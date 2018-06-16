June 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #513

Posted on June 16, 2018 by

trump-president-3

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

189 Responses to June 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #513

  1. Dutchman says:
    June 16, 2018 at 4:27 am

    Different, but barely. Its NOT a coincidence, the amendments most under threat, by libtards are 1and2.

    For the same reason the are the first and second; without them, the rest fall.

    Why are libs wanting to include sharia law, under the guise of ‘inclusiveness’, cause it decimated first amendment, enabling gov. to restrict speech.

    So, they ignore all that stuff about ‘throwing gays off roofs’, probably dismiss by saying “oh, thats only in the old testament! You know, 7th century!”

    Figure most wont know, koran doesnt HAVE a ‘new’testament.

  2. trondtveten says:
    June 16, 2018 at 4:29 am

    The chiefs of Gestapo(Wikipedia):

    Rudolf Diels : 1933-1934

    Reinhard Heydrich : 1934-1939

    Heinrich Müller: 1939-1945

    MUELLER.. lol!

  3. jeans2nd says:
    June 16, 2018 at 4:34 am

    Mornin’ fellow Incorrigible Deplorables..
    Have a smile to start your day. Lindsey Graham.
    “If you don’t like me working with Pres Trump in order to make the world a better place, I don’t give a sh%t.”
    Yup. Lindsey actually said that, to CN&N, on live TV. 1:14
    Have a Great Day.

  5. Dutchman says:
    June 16, 2018 at 4:38 am

    windhawk, thanks for posting that thread of Sundance, usually I cant read.
    Sundance pointing out in his exhaustive review, (and we know how anally granular Sundance can be) he could find NO evidence, in the IG report, that ANYONE ever looked at the emails, on weiner laptop. He then asks jordan to ask horowitz, when he testifies. Very respectful, Sundance,… and I meant anally granular in a GOOD way!

  6. Dutchman says:
    June 16, 2018 at 4:41 am

    I guess a ‘fair weather friend’ at least means your having fair weather! (Lindsay Graham )

    • Wind Hawk says:
      June 16, 2018 at 4:46 am

      Yeah, after watching that clip, my takeaway thought was “are there elections next week?”

      Amazing how good they are at saying what you want to hear, when an election is coming up. “Well, maybe he isn’t a total POS after all, or maybey he has seen the light…” Naw. Swamp schiff.

  7. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2018 at 4:43 am

  8. Phil Free says:
    June 16, 2018 at 5:49 am

    If you didn’t see this earlier, I highly [and I mean, really.Do not miss this] recommend you read this by Daniel Ashman – an analysis of Trump/our current scenario, based on professional poker — Daniel having been an elite-level professional poker player himself — it’s quite facinating,

    I think Daniel’s take is extremely astute. Check it:
    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1007792551213125637.html

    • Phil Free says:
      June 16, 2018 at 5:52 am

      (hmm, not sure why I didn’t get the threadreader inline .. thought that address would do it. Here’s the straight tweet itself, for inline reading, although the threadreaderapp.com link above will still work..)

  9. MaineCoon says:
    June 16, 2018 at 5:53 am

    When snowflakes give the argument that this country was founded on immigrants and we took them then and therefore should take them now as we are an “immigrant” country, here’s the basic argument against that reasoning, from Armstrong Economics blog article, “Economic Migration v Welfare Migration”.

    FTA: Today, the migration patterns are purely economic, but they are inspired by socialism whereby they need only show up and receive automatic income and benefits. When the European migration took place, predominantly during the 19th century and then waves after World War I and World War II, the people received no handouts from the taxpayer. There were no social programs to receive free living expenses. Churches provided food when people gave to charity BEFORE there were taxes. Europeans migrated to the United States to start new lives and to earn a living — not because they would be subsidized.

    https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/economic-migration-v-welfare-migration/

