Friday June 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
After all the anticipation of the OIG report.
I feel a bit like Charlie Brown…
But it is surely pleasant to come to The Open Thread and relax.
Hear God’s word, view fine pictures, art, and listen to music.
Thanks to everyone here for making this space so wonderful.
Ditto, Gunny.
🙂
Enriched in Utterance and Knowledge
“I’m a little foggy on the meaning of this passage. ‘That in everything ye are enriched by Him, in all utterance, and in all knowledge; Even as the testimony of Christ was confirmed in you’ (I Cor. 1:5,6).”
The key to understanding this passage is to remember that Paul was writing to the Corinthians during the transition period. The apostle was showing them how they had been enriched by the Lord when He imparted to them the supernatural gift of tongues (utterance) to communicate Paul’s gospel, and the gift of knowledge that they might more fully understand the will of God (I Cor. 12:4-11). This is confirmed for us in the very next verse where Paul said to them, “So that ye come behind in no gift” (I Cor. 1:7). These miraculous gifts were the “testimony of Christ” that was confirmed in them. This was a demonstration that God was now working among the Gentiles. Thus we are introduced by the Apostle Paul to a new creation, which is the Church, the Body of Christ.
Once the Body of Christ was established in the faith, and the Word of God was completed by Paul (i.e., the Mystery), the supernatural sign gifts of the Acts period ceased (I Cor. 13:8-11 cf. Col. 1:25,26). God has replaced these gifts with something infinitely better: faith, hope, and love (I Cor. 13:13). Subsequently, if you want to know the will of God for this present age you must turn to Paul’s epistles for guidance. This is also true as you live for Him day by day
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/enriched-in-utterance-and-knowledge/
1Corinthians 1:5 That in every thing ye are enriched by him, in all utterance, and in all knowledge; 6 Even as the testimony of Christ was confirmed in you:
1Cor 12:4 Now there are diversities of gifts, but the same Spirit. 5 And there are differences of administrations, but the same Lord. 6 And there are diversities of operations, but it is the same God which worketh all in all. 7 But the manifestation of the Spirit is given to every man to profit withal. 8 For to one is given by the Spirit the word of wisdom; to another the word of knowledge by the same Spirit; 9 To another faith by the same Spirit; to another the gifts of healing by the same Spirit; 10 To another the working of miracles; to another prophecy; to another discerning of spirits; to another divers kinds of tongues; to another the interpretation of tongues: 11 But all these worketh that one and the selfsame Spirit, dividing to every man severally as he will.
1Corinthians 1:7 So that ye come behind in no gift; waiting for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ:
1Cor 13:8 Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away. 9 For we know in part, and we prophesy in part. 10 But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away. 11 When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.
Colossians 1:25 Whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God; 26 Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his saints:
1Cor 13:13 And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.
I think this is the definitive Judy Collins recording of this song. The tasteful, never intrusive guitar work of Steve Stills is a perfect accompaniment to the crystalline perfection of Judy’s voice. Recorded 50 years ago, this recording still has the ability to transport listeners to a time when they first heard it. That pretty much defines the meaning of “timelessness”.
Beautiful!! Her voice reminds me quite a bit of Joan Baez.
