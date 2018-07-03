Tuesday July 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Q-Cards created by Q Anonymous, to the Marine’s Hymn. Whether you follow Q, think he’s a LARK, or just enjoy the people who enjoy Q, you have to admit that these cards are beautiful.
To help you get ready for tomorrow, Fireworks to Beethoven’s 9th.
Wonderful News
The newspapers are filled with sensational news these days, but the divine extension of this present age of grace is the most sensational news of all, yet most newspapers rarely, if ever, mention it.
We are prone to take the blessings of our times too much for granted. We forget too easily that for more than 1900 years the world has been ripe for God’s judgment — ever since His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, was crucified and sent from this world a royal Exile.
All through the Old Testament Psalms and prophets it is clear that the world’s rejection of Christ was to be visited with awful judgment. The Second Psalm, describing the world’s rejection of “the Lord and His Anointed,” goes on to say: “He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision. Then shall He speak unto them in His wrath and vex them in His sore displeasure.” In Psalm 110:1, too, we have the Father saying to His rejected Son: “Sit Thou at My right hand, until I make Thine enemies Thy footstool.”
Yet, when all seemed ready for the divine judgment to fall, God interrupted the prophetic program and saved Saul of Tarsus, the “chief of sinners,” the leader of the world’s rebellion against Christ. More: He appointed this Saul, as the Apostle Paul, to proclaim “the gospel of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24), the wonderful news that because Christ suffered, the Just for the unjust, at Calvary, any sinner may be saved by grace through faith, apart from religious or other works.
“The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life, through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom. 6:23). And therefore: “To him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness” (Rom. 4:5).
Judgment will come, but thank God, He has in grace delayed it until now.
“Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (II Cor. 6:2).
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
Magnificent! So wish I could do likes.
DUST STORM SWALLOWS MARS: A martian dust storm that started in late May, silencing NASA’s Opportunity rover, has now wrapped itself around the entirety of Mars, transforming the appearance of the Red Planet. “Mars has essentially vanished beneath the dust,” says longtime Mars photographer Damian Peach of the UK. He created this animation showing how much has changed:
“The animation shifts back and forth between a reference image of the Tharsis region taken by the Mars Global Surveyor spacecraft and my own image taken on June 28th,” he explains. “The volcanic peaks of Tharsis remain clear, and also a dark spot in Valles Marineris, but little else matches known albedo markings, especially the dark/light streaks.”
In Rome, Italy, amateur astronomer Raffaello Lena has also been monitoring Mars. In this image he compares a picture he took in June 2016 with one taken just yesterday:
“Although the same side of Mars was facing us in both images, the planet looks totally different,” he says. “Dust is hiding all of the usual surface markings.”
Even naked-eye observers can see the effects of the storm. Mars is shining brightly the constellation Capricornus, easy to see at midnight. The planet’s usual sharp burnt-orange color has been replaced by a wan salmon hue characteristic of dust. [sky map]
Mars is approaching Earth for a 15-year close encounter in late July. Astronomers have had this month marked on their calendars for years, expecting unusually clear views of the Red Planet. Martian dust may have other ideas. Stay tuned for updates.
http://spaceweather.com/
Well, still Monday somewhere . . .
Social media posts by individuals are now being screened and reported to employers:
https://triblive.com/local/allegheny/13826010-74/ahn-cuts-ties-with-employee-who-wrote-hateful-facebook-post-about-antwon
Whether FB and others are doing this in house, or it is being carried out by freelancers is unknown.
Bottom line: stay off social media or use something besides your real name. NEVER link anything mentioning yoir place of work with social commentary.
The left is actively doxxing and burning people.
Forensic science could play a key role in determining the guilt of Rose ( or at least the validity of the Officer’s actions ) but will it be done ? And will we, the public, ever hear of the results ? I’m thoroughly convinced the Leftists/Progressives are seizing upon these sorts of events to drive good people away from law enforcement . When they’re re4placed by scum, it’ll provide justification for a “national police force ” . And we all know where that leads !
I would like to dedicate this next song to the troubled Democrat party to whom I only have one thing to say, “burn baby burn”:
The Va. Citizens Defense League has issued an update that included this:
Democrats to push “red flag” laws again in Virginia in January
**************************************************
Sadly, Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson, is talking about gun control with Democrat Delegate Chris Hurst. The discussion is centering around “red flag” or “extreme risk protection orders.”
Pushing legal restrictions on one of our basic civil rights is not something the police, of all people, should be engaged in. Their job is to enforce laws, not to make them!
Red Flags laws take away a person’s right to keep and bear arms without giving the accused due process until weeks AFTER his guns are confiscated!
That is unAmerican and is a non-starter for VCDL.
It also makes NO SENSE. If a person is so dangerous to themselves or others, why wouldn’t you take them into custody so they couldn’t act out on their threats? Why leave someone a judge thinks is suicidal or a severe danger to others at home with knives, razor blades, rope, vehicles, pills, poisons, etc.? How STUPID is this kind of law? No, it’s all about separating gun owners from their guns, one person at a time. It is NOT about saving lives.
Due process must be done first and the person, if adjudicated a danger, should be taken into custody until such time as it is safe for him to be released back into the public. Confiscating his guns would not be necessary and if he’s safe to return home, he’s safe to possess his firearms again.
But they aren’t going to take the person into custody, because this isn’t about saving lives, as I said previously, it’s about taking guns.
Thanks to member Dave Hicks for the link:
https://www.roanoke.com/news/politics/general_assembly/red-flag-law-topic-of-democratic-gun-violence-prevention-task/article_32d25604-78e1-53cd-8098-675b37ca0c5f.html
or
https://tinyurl.com/y7gpv73q
‘Red flag’ law topic of Democratic gun violence prevention task force session | Politics
Amy Friedenberger
Earlier this year, in the course of four days, four people in Montgomery County killed themselves using a firearm.
“It shocked the community,” Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson said Wednesday. “We seemed to be in a downward spiral. Mental health is a big business for us.”
Wilson said the “saturation of guns and availability of guns” has exacerbated the consequences of people suffering from mental illnesses. To try and come up with possible solutions, he’s been speaking with Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, Southwest Virginia’s regional chair of the “Safe Virginia Initiative” task force, developed in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting with a focus on gun control and school safety.
At a session on Wednesday in Lexington, law enforcement officials, commonwealth attorneys and policymakers brainstormed on reducing suicides and violence by removing firearms from people. The goal is a legislative proposal for next year’s General Assembly session.
Specifically, Hurst wanted to learn more from those in the room about what an “extreme risk protective order” law would look like.
Other states have created variations of this so-called “red flag” law, which gives judges discretion to remove guns from people not convicted of a crime if they show signs they might shoot themselves or someone else.
Police or state attorneys can petition a judge for such an order, and if granted, the person named typically has 24 hours to turn over all guns to law enforcement or to a third party, which can hold the guns for up to a year. The ultimate aim is to incentivize the person to seek mental health treatment.
A bill proposed during this year’s legislative session would have allowed a version of that policy, but didn’t make it out of the House of Delegates’ Courts of Justice Committee.
Law enforcement officials in rural Western Virginia localities said they were conflicted about extreme risk protection orders. They said they support the idea of quickly removing firearms from people for safety reasons, but have logistical concerns.
Would police departments have enough storage space to hold firearms? What happens when there are numerous guns in the home belonging to multiple people besides the person posing a risk?
In smaller localities, law enforcement officials said they would need at least two or more officers to remove guns from a house, which can mean pulling most of the officers away from patrol duty. One law enforcement official suggested needing a SWAT team’s involvement if there are numerous guns and hostile people.
Officials said they already feel overwhelmed by other duties the state has thrust upon them, such as the hours spent with transporting people who have been issued a temporary custody order to a mental health facility.
“What we fear most in law enforcement is we ultimately end up as the last stop for most people,” Wilson said. “We take on a lot of responsibility with not a lot of backup.”
More states are approving or considering versions of red flag laws, and early research has shown promising results in curbing suicide by firearm, said Nicky Zamostny, assistant secretary at the state Office of the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security.
“We’re seeing bipartisan support nationwide,” Zamostny said.
The General Assembly this year killed a number of gun control bills, including proposals to require universal background checks on gun purchases and a ban on bump stocks.
Republican leaders in the House of Delegates created a select committee, made up of 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats and chaired by House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, to study school safety without focusing on guns. Its next meeting is July 11 at Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield County. It will review state and local policies on school security and make recommendations for the 2019 legislative session.
Still, Hurst is optimistic that lawmakers can find common ground on how to reduce firearm-related deaths and injuries.
“The main debate is this: right to firearm ownership over having a society use laws to try and save lives,” Hurst said. “There’s a balance between that, and we need, if this law gets passed, to make sure we judiciously balance someone’s right to due process with their right to live.
My how things have changed in Blacksburg, VA since the late Sixties ! Back then it was part of the ‘ moonshine loop ‘ and most every adult male carried at least a pistol . In fact guns of every sort were pretty much unremarkable in daily existence. They only came out when a serious dispute or criminal action took place . Now the Police Chief is wearing a “pink pussy hat ” ?
This is a war. More from the Va. Citizens Defense League
NRA lobbyist says his home has been vandalized twice
**************************************************
https://tinyurl.com/y8u24jy3
or
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/384245-nra-lobbyist-says-his-home-has-been-vandalized-twice
NRA lobbyist says his home has been vandalized twice
By Avery Anapol, April 21, 2018
A lobbyist for the National Rifle Association (NRA) says anti-gun protesters have targeted his home at least twice, including spraying his house in Virginia with fake blood and protesting at his wife’s business.
Chris Cox, an NRA lobbyist who lives in Alexandria, just outside of Washington, D.C., claims that left-wing protesters have stood outside his wife’s interior design business to hand out flyers, created an anti-Cox website and created posters with photos of child victims of gun violence to hold outside his home.
An attorney for the family told The Washington Post in a statement that the protestors’ tactics have “crossed the line.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Cox have been targeted over the past few months by repeated acts of criminal and unlawful conduct, including having their home vandalized on two occasions,” attorney Elizabeth Locke said. “These coordinated tactics have crossed the line of civility and human decency.”
Patricia Hill, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was arrested after allegedly spraying the blood on the Coxs’ home in January and charged with misdemeanor property destruction. She also allegedly sprayed the substance last October.
Amanda Gailey, also a UNL professor, and Catherine Koebel, a biologist, are co-founders of activist group The Great American Gun Melt. They have kept their protests to holding signs and handing out flyers, and told the Post that police confirmed their protest was legal.
Koebel claims that Cox’s wife, Courtney Cox, knocked Koebel’s phone out of her hand during a brief confrontation outside Cox’s interior design business, and scratched her, prompting Koebel to file a police complaint. Cox strongly denies Koebel’s description of their interaction, her attorney told The Hill.
Gailey and Koebel said their aim is to introduce a more radical, further-left approach to gun control activism, and to shame Cox in his own home, rather than at NRA headquarters, where he could easily ignore it, according to The Washington Post.
Betsy Riot, an anonymous activist group who has taken responsibility for creating the anti-Cox website, told the Post that the gun-control movement has “needed a left flank for decades.”
The NRA has been the target of protests and boycotts for years, but the anti-gun movement has ramped up its actions in recent months, following the deadly mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school in February, which pressured dozens of companies and organizations into cutting ties with the gun group.
And this from the Va. Citizens Defense League
**************************************************
A star-studded initiative to take down the NRA
**************************************************
Living in the Hollywood Bubble keeps these clueless idiots from realizing how the real world works. They are only going to drive NRA membership up. ROFL!
https://tinyurl.com/y9snc5k2
or
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/04/20/alec-baldwin-jimmy-kimmel-amy-schumer-launch-star-studded-initiative-take-nra/
Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Schumer Launch Star-Studded Initiative to Take Down the NRA
By AWR Hawkins, April 20, 2018
Hollywood gun control proponents, including Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, and Jimmy Kimmel are helping launch an initiative to take down the NRA.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initiative is being called the “No Rifle Association initiative.” The hashtag will be #NoRA.
The organization penned a letter to NRA executive VP Wayne LaPierre on Friday, signed by more than 130 Hollywood stars.
“We’re going to shine a bright light on what you and your organization do to America. We’re going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands. We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win,” the letter said. “We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win.”
Other celebrities signing onto support the initiative include Ashley Judd, W. Kamau Bell, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fillion, Jordan Horowitz, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Patton Oswalt, Annabella Sciorra, Jill Soloway, Amber Tamblyn and Constance Wu.
Parkland student gun control activists David Hogg and Cameron Kasky have signed onto the initiative as well.
Supporters of the initiative made clear they plan to “counterac[t] the influence of NRA money in the political system.”
HAPPY 4TH OF JULY EVE!
Vintage July 4th Photos…
1916 – Nome, Alaska
Tonight I made a passel of fire roasted tomatoes harvested from the garden. I have them off the skin soaking with minced garlic (also from the garden). This is the beginnings of my famous BBQ sauce for some grilling on the 4th. Already it tastes like it’ll be a real humdinger. Hoo boy I can hardly wait.
When I say famous, that’s only in my head. In actuality, rarely has anyone tasted THIS recipe. I do take a polish to creating my own sauces but rarely are they the same. That is by design. I experiment, a lot.
Y’all will laugh, one time my sauce might be built on a mash of banana and mango. Another time, pure peppers of every kind with apple and blue berry or walnut and chutney. You may think, yuck, that just ain’t right. But your mouth will say more please, I need more. There are, however, some ingredients which always, I say always, make the cut, that are basic to any recipe; onion, garlic, peppers, vinegar, maybe some molassass.
I figure I’ve fed over 500 people over the years and every one of them have said the same thing. To those who ask for the recipes, and there are many of them, I say they are out of luck. I do not mean that to be mean or stingy. The truth is I measure by pinch and cup of hand and, naturally, by taste. So, I suppose I could set to write out a recipe I had made by whimsy but I might be hard pressed.
1986 – Same Patriot, Same Views, Similar Determination
I had not seen this video before.
To tell the truth, I first became aware of Donald Trump in 1987. He was presented as brash, arrogant, entitled. I bought into that. I despise arrogance. ergo, I despised Donald Trump.
Having said that I must add that I also despised GHW Bush and every President since then ever more. Because of their lying, deceit, calculating bullcrap.
Ever more did I wake to see more and more yet more of what truly had been happening. These people do not mean to govern, they mean to take control over all things, all people.
Donald J. Trump is none of what those charlatans are about. Those wicked corrupt grifters.
