Sunday Talks: Alan Dershowitz Discusses IG Report

Dershowitz makes a good clear line in the sand between bias and interference in an election. When will the interference investigation begin? And how can Strozk still be employed by the FBI???
If Alan Dershowitz does not know why Mr. Strozk is still employed by the Federal Bureau of Incompetence, that tells you all you need to know (that the corruption is not going to take care of itself in the current configuration of personnel over there).
> “If Alan Dershowitz does not know why Mr. Strozk is still employed by the Federal Bureau of Incompetence, that tells you all you need to know … ”
Why do you say that?
Do you believe that Alan Dershowitz has a magic back-channel into the FBI so that he knows everything, when the Congressional Oversight can’t get the FBI or DoJ to give them the documents that have been under subpoena for almost a year?
What are you asserting here?
Inquiring minds want to know.
We are being pushed towards anarchy… deliberately.
OMG! Alan Dershowitz is a (D) Party Loyalist whom I now love!
What he said about Republicans should now use this Manafort case to set a standard for ALL Americans (especially the poor) who are in jail on the basis of “Preventative Detention” (when a Judge decides that someone who has not committed an act is likely to commit an act), and without a trial, is sentenced to jail.
Dershowitz was asserting that is what happened to Manafort, and it is wrong.
By G-d, I hate Donkeys, but I find myself loving the FAIR and BALANCED approach to Civil Liberties as articulate by Alan Dershowitz.
I honor his bravery for sticking to his principles, and bucking the (D) Party leaders, to argue Equality of Civil Liberties for All Americans.
Dershowitz is crossing the aisle.
Kim Kardassian-West crossed the aisle.
Kanye West Crossed the aisle.
Let’s meet them halfway and change the USA!
“Dershowitz was asserting that is what happened to Manafort, and it is wrong.” He also then pivots away from Manafort to how the legal system is also doing (jailing) millions of the poor. Dershowitz is a tool of the deep state very slick but a tool.
I think the most important question to be asked in this matter is what was implemented between the time of the ‘we will stop it’ text and the ‘think of it like an insurance policy’ text that was considered the insurance policy using FBI/DoJ resources, as well as all who were all the individuals involved in it, against the Trump campaign since that would have to be considered election interference.
At least these two texts provide two specific dates to look between for anything that was started in reference to these issues. It should narrow down the search field quite a bit to start the disection process.
> “… what was implemented between the time of the ‘we will stop it’ text and the ‘think of it like an insurance policy’ text that was considered the insurance policy using FBI/DoJ resources, as well as all who were all the individuals involved in it, against the Trump campaign …”
Rachel, you have the makings of a good Inspector General. Have you ever considered a career in Law Enforcement (LE) at any level. I would endorse you in any LE Analytic role!
In that “insurance policy” text is the meeting in Andy’s office.
At the time those texts were sent was also when he and two others were mishandling the investigation of the Weiner laptop
For all of Dershowitz’s expressed outrage at injustice being done by the deep state, remember that if his chosen candidate had won, it would have been ten times worse and it would have been permanent. I’d like to see somebody ask him to reconcile that.
But she did not win. And her temper tantrum reveals her treasonous ways.
Indeed.
Al is a nice temporary convert ….but never forget his core is postmodernist cultural marxism. Seems he just can’t stand the affront to individual human dignity required by allegiance to the Democrat Collective State.
Al is never to be trusted. Just embraced before he returns to the womb.
I don’t trust him.Never did!
Same here!
Treehouse Poet Laureate
