IG Report: Footnote #124, Page 164 – Clinton Email Investigation: “The Fix Was In”…

Within the Inspector General report into how the DOJ and FBI handled the Clinton email investigation, on Page #164, footnote #124 the outline is laid bare for all to witness. The Clinton classified email investigation was structured to deliver a predetermined outcome.
John Spiropoulos delivers the first video in a series of reports on the Department of Justice Inspector General’s review into the investigation of Hillary Clinton. This segment focuses on DOJ’s legal interpretation that virtually assured Clinton would not be prosecuted. And that, as the IG reports states, the FBI and DOJ knew that “by September 2015″…
…”The Fix Was In”
I will tell you What Difference It Makes!
We Deplorables to NOT forget.
There is ABSOLUTELY no reason whatsoever for the current DOJ to NOT prosecute this POS and everyone else that handled her classified emails. This is cut and dry and will lead to successful prosecutions.
If they never go forward with charges, than I can no longer defend AG Jeff Sessions and anyone else involved in decisions pertaining to this case. For NOW, he still has the benefit of the doubt!
Such a weak and ineffective AG. So he is good on immigration – he should have been Secretary of Homeland Security. The fact that he is allowing Rosenstein and Mueller to run our country is appalling. It’s as if he has zero power. Sad!
Clara, completely agree.
fle, it was obvious they knew what the law really meant and ignored it and pussyfooted around it. Comey had done work for the Clintons back in AR so why should he not “protect” them and any monies he or family may have received. Treason no matter how you interpret it because the law is the law and you can’t “just interpret it” as that is the job of the Supreme Court and Comey being an attorney sure in hell knew this but thought we would accept it. Well, guess what Comey, et al, we did not and do not so prepare yourselves for a walk down the path to the gallows! Traitors have always been hanged or shot but rope cheaper than our ammo. So smart they outsmarted themselves!
Right.
They are so smart that they chose the worse.
They chose EVIL.
I still believe that AG Sessions is doing what President Trump wants him to do, otherwise the president would assert his Constitutional authority as the Chief Executive and become personally involved in the investigation. I have said that I have the patience of an oyster, and I have often compared the current situation to a narcotics investigation where buys are made, lower level dealers arrested and “flipped” to implicate others, grand jury indictments, and the inevitable sweep where dozens of felony arrests are made simultaneously. The information contained by convicted pervert Carlos Danger’s laptop is supposedly beyond damning, and contains incriminating evidence against not only Hillary, but also scores of “donors” including many current democrat members of Congress. Charges will range from theft, fraud, and extortion, to child rape, possibly murder, and even TREASON. Far too many people involved with NYPD know the truth, and I must believe human decency will prevail……she, Bubba, Barry, and others have to go down. Traitors and rapists, especially child rapists, get a special seat in hell.
That’s pretty much where I’m at too. Hurry up and wait lol
Authorities knew that the corrupt old hag was guilty since she left the State Department in 2013. They figured that enough time had passed that people wouldn’t care about her home brew unsecure email server. “What difference, at this point, does it make?” She made it through the Benghazi Hearings unscathed so covering up a little “bad judgment” regarding an email procedural matter should be no problem. She was given a green light by the DOJ and free ticket to her coronation.
How soon do the democrats throw Hillary under the bus in a feeble attempt to save obama, I still think obama is extremely compromised and is the brass ring for President Trump! Hillary will die before she would be convicted and sentenced, but Obama is a young man!
Footnote 124.
That has GOT to be the single most tortured interpretation – to the point of complete and total bastardization – of anything over ever read anywhere.
These crooks have completely immunized themselves against ANY type of accountability via our legal system to their illegal schemes.
This is going to end very badly for the evil ones.
How do these “interpretations” compare to the annual training government employees with clearance must take?
last- you are so right.
It was intentional, even if she says it wasn’t, due to the fact she intentionally used her own server to hide and destroy evidence, that by the way was under subpoena
The snowball is getting bigger as it rolls down the slope of the mountain. It started small but will soon be an avalanche.
It was mis-handled just being on that server. That statement is a statement against itself.
Gotti paid off a juror, Hillary has her like minded government pinions doing her favors. Man the lifeboats.
“that virtually assured Clinton would not be prosecuted. And that, as the IG reports states, the FBI and DOJ knew that “by September 2015″”
My now 82 yr. old mother knew that and said so in the summer all those FBI agents were supposedly doing that investigative work, before the Comey pronouncement.
HRC was happy and carefree as a lark, so she knew back then that she did not have anything to worry about. She probably could not have even pulled off that “happy go-lucky” attitude with prescription help. The fix was in long before a tarmac meeting between WJC and Loretta Lynch.
Sessions is implicated. He is protecting his buddy McCain going back to the IRS/Lois Lerner events. He’s involved in Uranium One as well. I don’t know how he thinks he’s going to survive this.
So where is the memo with this tortured interpretation? It is NOT referenced in the footnote. Even if there were no such memo (due to the shame of the interpreter, I suppose), what were the precedents on which these unnamed prosecutors relied? And what were the connections of these undisclosed prosecutors to Clinton? Comey? Mueller?
Aside from the question of whether this is a reasonable legal interpretation (it isn’t) the key questions are WHEN the DoJ reached that interpretation and WHO reached it. The video indicates that WHEN was July / August 2015, ie it looks like a special brew specifically for the Clinton investigation. But I would think that Chuck Grassley could usefully add this to his list of questions.
As to WHO – well whoever drafted it, I’d be willing to bet $100 that it was signed off by Sally Yates. Unfortunately I don’t think anyone’s gonna offer me much in the way of odds.
Well…isn’t that special – said the Church Lady.
i read today that Clinton NEVER had a .gov account when she at State…never! how could she know, at least in the beginning, what would be cumbersome, what would be inconvenient, how many devices she would use?
And as soon as she received the email from Powell about private email and avoiding FOIA requests, she KNEW it would be against the records keeping laws…so for her to continue AFTER THAT POINT shows INTENT.
