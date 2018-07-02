Monday July 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A roughly chronological view of the art of Edouard Manet (1832-1883), to Sonata for Oboe and Piano in D-Major Op-166 by Saint-Saens. Manet was pre-impressionist, and you can see his style move from realism into a more impressionist approach.
Leftards want to destroy all Western Civilization with it’s spectacular art and music and replace it with primitive Islamic totalitarianism and black gangster rap. This is the height of their “civilization”: https://youtu.be/Z7-TTWgiYL4
I have a feeling there was a generation saying this about jazz and about big band and about rock and roll. Personally, I can’t stand rap, but I doubt the passion for it has anything to do with liberals and everything to do with being young and having their own thing.
I know some seniors who listen to rap when on the elliptical. I personally hate both. 🙂
Speaking of “Leftards”, yesterday (6-30-18) the no borders crowd clashed with patriots in Portlandia. Communists -VS- Capitalists. Violent masked skinny jeans -VS- real men and women.
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, July 2, 2018
“Serve Where He Set You”
Been there, and yes the water really is that color!
Awwww 🙂❤️❤️💕🐴 No mother’s milk necessary?
Opps, forgot the caption with the pic.
“HORSES ADOPT ORPHANED DEER A fawn was spotted wandering alone in a field near Subenacadle, Nova Scotia, Canada, but managed to survive with the help of his new foster family of horses. Once the horses took him in, the fawn never left. He was able to survive summer and fall without his mothers milk.”
Amen. I needed that this year..my mom passed away 3 months ago.
Jackphatz, I think about you, praying you and your family are doing OK with the loss of your precious grandchild.
…and prayers for all Treepers who have lost their loved ones this past year, and for loved ones gone more than a year ago who are still sorely missed.
The Fruit Of Grace
When John the Baptist and the Lord Jesus Christ appeared on earth, God’s people had been under the law of Moses for fifteen hundred years. Little wonder John and his Master looked for fruit among them.
When the hypocritical religious leaders came to join John’s growing audience and asked to be baptized, John called them a “generation of vipers” and bade them “bring forth… fruits meet for repentance” (Matt. 3:7,8). True repentance, with fruit to prove it, was the basic requirement of the kingdom John proclaimed. This is evident from his declaration:
“And now also the axe is laid unto the root of the trees: therefore every tree which bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire” (Matt. 3:10).
Our Lord appeared, proclaiming the same message as John, and also sought for fruit among His people (Matt. 7: 16-20; 21:33-43). We know, however, that John the Baptist was beheaded and Christ crucified. The fruit produced under the Law was meager indeed. Even after the resurrection of Christ the majority of His people refused to repent and failed to bring forth the required fruit.
But what the Law requires grace provides. It was at this time that God raised up the Apostle Paul, whose “preaching of the cross” showed that Christ had not died an untimely death, but in infinite love had come into the world to die for sinners so that they might be saved by grace, through faith (Eph. 2:8,9). Paul’s message was called “the gospel [good news] of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24), and where the Law had failed to bring forth fruit, grace brought it forth abundantly.
God’s grace in Christ, when accepted in true faith, always brings forth good fruit. Thus Paul wrote to the Colossians that his good news was going forth into all the world, adding: “and bringeth forth fruit, as it doth also in you since… ye knew the grace of God in truth” (Col. 1:5,6 cf. Rom. 6: 21,22).
Accept God’s message of grace, trust in Christ as your Savior and He will help you to produce the fruit.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-fruit-of-grace/
Matthew 3:7 But when he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees come to his baptism, he said unto them, O generation of vipers, who hath warned you to flee from the wrath to come? 8 Bring forth therefore fruits meet for repentance:
Mt 7:16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?
17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.
18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.
19 Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.
20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.
Mt 21:33 Hear another parable: There was a certain householder, which planted a vineyard, and hedged it round about, and digged a winepress in it, and built a tower, and let it out to husbandmen, and went into a far country:
34 And when the time of the fruit drew near, he sent his servants to the husbandmen, that they might receive the fruits of it.
35 And the husbandmen took his servants, and beat one, and killed another, and stoned another.
36 Again, he sent other servants more than the first: and they did unto them likewise.
37 But last of all he sent unto them his son, saying, They will reverence my son.
38 But when the husbandmen saw the son, they said among themselves, This is the heir; come, let us kill him, and let us seize on his inheritance.
39 And they caught him, and cast him out of the vineyard, and slew him.
40 When the lord therefore of the vineyard cometh, what will he do unto those husbandmen?
41 They say unto him, He will miserably destroy those wicked men, and will let out his vineyard unto other husbandmen, which shall render him the fruits in their seasons.
42 Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?
43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof.
Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Colossians 1:5 For the hope which is laid up for you in heaven, whereof ye heard before in the word of the truth of the gospel; 6 Which is come unto you, as it is in all the world; and bringeth forth fruit, as it doth also in you,
Romans 6:21 What fruit had ye then in those things whereof ye are now ashamed? for the end of those things is death. 22 But now being made free from sin, and become servants to God, ye have your fruit unto holiness, and the end everlasting life.
“Matthew 21:43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof.”
The promise of the Kingdom was taken away from Israel (nationally) and given to the Apostle Peter and his “little flock” of true believers in message to the nation Israel.
Luke 12:32 Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.
Mt 16:18 And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. 19 And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.
Mt 19:28 And Jesus said unto them, Verily I say unto you, That ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the Son of man shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel.
This is evident by the events in the early period of the book of Acts.
Acts 2:4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.
Acts 4:8 Then Peter, filled with the Holy Ghost, said unto them, Ye rulers of the people, and elders of Israel,
Acts 4:31 And when they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were assembled together; and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake the word of God with boldness.
This angers me much. These kids practically live for the Special Olympics, and for some, that is their only opportunity to experience a sense of achievement. This is the 50th year celebration of Special Olympics, but not for the kids in Oregon.
The State Special Olympics were cancelled 3 1/2 weeks before they were to commence. “…hundreds of thousands of dollars that were improperly accounted for and mismanaged. How could someone not have seen the writing on the wall months ago?”
“In the meantime, the athletes, law enforcement volunteers, coaches and everyone else continued preparing for the State Games. These preparations included training, practices, adjusting work schedules, taking vacation time and renting accommodations. The most troubling part about all of this is that Special Olympics Oregon staff let down the ones who needed them most — the athletes. Many of the athletes do not understand budget shortfalls, revenue over-statements and records management.”
https://www.oregonlive.com/opinion/index.ssf/2018/06/oregon_special_olympics_cancel.html
