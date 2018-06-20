Wednesday June 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 6 people
St. Lucia Parrot native only to St. Lucia
LikeLiked by 3 people
You Do Need Him
“For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures; and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures” (I Cor. 15:3,4).
A Person is our Savior and our salvation. A Person is our Life-giver and our life. A Person is our Redeemer and redemption. A Person is our righteousness and holiness. A Person is our peace and our hope. That Person is the Lord Jesus Christ, “the Man Christ Jesus,” the “one Mediator between God and men.” By His blood we have been brought nigh to God.
We need nothing more than Christ; nothing less will suffice or avail. To add any religion whatsoever to Christ Himself is to displease God. In Christ dwelleth all the fullness of the Godhead bodily. In Christ are hid all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge. God was in Christ reconciling the world unto Himself. The believer is in Christ. The believer is accepted in Christ; complete in Christ; without condemnation in Christ; the righteousness of God in Christ. The believer is blessed with all spiritual blessings in Christ. Christ is the superlative need of the world. He is all that you need, but you do need Him. You must have Him, or be lost forever.
By Pastor J. C. O’Hair
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/you-do-need-him/
1Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
1Timothy 2:5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
Romans 5:9 Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.
Colossians 2:9 For in him dwelleth all the fulness of the Godhead bodily.
Col 2:3 In whom are hid all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.
2Corinthians 5:19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.
Ephesians 1:6 To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.
Col 2:10 And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power:
Rom 8:1 There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.
2Corinthians 5:21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
Eph 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deplorable, a former Pastor of mine, now retired, was fond of saying, Jesus plus anything equals nothing.
I’ve always liked that.
LikeLike
Dr. J. Vernon McGee said that Faith + Nothing = salvation.
LikeLike
BRMts, yes, yes he did.
thanks for his version.
LikeLike
Amen. Justified… though, so undeserved.
Romans 5:9 Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good;
his love endures forever.
Ps 118:1
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen, brother.
THANK YOU, Sundance & crew, for bringing us THE TRUTH.
The truth is hate to those who hate truth.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
#MAGA
#KAG2020
#GodBlessPresidentTrump
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
The socialist Big 5 Media in this country is actively fearmongering, panicking, and INCITING unstable individuals to act violently. If this continues, somebody will end up either injured or killed by them. Law enforcement and ICE are all facing death threats because of the Big 5 media’s coordinated campaign of hatred.
It has already resulted in this. Read the comments to see just how whacko these people are:
https://mobile.twitter.com/SmashRacismDC/status/1009234229899792385
Hodgkinson was incited by Maddow. They are now at it again, except it’s 10X worse. The level of rhetoric is sickening, disgusting, and demonic. If this continues, the Democrat Party will get somebody injured or killed. Schumer has said he will block any action.
I do not see this ending well. Pray for the safety of our President, Cabinet, cops and ICE, people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes the “democrat media complex” (as it was called by the late great Andrew Breitbart) has been ratcheting up the Progressive Resistance rhetoric for almost two years. Now some in Congress are demanding answers in the Las Vegas mass shooting. An OAN reporter claims that the shooter was a highly motivated anti-Trump nut who did not act alone. The FIB investigation of the massacre of Trump supporters was run at the time by none other than Andy McCabe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s interesting about McCabe. Did he investigated Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, etc.?
LikeLike
For those who have not watched the President’s remarks at the Business Federation,
he was particularly angry today in his statements re msm, i.e., Fake News.
I don’t see msm and what they do, so I was curious as to his perceived anger.
Maybe he was aware of this you are citing when he spoke.
LikeLike
Isn’t it spectacular and special how very similar of thought and sentiment are the members of the diverse group we call Treepers?
LikeLike
Geraldo Rivera ‘melted down’ on 6/19 Hannity by ( as per his usual ) spewing an emotional diatribe completely lacking in logic, substance and facts . He should have stayed in the business of hunting modern artifacts . Oh, wait ! That was a bust too !
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://mobile.twitter.com/tracybeanz/status/1009255696863555584
LikeLike
Sick.
LikeLike
This is what I am seeing on Twitter:
https://mobile.twitter.com/kawwin2/status/1009259413507432450/photo/1
LikeLike
These are demonic people posting instruction on how to kill ICE.
LikeLike
The account that posted that has 200k followers and has NOT BEEN SUSPENDED for threatening the lives of federal law enforcement officers.
LikeLike
Scary.
We are in dangerous times.
Around the clock prayers are needed, as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is extremely disturbing
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayer for the Nation:
God our Father, Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love. Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace. Through Christ our Lord.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
Protect our nation from the evil ones. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.
LikeLike
Amen!
LikeLike
💘
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The truth is incontrovertible.
Malice may attack it,
ignorance may deride it,
but in the end,
there it is.
-Winston Churchill
LikeLike
Fluoroquinolone Antibiotics and Life-Threatening Aortic Aneurysm
Fluoroquinolone antibiotics (FQs or quinolones) have been prescribed for common infections, but they have some serious side effects, including aortic aneurysm.
Fluoroquinolone Antibiotics & Side Effects:
It took a long time for the FDA to discover some of the serious complications associated with flouroquinolone antibiotics. They include:
tendon problems, tendinitis, tendon rupture (potentially disabling); arthritis, muscle pain, weakness; headache, dizziness, anxiety, irritability, agitation, restlessness, confusion, insomnia; hallucinations, psychosis, seizures; retinal detachment; depression, suicidal thoughts or actions; irregular heart rhythms, QT prolongation; kidney or liver damage; blood disorders; digestive distress, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, stomach pain, heartburn, vomiting; super-infections, including C. diff diarrhea; allergic reactions, skin rash and anaphylaxis (life-threatening reaction requiring immediate medical attention!).
Add Aortic Aneurysm:
https://www.peoplespharmacy.com/2018/06/18/fluoroquinolone-antibiotics-and-life-threatening-aortic-aneurysm/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Video: Jesus Raises Lazarus from the Dead
John 11
25 Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:
26 And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?
27 She saith unto him, Yea, Lord: I believe that thou art the Christ, the Son of God, which should come into the world.
https://www.lds.org/bible-videos/videos/lazarus-is-raised-from-the-dead?lang=eng
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Love this picture of our POTUS!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike