Perfect – President Trump Urges South Carolina Voters To Ditch Mark Sanford !…

In a tweet released today, President Trump took aim at #NeverTrump decepticon Mark Sanford:

Rep. Sanford is locked in a tight race against primary challenger Katie Arrington, a state lawmaker and relative newcomer to politics.  However, she has rightly called out incumbent Sanford as a “career politician” and notes his consistent criticism of President Trump is a liability.

Polls opened this morning at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. tonight.  Voters standing in line when the polls close will still be able to cast a ballot.  Get out there and support Katie Arrington.

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    “He is better off in Argentina.”

    That’s our president right there. No punches pulled, nowhere to hide. lol

  2. Sandra-VA says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    I just LOVE this President! Calls ’em as he sees ’em.

    Frankly, I was shocked Sanford even ran for office again after his shameful Argentinian lies.

  3. The Devilbat says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    The democrats will do what they always do, they will rig the election and Sanford will stay.

  4. RedBallExpress says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Knocking Mark off would really have the Uni-party gasping.

    • Mark A. Thimesch says:
      June 12, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      The fact that it is even close, is enough to cause the Uni-party to be nervous. If she pulls this off and wins, there won’t be enough ambulances in the D.C. area for when the Uni-party members stroke out.

  5. Publius2016 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Wow! Must be down to the wire!

  6. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Well, I don’t live in SC so I can’t vote.

    But I can pray, and pray I will that in each election held today that people will win who will help fight for PDJT’s agenda.

    C’mon, Treepers, get your prayer game on! We can help!

  7. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    I guess it is not wise to pi$$ off the boss before an election.

  9. booger71 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Is SC an open primary?

  10. fleporeblog says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    This tweet was ABSOLUTELY fantastic and a MOAB to every single RINO in the House and the Senate. This is PDJT’s Party. Anyone who thought differently are going to be sadly mistaken.

    Senator Bob “I was afraid of PDJT” Corker is throwing his RINO colleagues in the Senate under the bus from running away from his bill to reign in our President’s power to negotiate trade deals using tariffs (specifically the 232 mechanism).

    Easy for the Cork Screw to spew $hit out of his mouth since he isn’t running for reelection.

    Bob did find a friend in the Establishment that is pushing his cause!

    THIS IS WINNING BABY!

  11. Pam says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Sanford is one of the most hateful members of the HFC. He hates POTUS with a passion! He needed to be gone years ago.

    Liked by 3 people

    June 12, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Oh man, Trump just let De Niro have on twitter:

    Liked by 13 people

    June 12, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Short, sweet and on point… specifically noting the Zippo meme attached at the end.

    Liked by 3 people

    June 12, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes!!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    June 12, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    “He is better off in Argentina.” Oh my!!!!! That will leave a mark 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Liked by 1 person

    June 12, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Punchy…..lmaoooooooooooooo

    Liked by 2 people

    June 12, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Finally, I get to see the ZIPPO, just not under the story that I wanted it to BE.

    Like

    June 12, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    This will be a big indicator of Trump’s popularity and coattails. Sanford has a dark past, anti Trumper and Trump has made his choice known. Hope she kicks butt!

    Like

    June 12, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Come on, South Carolina! Get out there and vote for Katie!…and bring your family…and friends…and acquaintances…and classmates…and co-workers…and neighbors…

    Like

    June 12, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    I remember Fox briefly hiring Sanford as a contributor. Only saw him about four times. My first reaction is why would they hire him? He is a big phony. What a disgrace. Him and Fox

    Like

    June 12, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    WOW!!!!

    Like

