Perfect – President Trump Urges South Carolina Voters To Ditch Mark Sanford !…

In a tweet released today, President Trump took aim at #NeverTrump decepticon Mark Sanford:
Rep. Sanford is locked in a tight race against primary challenger Katie Arrington, a state lawmaker and relative newcomer to politics. However, she has rightly called out incumbent Sanford as a “career politician” and notes his consistent criticism of President Trump is a liability.
Polls opened this morning at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. tonight. Voters standing in line when the polls close will still be able to cast a ballot. Get out there and support Katie Arrington.
“He is better off in Argentina.”
That’s our president right there. No punches pulled, nowhere to hide. lol
For those who don’t know what Trump is referring to in bringing up Argentina:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Sanford%27s_disappearance_and_extramarital_affair
That was AWESOME…still laughing.
It was amazing, Boss. Love it!
It is folks like this that are scarring the HELL out of all of them! Americans are being awaken. He has 18.1K followers!
Yup. And if we think the evilcrats are off the rails now just wait for November 7th. We ain’t seen bat guano crazy yet….
Here’s one
I just LOVE this President! Calls ’em as he sees ’em.
Frankly, I was shocked Sanford even ran for office again after his shameful Argentinian lies.
Even more shocked when SC vote for him.
me too. That usually happens with dimms
The democrats will do what they always do, they will rig the election and Sanford will stay.
Let’s hope not, Bat…think positive!
Think positive. Speak positive. We speak our defeat.
Knocking Mark off would really have the Uni-party gasping.
The fact that it is even close, is enough to cause the Uni-party to be nervous. If she pulls this off and wins, there won’t be enough ambulances in the D.C. area for when the Uni-party members stroke out.
Wow! Must be down to the wire!
From what I read yesterday or the day before about Sanford’s recent ads, he does appear to be in a bit of a panic
Begging is more like it. Begging and pandering.
Well, I don’t live in SC so I can’t vote.
But I can pray, and pray I will that in each election held today that people will win who will help fight for PDJT’s agenda.
C’mon, Treepers, get your prayer game on! We can help!
I guess it is not wise to pi$$ off the boss before an election.
that is brilliant.
Is SC an open primary?
In SC, where thankfully you have to show ID to vote, they ask at the poll if you want a Republican or Democrat ballot in the primary. Voted today, so it is fresh in my mind!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes
https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/politics/what-you-need-to-know-about-south-carolinas-primary-election/275-563573895
This tweet was ABSOLUTELY fantastic and a MOAB to every single RINO in the House and the Senate. This is PDJT’s Party. Anyone who thought differently are going to be sadly mistaken.
Senator Bob “I was afraid of PDJT” Corker is throwing his RINO colleagues in the Senate under the bus from running away from his bill to reign in our President’s power to negotiate trade deals using tariffs (specifically the 232 mechanism).
Easy for the Cork Screw to spew $hit out of his mouth since he isn’t running for reelection.
Bob did find a friend in the Establishment that is pushing his cause!
THIS IS WINNING BABY!
This is the same a**hole that got the Corker amendment thru that abdicated Senate’s job to approve or reject crap like the Iran deal that Obozo made (all by his lonesome with the help of Ketchup man). Good riddance to him and his ilk
What a breath of fresh air for citizens of TN that are going from this POS embarrassment to them and our country to Marsha Blackburn who is ALL IN on the MAGA Agenda!
Does “Senator” Corker need a bwankie and pweety socks too? I may have to buy stocks.
Tell shmuk screwmer to send to Mr.President, I’m sure he’ll sign it.🤔
Corker is the POS that wrote the bill that bypassed our senate and congress over Iran.
Sanford is one of the most hateful members of the HFC. He hates POTUS with a passion! He needed to be gone years ago.
Oh man, Trump just let De Niro have on twitter:
LikeLiked by 13 people
Punch drunk? How about DEMENTED. SATAN.
LOL!!! President Trump!!!! “Punchy”????
Sounds like DeNiro made a new movie called “Raging Bull$hit”. I suspect it will flop.
Yes sir Mr. President, don’t let that has been spew his bile.
Big, big belly laugh after reading this!
Punchy the pedo is just afraid that his name is on one of those sealed indictments.
He’s lashing out in public so he can say later, if arrested…”I’m being persecuted for speaking out against Trump.”
It’s a lame strategy and it won’t work.
“Punchy” Hahahahahahahaaaaaaaaaa! Breathe. Ah hahahahahahaaaaaaa!!
Love when our Prez doles out a nickname!
Punchy DeNiro. I.am.dying!!! 😂😂😂😂
Short, sweet and on point… specifically noting the Zippo meme attached at the end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes!!!!!!!
“He is better off in Argentina.” Oh my!!!!! That will leave a mark 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Punchy…..lmaoooooooooooooo
oh burnett, not DeNiro again!!!!!!!!😉
Punchy’s earlier work
Finally, I get to see the ZIPPO, just not under the story that I wanted it to BE.
This will be a big indicator of Trump’s popularity and coattails. Sanford has a dark past, anti Trumper and Trump has made his choice known. Hope she kicks butt!
Come on, South Carolina! Get out there and vote for Katie!…and bring your family…and friends…and acquaintances…and classmates…and co-workers…and neighbors…
I remember Fox briefly hiring Sanford as a contributor. Only saw him about four times. My first reaction is why would they hire him? He is a big phony. What a disgrace. Him and Fox
WOW!!!!
.. and another traitor reveals himself. Thanks Justin.
