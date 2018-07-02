July 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #529

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Democrats have been spreading the lies about Trump “instituting a policy of separating families” and “running internment camps”, as well as various other human rights abuses, all over the world. They are deliberately trying to rally other countries against us just so they can put pressure on Trump and distract from the biggest political scandal in history. They are the worst kind of traitors. I’m not just throwing that word around, either. They are actually committing acts of treason against this country. Yes, I think an all out propaganda campaign against one’s own country qualiffies as treason.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Sundance: “Trillions are at Stake.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
jk: I suspect the Progressive’s cant is targeting Americans far more than foreigners. They know they’re increasingly losing their voting base as blogs and vlogs erasing The President are springing up on the net like mushrooms following a rain !
LikeLiked by 2 people
… blogs and blogs praising …. Boy do I hate this spell checker cum anticipatory fill in !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazing how they lie. There are not sacred cows for dems.
LikeLike
the new narrative isn’t working either….MSM and uniparty keep searching for an issue they can pummel PDJT with and gain advantage….and they are still looking
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“You just can’t stay 17 forever!”
LikeLike
When I was a kid and this song was still fairly new, I knew a mentall disabled kid who was fixated on this song. He would listen to it over and over all day long. Poor kid, I don’t know whatever happened to him. At least I didn’t unti now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always listen to songs on repeat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s funny Joe…..Really…..
TDU has been posting the exact same thing for almost two weeks now…
You found him!!!!😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLike
In college the entire first floor of my dorm stormed my room, tossed me out the window (first floor), and took away my record player when I started Swan Lake for the 9th time.
I obviously didn’t learn anything useful in college.
And let me beat Gunny to the punchline…
“Too bad it wasn’t the 10th floor!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“All rock-and-rollers over the age of 50 look stupid and should retire.” – Grace Slick
LikeLike
Except for the ones that just play good music and don’t try to put on a ridiculous show.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Personally I love most of the old timers. Grace Slick won’t perform anymore though, sucks. One of my favorite past times is pulling up videos on youtube to see if the old timers still ‘have it’. A lot of them actually sound better when they get older!
LikeLike
Sinatra, for all his smoking and drinking, improved with age.
The partying DID take a toll on his voice, so it challenged him to become a better singer.
Kinda like a master carpenter, can build anything out of wood, with a few crude tools.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely he was better. Some of the old Doo Wop or early Rock and Roll guys are fantastic, have you heard Little Anthony in his older age? Unbelievable talent.
LikeLike
The best example I can come up with now is Paul Rogers. Wether it is his free/badco stuff or fronting Queen, that guy is nailing every note and is still a dynamo of authentic rock voltage. Amazing. See closing credits on latest froglegs for a taste.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I look to you, Whitney’s last song is her most beautiful in my opinion. Check out Peggy Lee’s last performance, it’s divine.
LikeLike
Often it’s because they stopping partying so hard.
LikeLiked by 3 people
George Harrison and a few others are still good. Even Bob Dylan.
Listen to “The Traveling Wilburys … Nice music…. George Harrison, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison also, but he passed away.
Most times it’s just a matter of taking care of yourself and a self realization that your music and talent changes with age.
Many of us can’t do flip flops down the driveway any more. But that doesn’t mean we can’t walk down the driveway and get to the same place.
LikeLike
Gunny – both George Harrison and Tom Petty are dead, as well as Roy. Bob is the only one of those oldies but goodies who is still alive…..I loved them all!
LikeLike
Well…thanks olderwiser…shows how much I watch the tube I guess…..😎
LikeLike
“The medium is the message.”
Watch this (59 min 1979/ ABC NEWS – Mission Mind Control):
Then watch this 13 min 2018 / Joe M – Plan To Save The World):
Notice any similarities?
No.
Then watch them both again without the sound.
Warning Label: Link two contains Q related information.
If you don’t like Q – don’t click.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man, did you not notice what Big Brother did from 23:30 to about 41:15 in the first video? You’re o.k. with that?
Notice the repeat of it in the Q video at about the 11 mark?
And now you’re re posting it online? Do you realize you’re doing this, or did they get to you?
LikeLiked by 2 people
So we should watch two videos of 70+ minutes total running time, TWICE, for some unspecified, esoteric “Q”-related “information” (?).
Well, perhaps not.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly, rsmith.
Mr TDU_Weight expects us to watch videos for 2 hours and 24 minutes to solve his little Q puzzle.
“What happened “on the day” after each broadcast?”
Mr TDU_Weight – Here’s a better idea::
if there’s a story in all this, why don’t you simply tell us what it is?
You know – in a couple of simple, declarative sentences.
You know – instead of spinning cryptic riddles.
Dude – youi got something to say, frikkin’ say it.
Capisce?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Information is not knowledge.
LikeLike
ABC NEWS – MISSION: MIND CONTROL
First broadcast on January 30, 1979.
How do we know?
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP99-00498R000100160048-5.pdf
ABC NEWS – MISSION: MIND CONTROL
Second broadcast on July 10, 1979.
How do we know?
Watch the video..
So what?
What happened “on the day” after each broadcast? Autists convert UTC to EST.
“The medium is the message,” but “patience is the key and timing is everything.”
LikeLike
I see they subconsciously have you doing the ‘ad’ thing. Always promoting Big Brother. “broADcast” you said. THREE TIMES
NO thanks brother. You’re not getting me with your mumbo jumbo
LikeLike
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/29/california-democrat-arrested-for-death-threats-toward-fcc-chairman-ajit-pai-and-his-family/#more-151218
LikeLike
I see you are trying to ignore your “AD” big brother compulsion. Just know, that I see what you’re doing, and I’m not going to let them get me.
LikeLike
TDU, You tried pulling this last week and was outed for it.
I suggest you seriously consider what your goal is, if you can.
So, Bless Your Heart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pile of sand… hammer… have at it.
LikeLike
According to comments in the thread, this is available on Amazon:
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh!!!! With so many reasons that blue wave really is a coming…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Best “Protest” evah!
LikeLiked by 15 people
The crowd stopped chanting “love, not hate” just long enough to go scream in this guy’s face.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The fat woman screaming and waving a hammer at him is wearing a shirt that says “Be More Kind”
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s the best thing about liberals – they write their own memes! 😛
LikeLiked by 11 people
In the protest era of the 1970s, there was a cartoon in MAD magazine which featured a scantily clad female marching and carrying her sign.
MAKE
LOVE
NOT
WAR
After some guy came up to her and said, Hey, baby! in a suggestive way and she clocked him over the head with her sign, damaging it, which now read,
MAKE
WAR
I guess you had to have seen the cartoon. It really illustrated the hypocrisy of the peaceniks. MAD magazine was as poignant and provocative as ever.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I grew up on Mad. What happened to it?
LikeLike
Went the way of the Dodo bird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Copyright issues (kidding)
LikeLike
Bikers for Trump in Lexington, VA
LikeLiked by 11 people
No insurance for stupid. That hen just lost her business and employees find new jobs
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump America!!
Go #Bikers For Trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m sure The Red Hen restaurant will be unable to trust their reservations for many months to come.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And, of course, the antifa soy boys were nowhere to be seen…🤣🤣🤣😈😈😈
LikeLike
Jackson, MI.
LikeLike
LOLOLOL…
OL!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hilarious!!! Thanks for that! Our people are the best!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 12 people
For everybody that has been saying that sessions has not been doing anything.
July 1, 2018 – message from Q acknowledging this list some of the anons, with access to Pacer.gov, put together
Good tracking.
Ask yourself – is this normal?
This is bigger than people can possibly imagine.
Nothing being done?
Q
The number of sealed indictments in the last 7 months (note that in June the numbers are still not dropping off, so not done yet).
There could be 1 person or 1,000 per indictment, we don’t know yet, but 40,483 sealed indictments.
Notice the numbers in California (still going up).
Fullsized image
LikeLiked by 5 people
If quoting “Q” is the only evidence that the AG is “doing something” then we are in a for a world of hurt.
Q is NOTHING but some regular posts from a group of almost anonymous LARPS who string together a few phrases that SIGNIFY sound and fury but which could have been written by any 9th grader who reads the CTH.
Prove me wrong. Name ONE thing “Q” predicted that actually required inside information.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Q falsely said Russian airliner was crashed purposely to kill CEO of Rosatom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Q posts have been proven, contrary to popular belief, link to proofs below:
https://www.reddit.com/r/QProofs/
Not saying you are wrong. I am personally unfamiliar with the post you wrote about. Imposters also use different channels and caused Q to change channels. I read posts at the following:
https://qanon.pub
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have been proven?
Just one title from that link:
Q Posts 1583 & 1584: Duluth, Minnesota Rally is exactly 17 months since President Trump’s Inauguration. 17th letter of the alphabet = Q
Complete, utter, childish nonsense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And I have no time for the nonsense.
Wish I could get back the time I spent following Q in the beginning. 🙄
LikeLiked by 5 people
Molly don’t feel too bad. We’ve all done stupid stuff. There’s an old song “Everybody Plays the Fool” that I always hear in my mind everytime I do something stupid, LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the song… that’s my generation. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
My favorite ones rsmith1776 are the ones where they act like Q can predict the future, lol. And did you know, Q controls the Vatican???? “Q predicts Pope will have a terrible May”
LikeLike
https://fellowshipofminds.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/q-anon-on-russian-plane-crash.jpg what Q posted after crash. This is after eluding to a bunch of crashes being caused by deep state. More nonsense from Q here… https://twitter.com/eclectictalk/status/962732619178758144
LikeLiked by 1 person
Link to Dobegirl’s post to show full size image below:
Tried, hope it works. Good info.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you read the third * at the bottom of the spreadsheet it reads “sealed court proceedings”. Those item causing sealed proceedings include wiretaps (which is noted) and I would think it also includes sealed searches, cases involving minors, witness protection and other other mater. There are 94 US Attorneys responsible for these cases and not the AG. Reading the news and CTH there has been a push to stop federal health care fraud, stem the opioid crisis and prevent human trafficking,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr Contempt of Congress doesn’t want FISA abuses to be investigated or have oversight.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well Eric, if you don’t have anything to hide….. He sounds absolutely desperate. “unprincipled House Republicans” that’s funny coming from you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He speaks about moral/ethical issues, I’ll raise him Brian Terry and fast and furious.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t forget the baseball bat wielding thugs outside of certain polling locations to intimidate voters that he refused to prosecute because they were ‘his people’.
LikeLike
Wiener Holder 2020 – representatives of the best the Demockrats have to offer.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL! How about Holder Wiener 2020. Logo on hold! 😉
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is that a registered trademark yet??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lynch/Holder
Or ……….
Huma/Weiner/Holder……..wait……one too many…..ho well…😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely ridiculous! A lying criminal telling us what’s true? Someone must have convinced deranged Holder that he and Obama succeeded at making 100% of the American electorate blind and stupid.
LikeLike
Wiener Painter sounds more …. fabulous!
Or maybe Wiener Waters ???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who would their spokesperson be?….hmmm….April?…..too much of a stretch?
April Wiener Waters……there’s a song in there someplace…😎
LikeLike
if you Huma few bars….
LikeLike
Oh, RS – very very funny! Bwhahahahaha!
LikeLike
Being held in contempt of Congress is a trait I always look for in someone giving me advice on the morals of Congressional hearings! 😛
LikeLiked by 6 people
OK, that was funny. Eric Holder “opines”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you believe this guy? These people don’t live in the real world – mentally, that is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I must have missed something. When did Eric Holder suddenly become worth space in CTH? He’s a lawless, racist thug who masqueraded as an AG for a few years. Nothing he says ought be quoted or repeated anywhere where truth and honesty are valued.
LikeLike
Don’t know what happened, image won’t post for some reason. But the numbers are huge.
LikeLike
The Ron DeSantis for FL Gov Events for July 2nd
The establishment is running Adam PUTZ (I think I spelled that correctly). He is a GOPe and was a big anti-Trumper during the primaries (JEB and Rubio) and never supported R candidate Trump for President. As Ag Sec, he’s also in the hip pocket of big Ag and as Gov, he’d be bad for FL and bad for President Trump. We have to make sure Ron DeSantis, President Trump’s choice for FL Gov, is the R candidate in Nov. The GOPe is pouring money into the PUTZ campaign. We the People have a lot of work to do to protect President Trump’s back because the GOPe would rather lose than support President Trump. They are stupid, EVIL crooks. You hear that Mitt???? That’s right, Utah gave me a stomach ache with Mitt the $hit being the R candidate for Sen. I don’t want FL to get the equivalent with Adam PUTZ as the R candidate for Gov.
President Trump has included We the People in this political process and if we can, we need to do our parts by showing up and demonstrating our support before voting day. The more of us that are visible early on, the bigger the band wagon and the more people seeing that support will jump on the band wagon making it YUGE.
Here is the link to the day of events. If you are in Tampa or Ft. Myers, you can link from here:
https://www.hannity.com/media-room/sean-joins-desantis-gaetz-in-florida/amp/
Here is the link to the Pensacola event to get tickets. You have to have a ticket to attend this one. I hope everyone in the area shows up. We need NW FL to come through for Ron DeSantis like we did for President Trump.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/evening-with-hannity-tickets-47478807391
I really like DeSantis. He has been public and loud defending President Trump. Also, last Dec 8th when President Trump held another Pensacola rally, DeSantis was there along with Gaetz. Like President Trump, both Gaetz and DeSantis are butting heads with the GOPe. Gaetz is even being primaried by some clown that ran when the seat was open in 2016. The fact that the state GOP is allowing that to happen, probably by funding this guy, is disgusting. Gaetz is the best Rep I’ve seen in all the years I’ve lived in Pensacola. This is the first time since FL CD-1 had an R rep that there has been a primary challenge to the incumbent.
Anyway, I’m getting psyched up for the Monday rally in Pensacola. Since I’ve decided to do a rally report, I am going to the rally with a specific goal in mind. First off, I am wearing my Judicial Watch cap (No One is Above the Law!) because I intend to chat with Gaetz and hopefully DeSantis about what Rodney the Rat and the DOJ are doing to block Congressional oversight and what they are going to do about it. He may tell me, you never know.
I hope to see any local Treepers at the rally. I’ll be the guy with the white beard and the Judicial Watch cap.
LikeLiked by 7 people
New World Inn – Downtown Pensacola
600 South Palafox Street
Wish they would have reserved the Convention Center …. Trump owned it there twice. But the New World Inn is a little cozier so sometimes that is better for Q&A. We used to have flight school functions at NWI back when drinking until you puke on yourself wasn’t so frowned upon. Anyhow FL_GUY, enjoy the evening, stop by McGuire’s before and Flounder’s after the event. Too bad Trader Jon’s is gone …. it’s been 20 years since Jon died. Epic Naval Aviation bar. Used to be right across the street from New World.
http://www.pensapedia.com/wiki/Trader_Jon%27s
LikeLiked by 5 people
Were there not 3 Trump rallies at Civic Center during campaign?? First was in January 2016. I was a volunteer at two at Civic Center, then had to stand in line for 3rd there, and 4th rally was at Hunter Amphitheater at Maritime Park the last Wednesday before Nov. 8 election. I was also in the Mardi Gras parade on the Trump float in February 2016.
And went to the Mobile rally after election. Good times. Good times.
And then a rally at CC just before Christmas last year — I have my Trump/Christmas poster on my mantle. I brought one of my instrument flight students with me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
did you put him under the bag?
LikeLike
I was using my own sim. I am a civilian instructor — he couldn’t wait for his class to start!!!
LikeLike
My student brought one of his Navy classmates — they both told me their fathers were jealous!! We sat 10 rows behind POTUS — they were thrilled to be so close to their CinC.
LikeLike
That is awesome. NW Florida panhandle is definitely Trump Country.
LikeLike
I’m really glad to see President Trump holding all these rallies for Republican politicians for Congress and the Senate. He is hammering home the necessity of electing more of each in November. I really think we’ll see a huge Red Wave due to all his hard work. After all, it’s how he was elected President. He knows what works.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What exactly, is the process for detirmining who are in leadership positions, AT THE STATE LEVEL, for the Republican party?
I don’t mean the politicians, I mean the Ztate party chairs, and the political operatives who do the day to day work of ‘running’the party?
We need to replace these people! Drive them out, give them no peace. THIS is what we need to focus on! Its something we Trump supporting MAGA Patriots can actualky DO, and something important, that must be done. Expunge, purge, whatever you want to call it, we need to decimate GOPe, Rino NeverTrumpers; get them OUT of the decision making process, for who runs, and who gets GOP campaign funds.
This blocking or not funding MAGA candidates is going on in EVERY state and it must end! It is vital to MAGA, and ESSENTIAL to KAGA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It will be a fight. The locals will block at every turn. New rules to exclude, etc…
I highly recommend that people study Trumpian political tactics and do likewise.
Evil and corruption must be exposed to the voting public. Social media should be used as much as possible, as well as local media outlets. Social media can counter the lies of fake news on the local level.
Do not underestimate the dirty tricks of those trying to hold onto power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is something I’ve been harping on off and on for a while, but most people just call me a debbie-downer. Unless you can replace the folks who control who is allowed on the ticket, you will not be able to replace the GOPe and anti/never-Trumpers. with MAGA candidates. Every state is somewhat different, so you have to get the rules handbook for the Republican Central Committee (don’t you love that name?) for your own state. Also, you need to understand that to effectively influence who is on the Central Committee at the State level, you will need to control at least the majority of the Counties which have their own Central Committees. And of course, in order to influence who is on the County Central Committee you will need to control the majority of Precincts in the County. In some rural areas, getting control of the County Central Committee can be relatively easy and quick maybe only a year or two. But in heavily populated metropolitan areas, be prepared for a fight which could take up to 10 years. These Central Committiees are run by good-old-boy networks, and they are very very resistant to outsiders with a different agenda. This is where the real power is in terms of keeping control over who is allowed to be placed on the ballot. Unless people wake up and recognize that this is a problem which needs to be addressed, MAGA is dead as soon as Trump finishes his second term. But I don’t see anyone being willing to even recognize the problem – at least not so far. I think most people are completely oblivious to how this all works, and that is *just* the way the GOPe wants it. Also, even those who find out about how this works, are usually so dismayed by the amount of work – sustained work over many years – up to 10 years potentially, that would be involved that they chose not to think about it. Which of course, means you give up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Gaetz is the best Rep I’ve seen in all the years I’ve lived in Pensacola.”
—- Even better than Morning Joe ??? 🙂 Cant remember if Morning Joe was caught with a Live Boy or a Dead Girl in his office???
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of each, at the same time, actually. A real sick puppy, morning joe!
LikeLike
Just got my ticket for PNS tomorrow– THANKS!!
LikeLike
FL-Guy – wish I could be there with you, but I live in Utah and am too depressed to leave my house right now. I am trying to figure out how I can pretend like we won’t have Senator Mittens representing us for the next 6 years in all his phony, lying, self-serving glory. Sigh………
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Wait a minute while I fact check it……………………..
…………and it B.S.
What is a Mexican illegal anyway? They aren’t illegal until they get here illegally.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
And as we speak, Henry Davis is tweeting with Candice Owens! 😀
It’s happening folks. People are waking up. They want to be on the winning side. Really, who doesn’t?
LikeLiked by 12 people
It IS a psychologically recognised, documented and studied phenominom.
People actually DO want to be on the ‘winning’ side, root for the ‘winning’team; this totally apart from liking and wanting things that make their lives better, etc.
THATS why the progressives are so sad, mad; cause its not fun, being a LOSER.
Just ask Hillary.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is why FOX will say on every poll Desantis is losing to Putz-nam. FOX will never admit Desantis is going to win, when Desantis wins FOX will act like it is an upset.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That means the Democrats will work harder to slander Trump and us.
LikeLike
Very cool!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I LOVE Henry Davis!!!!! So happy and excited for him-he deserves it!!!
GO TRUMP!!! GO TRUMP, BABY!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow!! Just WOW!! That is so great!!! Hardest hit — April Ryan and her stinkin’ liberal progressive so-called black caucus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😳😀😁😍! This is such an awesome thing to happen❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go, Henry – you are the right man for the job! So proud of you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Hillary thinks she will be the Dem nominee in 2020. But she may sit out if the polls show her candidacy is hopeless. That’s it for her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I honestly think they’re learned their lesson on Hillary. They’re going to run Kamala Harris and it’s going to be a bloodbath.
I could be wrong though, we can never underestimate the stupidity of liberals.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wouldnt place any $, on who will run against DJT in 2020, but would cover any bet, to my limit, that that’ll LOSE.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mitt Romney is already on record saying he’s going to wait and see which way the wind is blowing in 2020 before he decides if he’ll support Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Figures, but I assure you Mitt will ASSUME THE POSITION when he joins the Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, nothing changed with Mitt, except he learned he is a LOUSY weather forecaster.
Like many NT’s, he THOUGHT he was making a ‘safe bet’, and has learned otherwise.
Will NEVER like or trust him. Hes my walkaway moment. I voted for mcstain, by holding my nose, and focusing on Palin.
But just couldnt vote for Romney, they would have invalidated my ballot, too covered in VOMIT.
So, I was one of 8 million, who stayed home. And yes, I realise it gave O second term, but I just couldnt degrade my vote with that rationalisation, any more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t blame you. I voted for him but afterwards swore off ever voting for a lying RINO again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t feel bad – Romney would still have been better than Obama. What galled me was the dive he took that GAVE the election to Odumba.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really regret walking neighborhoods for Mitt in the Nevada heat in 2012.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe – That’s our Mittens! Principled beyond belief and a true Trump supporter! Do I need to say I am being sarcastic? Man, I hate that guy……
LikeLike
Don’t be fooled, “Her” campaign for 2020 started the day after “Her” loss in 2016. All these “talks” about “Her” book we’re been witnessing is “Her” campaign tour. Notice like before “Her” behavior is the same, “Her” people have failed “Her” once again, they haven’t been successful in getting it through “Her” head to meet with regular folks, “Her” events are “closed” and reserved just for the party diehards that are “Still With ‘Her'”. “Her” scheme to win will be to have “Her” minions commit even larger amounts of “voter fraud”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah – not gonna happen. Hildy would never have the physical stamina to run another campaign, and the dems aren’t gonna throw a two time loser into the mix again either. IMO……
LikeLike
At this point, I don’t think it matters who they run. People are waking up like crazy. #WalkAway has gotten so big that Twitter and Facebook shut down the hash tag. And look what these idiots are running on – open borders and raising taxes. Who but the totally deluded are going to vote for that?
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Trump has many things going for him that I feel will win him re-election.
1. He’s very competent. He’s doing a great job.
2. The Democrats are self immolating
3. God is on President Trump’s side and wants him in office
4. President Trump is really good at beating people. He’ll simply ‘beat’ whoever he runs against. I haven’t seen any democrat that has a snowball’s chance in hell. He will mock them until it works, and then continue needling until they’re left a miserable mess like Hillary was.
The most vicious one I saw him defeat was actually Ben Carson. Carson was a good guy… but once he got high in the polls, Candidate Trump had to make his move… and basically compared Carson’s past, admitted violent behavior to the pathology of a pedophile. That’s nasty, and really rough…. but it worked.
He wins. Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually Carsons campaign would have crashed and burned, anyway. Had a “close friend” handling his finances, big mistake. Guy cleaned out the piggy bank, big time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol Kamala
Who would be her running mate?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Ellison? Or did he announce he wasn’t running? I can’t remember. They are SO screwed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s like running against Obama, seemingly no republicans wanted to run.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pocahontas.
LikeLike
Moochelle? Two of a kind – loud, petulant, unhappy women with a huge chip on their very odd and masculine shoulders…..
LikeLike
According to the latest democrat lay person poll, the top three people they wish to see run in 2020 are 1. Uncle Joe Pedo Biden 2. Crooked Cankles Hildabeast, and 3. Bernie the Socialist Sanders. Honestly! Are these people for real? I mean, you just can’t fix stupid! Styx has a good YouTube video out on this today if you are interested.
LikeLike
Secret Service can recondition FDR’s wheelchair for her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, I wouldn’t mind seeing the Hag run again…..It would be comedy gold…..
And…….to see her run against all of our President’s policies……anyone run against our President’s success’s……..IMO….next election will be a slaughter……
Should also think about 2024…….hmmmm……Palin/Zinke…..They come riden in on horses or snowmobile…..what a hoot…😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Continuing with my posts of articles on Chinese economy, this is an interesting read especially highlighting the science and tech lag in China evidenced by patent applications and science publications. It highlights the ‘chip wars (ZTE”) and China’s new strategy.
“CHINA ISN’T PLAYING TECH CATCH UP – IT’S LEAPFROG AND IT MAY GET DIRTY
Beijing knows it is too far behind to win the present-day intellectual property race; instead it is preparing to dominate in burgeoning fields such as artificial intelligence and aerospace
BY TOM HOLLAND
2 JUL 2018”
http://www.scmp.com/week-asia/opinion/article/2153085/china-isnt-playing-tech-catch-its-leapfrog-and-it-may-get-dirty
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve read the part about the skills of graduates. I haven’t heard the part about patents but it seems reasonable if patent numbers are the key to more rewards. I find it hard to believe you can leapfrog in aerospace.
LikeLike
They will try, hence the ‘dirty’ part.
LikeLike
I was listening to the latest “Sundays with Charles (Ortel)” today as I do on most Sunday afternoons while I’m puttering around the house. Charles is an expert on the Clinton Foundation–the fraudulent set-up, their flauting of the rules for charities and foundations, the schemes to put money into the Clintons’ pockets. At around the 1:11:51 mark, the reporter (Jason Goodman) asks Charles a question that a viewer texted in: “Have you been interviewed by Huber?”
Because I have learned my lessons from Sundance, I know it’s important to listen to what is being said and what is NOT being said, in order to get the subtext. Charles responded that anything having to do with that investigation is confidential and he has “no comment.”
Sounds like Charles Ortel, who is highly respected, has had a session with Huber and has laid out the pathway to take the CF down. Earlier in the show, Charles was a little giddy about it, saying something about how the CF is going to be named in an indictment, “in a few days or weeks (his words).” Hope it’s true.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Familiar with Ortel. He previously had an interesting theory. All corporate donors to a charity, have a duty to verify any tax deductible donations they make, are to a bona-fide charity.
If C.F. is detirmined to be bogus, ALL donors who deducted donations on taxes, are subject to ‘claw back’provisions, plus penalties.
Coarse, they could then sue the foundation, to get their $ back.
DJT would have Standing, as he once donated,…i think it was $100k.
Anyway, on the one hand, ill believe it when i see it, on the other, they should have shut it down when she lost, to get statute of lim started.
To keep it going, is leaving a noose around their necks, all it takes is pulling the trap door lever.
Between Ortel and Peter Schwietzer, its all layed out like a road map.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Courtesy of Ben Garrison:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nice riff on Escher–I ordered both books, can’t wait to get them!
LikeLike
Obrador says President Trump’s immigration policy is arrogant, racist, and inhuman. Well, let’s look at Mexico, are they permitting uncontrolled immigration from Central America? Mope. And Mexico is a caste society, white on top, indigenous people in the sub basement. Don’t expect to see any of these among Obrador’s political appointments. Nope they will all have the skin tone of Obrador. Or Miss Mexico 2018. Or that guy with Univision. Or the lady that heads La Raza. Think they hang out with the Indians? Speak some of their language? Maybe allow their sons or daughters to marry one? ARE YOU CRAZY? Only the Yankees can be racist. Obrador is a man of his (white) prople
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anybody else as sick of Mexico and Central America as I am?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, maybe oughta like, I don’t know, …..BUILD A FREAKIN WALL, maybe along our Southern border, perhaps?
Yeah, sick of daca ‘kids’protesting how they want U.S. citisenship, while marching under mexican flags.
Sick of caravaners climbing the fence, flipping of to the camera.
Sick of,…yeah Wendy, getting real sick of it. You are NOT alone, and you dont have to take MY word for it, …
You can ask Harvard/Harris poll.
They didnt have THAT question, but SHOULD have.
Are you just absolutely SICK of Mexico and Central America sending their human detritus here?
Now THAT would be a GOOD immigration poll question.
Personally, until the wall is built, we ought to build yuuuge slingshots, every 20 miles, all along the border.
“Well, see if you DONT get amnesty, and 90% are denied, ee put you in this slingshot, and shoot you south, about 15 miles.”
“Oh, well what happens if we DO get amnesty?”
“We load you in the other side, point you North, and fire.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Details of Mexico’s caste system: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Casta
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
That is the most ridiculous post I’ve seen here. If anything is ‘mockingbird’ that qualifies.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Wasn’t supposed to happen WSJ? Well it did even when ‘talks’ were going on. Standard operating procedure for NK. These leaks and their confirmation are on purpose not to derail the summit talks but to prepare Kim et al that we know what he knows and he has to make up his mind and stop dithering. Sec Pompeo will be there in a few days. He would not be back to ‘talk’ unless it was to hammer home Rocketboy’s options.
The Q numptie, citing NooninKorea was taken out of context and spun to support a false narrative. As for Wictor, he gets a lot wrong because he is no Asian expert, least of all on NK or for that matter SK. He even got the major players in NK wrong and I posted a correction here.
LikeLike
“China brings Star Wars to life with ‘laser AK-47’ that can set fire to targets a kilometre away
Handheld weapons that could set fire to targets from long distances are no longer confined to science fiction but a fact of life, according to researchers”
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2153310/china-brings-star-wars-life-laser-ak-47-could-set-fire
(Excerpt)
“But in 2015 Beijing upped the ante with a two billion-yuan fund to develop compact, powerful laser devices – an unprecedented budget for the field and one that triggered concerns in the US and other Western nations.
In recent years US forces operating in strategically important areas such as the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea have complained that they have been subjected to an increasing number of laser attacks from Chinese military bases or vessels that look like fishing boats.
Last month, the US government lodged a formal complaint that a “weapons-grade” laser device fired from a Chinese naval base in Djibouti had left two military pilots with minor eye injuries.”
(Then this comforting thought/ sarc
“Given their potential for misuse, the design and production of the devices will be tightly monitored and the only customers will be China’s military and police.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dont know the zource, but they are talking two different things.
Readily available 5watt (i think it is) lazer pointers can blind pilots, i have one.
It wont set anything on fire, but will put a visible dot, over 1 mile away.
So, im sceptical as to the veracity of this story, as they seem to be conflating what lasers actually can do, with what movie image is.
LikeLike
That is a valid point, but minor. If you read the article and the USAF and Navy complaints doing the FONAPs in the SCS (from other sources), the article is valid on the new developments. Not good.
LikeLike
Big trick on those systems is how to form a “channel” in the air so the energy can be delivered without massive scatter. Even then, the capacitor banks are HUGE, and require the power input of a small city to charge for a very brief discharge.
I’ll spare y’all the excruciating physics lesson. If interested, wiki “energy density” and “atmospheric scattering.” There is a really goods reason nobody has effective laser based weapons. At the useful working distance, is more effective to throw the laser components at them.
OTOH, if you could use the lasers to project a very realistic hologram of a piece of fried chicken over the “target’s” head, and get Rosie Odonald’s or Michael Moore’s attention,…
LikeLiked by 1 person
good cover 🙂
LikeLike
Just do some simple power calculations on this: it should be feasible right after they discover a compact way to tap “universe energy.” A very small black hole would probably do the trick.
Propaganda. “Kilometers away?” Right. Try burning a hole in a piece of paper at 3″ with a “portable device.” Might work with a single shot chemical laser, at a few feet…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well since you are the expert try telling that to the Chinese Company not me. I guess throwing 2 billion yuan at the problem was not successful according to you.
And you then may write to the US military who have said: Last month, the US government lodged a formal complaint that a “weapons-grade” laser device fired from a Chinese naval base in Djibouti had left two military pilots with minor eye injuries.”
I’m sure they will welcome your input.
LikeLike
At least we know the pilots were up to dates on their shots to be targeted.
Gotta run. Nano Nano!
LikeLike
I will just post these here for the online anonymous experts and comedians.
“China’s Laser Guns: Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Them
But were afraid to ask.”
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/chinas-laser-guns-everything-you-always-wanted-know-about-25806
And how about this:
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/pentagon-confirms-chinese-fired-lasers-u-s-pilots/
And this:
“Get Ready for China’s Laser-Weapons Arsenal
American satellites could be the intended target.”
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/get-ready-chinas-laser-weapons-arsenal-20138
And hundreds of similar articles since the Chinese embarked on this development.
LikeLike
A2 = Brit?
LikeLike
the freedom of navigation maneuvers around the illegal PRC South China Sea islands have been hit regularly with laser in both aircraft and ships
LikeLike
A visible dot over a mile away!!!
Clearly a counter measure designed to interdict the top secret….
“US Special Feline Force”
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL! Precious. I love it.
They do look like they are on a mission, except for the one in the back. 😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tail end charlie… protecting the rear… unless distracted by the sound of a can of “fancy feast” opening.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What? Hes doing what hes supposed to, covering their 6!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I will admit, it WAS made in China.
Ordered it off the i-net, years ago.
Great for star gazing,..” and over here is the big dipper”,. Not saying it reaches that far, but really good for pointing out star formations,…..as long as there are no planes flying by, lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You weren’t “pointing at stars” anywhere near Djibouti last month were you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mybouti, yourbouti, no. Even tho its just a laser pointer, I dont point it at ANYONES buoti, or butte, either.
Am I the only one to think the 2places surgeons use lazers, are the LAST places I want anyone using a laser?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Q: What’s the first thing Buck Rogers does to his wife after returning from a mission? A:Laser
Hey, you guys started this……😎
LikeLike
Curses Rumpole! You have foiled their evil plan to use laser dots to induce stray Tabby’s to attack military targets. And the only part they were missing was how to get the cats to stay in the spacesuit jetpacks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our new tax on remittances to Mexico should match AMLO’s percentage of the vote. If 59% of Mexican voters picked a guy who wants to help illegals invade the US, then a 59% remittance tax sounds about right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are many Q followers here. WWG1WGA We can easily withstand the insults that are posted here sometimes. Just so you know……. MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
“WWG1WGA”
Any chance you’ll be kind enough to translate that acronym for us?
Not all of us have the decoder ring, you know.
Thanks in advance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where We Go One We Go All
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it means following Q, I ain’t playing. Sounds like a directive from the CCP. Mao said something like that. Liberty, the Constitution that means something. Not a collective sad arse slogan.
LikeLike
I wonder if those who make such insults understand Q shirt wearers receive a thumbs up from VSG Trump at Trump Rally’s when he sees them. Also, why they don’t know that a person with Q security clearance might be acting for VSG Trump’s benefit. Perhaps, if they read the first Q posts written prior to the 2016 election they might understand more about what Q new prior to that time. You would wonder what Q doesn’t know. They would have an understanding that there isn’t much Q didn’t know from the beginning of the posts and it probably more than those who insult Q or followers know. What we have in common is that we don’t have the intel that Q has. I don’t agree it is what is being claimed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q has no intel, just a good news feed. How do you know Q has a security clearance? Even The Lunatic has one and her evil boss Zero, so did Brennan, Clapper, Rice et al.
Maybe you need to examine what Q knew and when did he know it. Oh gosh, I forgot you believe you are getting ‘intel’.
Bon Chance.
LikeLike
How do you know Q has a security clearance?
And exactly how do you know he doesn’t?
LikeLike
LikeLike
#WalkAway
LikeLiked by 5 people
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
A little specialized tech perspective about the China tech topic, then I have to bop out. I am working 16d7d with the Trump Economy.
I confess to having a lot of really “neat” machines from the Wenzhou and Shenzen areas. They have become exceptionally good at making extremely cheap versions of very expensive equipment. They hot-glue some off the shelf modules together in a T6 6061 aluminum hobble, add some ripped off US or DE software, and the result does some amazing things, for a little while. Then, it craps out because all the materials are cheap and everything wears out.
But, if you are doing research or prototyping work, it will work long enough to nail down what quality stuff you need. For example: mill tools. All of the Chinese stuff is crap. You can use a tool for maybe an hour, then toss it in the can. But, if you need a full experimental set of 500 sizes during development work, they are useful for a few cuts. And when you are settled on the size and form you need, then pay about 1000x for the high quality Made in USA tool which is exactly what you need. And that tool will last for years in 24×7 service.
My point being, the Chinese are getting ready good at making disposable ripoffs, and that is intrinsically valuable in certain scenarios. I wish the US could recapture the low end, but the differences in regulations make that impossible. Sometimes it costs me more than what I paid for a Made in CN machine, to make it safe to run prototypes on, and even then, you have to strategically place fire extinguishers. And anyone tempted to buy these machines better be qualified to redesign/retrofit it to make it work.
LikeLike
This is how the left is going to muck up Trump’s Supreme Court pick. The abortion canard.
https://www.mrctv.org/videos/cnn-gives-gloria-allred-forum-fret-over-possible-ban-abortion
LikeLike
I’m interested in thoughts on how many of the MSM have sealed indictments waiting for them. If you passed on classified, leaked material to any foreign person, even from an allied country, then you are going to need a heckuva of a lawyer or know something the prosecutors want to hear. Like maybe every source for every classified leak you have ever received. These initial indictment counts might explode exponentially once all the rats discover their “inner canary” and start chirping.
LikeLiked by 1 person