain
YEEHAW!
LikeLike
Au contrair – if she’d retired under Obama’s regime can you imagine what he’d have replaced her with – just look at Kagen and Sotomyere.
LikeLike
God bless President Trump. Trust in Trump.
LikeLike
Joan Larsen ….
LikeLike
Nothing in that statement that a real American could disagree with.
LikeLike
Yes. I’m glad the old hag has decided to hang on for so long. It virtually guarantees Trump will get to replace her. Thank you Ruthie!
LikeLike
I am excited to hear who his nominee will be!
I believe POTUS enumerated the best qualifications for ANY judge…not just a Supreme Court Justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just think, had we listened to George Will and others, we could have just watched Hillary announce Che Guevarra Jr.’s nomination as SC justice. What a lost opportunity! /s
Meanwhile, Trump has kept, or is in the process of keeping, every single promise he made. When is the last time that was true of a national politician? Yet most of the never-Trumpers remain unrepentant – proof that much of the nation suffers from mass-psychosis. The man in the street has the media to blame; not so for these pseudo-conservative intelligentsia.
LikeLike
We CAN NOT spare this man, he fights (for America, for Americans).
LikeLiked by 1 person