Friday July 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Hope I can post all 3 tweets in one comment box.
OOPs! Missed this verrrrry important one.
On Fox and Friends Thursday morning, The Wes Cook Band
performed their song after FB denied their right to publish the song on their page due to “Political Content”
Wow. Can’t say I’m surprised though, sad to say.
They aren’t alone in facebook jail. Lloyd Marcus had his ‘boost’ denied for the same reasons !
Sin Is No Joke
The present trend in American moral conduct is downward. Increasing thousands all about us are throwing restraint to the winds “to enjoy the pleasures of sin”.
We struggle with the problem of juvenile delinquency, but tempt the young in a hundred ways to immorality and violence. We are shocked at the deeds of sex-mad criminals who make it unsafe for women to walk the streets at night, but our women continue to pay less and less heed to the principles of modesty and decency that would contribute so greatly to their own safety.
Most of all, we have disregarded the Word of God. No longer does the Bible hold the first place in our homes. It rather lies gathering dust while our moral and spiritual strength is dissipated by pursuing pleasures that fail to bring true happiness or satisfaction. Yes, we have “a form of godliness” but our conduct “denies the power thereof”.
Sin may be “fun” to many. They may joke about drunkenness, indecency and immorality, but God declares that it is no joke to Him. He says: “Fools make a mock at sin”(Prov.14:9); for, not only does sin in its very nature break down, rather than build up; but, as responsible creatures, sinners will one day have to give an account of their conduct to the God who created them.
To look at the brighter side, we may all rejoice in another indication that sin is no joke to God. St. Paul points it out in I Corinthians 15:3, where he says: “Christ died for our sins”. Christ knew the horrible results of sin and the dreadful penalty which justice must visit upon it. Yes, and He also knew that “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God” (Rom.3:23), and in infinite love He left the glories of heaven and stooped to bear the disgrace and penalty for sin Himself! “Christ… hath once suffered for sins, the Just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God” (IPet.3:18), and those who come to know God through faith in Christ experience peace and joy which this world can never afford.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/sin-is-no-joke/
NOOOOOO! Dang! My heart breaks!!!!!!!!!!!!
It was a Thai Seal, not an American.
Still a tragedy.
Thanks Citizen. See what happens when I don’t click on the links.
That’s why, in the past, I’ve always gone to the link and copied some of the pertinent info to include with my comment and link.
However, admin has asked me not to do that anymore….to simply write a brief sentence to let y’all know the subject of the link.
Soooo I really don’t read any of the articles anymore because if I come across something I find of interest that sheds light on what the link is about I have to fight with myself hahaha to keep from including it. 😯
Sooo thanks again. And it certainly is terrible tragedy. The whole ordeal is heartbreaking. Dear Lord, what a mess.
https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/795bbf7d33e1b163390c1f968ba877fc6603bc09/0_0_412_960/master/412.jpg?w=300&q=55&auto=format&usm=12&fit=max&s=b3afc45c646fe872eaf8cf820d1015f3
The former Seal, identified as Saman Kunan, died around 1am on Friday morning after he was returning from placing air tanks along the roughly 3.2km route to the boys, the current method for refreshing the air supply in cave.
Kunan became unconscious while making the return journey from “chamber three”, around 1.5km inside the cave. A diving buddy tried to revive him but was unsuccessful.
(Ironic that he would dive around placing air tanks around and died due to lack of oxygen)
oops… the website I have posted is a photo of retired Thai Navy Seal. You don’t need to click.
Rain started 2 hours ago, but stopped for the moment…there’s more rain coming soon, tho’. It’s not looking good, but the boys have 4 months supplies of food, water and medical supplies plus 2 divers plan to stay with them for 4 months if it comes to that.
They are about 2.5 miles from entrance, but the cave isn’t typical. Trail goes from big cavern room to 3 ft hole and most still underwater except for the first 1/3 from the entrance…that part is now drained, but with the rain coming….??. There is 2 sections where the divers have to take off his air tank and push it thru–crazy. What were they thinking doing this hike?
There’s many people in the cave pumping water, laying air tanks around, etc. that they are eating up the oxygen in the cave. Today they are working to run an air hose near the boys so they’ll have air for four months if needed.
They do have men up above looking for place to drill down and they found two openings that looks promising. We’ll see…sad.
Well…all I can say is “Good Riddance”. Who would want to be around someone full of malice? That was a very mean-spirited way to tell James he was not representing him any more. The libs’ true colors are coming out in full force. It makes it easier for us to say “Buh bye” to them.
Verse of the Day
Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.
Matthew 24:35 NIV BibleGateway.com
Nice photos.
Wow…
Neil Young once made a pristine video . . . and then moved on.
You didn’t figure that out before you censored?? Too late, Dude, you lost.
WeThePeople are onto you all.
