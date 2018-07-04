President Donald Trump Independence Day Message…

Earlier today President Donald Trump tweeted a video message to celebrate the Fourth of July, our Independence Day.
2026 our Quarter Millenial! Thank you President Trump for MAGA!
I saw an interview when Pres.Trump was just 34 years old they asked him if he would ever run for President, so this has obviously been on the back burner for decades. So it was not just a “Flash in the pan for this man”. he has worked for it for many years
That 60 minutes interview was quite interesting. How wrong they were!
Thank you for posting these videos. I look forward to watching all of them!
Thank you, Mr. President, for keeping that 242-year-old dream alive!! MAGA!!
God Bless America and God Bless President Trump and our wonderful First Family .
Happy Fourth of July to everyone !
Great question and answer…nothing new…always about America First!
Happy July 4th! ( I don’t care for the new haircut… I’ve seen it three times now and it’s oddly shaped. But his coloring is more natural. How he doesn’t have dark circles under both eyes and bags is beyond me. He’s incredible. )
He. Is. BatMan!
LOL. The Best Moment of the campaign
thank you for welcoming God back into the White House, Sir!
God bless America!
Pat Frederick, of all the accomplishments of President Trump I prize his welcoming God back the most and the accomplishment i think will reap the biggest and best benefits over time. NOW I wish the grammar school classroom flags would be welcomed again, along with the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of each day. Kids were expected to be patriots and they rose to that. These days, it’s only expected at Football Games. How the heck did that happen?
This was so great to see, thank you for sharing, loved it!!
Love our First Couple so much!
“That’s the rock”.
Have you seen the #walkaway campaign, where democrats are leaving their party for Trump because of all the lunacy on the Left? This is where it started; the dems walked away from Melania and President Trump when they stood up to them. This is why Melania wore a jacket that said “I don’t care, do you”?
They both gladly, cheerfully, stand with America over those hypocrites no matter what the personal cost they endure. That’s why we love them!
Happy Fourth to all….and thanks for posting this video, Sundance.
And while we might not be as free as we always want…at least we aren’t getting arrested for hate speech, like our former British “masters”.
I’m basking at the stunting of all things globalism this holiday. Last night’s fireworks made me smile..and I heard an onlooker yell..”make the fireworks great again”, which was met with loud applause and whistles. Yeah, despite the desperation of the socialists and globalists, the great unwashed remains a proud and steadfast republic. Neener…neener!
MAGA.
He’s the real thing if you look at him through the years. While i appreciate the entry on Rand Paul (not sure why.he’s never done much)-the message from our POTUS is all that’s necessary.Pres Trump almost ran once with an independent party. He finally started his own in 2016. Pence 2024. He’s more apt to carry on the Trump legacy than anyone.
I personally would prefer Mike Pompeo in 2024 with Nunes as his running mate. Pense does not have the drive nor swagger that is needed for a President to Keep America Great.
Vice President Pense is definitely not a swagger type of guy…but I’ll bet his swing would make Teddy Roosevelt proud….if it comes to that….
oops…I really hate to misspell things…especially names…Vice President Pence…(sorry mikey)…..
I could not love our wonderful president more!!! God bless America and her strength and resilience!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Get’em Mr. President!
Happy 4th to you and yours!
Pray for our President, for our Republic, for Sundance, and for each other.
Everyday, that is how I start.
AMEN and AMEN
July 4th: What You WON’T Hear Today
July 4, 2018
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233741
Excerpt:
The genius of America came in the form of 13 (originally) and then 50 state political experiments with wildly varying amounts of government regulation, taxation and public services. The Federal Government was explicitly barred from intruding into nearly all matters within a given state, except for those areas specifically outlined in the Constitution and its Amendments as the Founders explicitly intended that some states would find their experiments more successful than others. This in turn would either compel the losers to change their viewpoints or find themselves increasingly, but peacefully, marginalized for their refusal to do so as people moved from the unsuccessful to the successful states.
Wickard .v. Filburn was a raw theft of that power from the states by the Federal Government. It should have been met with the immediate refusal by the States to acquiesce, if necessary backed by the Governors calling up their National Guard contingencies as there never was and still does not exist today jurisdiction in the Supreme Court on the matter. The substance of this case was that Filburn was growing wheat to feed animals on his own farm. The entire cycle of life of said wheat was contained within the boundaries of one state. The Government claimed that because he grew it he wouldn’t have to buy as much wheat on the market, that wheat was traded both nationally and internationally in the marketplace and thus his lack of need to make a purchase through his entirely intrastate actions meant it had jurisdiction. In short the Supreme Court claimed that there was no limit on any act of the Federal government, ever, since any action or inaction by a citizen always results in some change in one’s economic activity. The mere act of taking a crap leads to “interstate commerce” under this standard and thus the Federal Government can regulate where, how and when you may do so or even tax same; you might buy toilet paper, if you use water to flush or wash your hands you might cause your local government to consume chlorine shipped across a state line to sanitize said water, etc.
The Court ripped up the entire Constitution with this decision — and thus far, since 1942, for more than 75 years, it has gotten away with it.
Zippy, you are right on target!! We teach this exact thing in our Constitution Boot Camps!!
Please go to http://www.buildingblocksforliberty.org and take a look.
Host an event using the DVD set.
Wolfmoon, you have been so quiet lately!!
Smoked ribs and pork shoulder all night…homemade potato salad and cold adult beverages today here in Texas. Too dry for fireworks officially band in my county yesterday 😦
Thank you President Trump for MAGA and the continuation of our American traditions.
Praying for your continued strength and safety
Oh, man, salivating. Will those ribs fall off the bone when you pick ’em up?
For Bullseye
One glorious nation under God, beautiful! Happy Independence Day my fellow Americans. Winning!!
Where would the world be today without the United States?
And where would the world be without the citizen soldiers of our great country?
Thank you, Mr. President. Happy 4th!!!
Side note: I was out shopping yesterday and the positive and happy mood was so very telling. 🙂
I just absolutely loved this event.
Beautiful and always elegant, First Lady Melania had a “coded” message for all to see.
Like a US Marine, on 4.7-inch stiletto heels, she stood there. immobile, for 40 minutes, listening to VSG POTUS.
She IS a White Hat and she got his six.
I just absolutely loved this event.
“Trump”
(Sung to the tune of Jump, by Van Halen)
He starts up
And nothing shuts him down
He’s had it tough
But he’s the toughest around
And he knows
Just how the pe-ople feel
He’s not some re-hearsed pol-i-tician
This Trump is for real
Oh we can see he shows no fear
He’s got our back against the
globalist schemes
Makes the American Dream
Now we know how much that means!
Gotta vote Trump. Trump!
Gonna vote Trump. Trump
Go and vote Trump. Trump!
Go and vote Trump
Hey yo, hey you! just look back
America, how’s it been?
He made our jobs grow..
So now we know, it’s Trump for the win
Oh we can see he shows no fear
He’s got our back against the globalist schemes
Makes the American Dream
Now we know how much that means!
Gotta vote Trump. Trump!
Gonna vote Trump. Trump
Go and vote Trump. Trump!
Go and vote Trump
Gotta vote Trump. Trump!
Gonna vote Trump. Trump
Go and vote Trump. Trump!
Go and vote Trump
Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!
Thank you my fellow Americans for helping elect this great leader. United We Stand. God Bless America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
God blessed this country with Founding Fathers and President Trump! At the precisely crucial moments too. Can we just passively consume the fruits forever? Does not look like it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love to you and yours Mr. President! Thank you for your sacrifice!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Mr. President…keep doing what you’re doing. God Bless you and yours….
(and CTH)…..
I like the videos of PDJT from decades ago too….he was watching and thinking while the leftists undermined our nation for all of those years and I know that he too felt the pain of observing it happen…and…while the page has turned the battle is not won…
Stand fast, Treeps…we shall prevail.
MAGA
I always wish he’d mention the fates of the original signatories to the Declaration. Many of them sacrificed everything.
http://constitution.org/bio/fate_of_signers.htm
Paul Harvey gives a history of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. It’s quite moving to realize what each one gave up; for liberty. Each signer lived up to the pledge: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” They gave up all they had to obtain liberty.
It was a bonus to hear President Reagan read these words.
Thank God for President Trump who has also given up mcuh for the country he loves.
I am proud to be an American. I wish everyone was.
We are lucky to have this guy as POTUS.
If only it was not make believe.
I am beyond grateful for a president that was willing to give up a wonderful life in order to serve this country. May God bless him, VP, administration officials and their families on this very special day.
