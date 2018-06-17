June 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #514

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
How about pointing out that the Democrats deliberately created the crisis at the border to begin with?
They encourage mass illegal migration and particularly encouraged the “unaccompanied minors” to come in great numbers specifically to overwhelm the system.
Deport the democrats. Send them to their beloved sh*tholes.
Thank You, President Trump, for seeing the best of us WeThePeople in America.
Father’s Day Blessing to you today, President Trump.
Happy Father’s Day to you, Sundance. Thank you for your gift of researching and writing these articles for us Treepers.
It is not fair to Minions to compare them to these despicable scumbags.
Good Opinion Piece
from Townhall
Why Doesn’t The “We’ll Stop” Trump Text End the Russia Investigation?
In a sane world, if the Justice Department’s internal watchdog discovered that the FBI official who began a counterintelligence investigation into an opposition party’s presidential candidate texted his lover a few days later that “we’ll stop” the candidate’s election, it would cause immediate action.
At a minimum, the counterintelligence investigation – now in the hands of a special prosecutor – would be suspended pending further review of its reasons and sources, the entire sordid enterprise suddenly appearing to be the fruit of a very poisonous tree.
Washington, unfortunately, is not a sane world.
https://townhall.com/columnists/thomasjfarnan/2018/06/16/why-doesnt-the-well-stop-trump-text-end-the-russia-investigation-n2491235
Shhhh.
Trust Sessions.
Barack Obama won the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize for no apparent reason.
Obama deserves a sewer plate around his neck—not the Peace Prize.
Trump, however, truly deserves the Prize and that prospect is making lefty heads collectively pop. Suddenly far-left liberals such as Rachel Maddow are pro-war when it comes to North Korea! She accused Trump of aligning with Putin and caving into North Korean demands—for nothing!
Well, of course Trump is getting something. North Korean denuclearization. Obama did nothing about North Korea. Like Clinton and Bush, he simply kicked the can down the road to let future presidents deal with it. Trump is dealing with it.
The Democrat resisters are resisting positive change for our country. That’s why they will fail during the next election wave.
That wave won’t be blue.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said President Trump deserves the Peace Prize.
I agree, but many on the left would prefer Dennis Rodman, anyone but Trump.
—Ben Garrison
I’m trying to figure out who all the ‘splodey heads are. I see Michael Moore in the lower left and I recognize Crooked Chelsea in the center but don’t know the other three.
I think -clockwise from top left: Robert “punchy” Deniro, Rachael Madcow. Phil Maher, Michael Moore.
????
Yes…you win the prize
Lol! Thought Madcow was Paul Ryan!
Denero F… Trump. Top Left.
When Trump gets the Nobel, thousands of liberal-progressives will attempt suicide by falling on their selfie sticks.
President Moon Jae-in said that because he thinks that what the President cares about, i.e. flattery.
Moon Jae-in is not raising Human Rights with the NK though he was a Human Rights Lawyer before he was elected. He is not who you think he is politically speaking.
The one smoking the doobie is Bill Maher.
Yes! Ex-Dem voter (now Repub) is running for NY State Senate, and lives in the Upper East Side! Pete Holmberg.
https://holmbergfornewyork.com/index.html
For people who haven’t seen it yet. This guy’s also in Manhattan and started the #WalkAway movement recently:
Here’s his twitter:
WT heck Happened?!? ugh.
Here’s his twitter:
That cloud is really cool. Is it photoshopped? Even if it is I like it. 👍🇺🇸
Cool.
It’s good to see them get out together for little enjoyment…instead of working all the time.
Beautiful couple.
Mr. President sure doesn’t look worried, to me!
Th look of a man who knows he is doing what’s right and who has the complete love and trust of his family and those who support him.
He’s lucky to have her !
She’s lucky to have him !
We’re lucky to have them both !
God Bless them and God Bless America !
Amen!
Bummer!!! POTUS always goes to the Trump hotel when I’m not there! Lets hope goes next Sunday for his birthday celebration.
Dem. rep. Henry Cuellar ,TX acknowleged this, on CNN, of all places.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/16/dem-rep-child-migrant-crisis/
Thanks sunny…
rep. Cuellar is being brutally honest at this interview. The CNN newspeep looks “concerned” in the vid., and the Dem Party probably wants to kick his butt to the curb over this.
Thanks for telling the truth, rep. Cuellar!
Credit where credit’s due.
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
Kinda hope this is fake, but I doubt it is. Western “Leaders” once again bowing down, willingly.
Never forget. They do not HAVE to do this. They are doing it willingly:
And Geller’s right. It would be one thing if they did it for ALL rellgions. but they do not.
Only Islam.
Not very bright people there…always appeasing the Muslims to make sure they don’t get stabbed in the back later.
Nah. They know that doing this won’t “protect” them from anything (except *maybe* their own Politicians and Media).
They’re just getting their Virtue Signal High off of it.
You know that old saying about feeding the beast in the hope he eats you last? That’s it right there. England is lost, totally, completely lost. Even though its not commanded in Holy scripture, there are many Christians who fast during lent. Lets see ifs these multicultural non-Christian police offers take part an 18 hour fast during the next Lenten season. Anyone want to volunteer to hold their breath?
When the Trump hating NeverTrumpers get Lindsay Graham to swear on live TV, you know our VSHG President is doing something right.
Judge Jeanine Full Show
. https://youtu.be/b72L8H6GqGk
You beauty! Thank you so much – will watch it right now. 🙂
Sundance RT’d — THREAD from Katica
The PDB with document date 09/15/2012…would have been right after Benghazi happened.
So chances are, that PDB would’ve had:
— Info about Benghazi
— Talking points about ‘what to say’ about Benghazi
But why was Huma Abedin pulling up that particular PDB…last year, on 03/03/2017?!?
Franklin Graham: “God Showed up.”
Thanks to Monster Votes, too! We need to do it again for this coming November.
June 14, 2018
Putin Warned Trump-Kim Nuke Deal Faces Alarming Flaw—While At Same Time, Former FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe Exposed As Russian Spy/ here is an interesting
excerpt.
“In knowing that in order to survive he would have to turn to the West, this report details, Supreme Leader Kim Il-sung, also in the aftermath of the Cold War ending, sent his most favored grandson Kim Jong-un to Switzerland to be educated in the Liebefeld-Steinholzi School—with this school’s main patron being the Lausanne Movement whose founder was the globally revered American evangelical Christian Reverend Billy Graham—and whose wife, Ruth Graham, was close to Supreme Leader Kim Il-sung since her school days in Pyongyang (the capital of North Korea) during the 1930’s where she was educated by Kim Il-sung’s Presbyterian church grandfather.”
“With his grandson Kim Jong-un being educated in Western ways under the tutelage of Reverend Billy Graham and his wife Ruth, this report notes, Supreme Leader Kim Il-sung began turning North Korea towards the United States—but who was met by a President Bill Clinton regime that was bought off by China to make sure this never happened in what is now the most underreported scandal in American history known as “Chinagate”—and all of whose future relations with the US were accurately described by Reverend Billy Graham and his wife Ruth’s son the Reverend Franklin Graham: ”The North Koreans have been wanting to talk to the Americans for a long time and this is the first administration that they’ve been able to talk to directly like this. The North Koreans just want to be shown respect and other administrations brushed them off like they were nothing”.
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2586.htm
Billy Graham is just an amazing human being, as well as his wife Ruth. Thought this
was an interesting take away from this article. Who knew Kim Jung-un was under
the tutelage of Reverend Billy Graham. Also, the North Koreans have been dismissed
for years until President Trump.
Oh Lordy. you can’t mean this as all evidence is to the contrary. Kim Jung un was NOT under the tutelage of Rev Graham you need to apologize to the Rev. Yes Rev Graham is amazing and you are using it to spread false info. Rev Graham’s position about ‘talking was well known as there were many Christians in NK. He was reaching out. Kim Jung-un and his father are totalitarian cult figures.
If what you say is true then how do you explain the 100k incarcerated people in gulags. They are still there. Many of them because they profess Christianity.
Want to Know what is up with Putin? Don’t think so as it would burst your source’s disinfo.
Russia is now demanding the end of ‘secondary sanctions’ just like China who has opened the Dandong bridge and trading or shall we say truthfully, cheating on sanctions.
Russia is massing on the border with Ukraine and has put its Baltic fleet on high alert. There are many parts to these geopolitical games. Not games, because people will die.
Those kids need to go back to their home country to be with their parents!
Another well presented thought-line.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1007450316759896064.html
Putin making Russia Great Again.
“Talks resume with Seoul for Russian gas pipeline
In this way, Russia can further lend a hand to help stabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula
Talks to construct a gas pipeline from Russia that would serve both North and South Korea have resumed and the possibility is now back on the table with thawing relations between the two Koreas.” The Duran
What is it you or your source do not understand about this geopolitical situation? Unless sanctions are gone that will not happen. Unless, Neville Chamberlain Moon thinks he can by-pass UN/US sanctions ( LOL). The US position, backed up by the UN members, no lifting of sanctions until CVID is accomplished. Therefore, no pipeline until they de-nuke.
Russia is just stirring the pot. Coordinated with China.
TOMMY ROBINSON – UPDATE
His team have posted on Tommy Robinson fb… photos of a hand-written letter from Tommy (4 pages)
Written in HMP Hull just before Tommy was moved (to HMP Onley)
Oh, Tommy Robinson #FreeTommy – Official Music Video
I noticed in the letter, Tommy thanked Donald Trump, Jr. for tweeting him… saying he will probably get six more months for the recognition. He hasn’t lost his sense of humor. I just can’t imagine.
To at least make an attempt to justify the #FreeTommy stuff as “On Topic”…. 🙂
Tommy is an outspoken supporter of Trump
Donald Trump junior did mention Tommy’s arrest in a tweet (Don jnr gets a mention in Tommy’s letter)
The next planned #FreeTommy demonstration in London (14th July) will be while Trump is in UK (last I saw Trump arrives 13th July). I am sure there will be an overlap between demonstrations for and against Trump and the #FreeTommy movement.
TRUMP was at the last #FreeTommy protest…..
He was guy who took a double-Decker bus hostage… who knew?
Many details emerging to “supplement” the IG report, very good. The complete “dossier” is being assembled demonstrating the malfeasance, criminality of the FBI in the course of the “MYE”. Very important information that voters need to have in light of the upcoming elections. Highly likely prosecutors already have these facts as they compile the evidence, must be reaching overwhelming proportions, but they gotta get it right, only one shot to make it stick.
Hmmm not sure I believe this. Judge Contreras would come up in the later IG report about FISA, not this one about emails.
Why would Strozk’s lawyer be negotiating with OIG? I thought IG report is ‘non-negotiable’, and not to be changed to accomodate named persons.
I’d wait to see if that pans out. Would not shock me if Dems and Deep State release false info that doesn’t pan out, deliberately, to try to ‘discredit’ this huge scandal.
