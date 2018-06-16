June 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #513

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Different, but barely. Its NOT a coincidence, the amendments most under threat, by libtards are 1and2.
For the same reason the are the first and second; without them, the rest fall.
Why are libs wanting to include sharia law, under the guise of ‘inclusiveness’, cause it decimated first amendment, enabling gov. to restrict speech.
So, they ignore all that stuff about ‘throwing gays off roofs’, probably dismiss by saying “oh, thats only in the old testament! You know, 7th century!”
Figure most wont know, koran doesnt HAVE a ‘new’testament.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The chiefs of Gestapo(Wikipedia):
Rudolf Diels : 1933-1934
Reinhard Heydrich : 1934-1939
Heinrich Müller: 1939-1945
MUELLER.. lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mornin’ fellow Incorrigible Deplorables..
Have a smile to start your day. Lindsey Graham.
“If you don’t like me working with Pres Trump in order to make the world a better place, I don’t give a sh%t.”
Yup. Lindsey actually said that, to CN&N, on live TV. 1:14
Have a Great Day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance working it:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1007883385983954944.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey Jim Jordan, listen up to our boy. That’s not an unimportant detail. Thanks in advance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We place a heavy burden on our leaders.
We are very fortunate to have leaders capable of carrying that burden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
windhawk, thanks for posting that thread of Sundance, usually I cant read.
Sundance pointing out in his exhaustive review, (and we know how anally granular Sundance can be) he could find NO evidence, in the IG report, that ANYONE ever looked at the emails, on weiner laptop. He then asks jordan to ask horowitz, when he testifies. Very respectful, Sundance,… and I meant anally granular in a GOOD way!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess a ‘fair weather friend’ at least means your having fair weather! (Lindsay Graham )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, after watching that clip, my takeaway thought was “are there elections next week?”
Amazing how good they are at saying what you want to hear, when an election is coming up. “Well, maybe he isn’t a total POS after all, or maybey he has seen the light…” Naw. Swamp schiff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you didn’t see this earlier, I highly [and I mean, really.Do not miss this] recommend you read this by Daniel Ashman – an analysis of Trump/our current scenario, based on professional poker — Daniel having been an elite-level professional poker player himself — it’s quite facinating,
I think Daniel’s take is extremely astute. Check it:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1007792551213125637.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
(hmm, not sure why I didn’t get the threadreader inline .. thought that address would do it. Here’s the straight tweet itself, for inline reading, although the threadreaderapp.com link above will still work..)
LikeLike
When snowflakes give the argument that this country was founded on immigrants and we took them then and therefore should take them now as we are an “immigrant” country, here’s the basic argument against that reasoning, from Armstrong Economics blog article, “Economic Migration v Welfare Migration”.
FTA: Today, the migration patterns are purely economic, but they are inspired by socialism whereby they need only show up and receive automatic income and benefits. When the European migration took place, predominantly during the 19th century and then waves after World War I and World War II, the people received no handouts from the taxpayer. There were no social programs to receive free living expenses. Churches provided food when people gave to charity BEFORE there were taxes. Europeans migrated to the United States to start new lives and to earn a living — not because they would be subsidized.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/economic-migration-v-welfare-migration/
LikeLike