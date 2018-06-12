Andrew McCabe Sues Justice Department and Inspector General Over Firing…

In what can only be seen as a dubious political stunt, Andrew McCabe, through his attorney Michael Bromwich, is suing the DOJ and Inspector General for documents relating to his firing.   Apparently the 39-page IG report, documenting the reasoning, along with the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) isn’t enough for McCabe.

WASHINGTON DC – Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the FBI, the Justice Department and its inspector general, alleging the Trump administration violated procedures when it fired him in March just hours before his retirement.

The Justice Department cited “lack of candor” for dismissing Mr. McCabe, who had worked at the FBI for more than two decades. The firing upended Mr. McCabe’s ability to collect his benefits and pension.

In the 36-page complaint filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, his attorneys argue the Justice Department is refusing to hand over documents relating to the policies and procedures for Mr. McCabe’s dismissal because it fears further litigation.

“We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,” David Snyder, a lawyer for Mr. McCabe, told The Associated Press.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  (read more)

Here’s the reason McCabe was fired:

.

150 Responses to Andrew McCabe Sues Justice Department and Inspector General Over Firing…

  1. Sentient says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    I guess he figures that not suing would be an admission of guilt.

    Reply
  2. 4sure says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Just another way for the attny. to bankrupt McCabe.

    Reply
    • KBR says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      And for McCabe to try to stall the inevitable.

      Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:11 pm

      His co-conspirators put him up to doing this, in hopes of shaking loose what is known about their crimes in advance of their indictments being unsealed. There is a full-court press for the worms to be turned, and they’re hoping that this procedural by McCabe will give them better visibility as to whether they should turn state’s evidence or stand fast with their lies.

      In Andy’s mind, his reward will be from anyone who manages to skate by denying because they learned the evidence is thin against them. I suspect that this demographic is somewhat thin — the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy come to mind…..

      Reply
      • Richard Whitney says:
        June 12, 2018 at 11:45 pm

        A couple of random/related thoughts on McCabe:
        I said that when the Page/Strzok texts were delivered to Mueller, that McCabe should have bargained for a deal right then. First rule is, you first loss is your best loss. Every loss after that is more painful. Not that he was guaranteed a plea deal even then, but at that point evidence was still being gathered and some prosecutor might have been happy to have his testimony.
        But as time went by, the evidence was gathered and corroborated, and “we don’t need you any more, Andy” was the reply. BTW, imagine his day when he was told that, and had to tell his wife he was doomed.
        Remember that he threatened to sue Trump for wrongful termination ‘way back when? Of course, this current move might be his defense team’s idea of a response after the failed plea request to Grassley. But, does anybody think that this recent gambit is a decoy, that he has to appear to be belligerent so that he doesn’t become Arkancided?
        What would you do, if your choice was Arkancide or Gitmo? Maybe do something irrational.

        Reply
    • dougofthenorth says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:17 pm

      Naaawww man he’s got over a half million to play with from gofundme. He might as well spend it!

      Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    This new piece is so appropriate at this time! Our Lion 🦁 will Keep America SAFE from the evil that is these POS!

    Reply
  4. starfcker says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    “his attorneys argue the Justice Department is refusing to hand over documents.” Ha ha ha ha ha. What goes around, comes around.

    Reply
  5. joeknuckles says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    He lied his ass off on a regular basis. He was fired for lying. Case closed. Next!

    Reply
  6. phoenixRising says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Reply
  7. The Devilbat says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    McCabe is likely relying on some commie judges that Obama put into office. the democrats – communists are at war with America. I don’t often call a “MUST READ” but this is something that every treeper must read. Here is the truth in plain daylight for all too see. Please read this:
    https://mychal-massie.com/civil-war-by-the-late-jack-minzey/

    Reply
  8. BestBets says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    He’s just hoping to postpone the inevitable. The Deep State money guys will be happy to fund the endeavor, unless the idiots who donated to his go fund me are stupid enough to underwrite this as well.

    Reply
  9. phoenixRising says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Reply
  10. Caius Lowell says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    “We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,” David Snyder, a lawyer for Mr. McCabe, told The Obama Propaganda Associated Press. Nice Alinsky, because that’s all I remember Obama doing for eight years. Anybody else remember how Obamacare was passed?

    Reply
  11. Craft Eccentric says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    You seriously can’t make this stuff up. I just hope whoever makes the movie does a bloody good job! Got be a 3hr movie for sure!

    Reply
  12. missilemom says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    So does this give President Trump the “bi-partisian” rationale to declassify the IG report and other documents? Bring it on.

    Reply
  13. Curry Worsham says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Rachel Madcow, et al, will dutifully take up his cause of “speaking truth to power”.

    Reply
  14. Lis says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Popcorn time approaches. 🙂

    Reply
  15. L4grasshopper says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Indict the jackwagon already, and let him see the docs in discovery 🤗

    Reply
  16. Pete says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Smartest thing McCabe can do is become the best informant he can be. Sammy the Bull knew when to do the right thing, to save his bacon.

    Reply
    • Linus in W.PA. says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:11 pm

      I think he tried to turn informant, but perhaps got too cocky with his ‘demands,’ or waited too long to accept a deal.

      Now, they don’t need his punk ass!!!!

      Tough cookies, Andy!!!!

      PS. Get a food taster!!!!!

      Reply
    • NJF says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:16 pm

      Clearly the response to his offer was “pound sand”

      Reply
    • wendy forward says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:29 pm

      I’m reading the book “Underboss” about Sammy the Bull right now.

      Guess who was the example of the top NYC builder they used to brag about forcing builders to use their non-union construction companies…

      Reply
    • starfcker says:
      June 13, 2018 at 12:52 am

      And then the Feds could put him in Witness Protection and turn him into a girl. Or he could go to trial and lose, and go to prison and they can turn him into a girl. Hi Andy, you f###ing traitor.

      Reply
  17. keeler says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    He’s gotta use that GoFundMe money, after all.

    Reply
  18. Concerned says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Why is McCabe not in jail for modifying 302’s, for starters?

    Why is McCabe walking around free?

    Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:17 pm

      They hafta to some more vestigat’n. More stalling, more taxpayer money….

      Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      June 13, 2018 at 12:27 am

      If they destroyed the original 302’s, and the notes, despite rules and regulations to keep the notes, they can claim that what they present are the originals. Figuring that if HRC can skate for destroying evidence, so can they.
      But that was under a different regime . . .

      Reply
  19. wheatietoo says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    McCabe should have been charged with Obstruction of Justice, for the way he sat on the Clinton Server Investigation…and then again, on the Weiner Laptop Investigation.

    Then there is the ‘insurance policy’ he was involved in, the illegal spying and falsifying evidence to Get Trump.
    There is a growing list of things that he did, that justify his firing.

    This is what happens when you go half-measures and don’t hit these crapweasels with both barrels.

    The ‘reasons’ given for his firing are mild compared to the other crimes that McCabe has committed.

    Reply
  20. Karl Kastner says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Psycho. Wait until his names pops up again and again this next 500 page report.

    Reply
  21. emet says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Normally terminations and serious discipline cases are heard by the MSPB (Merit System Protection Board), but there has not been a required quorum in years, so I will assume the backlog is extensive. Anywsy the chances of prevailing are about 1%. Plaintiff must get their own attorney, and I don’t believe punitive damages can be awarded. In those rare wins the plaintiff gets back pay snd reasonable attorney fees.

    Reply
  22. Truthfilter says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Yep this tells us that he was refused an immunity deal. Why did they refuse? Because they already know and have everything on everybody.

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      I dunno…I think McCabe was given the opportunity to fess up and tell what he knows.

      I think they gave him right up to the last minute before his pension would’ve been secured.

      But he didn’t spill it…so they fired him.
      It’s the only thing that makes sense to me, as to ‘why’ they didn’t fire him sooner.

      Reply
  23. WillJR says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Anyone see Sessions on Tucker defending Rosenstein after it was revealed Rosenstein had threatened to subpoena the emails and phone records of Republican staffers of the House Intelligence Committee. Sessions deserves to be fired immediately but I understand politically why Trump hasn’t done so. The Sessions DOJ is completely out of control. And now Rosenstein is requesting an investigation into the Republican staffers. This is insane. Nunes needs to get together with Trump and get everything released pronto. Enough of this bs.

    Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      Yeah.that was pitiful and infuriating.

      Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:27 pm

      I’m actually fine with Rosenswine going after republicans.

      I hate the damn Republicans (minus 4 or 5) more than I do the Dems – at least the Dems tell you right up front that they are going to undermine the constitution and sell your kids’ & grandkids’ futures down the river…….

      Reply
    • Firefly says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      Rosenstein threatened that if he were impeached he would subpoena congress for documents to defend himself. It’s a thinly veiled threat and indicates a Rosenstein knows where there’s dirt in congress to get them to back off. Threatening a house investigation might be a tactic for force congressmen like Nunes to recuse while the investigation is ongoing.

      At this point I don’t see any way out of this mess other than bring it all out into the sunlight. Congress needs to be able to do their oversight and obviously have no recourse to reign in the DOJ and FBI. Maybe PTrump will need to execute an executive order to force the material to be released.

      Reply
      • WillJR says:
        June 12, 2018 at 11:44 pm

        I don’t see how it gets released without Trump. There’s a huge problem with overclassification and withholding or slow walking document releases. And now we’ve got Rosenstein acting like a gangster- his spokesman he’s calling for an investigation into the Republican staffers as soon as he gets back. We already know Rosenstein has complete disdain for Congressional oversight but this has made it perfectly clear. This cannot go on. It’s out of control. President Trump needs to be on the phone with Nunes and work something out. Enough is enough.

        Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      Yes, it caused me to lose a lot of faith in Sessions not just because he believed RR, but because of his reasoning. He says that, because Rosenstein has spent 26 years in the DOJ, he could not possibly have made the threats. Sessions has it exactly backwards. RR’s long tenure in the corrupt DOJ makes him more suspect, not less.

      Reply
      • WillJR says:
        June 12, 2018 at 11:48 pm

        Tucker should have asked him about how Rosenstein is gonna call for an investigation into the Republican staffers as soon as he gets back to DC, aka, Swamp Central. That is what his spokesman said. Tucker should have also read him direct quotes from the emails and have Jeff try and justify them. They were clearly meant to be threats. The DOJ, at least the part Rosenstein is running, is out of control and have zero respect for Congressional oversight. If Sessions won’t get it under control time for Trump to get someone in power who will.

        Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      June 12, 2018 at 11:53 pm

      Sessions needs to go. We needed a full time pitbull AG and we ended up with a guy who lost control at the most crucial time. The Democrat AGs are always partisan. We had the perfect chance to imprison Hillary, Huma, Loretta, and the rest of the crooks. Very frustrating.

      Reply
      • Blade says:
        June 13, 2018 at 12:51 am

        Sessions needs to go. We needed a full time pitbull AG and we ended up with a guy who lost control at the most crucial time. The Democrat AGs are always partisan. We had the perfect chance to imprison Hillary, Huma, Loretta, and the rest of the crooks. Very frustrating.

        You want a pitbull for AG? Weren’t we just complaining about a partisan IRS boss attacking TEA Party activists? Weren’t we stunned by corrupt partisan hacks at DoJ running guns in fast and furious, not to mention kidnapping a Cuban refugree, and slaughtering citizens at Ruby Ridge and Waco and then covering it up? And here I thought we actually wanted to restore “Justice” at DoJ. Silly me.

        Oh, about that the perfect chance to imprison Hillary …. Sounds like you are attacking President-Elect Trump …

        Nov 22, 2016 :: President-Elect Donald J. Trump said on Tuesday that he had no intention of pressing for an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server or the financial operations of her family’s … “She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways, and I am not looking to hurt them at all.” … President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team signaled Tuesday that his administration will not pursue further investigations of Hillary Clinton, backing off a vow on the campaign trail to appoint a special counsel to probe his Democratic rival’s secret email setup as secretary of state and suspected pay-to-play deals involving her family’s foundation. But the president-elect struck a very different tone Tuesday, arguing that Mrs. Clinton had suffered enough and the country needed to heal. “I don’t want to hurt the Clintons, I really don’t,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with the New York Times. “She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways.” He also said the Clinton Foundation has done “good work.”

        This statement was 3 days after Trump announced Sessions as Attorney General nominee. Do you think that is a coincidence? That there is no strategy whatsoever between them? At a minimum it *is* Trump setting the broad policy goals. And that goal was not what you want and so you scapegoat Sessions instead. Write to the President and complain. Need the address?

        Reply
    • Blade says:
      June 13, 2018 at 12:14 am

      Did you see Jordan or Meadows ( I forget which ) say to Laura that the alleged threat is a violation of “separation of powers” from a co-equal branch while simultaneously and with a perfectly straight face demanding documents from DoJ, a separate branch? [ DoJ investigates everybody, citizens, foreigners, themselves, Congress, the President, there is no separation of powers shield! ]

      Did you see Hannity live that night that the Wolfe indictment broke when he and Sara Carter were smack in the middle of a derpfest about the DoJ withholding documents from ‘Constitutional Oversight’ forced to announce the news that a partisan Congressional leaker was nailed and reporters metadata was subpoenaed and then with a straight face talk about the First Amendment? [ you would think that the plugged leak from Congressional staffers would ring a bell in his head, but of course it didn’t! ]. I don’t know what Rosenstein did or didn’t do, but I can sure imagine a good reason to shake up babbling Congress critters. There are two sides to this documents issue and you are getting barely 1/2 of the picture from the media. Here are some facts they won’t talk about …

      FACT: there is no such thing as Constitutional Oversight, go look for it and cite it if you believe Hannity’s incessant babbling. Yes, there are oversight committees, but these are assumed powers historically used to harass (R) Administrations by (D) Congresses. Hannity knows this from the Reagan years but chooses to derp anyway. And there is a whole lotta derping going on, including from some very good Congressman ( Nunes, Jordan, Meadows, DeSantis, Gaetz ) and also from media figures and talking heads like Hannity, Sara Carter, Jarrett, Dobbs and Gaslight Pundit. And I hope it dawns on some of the knee jerkers here to learn to look for actual evidence once in a while. You should also learn to question sources like Hannity when he derps, i.e., repeats word salad full of fakenews and errors. [ Where were these derpers when Holder and Lynch devastated DoJ? They suddenly all find their manhood when it is Sessions and Trump! ]

      There are countless leaks being investigated. Trump’s oval office phone calls were leaked. There are 20+ active investigations at DoJ and you can bet many of them overlap and share evidence. A huge number of leaks concern anonymous Congressional staffers, the people who actually read all these documents that they demand from the Executive Branch. Nunes was asked by Bream if they had plugged the leaks on his committee ( Schiff or Swalwell or staffers probably ) and he did not answer. Would you hand 1.2 million documents to them? What if those documents harm the leak investigations? This could be an elaborate form of discovery being perpetrated by leftists on Congressional staff to scuttle the leak investigations. Or maybe not, we just don’t know. But never take derping Congress people up for re-election at their word. That is a given.

      Exactly who needs 1.2 million documents anyway? What’s in them? How do they even know how many they need? BTW, Nunes said they had received 1/4 of them ( what’s that, 300,000!? ) and that his staff had not read them yet! WTF? Remember how we laughed at Comey for saying they had already read the 650,000 emails on Weiner’s laptop in the few days before the election? I could do the math for you and show how it is impossible to read 1.2 million documents but even so, something is awfully grandstanding about this whole thing, don’t ya think? This whole thing could be solved if competent interviewers would nail down Nunes or the others with specific questions, but that’s a dream since they are all incompetent.

      A simple question to the derpers is this: How would you like Maxine Waters to demand 1.2 million documents from Wilbur Ross or Steve Mnuchin or Ryan Zinke? Try to imagine the trouble her staff could cause. This is past history, it was done for decades by the (D)-only, communist Congresses from Eisenhower to Bush41. It’s not about DoJ documents merely sent to Nunes or Meadows or Jordan, it is Executive Branch documents handed to Schiff and Swalwell and Schumer and Pelosi … ad nauseum, and all their anonymous staffers and the reporters they leak to. It is disheartening to see so many people accept the fakenews at face value because it appears that they are the good guys.

      Reply
      • Stickboy says:
        June 13, 2018 at 1:15 am

        @Blade
        A very well written post, laying out the whole reason for the DOJ to withhold documents. You’re one of the very few that gets it.

        Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      June 13, 2018 at 12:21 am

      I’m not convinced this “info” isn’t being leaked by blackhats.

      Reply
    • Payday says:
      June 13, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Yep. I saw it. Pretty much cemented all my prior concerns about him.

      Reply
  24. NJF says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    ‘Cause you’d be in jail.

    Pepe remembers.

    Reply
  25. Mike says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    McCabe is delusional.

    No doubt his legal team is funded by the swamp rats. He is too arrogant and stupid to realize they are protecting the swamp/Clintons/Obamas, NOT him.

    He and Strzok are the sacrificial lambs. They have been set up.

    McCabe wake up! The IG report has exposed you as someone who “lacked candor, including under oath.” Your defense is Comey and a dozen other FBI/IG investigators are liars, AND you were CONFUSED, so you contradicted your own statements?!? Your buddy/hero/mentor Comey already threw you under the bus. What do you think Yates and Lynch will do? Even dirty Eric Holder isn’t defending you any more.

    Even if RR has neutered the IG, the rats STILL need a PATSY. Enough information is ALREADY public that SOMEONE will be taking the fall. You and Strzok’s only value to those you protect is to TAKE THE RAP.

    Reply
  26. Vince says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    It is pre-discovery for his eventual trial.

    Reply
  27. Laura Wesselmann says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Hope he never collects a dime of his pension

    Reply
  28. billrla says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Wait! Sue the government? Isn’t the government here to help?

    Reply
  29. covfefe999 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    I was expecting some kind of lame moralistic quote from Comey’s twitter account .. but he’s been silent since June 9. in fact, only two tweets in June so far. Hmmmm.

    Reply
  30. RabbitDoneDied says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Spin,Denie,Complicate,Obfuscate etc. NEVER give up the CON! {{{Mandella}}}

    Reply
  31. Sandra-VA says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    McCabe should just wait for the charges against him to be filed…. then he can get his discovery then. All he is doing right now is trying to find out what they have against him….

    This guy is worse than a weasel… he is vindictive little worm. Can’t believe he couldn’t abuse his power or try to undermine a presidential election…. so he lashes out when caught and called out for same Nasty little man.

    Reply
  32. GTOGUY says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:04 am

    I find it interesting that shortly after he read the soon to be released IG report, he decided to ask for immunity, and when that failed, he is now suing the DOJ. What a gas man !

    Reply
  33. stringplayer55 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Interesting comment from McCabe’s lawyer: “We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure.”

    I want to hear McCabe’s lawyer tell us all about FISA Title 1 warrants. I want to hear McCabe’s lawyer talk about the FBI’s use of National Security Letters. I want to hear McCabe’s lawyer talk about “oconus lures” and meeting in “Andy’s office” to discuss an “insurance policy” in the unlikely event that Trump beat Hillary. And believe me, Mr. Snyder, there is a whole heck of a lot more “secret law” that we would like to ask Andy about.

    Reply
  34. littleanniesfannie says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Uh, Andy, don’t waste your breath waiting for President Trump to give you a pardon! Ain’t gonna happen!!

    Reply
  35. mr.piddles says:
    June 13, 2018 at 1:21 am

    “We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,” David Snyder, a lawyer for Mr. McCabe, told The Associated Press.

    Robert S. Mueller III says: You’re wrong, David Snyder. That is EXACTLY what we do. Deal with it.

    Reply

