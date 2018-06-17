Fatherhood is the job that pays the least in monetary terms and the most in benefit to the world, along with motherhood. When a man chooses to become a father, biologically or with his heart, he makes a commitment that is lifelong and its impact is to be felt longer than his own life, into the future of his children, grandchildren, and yes, even great grandchildren.
Through his steadfast presence, his wisdom (most of it on the job, but maybe lots of it gained from his own father), his protection, his teaching, his prayers, sacrifice, love, discipline, encouragement and pride he tempers and builds the character and lives of his children.
Today, in gratitude and love, we pause to thank God for His precious gift of fathers, modeled in His own image. For all of you, we give thanks, we pray, we love you. And please, keep up the good work dads, in your job that has no off days, but great benefits.
How perfect it that! Sending it to my son-in-law… 🙂
Happy Father’s Day to ALL!
My daughter and I went to pick up her good friend for a sleepover a few hours ago. I asked her Dad what time he’d like me to return her and he said she could stay another night if she wanted to. I said, what about tomorrow, isn’t it supposed to be a special day for you guys? He replied, “Everyday is Fathers Day for me.”
Aww, isn’t that the sweeetest thing to say and mean? He’s got five girls and one boy who just turned eighteen. He’s been raising those children mostly on his own with the youngest around four years old. An amazing and hard working Dad.
Here is to all of you wonderful Dad’s who put your families first and work so hard to provide a good and loving home. We are ever so lucky to have you all. Thank you.
God Bless,
Ma’iingankwe
Happy Father’s Day to all the Treeper Dads.
In the late summer of 1988, my wife abandoned the family and I became an unsupported, low-income single parent. Life was difficult, and the overall general attitude I got from everyone that “Children belong with their Mothers” didn’t help any. Still we persevered.
Today, I am pleased to say that both my kids are responsible, hard working, contributing members of society, (they even earn more than I do!).
People tell me I did a good job raising them by myself, but I say if I was a good Father, it’s only because I have Great Kids.
I shudder to think where I’d be today without them.
Happy Pappy Day…
Beautiful tribute, Menagerie.
Thank you to every Dad and Father figure in our Treehouse. 💖💖
I spent this evening in the garage with my better 1/2 and our 2 sons working on one of their cars. Lots of laughter. My favorite entertainment. We’ve been married 30 years. Those great fathers are also great husbands. Bless them all.
Keep a dry eye; I dare ya’
Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome fathers of CTH.
And once again in Portland, Oregon, Father’s Day will be tainted by the annual Gay Pride parade downtown. They say it will be bigger than ever this year. I’m glad I live 25 miles away from Portland. The freaks and fairies will be all over the place.
But, Happy Fathers’ Day to everyone!
