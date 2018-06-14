Thursday June 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Lechayim! To Life!” (4 pages)

    ” Lechayim! To Life! “

    previous:

    “Trust Me!”

    ” Trust Me! “

  2. citizen817 says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:15 am

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:16 am

    The Rightness Of God

    St. Paul’s great Epistle to the Romans has much to say about “the righteousness of God”; in fact, this is the theme of the Book of Romans. Sad to say, however, the Bible is so little read and studied of late that many people do not even know what the word “righteousness” means.

    Actually, every man, woman and child should know about the righteousness of God — or, to simplify the word — the rightness of God. It is most important to understand that God does always and only that which is right. He can do nothing and will do nothing that is not right.

    Thus God cannot and does not merely forgive sinners and smuggle them into heaven, for this would not be right. As Job 8:20 says, “Behold, God will not cast away a perfect man, neither will He help evil doers,” for neither would be right.

    It was Bildad who said this to Job, and Job replied, almost exasperated: “I know it is so of a truth, but how shall a man be just with God?” (Job 9:2). In other words, how can a holy God look upon a sinner and pronounce him righteous? With this background let us consider Paul’s great decla ration in Romans 1:16,17:

    “I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth…. for therein is the righteousness [i.e., the rightness] of God revealed….”

    True, the love of God is also revealed in the gospel, but what made Paul so proud to proclaim the gospel is the fact that it tells how God dealt “righteously,” or rightly, with sin, paying its just penalty Himself at Calvary so that He might offer salvation to all by free grace.

    Thus the Apostle declares in Romans 6:23: “The wages of sin is death [this is its just penalty] but the [free] gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ, our Lord.”

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-rightness-of-god-2/

    Job 8:20 Behold, God will not cast away a perfect man, neither will he help the evil doers:
    Job 9:2 I know it is so of a truth: but how should man be just with God?

    Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. 17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.

    Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

  4. ZurichMike says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Happy Flag Day!

  5. citizen817 says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:16 am

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Molly Tuttle is a pretty good flat-picker . . .

  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Want a good laugh-check this out and be sure to read the comments–too funny.

    “Breaking–Joy Behar meets Karma—with a knife”

    https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joy-behar-meets-karma-with-a-knife/

  10. Kaco says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Hello, can I ask you all to pray I find some good help that my father would respond well to? I’ve had a rough last three months. My father lost his dog and his best aide in the same week and it’s been awful since. Trying to keep him in the home but it’s harder because the help has not been meshing well with him like his old aide did so he hasn’t been doing so well. Thank you!

  11. smiley says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:31 am

    3 hours ago…helicopter footage shows streams of lava continuing to flow into ocean off of Hawaii…

  12. Garrison Hall says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Happy Cursday, Treepers! 🙂

  13. Karl Kastner says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:41 am

    View Bias

    (Sung to the tune of True Colors, by Cyndi Lauper)

    You with your snide lies
    Don’t think you have courage,
    Do you realize?
    You’re so much fun to disparage
    On your set full of people
    You may think you stand so tall
    Don’t let your sycophants fool you
    While signs flash for fake ap-plause

    It’s been a while since
    You were all happy
    Hey, remember when
    The pre-election had you laughing
    Then Tump made you crazy
    And you’ve tried your best to smear
    Just, suck it up
    ‘Cause he ain’t going no-where.

    We can hear your View bias
    Shining through
    We hear your View bias
    That’s why people hate you
    So many laugh, and mock your show Your View bias
    View bias, is ob-vious

    We hear your View bias
    Whining through (View bias)
    We hear your View bias
    That’s why people hate you
    You ain’t so high, your viewer’s IQs are low
    Your View bias
    View bias, is ob-vious
    Such a lame show
    Boo boo boo what a lame show

  14. smiley says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:48 am

    🙂 ❤

    …and MANY MORE.

  15. Lucille says:
    June 14, 2018 at 12:56 am

    President Trump’s Birthday!
    Flag Day!
    IG Report Day!

    Winning! Thank you, Mr. President!

    • Lucille says:
      June 14, 2018 at 1:00 am

      And It’s Cursday, too!

      Chihuahua puppy sees others playing with his toys

      • wondering999 says:
        June 14, 2018 at 1:28 am

        Somebody who has traveled extensively told me a story about chihuahuas. It may or may not be true, but I found it interesting. She said that chihuahuas put out a lot of heat, and there are rural people who have used their chihuahua pets to keep warm during the cold seasons because these dogs are physically hot-natured.

        I went to look for confirmation but haven’t found it. I did find this interesting site though:
        http://www.thedogplace.org/BREEDS/Chihuahua/History.asp

        ” A major “oops” in the theory that dogs came to the Americas by way of Chinese sailing vessels is that small dogs of North America were revered by the earliest humans as evidenced by Indian Knoll, a two-acre site in Kentucky U.S.A. In a single dig, Dr. William Web found 21 small dogs interred in graves dated 3000 B.C. The Kentucky dig provides irrefutable evidence that dogs were domesticated in North America long before they could possibly have arrived on Chinese vessels making port in Mexico…”

  17. smiley says:
    June 14, 2018 at 1:02 am

    crying out loud..

    Jane Fonda To Hollywood Elite : Time To Take back Our Government

    13 June 2018

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/06/13/jane-fonda-to-hollywood-elite-time-to-take-back-our-government/

    ((LOL))

    “existential crisis”

    hahahaha 😀

  18. Janie M. says:
    June 14, 2018 at 1:35 am

    All 3 of our Cornell Red-Tailed Hawk chicks have fledged. H2 fledged first last week (accidentally -gust of wind took her off what is called the “fledge ledge.” She and the others have returned numerous times to the nest. H3 was an intentional fledge (a few days after H2) and H1 fledged 2 days ago. Pictures were taken by our birders on the ground – she and her hubby have a telescope, connected to their phones (don’t know how that works but they livestreamrecord the chicks in action. Here are wonderful photos taken by our birder on the ground (her nick is “Bogette) of H1’s fledge..

  19. Turranos says:
    June 14, 2018 at 1:57 am

    I wish to thank Sundance for continually shining light on the road ahead. I appreciate everything he does for all of us in the Tree. God Bless Sundance and God Bless each of YOU!

  20. Lucille says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:03 am

    A Day At the Dog Spa

