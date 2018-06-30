June 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #527

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
If the tax cuts, raises, and bonuses are mere crumbs, like Nancy Pelosi has said, why does she them back so badly?
If you want a good laugh, go to Pelosi’s personal website and see her page where you can donate. There’s a button to click to donate as little as $5, but there’s also a blank where you could conceivably donate as little as one cent. That money-grubbing whore will take any tiny bit of $$ you will go through the trouble to donate to her, but she thinks keeping ~$2500 of your own money is breadcrumbs and should leave you feeling insulted.
My goodness, these people.
Donald Trump Retweet:
This is important news because it shows the other part of ICE’s responsibility. Too many on the left probably do not know what ICE means nor what it’s responsibilities are. It is one of the largest Federal Law Enforcement Agencies.
Yeah, thats the one they want to disband, right? Gillibrandt and Cuomo have come out supporting that, I believe.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Look at what happens when the Supreme Court rules in a Constitutional/Conservative manner. Large numbers of Americans are happy with their rulings.
From the article linked above:
After a week that saw a retirement and some of the biggest landmark case decisions in years, voters give the U.S. Supreme Court record high ratings.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/mood_of_america/supreme_court_update
From the article linked above:
The U.S. Supreme Court closed its current term this week with its highest favorability ratings in several years.
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 43% of Likely U.S. Voters rate the Supreme Court’s job performance as good or excellent. Twenty-one percent (21%) still say the court is doing a poor job.
That’s good, a 2:1 favorable rating is a high mark indeed. Now imagine what it will be a year from now after PT’s new nominee has joined the SC and has a few decisions under his/her belt. Favorables should be 3:1 or even better by then!
……or 2 nominees, hopefully.
Thank you, President Trump.
Yes, that would be still better!
Great News!
More winning and I’m not tired of winning.
From Thursday:
Good Interview
This morning (5:46)
No one reads anyhing in our Federal Government.
They just sign on to what they are advised.
Sheeeeesh.
Everyone needs to see this 2 min. vid. Seattle Police Officers quitting in droves because of the Lefty City Council and their policies, etc etc.
This’ll happen in a LOT of Dem cities. Seattle’s just kicking it off. Scary stuff, and – once again- soooo glad I got out of that town in time.
https://q13fox.com/2018/06/28/seattle-police-union-says-many-officers-are-leaving-the-force-frustrated-over-city-politics/
8 years of President Obama painting a target on the back of every officer. Other politicians have found police-bashing a satisfactory way to distract from their ineptness. Yep, make the job as miserable as possible, then cry because nobody wants it. Then lower the standards, which is an immediate death spiral. Soon the thugs of Seattle will have room to destroy, and nobody going to do a thing about it
…” politicians have found police-bashing a satisfactory way to distract from their ineptness.”….
Yep. Disgusting, corrupt, b*st*rds.
Earl& Pearl Tourists , I love that name. smile every time I see it.
Wish you’d post some time.(!)
sunny: This is exactly the result Progressives want ! As more cities’ bow to political pressures and persecute their police ( ala Pittsburg, PA is now doing ) teh quality people we want to wear the badge will be replaced with inferior ( or worse, corrupt bullies with badges ) Prog will have every excuse to create a national police force ala Germany circa 1938 . Another reason why the political establishment is taking so many risks to unseat President Trump ! He’s a “States’ Rights” leaning President .
The Great Summer Meltdown of 2018
We may be in for a long, hot summer. Our Gemini president sports a sun sign and right now he’s causing a major meltdown among the left.
The more Trump wins, the more the left makes collectivist jackasses out of themselves. Keep on winning, Mr. President.
—Ben Garrison
related:
‘Enough Moping’: Obama Tells Democrats to Forget Trump, Find a Message
https://www.breitbart.com/california/2018/06/29/enough-moping-obama-tells-democrats-to-quit-whining-about-trump-and-focus-on-issues/
I enjoy listening to the whining and moping. The sound of our sude winning, And really, Obama and the others like it too, hard to give up feeling like a victim. You could say the Left empowers people to act like victims of social injustice
“The fundraiser, held at the home of Democratic donors Allan Mutchnik and his wife, Nicole, was the first one Obama has done for the DNC in 2018.
“Tickets reportedly started at $2,700 and included a musical performance by Christina Aguilera, who also performed at a fundraiser for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”
Bottom got cut off somehow…full pic
LOL Meathead in lower right corner 😂😂😂
The leftards are really screeching at American becoming great and moral again. They hate every second of MAGA with every fiber of their being. I just hope the leftards don’t start forming domestic terror cells like they did when I was a child. Don’t want to see SLA shootouts on residential American streets again or Weather Underground bombings.
One can measure the quality and effectiveness of an individual by his enemies reactions .
okapisage (sorry if I slaughtered your name) had a great idea.
If you’ve been “pretending” you are not a Trump supporter around “certain groups” of people, you *could* “come out” as a #WalkAway Dem.
It’d actually be a Good.Way. to share Brandon’s video with your #BrainwashedDemFamily&Friends, while giving you some cover from their madness and insanity. They *may* want to see what helped you to finally “come out” and it could be the ONLY way they would possibly be willing to watch the vid.
I think it’s a GREAT way to HELP the movement grow, as opposed to worthless (IMO) commenting on the twitter feed:
They should be way past just WALKING…..
Old hateful ignorant deceived Marxist leftard on top and young stupid ignorant deceived Marxist leftard on bottom. Both undesirable and have zero place in politics imo.
I’ve always wondered why so many growing up rich and pampered turn to socialism where – if it worked – they would lose everything .
Here’s my theory:
Rob Reiner has been in a deep psychosis since the early 1970s. He thinks he is the “Meathead” character he played in “All in the Family”. Now he seems to have fixated on President Trump. Since Trump is from Queens, Meathead Reiner sees him as his arch enemy, Archie Bunker.
While the above is meant to be a joke, I can’t help but wonder if it might actually be true on some level.
Meathead Reiner looks a lot like the immoral Ron Jeremy for some reason.
Got more info today on the Ron Desantis for Gov rally Monday. Apparently, Sean Hannity, Matt Gaetz and Ron Desantis have teamed up to do three events in FL on Monday. Pensacola is the last event of the day working two events in South FL first.
I’m excited about it. Just from where it’s scheduled, it won’t be a YUGE event but I’m sure the venue will be at capacity so I plan to get there early enough to get in.
I’ll probably forego posting a rally report this time since I tend to get carried away with details and end up with YUGE rally reports….oops.
oh NOOOOO, FL guy! PLEASE give us a detailed report!
This is a very important election and I want to hear everything!
Pensacola Convention Center I presume? Trump always fills it. Matty has Eglin AFB, NAS Pensacola and NAS Whiting in his district. Lots of retired military there also in the Redneck Riviera. Ron was Navy. And Sean of course is a military favorite.
LikeLike
You just want us to beg, FL_GUY. Okay, I’ll beg.
Please, please write up a report! We love all of them, and the longer the better.
I wouldnt have taken the photo personally if I were
Hannity. Smiling with Avenatti, Don Lemon and Gayle king.
ah well, he does have a uuuuge ego. So there’s that.
They are all media, I know. Just surprised me considering avenatti.
I’m not being negative, only realistic.
Does anyone see things changing with the Mueller SC? Or the complete and total nonsense from the Left and the MSM?
Lots of talking, fact finding and corruption going on with team Hillary, and Obama and the DOJ/FBI. But what has changed?
Oh sure McCabe has been fired. But Rosey and Mueller still are running the show. Flynn is still on the hook. And the MSM still gets away with calling Trump violent because he said something during the Campaign.
Obama is going on the campaign trail soon. Even though him and the rest of that bunch should be arrested. If not arrested, disgraced and sent into hiding for good.
Same with Hillary, Bill and that lot. And what about Podesta? Both of them? Rice, Powers, Holder, Lynch, Brennan, Clapper and Comey, to name a few.
And whats up with Pelosi, Waters, and Harris? McCain, Flake and the rest that still can’t back this President?
Someone needs to tell me what Trump has done so wrong? Economy, jobs, hope, trade deals, security. If any of the last 3 Presidents had done any part of that, this country would have never fallen to where we are now.
But I digress. Nothing will happen to the big name players in this attempt to overthrow this government. There is more than enough evidence to get these players. They’re not even on the radar.
And these Congressional Hearings are nothing short of a scam. Not only haven’t you found anyone guilty, you can’t even clear the only guy who’s innocent.
Weasels held to account: ZIP. NADA.
#1 and #2 guys in FBI got fired in the last 13 months. Unprecedented! The original deep state game plan was to make this DRAG ON. But remember Alinski’s Rules for Radicals (Trump uses them against lefties)….
7. “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.“
Trump has basically handcuffed himself to Mueller, not the other way around. Mueller’s straight shooter reputation is suffering a slow painful daily death by tweet.
I saw a big blue sign in front of a Starbucks tonight, right in front of the prime parking spot. It wasn’t a handicapped sign, it said “Police Officer Parking Only. This space is reserved for those who serve.”
That’s what I call an encouraging sign. More surpring is where it was. It was in a low income area in Antioch, CA., in a strip mall of mostly Mexican businesses. Most of the store fronts have signs entirely in Spanish.
Wow. Was it a real installed sign? If so its got to be from the mall owner. As an aside about Starbucks, they are taking over all of Target’s in store cafes. So even more starbucks. Theyre winning the restaurant wars according to mr. Gil.
Most people in crap areas like the police and depend on them. Its what keeps total anarchy at bay. But they can’t speak up in support, too risky. Its thugs and politicians and their msm lapdogs that keep up the anti-law enforcement rhetoric, for the most part. Portraying police as an occupying force and nazis allows them to play the victim.
Celebrating Trump: EPIC from the HEART!
[someone please convert the link to a visible video]
https://mobile.twitter.com/Henryhahadavis/status/1012705322266316801/video/1
News on the foreign relations front:
Good:
– Iran unrest growing – regime change trending?
– Russia meeting set
– NK anti-US propaganda reset
Concerning:
– NK lack of movement on remains
– NK building facilities & more nuclear bomb fuel.
SoS Pompeo seems to be focused, so hopefully the concerning areas are being addressed.
The kids on Reddit are more funny than anybody on late night television.. and that’s a fact.
