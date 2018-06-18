Minnesota Senate Candidate Richard Painter Releases Ultimate Democrat Campaign Ad…

This is not a spoof. Richard Painter, a Democrat, is running for the Senate in Minnesota.
Somehow he has managed to perfectly encapsulate everything that personifies the current left-wing progressive party. It is the perfect ad to represent all Democrats in 2018. Watch:
.
I cannot emphasize enough just how incredibly excellent this campaign commercial is. Everyone should encourage every Democrat running for office to follow Mr. Painter’s articulate branding effort. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should be encouraged to campaign nationally with Mr. Painter. It’s perfect.
Or his evil mug. Is he related to John Brennan? Scary cat this Richard Painter, but ONLY in the looks department! His voice, will be his downfall for sure.
Painter is an ex Bush ethics lawyer. Imagine that?
Bush? Ethics? Two things that go together like oil and water. If it were me not something I’d want people to know I used to be associated with.
All the Shrubs or GHWB, GWB, JEB? CIA connection, maybe?
He doesn’t even have a face for radio.
I am hoping that this is satire! All this commercial does is insure that the optics continue to show off the stupidity of the Democratic brand!
Painter’s ad is hardly a thing compared to this. And no, this too is not a spoof, it is very real. It is a campaign ad for Levi Tillemann of CO. The jokes write themselves.
For his next commercial, he tests a new bullet-proof helmet by firing a Glock at his own head.
Gotta give him credit for spraying himself REAL GOOD with that pepper spray. You could never even hope to have a criminal hold still so you could hit him with a sustained burst that literally coated his eyes like this goof did, lol!
The creep factor of this guy is off the charts! Looks like the crypt-keeper dude in ‘Phantasm’!
He certainly paints a picture.
It’s representational art.
The orange dumpster is Trump and his often orange looking skin. (Lately more copper-ish.)
The fire is Trump’s hair.
Get it right!
Our President isn’t orange, he’s golden!!
If you have to explain it, the approach is ineffective.
The comments on this thread are great😂
I saw this ad this afternoon, I thought it was a joke. SNL would be proud. I bet he gets at least a dozen votes from this baby.
MINNESOTA??? NOPE. More like Land of Fakes.
Painter was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1961. He was raised outside Philadelphia, in Kansas City, Kansas, and in Champaign, Illinois. He graduated from St. George’s School, Newport, Rhode Island.[6]
Painter received his B.A. in history summa cum laude from Harvard University and his J.D. from Yale Law School, where he was an editor of the Yale Journal on Regulation.[7][8][9] While at Harvard, Painter became politically active, speaking out against President Reagan’s decision to send aid to the right-wing government in El Salvador and founding the Harvard Radcliffe Democratic Club newspaper Perspective.[10] In 1982, he made his first appearance on national television during an episode of “Firing Line” with Reagan in which he called out Reagan’s “reckless deficit spending and cuts to social programs”.[11] During the 1984 presidential election, Painter was chairperson of Harvard Students for Walter Mondale.
How’d that Mondale thing work out for him? (Probably why he is still in Minnesota.)
Is anybody here old enough to remember when going to Harvard and Yale was impressive?
Yes, my cousin and I are the same age. Graduated HS in 1966. He went to Yale and I didn’t. I remember a family BBQ and my cousin said Yale just went to a Pass/Fail grading system. I remember debating him that this idea is silly and takes away the competitive edge and the meritorious system. I knew then that the was the beginning of the end. Fast forward to 1977 and I had just earned my MBA and I was recruited to Baxter International in Wheeling, IL. I worked with quite a few other Harvardand U of Chicago MBAs. I realized then that my MBA was as good as theirs; perhaps even better and mine was not an Ivy MBA. As I progressed in my business career, I ran into many Ivies and again not that impressed. For a short time, I was an Executive Recruiter and interviewed many Ivy folks for C Suite positions. Again, not impressed. My “not impressed’ started circa 1970/72 and I am a Northeast Jersey Boy who was always around the Ivies and the Seven Sisters and all that East Coast BS.
wendy forward: Half of my high school senior class went to Harvard and Yale. The rest got into good schools.
Growing up in a family of very modest means no way were funds available for me to attend a school like Yale or Harvard. But my parents were adamant that how much I learned in college—and what I made of myself afterward—was much more up to me than whatever schools I went to. As usual turns out the “old folks” were right, and we have Mr. Painter as the prime example of parental wisdom.
Good friend of mine is a VP at a mid-western insurance company. He recently told me they won’t hire Ivy League grads for the simple reason that they all come to work expecting an unrealistic PC/SJW culture, and kelp salad in the cafeteria. He says that plain old state school grads show up to work and don’t complain about crazy PC crap.
I can remember when being a *professor* at Harvard or Yale sort of meant something. But it was a story told to me by my grandfather.
Comsidering that I’m not 180 years old, no I don’t remember when Harvard was anything but daycare for the ruling class.
IOW he is a die hard founder of the progressive left
Geeze, I am from MN and glad to learn he is not!
We have enough embarrassment with Franken, Gov Dayton, Ellison now running for MN AG and lets not forget Iihan Omar in the hunt for a seat in congress. Good Lord MN needs to wake up and go red…..more Painter please?
OMG. We set a fire. Then we put it out !
Always seemed that was the M.O. Finally we have real evidence.
Dude looks literally crazy. Like if I’m in a store with my kids and I get a look at him, I’m rounding them up and walking in the opposite direction.
Is he okay?
When plastic surgery goes terribly wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like they got into some nerves when they were trying to fix his face.
Definitely some kind of facial paralysis or palsey. First time I saw it, I thought he was doing Jim Carrey’s Fire Marshal Bill character! Maybe he was normal before all the takes until they got it right! Dumpster fires do that to people who stand too close!
I believe he is a shoe in to get elected. Any state that would vote in Al Franken and Keith Ellison has a walking dead electorate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or a bunch of moozie somalis voting for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sadly both! Refugee overload and too many blind dems…..SMH!
People across the street had their house searched by the secret service and BCA last Thursday. They are apparently linked to the $100 MILLION in child care fraud by Somali families, yes, they are Somali. I was confused when the reporters with the local news asked me the name of the daycare…there is not one! Makes me very angry.
I guess he figures now that Frankin’s gone, Minnesota needs another comedian.
You forgot Jesse Ventura! 😆
Dumpster Dick. He’s on fire.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dumpster Dick takes a dive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s a real “dick painter”.
“Cocaine is a hell of a drug.”, – Rick James
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I guess I picked the wrong day to quit sniffing glue.” — Lloyd Bridges
That’s disturbing. I consider my emotional state after viewing that ad an exercise in empathy with Dems. Reeeeeee!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Memories!
BF got an Earl Scheib for his Econoline van. He said they painted the wheels, the tires the antenna…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is that a young Glenn Beck?
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG Wendy!
Yup! They painted right over the rust.
And the glass, the tires, the headlights………..!
Oh you mean they did a really thorough job! 🙂
And that was when they had the $29.95 special.
I forgot the windows.
LOL (*very strong language warning* )
I think we should all pray for that man, Richard Painter.
May he recover from whatever traumatic injury he suffered from.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As a Christian woman, I join you in prayer.
May God help him, he needs all the blessings our Good Lord will bestow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
Liberalism.
May God bless and keep him … far away from us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
Can’t, nope. Cannot listen to this clip. Tried… last maybe 5 seconds of Painter talking. Between the voice and his BS and TDS talking points, nope, nah, ain’t gonna do it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminds me of Fire Marshal Bill from In Living Color,
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s it. Back when Jim Carrey was young and could actually be funny
Matt, praying for him is a good idea. However, whatever physical conditions he needs healing of is nothing compared to his TDS outlook. It is THAT which I think he needs intense prayers over. 🙏
Here who I saw. That voice does not match that face either!
No way, Beavis-Butthead is WAY cooler than this buttmunch.
Democrats SUCK!!!!!
Huh-huh-huh.
Not so harsh, Wendy.
They are the gift that keeps on giving!
😆
I remember him from Fernwood Tonight. They showed this same commercial, only it was for used cars and tackle.
Bet they’re thrilled they could sign Quasimodo at such short notice.
“What hump?”
My take is we sent Trump to Washington to burn it down and Painter is demonstrating that the swamp must put out the fire.
😳 yikes!
Going.to.have.nightmares.tonight 😔
“If you ever catch on fire, try to avoid seeing yourself in the mirror, because I bet that’s what really throws you into a panic.”
Jack Handey (AKA Senator Al Franken)
I commented above before I knew he had some medical issue, so I’ll cut him some slack & change my approach…
Hey little man, internment camps? Nazi comparisons?
You know what? You’re nothing but a f***ing liar. An unethical, immoral scumbag without an ounce of honesty, honor or integrity in your worthless hide
You & the rest of the phony democrats don’t give a damn about any kids & especially don’t give a damn about the Americans you purport to represent
All you care about is power & profit, & you’ll sell out the American people & turn our country into a lawless third world sh*thole in order to obtain it
Go back to turning your college students into brainwashed leftist zombies, because free people are awake & they’re not buying your bulls*** any longer
Nostrils. It’s the nostrils.
Hey, one of my favorite cat’s. Been awhile! Thanks..
What is it about the political culture of Minnesota? I found Jesse Ventura odd, even somewhat amusing, then came along Al Franken and I though what is up with him? How does a comedian get taken seriously and elected anyway?. Now there is this yahoo beyond belief Richard Painter. Are the voters in Minnesota stupid, cynical, oblivious? In many ways they are more dysfunctional than my own state of California.
I propose two new Providences for Canada –Minnesota and Kalifornia. Canada can seek a new low….
It’s not “the voters in Minnesota” per se. It’s the leftish power base in the Twin Cities and in the Iron Range – just like in Oregon it’s Eugene and Portland; in Colorado it’s Boulder and a couple other hard core areas. The easiest way to observe this stuff first hand is to look at the COUNTY breakdowns of the 2016 Presidential race.
I recently lived in rural Minnesota for 18 years and never saw anyone who was as stupid and weird as what comes out of St. Paul-Mall of America Precinct. Never.
Now I live in semi-rural central Oregon and have yet to meet anyone among neighbors, business people, or church friends who is “Oregon left”. Those yahoos live in Portland and Eugene. And we try not to ever go there.
It’s a serious problem. Tail wagging dog all over the country. And yet people are willing to play fast and loose with the concept of the Electoral College at times. If we lose the Electoral College, you can say good night to the idea of the United States of America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He actually paid some highly sophisticated MI Ad company for that?…… it’s a disaster AND it cost him dollars. Perfect result.
Reminds me of that time when Hillary was addressing some supporters via satellite and looked like she had a board propping her up. It was the “Why aren’t I 50 points ahead? ” speech
LikeLiked by 2 people
Been a long time since I saw that episode! But true. They just put the Mao jacket over the straps
“Right to work is wrong for workers.” You can’t make this shiite up.
Unhinged!
I miss suspicious cat…..but I thought I was going to see the idiot that sprayed his eyes with pepper spray…..that idiot took the cake, he held the can maybe 6″ from his eyes and sprayed the crap out of himself……lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Creepy. REALLY CREEPY.
Ok, I just figured it out. With all the drama of the IG Report and all the attacks by liberals on American traditions and conservative values, SD, in his infinite wisdom, has offered up some comic relief.
[Drum roll] Introducing the fool Richard Painter! TA DAA.!!!!
http://cometogetherarticles.yolasite.com/the-court-fool.php
http://etc.usf.edu/clipart/14200/14253/ct-jester_14253.htm
What the f*** is wrong with his face and mouth, why does he talk that way? Is he mimicking Tom Brokaw? LOL!
His prankster kid put Krazy Glue in his toothpaste!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
I think Ross Perot was this guys speech coach
His truss is too tight…or something.
Bizarre face & body movements & he sounds like a cat has him by the testicles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved the belly laugh of these comments good people hahahaha!! Just hang a little moss off him and you got another creepy swamp creature. He’s got that Kerry wooden thing going on too!
Out of issues to campaign on for sure omg!!
Dumpster Dick for Senate!!
This Painter guy doesn’t sound like he was born in Minnesota. Sounds like some east coast carnival barker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dude is from Philadelphia. Al Franken was from Manhattan. Minnesota wake up, then!!! Elect a fella who knows how to speak Minnesooda. Not some leftist hoser from Philly. This guy probably never drank a Grain Belt or a Hamms. I bet he doesn’t know what lutefisk smells like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeesh. So grateful to move out of Minnesota this year!
I watched this when I got home from work. Charged my phone a little, and (confused about the message) watched it again on full screen.
Nope, I’m still not a Democrat.
And… Seriously??? They couldn’t have made a bigger fire? Where’s the creativity on their side?
Let’s just say he has an unusual “speaking style”. I also wonder what the voters of MN will glean from this ad. Maybe it has some local meaning, but I suspect (cat-like?) that it’s gonna leave many scratching their heads. But then again leftist messages often do make little logical sense…
Last time I saw a mug like that I was in jail
Where do they find these “leaders” ?
I’ve not read all the comments, and am late to the party, so apologies if this point has been made already. I assume he is recovering from a stroke?
Richard Painter has been making a fool of himself on CNN for the last year and a half, at long last he has found a new platform, with creative control… good luck with that.
Maybe it was the audio on my compute but all I heard was:
“Rrrrrrrrrrr….. Rrrrrrrr……. Rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr…… Rrrrrrrrrrrrrrr…….. Rrrrrrrrrrrr…….. Rrrrrrr….”
Huh?
Dumpster Dick….
Where did he come from?
Haven’t we seen enough horrors from the Dem Party?
Democrats = the party of cartoon characters, caricatures, and racebaiters.
So much “Winning” I don’t know how much more I can take (a lot more)..
Sundance!
That was great ad, and it wasn’t a spoof. Gee, the Dems are in trouble if they run ads like that. Let’s hope so.
Great sarcasm done right on your part. Thanks for the comedy. 🙂
