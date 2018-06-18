Minnesota Senate Candidate Richard Painter Releases Ultimate Democrat Campaign Ad…

This is not a spoof. Richard Painter, a Democrat, is running for the Senate in Minnesota.

Somehow he has managed to perfectly encapsulate everything that personifies the current left-wing progressive party. It is the perfect ad to represent all Democrats in 2018. Watch:

.

I cannot emphasize enough just how incredibly excellent this campaign commercial is. Everyone should encourage every Democrat running for office to follow Mr. Painter’s articulate branding effort. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should be encouraged to campaign nationally with Mr. Painter. It’s perfect.

Advertisements