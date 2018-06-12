Perfect – President Trump Urges South Carolina Voters To Ditch Mark Sanford !…

In a tweet released today, President Trump took aim at #NeverTrump decepticon Mark Sanford:

Rep. Sanford is locked in a tight race against primary challenger Katie Arrington, a state lawmaker and relative newcomer to politics. However, she has rightly called out incumbent Sanford as a “career politician” and notes his consistent criticism of President Trump is a liability.

Polls opened this morning at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. tonight. Voters standing in line when the polls close will still be able to cast a ballot. Get out there and support Katie Arrington.

