Thursday June 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
LikeLike
President Trump is First Lady Melania’s beloved, I pray she understands, and TRUST she does, that T45 is also America’s beloved, ordained by The Most High, our Beloved Jesus Christ💖💖💖
LikeLike
“Big Daddy?”
previous:
“Lechayim! To Life!” (4 pages)
LikeLike
Happy Cursday…
LikeLike
Europe whines and moans that too much CO2 is causing global warming and sea-level rise
… but can’t produce enough CO2 for their carbonated beverages
(smack my own damn head)
Summer Drinks May Lack Fizz amid CO2 Shortage
http://www.breitbart.com/news/summer-drinks-may-lack-fizz-amid-carbon-dioxide-shortage/
LikeLike
LikeLike
God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sickness And Sin
One thing that really concerns this writer about modern life, is how sin is constantly called sickness. A man commits some moral outrage and they say he is sick — they even tell him that.
I went to see a man some time ago who had fallen into unspeakable immorality and it had caught up with him. For years his sanctimonious life had been a sham; now the mask was torn off and he was in trouble — deep trouble.
I had been telling him that now his best course was to make a clean confession — to the courts and to God. But someone else had gotten to him first. While he stood by, listening, this man had told his wife: “You must get Jim to see that he’s sick and needs help. I’m not condoning what he has done, but I’m hopeful that if he gets the proper help he can be cured.”
What a way to evade the sin question! Of course the man was sick — I imagine you and I would be sick too if we lived as he had been living! But let’s get this straight: His sick- ness came from his sin, not his sin from some sickness. He would have been far better off to sob out his heart in contrition before God for his sin than to excuse his conduct on the grounds of illness. Rom. 5:12 says: “By one man sin entered into the world and death by sin,” and Rom. 6:23 says: “The wages of sin is death.”
The sobering fact is that while there may be differences in the kinds of sins we commit, or in the degrees of our sin, Rom. 3:23 declares that there is no difference in this, that “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.”
This is why we are so pleased and proud to proclaim “the gospel of the grace of God,” how Christ paid the penalty for our sins that we might have a perfect standing before a holy God, “being justified freely by His grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24). “Thanks be unto God for His unspeakable gift!” (II Cor. 9:15).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/sickness-and-sin/
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
LikeLike
Romans 5:12 Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:
Rom 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Rom 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Rom 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
2Corinthians 9:15 Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
LikeLike
Race riots, I mean protests, likely to increase.
Shooting of unarmed suspect who was seen running away before and as he was being shot.
Video listed on yesterday’s thread
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/20/wednesday-june-20th-open-thread/comment-page-2/#comment-5542452
LikeLike
I absolutely love that it is still light out tonight…..it’s almost 9:30pm….yes in December I’ll be whining about being dark at 4pm….but in the meantime I’ll enjoy the long summer days….
LikeLike
HAPPY SOLSTICE: The seasons are changing. At 6:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 21st, the sun will reach its highest point on the celestial sphere, marking the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere and winter in the southern hemisphere. Spaceweather.com will celebrate the solstice by launching a cosmic ray balloon from the north island of New Zealand. Stay tuned for updates from the winter stratosphere and, where ever you live, Happy Solstice!
http://spaceweather.com/
LikeLike
‘FROZEN LIGHTNING’ OVER SCOTLAND: On Tuesday night, June 19th, observers in Scotland witnessed a magnificent apparition of noctilucent clouds (NLCs). “It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. The strange and ethereal clouds resembled frozen lightning,” says Giuseppe Petricca, who took this pictre from the Isle of Lewis:
Noctilucent Clouds
One among the most beautiful shows in nature, strange and ethereal clouds resembling frozen lightning, suspended around 100 km above the Earth, appeared last night (the picture was taken at one in the morning) above the Isle of Lewis.
Structures that seem never-changing, created at temperatures below one hundred degrees below zero, using meteor dust as seed, of a color that goes from the pure white to the electric blue, forged an almost otherworldly view, above the eternal sunset of these latitudes. An experience that will be impossible to forget!
Manfrotto Tripod – X-PRO 3-Way Head – Canon EOS 700D 18MP – Samyang 14mm f/2.8 – Digital Blending
———————————-
The widely-observed clouds over Scotland were remarkable for their intensity and fine rippling structure. NASA’s AIM spacecraft in Earth orbit saw them, too, and confirmed that NLCs forming at the edge of space are now spilling out of the Arctic into Europe and Canada.
“Structures that seem never-changing, created at temperatures below one hundred degrees below zero, using meteor dust as seed, of a color that goes from the pure white to the electric blue, forged an almost otherworldly view, above the eternal sunset of these latitudes–an experience that will be impossible to forget!” says Petricca.
Summer is the season for noctilucent clouds. NLCs form when summertime wisps of water vapor rise to the top of Earth’s atmosphere and wrap themselves around specks of “meteor smoke.” High-altitude winds in the mesosphere gather the resulting crystals into strange electric-blue forms in the night sky. The first full night of northern summer is on June 21st, so stay tuned for more!
http://spaceweather.com/
LikeLike
Happy Cursday Treepers!
Bach is a rock-star! And so is Diane Bish. Wow.
LikeLike