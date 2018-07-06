President Trump Weekly Address – The Importance of the Next Supreme Court Nominee…

Posted on July 6, 2018 by

President Donald Trump took the opportunity to use the weekly address to discuss his perspective on the next supreme court nominee who is scheduled to be announced Monday July 9th, at 9:00pm.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Christian Values, Culture, Dept Of Justice, media bias, President Trump, Supreme Court, Uncategorized, Weekly Address. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to President Trump Weekly Address – The Importance of the Next Supreme Court Nominee…

  2. SW Richmond says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    What an awesome statement. Strict Construction, please!

    Like

    Reply
  3. littleanniesfannie says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Elections do, indeed, have consequences. Now let’s see if Senate Republicans do, indeed, have spines!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Hillyard says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Only a total idiot could in anyway argue with the President’s rational for choosing the next Justice

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. fallingsnow says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Good, really, good …

    Like

    Reply
  6. ForGodandCountry says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Another Neil Gorsuch/Scalia justice, please!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. TexasRanchQueen says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Sundance you are truly an American Treasure for American Patriots. You keep all of us Treepers so well informed on what is happening everyday with the latest/breaking news with all the facts. When I count my many blessings you indeed are on that list. I don’t know where you get all of your time and energy to do so, but “thank you” from my heart to yours.

    Like

    Reply
  8. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Just wait until Ruth Bader Ginsburg suddenly wakes up, notices where she is & decides to call the nursing home

    Please President Trump, may we have another?

    Too bad Obama didn’t get the old leftist hag to retire years ago. Oh well, our gain

    YEEHAW!

    Like

    Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      July 6, 2018 at 4:56 pm

      Au contrair – if she’d retired under Obama’s regime can you imagine what he’d have replaced her with – just look at Kagen and Sotomyere.

      Like

      Reply
  9. magatrump says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    God bless President Trump. Trust in Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Kay123 says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Joan Larsen ….

    Like

    Reply
  11. Bill_M says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Nothing in that statement that a real American could disagree with.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Kerry Gimbel says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Yes. I’m glad the old hag has decided to hang on for so long. It virtually guarantees Trump will get to replace her. Thank you Ruthie!

    Like

    Reply
  13. Pat Frederick says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    I am excited to hear who his nominee will be!
    I believe POTUS enumerated the best qualifications for ANY judge…not just a Supreme Court Justice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Paul B. says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Just think, had we listened to George Will and others, we could have just watched Hillary announce Che Guevarra Jr.’s nomination as SC justice. What a lost opportunity! /s

    Meanwhile, Trump has kept, or is in the process of keeping, every single promise he made. When is the last time that was true of a national politician? Yet most of the never-Trumpers remain unrepentant – proof that much of the nation suffers from mass-psychosis. The man in the street has the media to blame; not so for these pseudo-conservative intelligentsia.

    Like

    Reply
  15. medspec53 says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    We CAN NOT spare this man, he fights (for America, for Americans).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s