Thursday June 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Rightness Of God
St. Paul’s great Epistle to the Romans has much to say about “the righteousness of God”; in fact, this is the theme of the Book of Romans. Sad to say, however, the Bible is so little read and studied of late that many people do not even know what the word “righteousness” means.
Actually, every man, woman and child should know about the righteousness of God — or, to simplify the word — the rightness of God. It is most important to understand that God does always and only that which is right. He can do nothing and will do nothing that is not right.
Thus God cannot and does not merely forgive sinners and smuggle them into heaven, for this would not be right. As Job 8:20 says, “Behold, God will not cast away a perfect man, neither will He help evil doers,” for neither would be right.
It was Bildad who said this to Job, and Job replied, almost exasperated: “I know it is so of a truth, but how shall a man be just with God?” (Job 9:2). In other words, how can a holy God look upon a sinner and pronounce him righteous? With this background let us consider Paul’s great decla ration in Romans 1:16,17:
“I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth…. for therein is the righteousness [i.e., the rightness] of God revealed….”
True, the love of God is also revealed in the gospel, but what made Paul so proud to proclaim the gospel is the fact that it tells how God dealt “righteously,” or rightly, with sin, paying its just penalty Himself at Calvary so that He might offer salvation to all by free grace.
Thus the Apostle declares in Romans 6:23: “The wages of sin is death [this is its just penalty] but the [free] gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ, our Lord.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-rightness-of-god-2/
Job 8:20 Behold, God will not cast away a perfect man, neither will he help the evil doers:
Job 9:2 I know it is so of a truth: but how should man be just with God?
Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. 17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Hello, can I ask you all to pray I find some good help that my father would respond well to? I've had a rough last three months. My father lost his dog and his best aide in the same week and it's been awful since. Trying to keep him in the home but it's harder because the help has not been meshing well with him like his old aide did so he hasn't been doing so well. Thank you!
Kaco, I hold you and your father in my prayers.
God bless you and your father. May you find peace knowing you are helping your father remain in his home, may the precisely appointed health care aide be on the horizon, and may your beloved father be comforted in your tender, loving care.

In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.
In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.
Dear Kaco , We are praying for you and your dear Father.
He is very lucky to have you !
Amen
3 hours ago…helicopter footage shows streams of lava continuing to flow into ocean off of Hawaii…
Dear Lord! We have read and heard stories, but pictures paint a thousand words.

God bless all those in the area.
God bless all those in the area.
