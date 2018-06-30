Saturday June 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Happy Saturday!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh my gosh that twitter account is so cool! I’m enjoying looking through it.
LikeLike
Hahahaha!
LikeLike
The Time Element In Scripture
How many Scriptural problems would be solved, how many seeming contradictions explained, if we were more careful to note the time element, emphasized so strongly in the Word of God.
In Romans 5:12 we learn that sin entered the human race by Adam. Then later “the law entered” (Ver. 20). But still later the Apostle Paul arose to say: “But now, the righteousness of God without the law is manifested” (Rom. 3:21).
Early in man’s history blood sacrifices were required for acceptance with God (See Gen. 4:4; Heb. 11:4), later circumcision and the Law (Gen. 17:14; Ex. 19:5), and still later, repentance and water baptism (Mark 1:4; Acts 2:38). But not until Paul do we learn of salvation by grace through faith alone, on the basis of Christ’s finished, all-sufficient work of redemption.
This is why the Apostle refers in Gal. 3:23 to “the faith which should afterward be revealed.” This is why he declares that our Lord “gave Himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time”, and adds: “whereunto I am ordained a preacher and an apostle” (I Tim. 2:6,7).
It is only as we recognize the time element in Scripture that we see the difference between “the kingdom of heaven” and “the Body of Christ,” between “the gospel of the kingdom” and “the gospel of the grace of God,” between the “dispensation of law” and “the dispensation of the grace of God.”
A comparison of Romans 3:21 and 26 shows how this time element is emphasized in Scripture. After discussing the function of the Law in Verses 19 and 20, the Apostle Paul declares: “But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested…” Then, in Ver. 26 he states that it is God’s purpose: “To declare, I say, at this time His [Christ’s] righteousness; that He [God] might be just and the Justifier of him that believeth in Jesus.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-time-element-in-scripture/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Romans 5:12 Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:
Rom 5:20 Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound:
Rom 3:21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;
Genesis 4:4 And Abel, he also brought of the firstlings of his flock and of the fat thereof. And the LORD had respect unto Abel and to his offering:
Hebrews 11:4 By faith Abel offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh.
Exodus 19:5 Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine:
Gen 17:14 And the uncircumcised man child whose flesh of his foreskin is not circumcised, that soul shall be cut off from his people; he hath broken my covenant.
Mark 1:4 John did baptize in the wilderness, and preach the baptism of repentance for the remission of sins.
Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Galatians 3:23 But before faith came, we were kept under the law, shut up unto the faith which should afterwards be revealed.
1Timothy2:6 Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time. 7 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.
Rom 3:21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;
Rom 3:26 To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.
Rom 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God. 20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It is only as we recognize the time element in Scripture”
There is a timeline (a picture is worth 1000 words) available at:
http://www.ohiograceministries.org/
“Colossians 1:9 For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding;”
Click on “Dispensational Chart” in the Resource Library drop-down box on the homepage.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy Caturday!
LikeLiked by 6 people
HAPPY CATURDAY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
what.
is .
this.
?
I need help understanding.
http://abc3340.com/news/local/did-security-set-up-secret-clinton-lynch-tarmac-meeting
LikeLike
Just in time for Caturday…..Kitten hitches ride from Milton, North Carolina to Danville in car engine
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7) — A kitten who hitched a ride from Milton, North Carolina to Danville Thursday will be available for adoption in six days.
According to the Danville Area Humane Society, a black kitten hitched a ride in the engine of a car from Milton, North Carolina to Danville. The driver did not know the kitten was inside her engine until she stopped in Danville.
The Danville Area Humane Society says the kitten ran up a tree and ended up getting stuck.
Animal Control Officer Jessica Hodges was able to rescue the kitten from the tree. The kitten is currently resting on a soft towel with lots of food and water, the humane society said.
The kitten was named Danielle because Danielle is Officer Hodges’ middle name.
Danielle will be available for adoption in six days.
http://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Kitten-hitches-ride-from-Milton-North-Carolina-to-Danville-available-for-adoption-in-six-days-486975871.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the Capitol Hill crowd persist in subjecting the American people to the bad acting performances of Congressional Committees….I say we force them to go to acting classes until they give the Academy Award winning performances that the American people deserve.
Get that wench Meryl Streep and her botox buddy Cher to give them lessons….it’s already as toxic as an episode of Silkwood. All that Bullsh*t and over-acting is making me nauseous.
Meanwhile this is who voted against the Goodlatte Bill. So really, how good is the Goodlatte Bill? Probably another goody bag for the US Chamber of Commerce if Goodlatte wrote it. He voted for NAFTA…..so why should anyone trust Goodlatte? Not me, I don’t trust him.
LikeLike
“this is who voted against the Goodlatte Bill”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/23/june-23rd-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-520/comment-page-4/#comment-5556537
“There are a few names on the list that really surprised me. Before railing on them, I would like to know why they did not vote for it. Was there something put in there that we did not know about?”
LikeLike
It’s open line Caturday…
A lost cat has finally been reunited with his owners after ten years missing
By Hattie Gladwell, Wednesday 27 Jun 2018
https://metro.co.uk/2018/06/27/a-lost-cat-has-finally-been-reunited-with-his-owners-after-ten-years-missing-7660576/?ito=cbshare
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Caturday to all the pussies in Washington DC…..why can’t we have a huge sinkhole just suck up the entire Washington DC cabal? Except for 1600 Pennsylvania (of course).
LikeLike
A friend recommended this great video featuring Paul McCartney returning to his old neighborhood in Liverpool. It turned out to be a pretty touching event and this famous man also turned out to be a pretty nice guy. Good on ‘ya Paul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is great… Thanks Garrison.
LikeLike
And Happy Caterday, Treepers . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe Bonamassa has a new album coming out on 9/21/18, titled “Redemption.” Just received his video email this evening showing the recording of his featured song, “Redemption.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bossy little critter. 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s funny!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Just in case you didn’t already know: https://2kpcwh2r7phz1nq4jj237m22-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Color-Of-Crime-2016.pdf
LikeLike