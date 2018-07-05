July 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #532

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Thank God that no one has posted a Hate Sessions Hit Piece. Maybe they are sleeping.
God Bless Donald J. Trump, President of the USA, we are lucky to have him leading our nation.
Find ways to help him Make America Great Again. Be a Good American;
Fight the Communist Democrat Cruptocrats.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thank God? Do you really want to defend his performance? I have a business. Have to weed through people pretty quick, or they can cost me a lot of money. The number one thing I’m looking for is competence. Can they do the job that I’m hiring them to do? It doesn’t take long to figure it out. When you look at Jeff Sessions, do you see a man competent in the position that he’s in? Did you watch Rod Rosenstein testimony the other day? He was clueless, that as the acting head of the Department of Justice, that he might be responsible for the actions of the people beneath him. If you were to sedate Chris Wray, would you be able to tell? Things are great Chris, chow down on another Percocet, and drone on for 5 minutes about how wonderful your people are. These men are a disgrace. We all wanted to believe otherwise. I’m sure President Trump knows he’s got work to do there. It must not be on the top of his priority list. But it’s a shame to watch the other members of his cabinet kicking ass and taking names, and then watching those slobs do nothing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s an article that highlights exactly what’s wrong with the Department of Justice. Little men with big jobs. Recipe for disaster. https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/869479/16
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions love or hate him was a VERY effective Alabama AG. We will see how this all turns out….
LikeLiked by 2 people
And what does that have to do with his performance in his current job? Are you satisfied so far?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am saying look to a man’s past, usually that will give a good indicator to his future behavior.
I am one of those people that is looking at this in several different ways. I have to put my fear on a leash most of the time, as I am afraid that people that NEED to be punished will not be. That goes against everything I believe in.
I am so angry with each passing day, we get MORE information as to what these people were doing to this country and US as Americans. How can this not go unpunished ? I think people are crying out for Justice. I know I am.
When President Trump talked about bringing this country back to Law and Order I believed him. I still do. That is what I want to see.
Lastly, to answer your question regarding Sessions performance in his current job, honestly, I do not have all of the FACTS about what he is doing behind the scenes or not doing. FACTS matter, until all of the facts are known, and this hand is played out, it is hard to have an accurate picture of what Sessions is doing. ONE missing fact can change everything.
I am watching Sessions deal with MS-13, Immigration, and human trafficking, Pedo rings… I think he is doing a good job on this.
Sundance has done an amazing job of laying this out as facts comes to light. This situation with this whole investigation is so multi-layered and interconnected, So many people are involved, it is hard to actually keep track and KNOW what is going on as the investigations are on going. There has to be a determination of FACTS. We will not know the facts until the investigations are completed.
At the end of day NORMAL people know the difference between right and wrong. God fearing, country loving Patriots want our country brought back to saneness. BUT. We are dealing with multi – decade corruption.
My life experience tells me that it will take longer to correct than 2 years-perhaps several.. in a world of instant gratification that can seem like light years. The wheels of Justice turn slowly and I have never been sure why that is. Why are people on death row for 30 years ?
ALL I can do is wait and see how this all plays out. Patience is not a virtue I possess, so I do understand your frustration with this process.
We all want a good result on this and we will have to wait until we see who was on the right side of history and who was not.
Hope you had a good 4th.
LikeLike
No, Jeff Sessions pretty much sucked as Alabama AG. I have many friends who live there that will take you to task on that comment. He also sucked as a Senator……What did he get accomplished?
I love these history revisionists……..
LikeLike
Gee it’s too bad that you with all of your arm chair brilliance aren’t in charge of the Executive branch instead of our current bumbler, DJT. /s I invite you to visit the DOJ website to get up to speed about whats going on. You don’t think the media is going to tell you, do you? Both the GOPe and DNC HATE Sessions because he is Trumps staunchest ally in the battle to stop the illegal alien invasion of our country and to dry up the Cabals sources of income; human and child trafficking, gun running and drugs. Sessions has appointed many outside of DC prosecutorial team to pursue scandals/corruption. Huber has more power than a SC and Sessions was brilliant to stealthily go that route 9 months ago. Huber has 470+ on his team. Mueller has 20. If you go to Pacer, you will discover that since Hubers appointment over 40 THOUSAND sealed indictments have been issued. Typically, there are 1 thousand in a year. Currently there are 5 thousand per month.God bless the positive patriots who are helping the President MAGA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed. Even on Independence Day under a President and Administration giving them so much to be thankful for they still manage to spend the day sulking and whining about stuff they cannot control and frankly, cannot even understand despite being handed clues daily. It is the most acute battered victim syndrome imaginable and really explains how the (R)etard party got became the stupid party. I am reminded of the Unforgiven scene where English Bob gets a well deserved epic asskicking.
One of the most dramatic and yes, courageous things Sessions has done is determine that DoJ will no longer defend Obamacare in court. This very well could signal the deathknell of the damned thing finally. Ironically he will be accomplishing what our All-Star team of proper conservatives thwarted last year. Yep. We should not forget that the A-Team of Jordan, Gohmert, Gaetz, Meadows, Paul, Lee and others defied the President, who wasted a year and huge amount of political capital trying to get repeal and replace only to be stopped by perfectionists demanding full repeal, despite the fact that it wasn’t what Trump specifically ran on. It also showed their utter disregard for simple math, e.g., 400+ (D)ummies and (R)INOs against the 30 or so of them loses every single time.
A “cowardly” attorney general would bail on illegal aliens and all demographic related issues because that is the easy and cowardly thing to do, not to mention the profitable thing considering the money aligned with open borders and our demographic destruction. But the ever-miserable contingent of battered housewives here and elsewhere are not even aware of the magnitude of this issue and are permanently distracted by the shiney thing – the Russia Hoax, and would rather lose the country in the long run by ignoring this crisis to get their perceived “win” on a short term action to remove the Mueller boogeyman ( not to mention lose Trump as well in another Watergate fiasco ). Thank God Trump and Sessions are smarter than many of their voters.
LikeLike
Illegal aliens have nothing to do with Jeff Sessions…..LOL. they actually have nothing to do with the DOJ, other than DOJ Provides judges and prosecutors to prosecute them.
Illegal immigration falls under the domain of Homeland Security. You can Google this–HLS is an entirely separate agency from the DOJ.
Sessions has nothing to do with HLS other than that he has no idea what his job duties are and keeps thinking he is in a different ABC agency……
The guy is a nut-case and trying his best to stifle our President in any way that he can.
LikeLike
Love it when The Man b-slaps the stareffer.
LikeLike
Also, correct me if I’m wrong, but I think I remember something about hundreds of pedophile prosecutions as a result of his direction.
LikeLike
Why would they run a hit piece on Sessions when he is protecting the swamp?
LikeLiked by 1 person
First post. Looks very much like a opposition attempt to onsite discord.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God? Are you serious?
So you think that God is on the Deep State’s side rather than our President?
This is a forum that supports Donald J Trump–not those trying to oppress his actions like Sessions, Rosenstein and Wray.
Some of you Deep State worshipers are WAAAYyyyy on the wrong forum.
But I suspect that most of you are paid to be here.
LikeLike
So, maybe today will shed some new light on justice for our abused USA!
Stay strong!
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s still July 4th here on the west coast. It’s about 10:00 pm and all evening it’s been like WWIII out there. We brought the two dogs inside and have the central A/C running to help abate the noise, but man, some people sure do have a lot of money to make go up in smoke. Those big mortar shells are expensive. Illegal, too. But, hey, it’s the 4th.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Andy, I know where you’re coming from. The police call my neighborhood Beirut, because of the unbelievable excess of fireworks on New Year’s in the 4th of July. It sounds like a war going on for 3 or 4 hours. It scares my pets, too, but all in all I kind of like it
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 14 people
Oh, you mean loony liberals, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
andy, think you might find this video from Vertigo Politx interesting (on the subject of “liberals”
LikeLike
Thread by @ThomasWictor: “(1) Some poor leftist sent me the crappiest meme of all time. (2) The lettering is in what’s called “circus font.”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1014672636230561797.html
LikeLike
Like John Wayne would say, ‘that’ll be the day’. Or as Clint Eastwood would say, ‘yeah, he’s a legend in his own mind’. Both apply.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope that gets deleted. It’s obscene.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This needs to go viral. Alinsky jujitsu.
Isolate the target.
Freeze the target.
Marginalize the target.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The anons on the chans are brilliant. This is one of their best memes ever imho. Hopefully it will be spread far and wide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HAHAHAHA!
Yes, oh yes, this needs to go viral! Please! 😀
LikeLike
Trump Reverses Obama-Era Policies On Affirmative Action
Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the official announcement Tuesday afternoon.
“The American people deserve to have their voices heard and a government that is accountable to them. When issuing regulations, federal agencies must abide by constitutional principles and follow the rules set forth by Congress and the President,” Sessions said. “In previous administrations, however, agencies often tried to impose new rules on the American people without any public notice or comment period, simply by sending a letter or posting a guidance document on a website. That’s wrong, and it’s not good government.”
“The decision comes amid a DOJ probe whether Harvard was illegally discriminating against Asian-American students by holding them to a higher standard in its admissions process. The administration revived the probe last year after Obama civil rights officials dismissed a similar complaint”. Zerohedge
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love this.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Takeaway: A small dedicated guerrilla force defending its territory will defeat defeat a well trained mercenary force.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Consider us a small, dedicated guerrilla force! We win! It has always been so…ask Gideon. His story is in the book of Judges and it will give everyone renewed hope.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Go talk to the voters in Utah who surrendered to the RINO.
LikeLike
We aren’t in a one act play, friend. 😏
LikeLiked by 3 people
#MittBrokeMe
http://www.mittbrokeme.com
Patent pending
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another meme from the anons on the 8ch.net/qresearch. Tumps team were brilliant to harness the creative energy on the infinity board. I am in awe of their accomplishment. I go to the board every day to chuckle over their folders of memes which are free for everyone to use. Meme warfare is how we won the 2016 election. Thank God the anons are on our side.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read yesterday’s article about the FISA corruption and the reality that the deep state will never face justice. I am sure that I will anger many people with my comments, but here goes. I have posted several times about our need to take action beyond whining. We need to make our anger and disgust heard loudly in DC. I have suggested that we organize a march on the DOJ. If millions of angry Americans surrounded the DOJ in a peaceful but loud protest, we could scare the hell out of our leaders. I have gotten no feedback. It seems that everyone wants to sit and whine while someone else does the work. Now the next “whining” is a demand that Trump declassify everything, instead of us actually doing something other than writing comments. I am a small business owner. My time is limited, but I will sacrifice to make something happen. I just need some help. I do not use social media. I don’t know how. I am not a “computer guy”. While I likely cannot, Sundance is “connected” and could at least get other bloggers and talk radio hosts to at least consider something like this. My guess is that if we all collectively used our time, energy, money and connections, we could make this happen. I do not know where to start, or if it is inappropriate to put my contact info here.
Everyone says that “this is for all the marbles”. How come nobody acts like it? If what we are doing isn’t working well enough, then let’s do something different. There is a huge difference between writing angry comments and putting our money, effort and time where our ‘mouths” are. Who wants to do something more than whine?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with a lot of what you have said… I have been thinking that a massive million person march on the DOJ is needed. I get upset when I see or read these ( what I consider ” hand slaps”) for straight up uncontested criminally.
Some are resigned to the fact that some people will get a hand slap- when they should be in JAIL as you or I would be. It sticks in my craw… I do not give a rip about the politics—if you broke the law and the law says for doing X your punishment is X – your punishment should be enacted no matter who you are. It makes me angry — but then again injustice in any form makes me angry. Especially since the DOJ’s whole reason for BEING is to enforce the law. To being JUSTICE to the unjust things that happen in this country.
The Awan story pissed me off… maybe there is a trade off for info…but can’t there be a trade off for jail time AND giving information? As in LESS jail time ?
I do not have a crystal ball.. but I hope and pray that things will work out the way they are supposed to… because at the end of the this is about GODS PLAN.
Thomas Jefferson said “My heart trembles when I reflect that God is just”.
But God does temper Justice with mercy…..
” Do not let your heart become troubled by the sad spectacle of human injustice. Even this has its value in the face of all else. And it is from this that one day you will see the justice of God rising with unfailing triumph.”
I have to believe this….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chip Doctor,
You may be interested in reading about Charlie Johnston’s possible Jericho March. He’s written about it more than once, most recently in a blog post called “Summer Swelters, Duty Endures.”
https://asignofhope442992340.wordpress.com/2018/07/01/summer-swelters-duty-endures/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll repeat something I just wrote in another thread. President Trump does have a nuclear option available that should be expended before we are forced to march on the District of Criminals. It is kind of a shortcut to swamp draining …
The truth is, in order to definitely cause change then the crime must be inflicted upon the enemy who will then jump to their feet in outrage. President Trump can hold a primetime oval office address to discuss the spying on him and his campaign and state that as long as these crimes are legal per Congress then he will encourage his all of his political appointees to exploit them within the bounds of statutory law to aggressively investigate for foreign collusion the campaigns of all 535 Congressional races and his 2020 opponents, not to mention the crooked Enemedia and all (D)ummycrat operatives outside the government. [ it took alleged abuse by Hoover and Nixon to lead to Church and the subsequent crackdown, i.e., it happened to Democrats and boy were they pissed! ]
Likewise, as I mentioned over a year ago, in order to get rid of the special counsel statutes in DoJ, he should have an oval office address stating that in the interest of the non-partisan pursuit of Justice he is ordering DoJ to drop all political investigations and move them over to a series of special counsels with unlimited scope, budgets, and timeframes; one each for Fast and Furious, IRS Lerner, FISA abuse, Five Eyes reciprocity spying on Americans, Hillary Emails, Clinton Foundation, 2016 election spying, Oval Office phone call spying, Benghazi embassy attack, Libya Khadafy overthrow and execution, Egypt Arab spring and Mubarak overthrow, Israel election meddling, Honduras election meddling, Venezuela election meddling, ISIS creation and arming, Syria civil war, Ukraine coup and meddling, Chinese technological transfers, and a few more I forget.
That would be at least one dozen unleashed prosecution teams and would rope in every perp in both parties as far as the eye could see. And this would be perfectly legitimate precisely because it removes them from any Trump/Sessions political involvement. The body count would be extraordinarily high after a year and by the end of the second year the enemy would lie in financial ruins and be begging for mercy. Congress would strip the remaining code from the books lickety split. You want change? You want perps in handcuffs? You want a guaranteed end to the madness? This will cause that exact result. But it cannot originate merely from DoJ and Sessions, it needs the clout and gravitas of an increasingly popular President to back it up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said Blade…. The nuclear option would be VERY Trumpian.
LikeLike
In police circles, it’s called “the blue wall”. The phrase refers to the tribal rules that place such a high value on loyalty to other police officers that even good cops are encouraged to look the other way with bad cops are doing bad stuff. As a practical matter, if you are going to work in law enforcement, you are expected to always support your brother officers. I guess we shouldn’t be all that surprised that a blue wall exists at the highest levels of federal law enforcement, specifically the DOJ and he FBI. Adherence to these tribal rules of loyalty explains the odd behavior of the various players from Sessions on down. If you have a long career in law enforcement you quickly learn when to keep your mouth shut. I suspect that’s what we’re now seeing happen as the congressional investigations keep running into rather intentional roadblocks. We should keep in mind that many, if not most, of the elected officials doing the “investigating” are themselves former prosecutors who are well versed in the arcane rules of the blue wall. The question, then, is: what do we do about the blue wall?
LikeLiked by 3 people
In my opinion the institutional problems are further complicated by several Supreme Court rulings.
Police officers cannot be held liable for use-of-force consequences even when they provoke a violent confrontation, the Supreme Court has ruled. The case involved a couple that was severely injured by two California officers searching for a wanted man.
Supreme Court ruled 8-0 in favor of Los Angeles County, California, and two deputies with the county sheriff’s department. The case stems from a lawsuit against Los Angeles County and the deputies by a couple, Angel and Jennifer Mendez, who were shot repeatedly by the officers on October 1, 2010.
And
The Supreme Court ruled that the police did not have a constitutional duty to protect a person from harm, even a woman who had obtained a court-issued protective order against a violent husband making an arrest mandatory for a violation.
The decision, with an opinion by Justice Antonin Scalia and dissents from Justices John Paul Stevens and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, overturned a ruling by a federal appeals court in Colorado. The appeals court had permitted a lawsuit to proceed against a Colorado town, Castle Rock, for the failure of the police to respond to a woman’s pleas for help after her estranged husband violated a protective order by kidnapping their three young daughters, whom he eventually killed.
LikeLike
This is incomprehensible to me. We have a “non assistance to person in danger” law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Garrison,
It seems in your post you are conflating two subjects into one issue.
First police officers, the Blue Wall as you call,it has very little to do with the current FBI/DOJ issue.
The current DOJ/FBI main issues are;
1. Lawyers
2. Obama hold overs trying to take out a Presidential Candidate / sitting President.
3. It will likely be eventually learned that Hillary/Obama was the cause of this.
4. They are not covering for each other out of loyalty. They are covering for each other because they broke the law. And, if one goes, they all go.
If called it anything, it would be called “Loyalty Among Thieves”.
I will agree that Police Officers have a loyalty to each other, but in most cases it is a loyalty to enforce the law.
The problems arise when elected officials order the police, or even in this case to do or not do something for political purposes versus upholding the law.
I have always enjoyed your posts.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
King Trump cannot be tripped up by immoral leftards all whom have very tiny brains:
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Go back to subdivision..” Hahahahahahahahahaha!!!!
LikeLike
“Univision”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love these videos. Trump goes right back at them. Anyone who comes after Trump better be ready because the media is normalizing to this fever pitch.
LikeLike
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/07/04/america-first-scotus-choice-judge-brett-kavanaugh-applies-trumps-economic-patriotism-to-the-law/
LikeLike
Obama’s not president anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice to remind ourselves once in a while.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heard the Democrats are saying that defeating PDJT’s nominee for SC means the difference between 4 years of Trump or 40 years of Trumpism.
When you put it like that…..that second one sounds pretty good to me!
40 years of Trumpism. Instead of endless crony Clintonism and descent into Socialism.
So 40 years to clean the Swamp then. What, did we think it would only take 18 months?
PDJT has given us the fighting chance which we were never supposed to get. And now he gives us 2 SC picks in 18 months? Control of THE most powerful entity in America for the next 40 years? Are you kidding me?
Plus, what’s with all the promise-keeping as well?
VSGPDJT is, quite simply, a phenomenal force of nature, to the extent that even the Democrats are now acknowledging that his authority will extend for a generation beyond his death. It must really grind their gears.
All this in only 18 months, mind you. While simultaneously “navigating through treacherous waters” and MAGA.
Not bad….
LikeLiked by 5 people
You sound like flep! I like it, I’ll have some of that optimism!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is not only the two Supreme Court picks but the fact that by the end of this year, 1 out of every 4 Appellate Judge will be appointed by our President. The same ratio will be true for District Judges once our President is through filling the seats that are currently vacated.
https://www.quora.com/How-many-judges-does-Trump-plan-to-appoint-in-2018
From the article linked above:
As of May 15, 2018, the United States Senate has confirmed 39 Article III judges nominated by President Trump, including 1 Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, 21 judges for the United States Courts of Appeals, 17 judges for the United States District Courts.
As Donald Trump was inaugurated as our nation’s 45th president, there were 114 pending vacancies in the federal courts.
An additional 14 sitting judges have announced their plans to take senior status or retire in the coming months, creating an additional 14 vacancies.
On the U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal, there are currently 17.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So there were 114 vacancies in the federal courts…when Pres Trump took office.
Hmm…was that because McConnell had held off on confirming HusseinO’s judicial appointees?
There was a SCOTUS opening that PDJT got to fill, because McConnell had refused to allow a confirmation hearing on O’s appointee.
So if there were over a hundred fed judge openings…when PTrump was sworn in…then I guess that means McConnell did the same thing with those vacancies too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve wondered about the motivations behind that many vacancies myself. Was it that the former president did not make it a priority to fill those judgeships (lazy, distracted), or was it another way to gum up the works of the American justice system, or now, your new proposition, that McConnell was in #resist mode against his picks?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not like HusseinO to be ‘lazy’ about picking judges, though.
I would imagine that he had a List of fellow travelers to fill those vacancies.
We know that McConnell was steadfast in refusing to allow confirmation of O’s pick for SC…so the fact that there were 114 openings in the lower courts suggests that that was due to McConnell too.
Drat.
I guess this means that we should be thanking ole Mitch.
Hah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Defeat Trump’s picks for the next 6 years? For the vacancies that keep piling up during that period?
LikeLike
Five Powers Set to Give Iran New Assurance
Top diplomats from world powers will meet on Friday in a bid to defend their landmark nuclear deal with Iran from attack by President Donald Trump.
Foreign ministers from China, France, Germany, Russia and the U.K. will convene in Vienna for the first time without the U.S. in order “to ensure the continued implementation” of the accord, which granted Iran a reprieve from sanctions in exchange for limits to its nuclear program, according to a European Union statement on Wednesday. Trump abandoned the deal in May and reimposed sanctions against countries and companies doing business with Iran.
“Austria and the European Union are ready to maintain and deepen the framework for cooperation with Iran,” Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said following a meeting in the Austrian capital with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani. U.S. threats to impose secondary sanctions violate the rights of European companies and individuals…
https://www.bloombergquint.com/global-economics/2018/07/04/u-s-sidelined-as-five-powers-set-to-give-iran-new-assurance
LikeLike
It really is very easy, Iran or the US, choose one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. Talk is cheap when compared with the reality that billions of dollars of trade with the USA will be lost by siding with Iran. Our President means what he says.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was thinking something more along the lines of, “Denuclearize immediately and stop being an exporter of terrorism or the sun will darken above you due to all the bombers and missiles overhead.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rally at 4:00 pm “local time”…so that would be 6:00 EST.
Right?
I hope our VSG President has some choice words for the odious Tester.
That guy deserves it!
I was hoping that Sec Zinke was going to be there.
But I’m not sure if cabinet members are exempt from the Hatch Act restrictions, like the Pres & VP are.
It’s a ‘political rally’ after all…and I wouldn’t want the dirty Dems to start yammering about Zinke “violating” the Hatch Act.
Funny how people in the O-administration violated the Hatch Act over and over, but the Dems are only now acknowledging that it even exists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy Fourth of July….Our Country is doing GREAT! – President Trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two scoops. Four more years!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Red Tsunami” – I Like It!!!!
LikeLike
“I’d like to address an important religious matter: the issue of going to confession,” said Trump. “Or, as Hillary calls it, the Fourth of July weekend with FBI Director Comey. Now, I’m told Hillary went to confession before tonight’s event, but the priest was having a hard time, when he asked about her sins, and she said she couldn’t remember 39 times.” – Presidential Candidate Donald Trump at Al Smith Dinner
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t subscribe to the Sturm und Drang here. Why? There is evidence the so-called swamp is being drained. Mostly from the stellar economic success of MAGA policies and the very important overturn of the Abood decision by the Supreme Court that has far-reaching ramifications. It also exposed the SC Associate Justices, principally, Kagen, who have neither the intellect, nor objective legal and judicial knowledge to mount a defense.
As Sundance has rightly pointed out, Admiral Rogers broke the key link to that circular chain by eliminating ‘outside contractors’. It has been a long time coming , but now it is broken. If you look at the circular chart he posted, by breaking that link, the rest falls apart. No access.
I will express an unpopular opinion here, but I think necessary, as sundance has often said, ‘cold anger’. Too many comments seem to be a product of hate, that clouds the eyes that read, and stops the ears from hearing correctly, then a weird competition of who can one up another poster in gruesome punishments to people, and the institutions of the republic deserved or otherwise.
I also do not think Rod Rosenstein is a ‘black hat’ nor that the IG is a failure. Again, people have not closely listened to what they have said, under fire from congress. There is much to be revealed, at the appropriate time. For example, the IG was actually engaged in describing how they extracted the missing texts technically with the help of the DOD. It was letting us all know that no matter how things may be hidden, they are capable of bringing them to light. Also his continued warnings about the Weiner laptop debacle that is now in process of examination.
The DAG, made clear, that the FISA warrant that he signed is quite different than how it has been characterized by some members of congress and the press. I will wait and see.
Sundance is correct about the bureaucratic enforcement of law, a major feature of communist regimes, but also due to the growth and complexity of government even in republics and democracies.
Again, the President has been rolling back those regulations. This is swamp draining also.
Whether XYZ ( pick your favorites) gets prosecuted is less important than substantial and preferential changes are being made, every day that affect ‘we the people’. The swamp waters are lowering, and the deep creatures are being exposed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I concur A2.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
I honestly don’t know what to think about Rosenstein…so I go back and forth about him.
If Congress is allowed to erode the powers of the Executive Branch, though…I’m afraid we will regret it someday.
And the DOJ is a part of the Executive Branch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I looked at Rosenstein’s record, when he was appointed. He seems to have an ironclad animus for corruption, best seen by his high-level prosecution of General Cartwright, a relative of Peter Strzok. Interestingly, like the President, he is an alumnus of the Wharton School, summa cum laude 1986. He also wrote the Comey firing memo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good analysis. The thing is snowballing. The deep state can no longer stop it. There will be a reckoning before this is all over. I predict Obama will be on our television sets, under subpoena, babbling to focused questions by people that matter about why he did the things he did. Crooked Hillary is going to prison. Not here yet, but on the way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump campaign site has a 40% off sale going on. I was able to pick up a red 45 hat and a Thank You Tour T-Shirt for 29$ delivered. So, I have a new hat to wear to the next rally plus a T-Shirt for less than the price of the T-Shirt alone.
Use the code FREEDOM at checkout.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the heads up FL_GUY. 🙂
LikeLike
In 3..2..1..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I take it that was ‘Kino Jimenez’ who strutted off with the MAGA hat that he had just stolen?
Hmm…I wonder if ‘Kino’ is an illegal?
Maybe he’s a DACA dreamer.
Well ‘Kino’ is famous now. And the internet is forever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Scrolling through his twit posts, dims definitely have a backlash already here in force. I enjoyed the “Left vs Right Women” (Snowflake Trigger) retweet, but it is way to harsh for some CTH patrons. Viewer advisory: all of them.
LikeLike
Apparently, ‘Rumble’ is a bar…and this is the statement that they put out:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for them! Businesses are waking up to the fact that violent behavior by leftist creeps cannot be tolerated. I am pleasantly surprised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing, look at my firstpost time, and this post time. Before the post, I watched youtube purge all the videos. Now the reddit pic of the 4-chan dox was purged. By time anyone reads this, will twitter have purged @realJHCollazo?
#WAR
LikeLike
If a tree falls in the forest, and youtube twit fb and reedit purge all the videos, did it ever really happen?
LikeLike
Lindsey Graham Inside Turkish Occupied North Syria: US Pullout Would Be “Terrible”
“A certain outspoken pro regime change interventionist and neocon hawk from South Carolina must have heard that the war in Syria is winding down.
No doubt he spit out his coffee mid-gulp when reading a recent Washington Post headline declaring, “The world learns to live with Assad in Syria” set just above an image of the Syrian president with the bold-faced type, Here To Stay”.
So what was Senator Lindsey Graham to do?
Naturally, he popped up in Northern Syria early this week, where he made a surprise visit to Manbij (near government-held Aleppo) to declare before cameras that a premature US troop withdrawal would be “terrible”. Zerohedge
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect he made a visit to Manjib, because the Turks, under quixotic Erdogan, a NATO member, has been playing many sides against the US. I guess that you have not been following the ins and outs of Erdogan, who has now been re-elected, and his actions in Syria and Iraq.
A caution, ZH is not your friend.
LikeLike
“Well, it would be “by the book” for the DOJ-NSD officials to lie to the Deputy AG about a counterintelligence operation, if the Deputy AG was within linear authority to the subject or target of the counterintelligence operation. They are allowed to lie to him.” A quote from the FISA fubar thread. I don’t think anyone will read my question there. Please someone explain to me why that makes it okay to lie to a judge ?
LikeLike
I look forward to learning the Supreme Court Justice nomination choice of our VSG PDJT with you all on Monday. Meanwhile, This quote from one of the potential nominees was interesting.
http://therightscoop.com/amy-barrett-shows-shes-ready-for-the-supreme-court-with-this-amazing-statement/
LikeLike