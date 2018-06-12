Andrew McCabe Sues Justice Department and Inspector General Over Firing…

In what can only be seen as a dubious political stunt, Andrew McCabe, through his attorney Michael Bromwich, is suing the DOJ and Inspector General for documents relating to his firing. Apparently the 39-page IG report, documenting the reasoning, along with the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) isn’t enough for McCabe.
WASHINGTON DC – Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the FBI, the Justice Department and its inspector general, alleging the Trump administration violated procedures when it fired him in March just hours before his retirement.
The Justice Department cited “lack of candor” for dismissing Mr. McCabe, who had worked at the FBI for more than two decades. The firing upended Mr. McCabe’s ability to collect his benefits and pension.
In the 36-page complaint filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, his attorneys argue the Justice Department is refusing to hand over documents relating to the policies and procedures for Mr. McCabe’s dismissal because it fears further litigation.
“We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,” David Snyder, a lawyer for Mr. McCabe, told The Associated Press.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (read more)
Here’s the reason McCabe was fired:
.
I guess he figures that not suing would be an admission of guilt.
He got Schlonged all right.
This also tells you that Senator Chuck Grassley told him to go and fly a kite with his immunity request against any Criminal Prosecution!
They are DEAD 💀 and they absolutely know it! They have nothing left in their arsenal. They only have water guns against our Lion 🦁!
More evidence that this administration is going to destroy evil off the face of the Earth!
it’s many thousands since 20 Jan., 2017. it creeps me out it is so prevalent. I don’t like being negative, but all scumbag pedos and corruptigarchs should burn.
You will never get an argument from me! These people are the lowest of the low. Hell awaits each and everyone of them. They cannot be rehabilitated in my mind. Put them in jail and throw away the key.
flepore, a friend of mine who spent time in prison said the inmates even hate pedos, and said pedos sometimes require special treatment for protection.
They are fair game.
so, we are not the only ones who put them at the bottom of the swamp.
Yes! They should burn. One appendage at a time… start wherever you like.
Certainly would thin the Democrat ranks.
The punishment fits the crime. These people are, as our President Trump said, sick, really sick.
This pic is certainly unapologetic. That’s why I like it ~
..and yes, that’s a M-134-A2 Vulcan Minigun. 😆
Thanks for sharing that image!
That McCabe can’t sell testimony for freedom tells me that they don’t need it, to bring down the higher ups. They already have them dead to rights.
Bingo!
It’s his only possible leverage–he knows DOJ doesn’t need his testimony or insights, b/c his demand for immunity was rejected. Funny thing, he’s opening up a real Pandora’s box, since he can now be deposed in a context in which he can’t claim 5th A and he’s subject to broad, civil discovery that might not have been available in a criminal case. It’s either a gross violation of the first law of holes (when in one, stop digging) or a giant, desperate and probably futile hail mary to try to maneuver for some kind of semi-favorable resolution of all issues. Pound sand, seditionist Andy, pound sand. I hope that’s Sessions’ and VSSPGPDJT’s response.
It will be exactly their response. The guy is sh!t outta “luck”.
Spending more money than he wants to because optics.
Well he DID get what ? 500K on GO FUND ME ( IDIOTS) That was for his LEGAL defense. If he did not SUE- he would have to give the money back as he got it under false pretense. The FILING is REAL the LAWSUIT is FAKE.
HIs lawyer David Snyder is kinda sweet- doncha think? ““We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,”
NO dumbbutt, you might want to READ in the REPORT II under :
“Relevant Statutes, Policies, and Practices” …….
McCabe: “He Broke me.”
Crybaby needs his pacifier,
Correction on my post above: Period, not comma, after pacifier–sigh..
I never got my catnap today-ZZZzzz…
All right. Government’s defense strategy.
1. File answer to complaint.
2. Notice Deposition of Andrew McCabe.
3. If McCabe takes the 5th at his deposition and refuses to answer questions, then file motion to dismiss.
Just another way for the attny. to bankrupt McCabe.
And for McCabe to try to stall the inevitable.
10 tons of bricks are coming down on Andrew McCabe….Less thank 48 hours from now… DOJ IG report. McCabe will be in tears!
His co-conspirators put him up to doing this, in hopes of shaking loose what is known about their crimes in advance of their indictments being unsealed. There is a full-court press for the worms to be turned, and they’re hoping that this procedural by McCabe will give them better visibility as to whether they should turn state’s evidence or stand fast with their lies.
In Andy’s mind, his reward will be from anyone who manages to skate by denying because they learned the evidence is thin against them. I suspect that this demographic is somewhat thin — the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy come to mind…..
A couple of random/related thoughts on McCabe:
I said that when the Page/Strzok texts were delivered to Mueller, that McCabe should have bargained for a deal right then. First rule is, you first loss is your best loss. Every loss after that is more painful. Not that he was guaranteed a plea deal even then, but at that point evidence was still being gathered and some prosecutor might have been happy to have his testimony.
But as time went by, the evidence was gathered and corroborated, and “we don’t need you any more, Andy” was the reply. BTW, imagine his day when he was told that, and had to tell his wife he was doomed.
Remember that he threatened to sue Trump for wrongful termination ‘way back when? Of course, this current move might be his defense team’s idea of a response after the failed plea request to Grassley. But, does anybody think that this recent gambit is a decoy, that he has to appear to be belligerent so that he doesn’t become Arkancided?
What would you do, if your choice was Arkancide or Gitmo? Maybe do something irrational.
Naaawww man he’s got over a half million to play with from gofundme. He might as well spend it!
I like your insight…best way to launder that donated money is to have exorbitant billable hours to himself.
You’d be surprised how fast an aggressive defense at a hoity toity firm can piss through $500k. He turned off the money spigot too soon.
That was my thought also Teican.
That money is going to fly out of McCabe’s wallet and into the lawyer’s bank account like greased lightening.
“That money is going to fly out of McCabe’s wallet and into the lawyer’s bank account like greased lightening.” Best post of the day
Thanks.
He may find himself in a room without a stocked nightstand or even a piece of rope.
This new piece is so appropriate at this time! Our Lion 🦁 will Keep America SAFE from the evil that is these POS!
Beautiful!
Thank you for posting, Fle.
Amen
Love it!!
“his attorneys argue the Justice Department is refusing to hand over documents.” Ha ha ha ha ha. What goes around, comes around.
My first thought, exactly.
Tell his attorneys to get line behind the Congressional Committees waiting for the FBI and DOJ to turn over documents.
He lied his ass off on a regular basis. He was fired for lying. Case closed. Next!
Obama did that and they made him president! Now where’s the justice in that?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why should he get a deal? He and Comey were the architects of the whole spying thing in the FBI
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Methinks Comey is acting the way he is because he got immunity via a pardon from Oboobie. Like Rice, Brennan and Clapper among others.
McCabe was lower on food chain, and thus didn’t get a pardon. Screwed all around.
AH_C: Nope, I don’t buy it. A pardon for what? A crime in the past for which Comey has not (yet) been charged? A wrongful conviction that has not happened? Clemency for time not served?
A signed pardon from Oboobie to preempt possible prosecution by another administration. Nevermind that that article of faith in the constitution has never been tested like this. Some people are in for a rude surprise when they find out that the Constitution is not a suicide pact. Trump won’t have to do much more than declassify everything, then the deep staters will be fleeing for their lives. Others will suicide themselves, rather than endure the shame of trial.
Like Q said before, not only evil, but stupid. They take their cues from Hollywood and think they’re oh so clever for letting their profession imitate art.
Brennan. Obama’s perfect minion. He was at the beginning of all of this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clara, so surprising. Less than a decade after 9/11 we get a Muslim communist as CIA director. Something went seriously wrong in this land.
Yes, of course-I had forgotten about his request/demand for use immunity.
DENIED.
Good, plead the fifth.
And then suck on the verdict.
Yup, and suck on it he will.
Plead the fifth thus not contesting the testimony of those who dropped a ton of dimes on you……..
Tough break, Andy!!!!
lastinillinois that was dang funny!
Wonder if McCabe is wearing fake eyebrows in that photo? 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Filing these so he can do discovery. McCabe is in it to do as much damage by getting all the documents to expose others.
It’s the Lawfare way…
Discovery is a two-way street. I take it as an admission that Horowitz already has everything that can send him up the river.
… and therefore Huber or another unnamed USA quietly assembling a case.
McCabe is likely relying on some commie judges that Obama put into office. the democrats – communists are at war with America. I don’t often call a “MUST READ” but this is something that every treeper must read. Here is the truth in plain daylight for all too see. Please read this:
https://mychal-massie.com/civil-war-by-the-late-jack-minzey/
Devilbat…all 3 of your last posts were in the spam bin. 😦
Thanks, I guess I’s an old SPAM can.
He’s just hoping to postpone the inevitable. The Deep State money guys will be happy to fund the endeavor, unless the idiots who donated to his go fund me are stupid enough to underwrite this as well.
I like insight above…he’s going to charge billable hours to that go fund me to himself every chance he gets.
“We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,” David Snyder, a lawyer for Mr. McCabe, told The Obama Propaganda Associated Press. Nice Alinsky, because that’s all I remember Obama doing for eight years. Anybody else remember how Obamacare was passed?
Oh yeah,
Sure do.
In the dark of night when most people were in the middle of holiday seasons.
Sure do 😐
“We need to pass it, in order to read it” (paraphrasing)
“We need to pass the bill, to see what is in it.”
I think these were Nancy’s famous words.
Thank you, yes.
Piglosi
Well… I personally think Trump’s ” Magic Wand” trumps Pigalosi’s Gavel.
Guess someone should mention that to mulehead considering his manafort problem.
ooops not manafort, but the russians whom he charged and hoped they would not show up!
Which is it, do we adjudicate under secret law or not?
Andy, you buddy Bob seems to think its all A-OK.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/12/robert-mueller-asks-judge-to-hide-russian-election-evidence-from-the-russians-accused-of-election-interference/
These guys need to huddle up and get their stories straight.
Buffoons.
You seriously can’t make this stuff up. I just hope whoever makes the movie does a bloody good job! Got be a 3hr movie for sure!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will have to be a miniseries
“Rich Man, Poor Man 2 – Trump Broke Me”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clint Eastwood. Mel Gibson. James Woods.
Needs to be a Mini Series… lol
So does this give President Trump the “bi-partisian” rationale to declassify the IG report and other documents? Bring it on.
Rachel Madcow, et al, will dutifully take up his cause of “speaking truth to power”.
Houston, we have a problem.
Truth, thy name is Trump.
Deceit, thy name is Obama.
Houston, THEY have a problem.
There, Minnie, now THATS truth too!! 😉
Can’t wait to hear the spin on this.
And they have to spin it, cuz Terry McAuliffe is neck deep in with McCabe.
“speaking truth to power”.
What does that even mean ? lol
Popcorn time approaches. 🙂
Indict the jackwagon already, and let him see the docs in discovery 🤗
Patience, grasshopper.
😜
Smartest thing McCabe can do is become the best informant he can be. Sammy the Bull knew when to do the right thing, to save his bacon.
I think he tried to turn informant, but perhaps got too cocky with his ‘demands,’ or waited too long to accept a deal.
Now, they don’t need his punk ass!!!!
Tough cookies, Andy!!!!
PS. Get a food taster!!!!!
Clearly the response to his offer was “pound sand”
I’m reading the book “Underboss” about Sammy the Bull right now.
Guess who was the example of the top NYC builder they used to brag about forcing builders to use their non-union construction companies…
And then the Feds could put him in Witness Protection and turn him into a girl. Or he could go to trial and lose, and go to prison and they can turn him into a girl. Hi Andy, you f###ing traitor.
He’s gotta use that GoFundMe money, after all.
He’s gonna need much more
Why is McCabe not in jail for modifying 302’s, for starters?
Why is McCabe walking around free?
They hafta to some more vestigat’n. More stalling, more taxpayer money….
If they destroyed the original 302’s, and the notes, despite rules and regulations to keep the notes, they can claim that what they present are the originals. Figuring that if HRC can skate for destroying evidence, so can they.
But that was under a different regime . . .
Sooner or later Joe Pientka is going to be under oath. There is no currently known reason why he would jeopardize his future to save anyone else’s bacon.
McCabe should have been charged with Obstruction of Justice, for the way he sat on the Clinton Server Investigation…and then again, on the Weiner Laptop Investigation.
Then there is the ‘insurance policy’ he was involved in, the illegal spying and falsifying evidence to Get Trump.
There is a growing list of things that he did, that justify his firing.
This is what happens when you go half-measures and don’t hit these crapweasels with both barrels.
The ‘reasons’ given for his firing are mild compared to the other crimes that McCabe has committed.
Your last sentence says it all. Leaking and lying about it are just the appetizer.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
3pm Thursday — I can’t wait. No, really! Hurry up and get here!
Psycho. Wait until his names pops up again and again this next 500 page report.
He’s gonna need a lot more documents.
Normally terminations and serious discipline cases are heard by the MSPB (Merit System Protection Board), but there has not been a required quorum in years, so I will assume the backlog is extensive. Anywsy the chances of prevailing are about 1%. Plaintiff must get their own attorney, and I don’t believe punitive damages can be awarded. In those rare wins the plaintiff gets back pay snd reasonable attorney fees.
Yep this tells us that he was refused an immunity deal. Why did they refuse? Because they already know and have everything on everybody.
I dunno…I think McCabe was given the opportunity to fess up and tell what he knows.
I think they gave him right up to the last minute before his pension would’ve been secured.
But he didn’t spill it…so they fired him.
It’s the only thing that makes sense to me, as to ‘why’ they didn’t fire him sooner.
Anyone see Sessions on Tucker defending Rosenstein after it was revealed Rosenstein had threatened to subpoena the emails and phone records of Republican staffers of the House Intelligence Committee. Sessions deserves to be fired immediately but I understand politically why Trump hasn’t done so. The Sessions DOJ is completely out of control. And now Rosenstein is requesting an investigation into the Republican staffers. This is insane. Nunes needs to get together with Trump and get everything released pronto. Enough of this bs.
Yeah.that was pitiful and infuriating.
I actually think Rosenstein might be more crooked than Comey.
I’m actually fine with Rosenswine going after republicans.
I hate the damn Republicans (minus 4 or 5) more than I do the Dems – at least the Dems tell you right up front that they are going to undermine the constitution and sell your kids’ & grandkids’ futures down the river…….
Rosenstein threatened that if he were impeached he would subpoena congress for documents to defend himself. It’s a thinly veiled threat and indicates a Rosenstein knows where there’s dirt in congress to get them to back off. Threatening a house investigation might be a tactic for force congressmen like Nunes to recuse while the investigation is ongoing.
At this point I don’t see any way out of this mess other than bring it all out into the sunlight. Congress needs to be able to do their oversight and obviously have no recourse to reign in the DOJ and FBI. Maybe PTrump will need to execute an executive order to force the material to be released.
I don’t see how it gets released without Trump. There’s a huge problem with overclassification and withholding or slow walking document releases. And now we’ve got Rosenstein acting like a gangster- his spokesman he’s calling for an investigation into the Republican staffers as soon as he gets back. We already know Rosenstein has complete disdain for Congressional oversight but this has made it perfectly clear. This cannot go on. It’s out of control. President Trump needs to be on the phone with Nunes and work something out. Enough is enough.
Yes, it caused me to lose a lot of faith in Sessions not just because he believed RR, but because of his reasoning. He says that, because Rosenstein has spent 26 years in the DOJ, he could not possibly have made the threats. Sessions has it exactly backwards. RR’s long tenure in the corrupt DOJ makes him more suspect, not less.
Tucker should have asked him about how Rosenstein is gonna call for an investigation into the Republican staffers as soon as he gets back to DC, aka, Swamp Central. That is what his spokesman said. Tucker should have also read him direct quotes from the emails and have Jeff try and justify them. They were clearly meant to be threats. The DOJ, at least the part Rosenstein is running, is out of control and have zero respect for Congressional oversight. If Sessions won’t get it under control time for Trump to get someone in power who will.
Sessions needs to go. We needed a full time pitbull AG and we ended up with a guy who lost control at the most crucial time. The Democrat AGs are always partisan. We had the perfect chance to imprison Hillary, Huma, Loretta, and the rest of the crooks. Very frustrating.
You want a pitbull for AG? Weren’t we just complaining about a partisan IRS boss attacking TEA Party activists? Weren’t we stunned by corrupt partisan hacks at DoJ running guns in fast and furious, not to mention kidnapping a Cuban refugree, and slaughtering citizens at Ruby Ridge and Waco and then covering it up? And here I thought we actually wanted to restore “Justice” at DoJ. Silly me.
Oh, about that the perfect chance to imprison Hillary …. Sounds like you are attacking President-Elect Trump …
Nov 22, 2016 :: President-Elect Donald J. Trump said on Tuesday that he had no intention of pressing for an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server or the financial operations of her family’s … “She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways, and I am not looking to hurt them at all.” … President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team signaled Tuesday that his administration will not pursue further investigations of Hillary Clinton, backing off a vow on the campaign trail to appoint a special counsel to probe his Democratic rival’s secret email setup as secretary of state and suspected pay-to-play deals involving her family’s foundation. But the president-elect struck a very different tone Tuesday, arguing that Mrs. Clinton had suffered enough and the country needed to heal. “I don’t want to hurt the Clintons, I really don’t,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with the New York Times. “She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways.” He also said the Clinton Foundation has done “good work.”
This statement was 3 days after Trump announced Sessions as Attorney General nominee. Do you think that is a coincidence? That there is no strategy whatsoever between them? At a minimum it *is* Trump setting the broad policy goals. And that goal was not what you want and so you scapegoat Sessions instead. Write to the President and complain. Need the address?
Did you see Jordan or Meadows ( I forget which ) say to Laura that the alleged threat is a violation of “separation of powers” from a co-equal branch while simultaneously and with a perfectly straight face demanding documents from DoJ, a separate branch? [ DoJ investigates everybody, citizens, foreigners, themselves, Congress, the President, there is no separation of powers shield! ]
Did you see Hannity live that night that the Wolfe indictment broke when he and Sara Carter were smack in the middle of a derpfest about the DoJ withholding documents from ‘Constitutional Oversight’ forced to announce the news that a partisan Congressional leaker was nailed and reporters metadata was subpoenaed and then with a straight face talk about the First Amendment? [ you would think that the plugged leak from Congressional staffers would ring a bell in his head, but of course it didn’t! ]. I don’t know what Rosenstein did or didn’t do, but I can sure imagine a good reason to shake up babbling Congress critters. There are two sides to this documents issue and you are getting barely 1/2 of the picture from the media. Here are some facts they won’t talk about …
FACT: there is no such thing as Constitutional Oversight, go look for it and cite it if you believe Hannity’s incessant babbling. Yes, there are oversight committees, but these are assumed powers historically used to harass (R) Administrations by (D) Congresses. Hannity knows this from the Reagan years but chooses to derp anyway. And there is a whole lotta derping going on, including from some very good Congressman ( Nunes, Jordan, Meadows, DeSantis, Gaetz ) and also from media figures and talking heads like Hannity, Sara Carter, Jarrett, Dobbs and Gaslight Pundit. And I hope it dawns on some of the knee jerkers here to learn to look for actual evidence once in a while. You should also learn to question sources like Hannity when he derps, i.e., repeats word salad full of fakenews and errors. [ Where were these derpers when Holder and Lynch devastated DoJ? They suddenly all find their manhood when it is Sessions and Trump! ]
There are countless leaks being investigated. Trump’s oval office phone calls were leaked. There are 20+ active investigations at DoJ and you can bet many of them overlap and share evidence. A huge number of leaks concern anonymous Congressional staffers, the people who actually read all these documents that they demand from the Executive Branch. Nunes was asked by Bream if they had plugged the leaks on his committee ( Schiff or Swalwell or staffers probably ) and he did not answer. Would you hand 1.2 million documents to them? What if those documents harm the leak investigations? This could be an elaborate form of discovery being perpetrated by leftists on Congressional staff to scuttle the leak investigations. Or maybe not, we just don’t know. But never take derping Congress people up for re-election at their word. That is a given.
Exactly who needs 1.2 million documents anyway? What’s in them? How do they even know how many they need? BTW, Nunes said they had received 1/4 of them ( what’s that, 300,000!? ) and that his staff had not read them yet! WTF? Remember how we laughed at Comey for saying they had already read the 650,000 emails on Weiner’s laptop in the few days before the election? I could do the math for you and show how it is impossible to read 1.2 million documents but even so, something is awfully grandstanding about this whole thing, don’t ya think? This whole thing could be solved if competent interviewers would nail down Nunes or the others with specific questions, but that’s a dream since they are all incompetent.
A simple question to the derpers is this: How would you like Maxine Waters to demand 1.2 million documents from Wilbur Ross or Steve Mnuchin or Ryan Zinke? Try to imagine the trouble her staff could cause. This is past history, it was done for decades by the (D)-only, communist Congresses from Eisenhower to Bush41. It’s not about DoJ documents merely sent to Nunes or Meadows or Jordan, it is Executive Branch documents handed to Schiff and Swalwell and Schumer and Pelosi … ad nauseum, and all their anonymous staffers and the reporters they leak to. It is disheartening to see so many people accept the fakenews at face value because it appears that they are the good guys.
@Blade
A very well written post, laying out the whole reason for the DOJ to withhold documents. You’re one of the very few that gets it.
I’m not convinced this “info” isn’t being leaked by blackhats.
Yep. I saw it. Pretty much cemented all my prior concerns about him.
‘Cause you’d be in jail.
Pepe remembers.
Classic!
That moment in history is embedded in my memory.
😂😂😂
Love, love, love Mr. President 🦁
It still makes me laugh out loud. 🙂
That was a brilliant comeback! Love it!!
McCabe is delusional.
No doubt his legal team is funded by the swamp rats. He is too arrogant and stupid to realize they are protecting the swamp/Clintons/Obamas, NOT him.
He and Strzok are the sacrificial lambs. They have been set up.
McCabe wake up! The IG report has exposed you as someone who “lacked candor, including under oath.” Your defense is Comey and a dozen other FBI/IG investigators are liars, AND you were CONFUSED, so you contradicted your own statements?!? Your buddy/hero/mentor Comey already threw you under the bus. What do you think Yates and Lynch will do? Even dirty Eric Holder isn’t defending you any more.
Even if RR has neutered the IG, the rats STILL need a PATSY. Enough information is ALREADY public that SOMEONE will be taking the fall. You and Strzok’s only value to those you protect is to TAKE THE RAP.
This is simply a way to keep him out of jail for as long as possible.
It is pre-discovery for his eventual trial.
Hope he never collects a dime of his pension
Wait! Sue the government? Isn’t the government here to help?
I was expecting some kind of lame moralistic quote from Comey’s twitter account .. but he’s been silent since June 9. in fact, only two tweets in June so far. Hmmmm.
I guess he is “all tweeted out”, then.
Maybe his attorney told him to shut up. 🙂
Covfefee99 and Infidel: Give Comey a chance. It’s only been a few days since Comey’s last tweet, and deep thoughts take a lot out of a guy.
Haha. I wonder if he actually looks for a quote or he just randomly opens the book and points a finger to a page. 🙂
Spin,Denie,Complicate,Obfuscate etc. NEVER give up the CON! {{{Mandella}}}
McCabe should just wait for the charges against him to be filed…. then he can get his discovery then. All he is doing right now is trying to find out what they have against him….
This guy is worse than a weasel… he is vindictive little worm. Can’t believe he couldn’t abuse his power or try to undermine a presidential election…. so he lashes out when caught and called out for same Nasty little man.
I find it interesting that shortly after he read the soon to be released IG report, he decided to ask for immunity, and when that failed, he is now suing the DOJ. What a gas man !
Interesting comment from McCabe’s lawyer: “We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure.”
I want to hear McCabe’s lawyer tell us all about FISA Title 1 warrants. I want to hear McCabe’s lawyer talk about the FBI’s use of National Security Letters. I want to hear McCabe’s lawyer talk about “oconus lures” and meeting in “Andy’s office” to discuss an “insurance policy” in the unlikely event that Trump beat Hillary. And believe me, Mr. Snyder, there is a whole heck of a lot more “secret law” that we would like to ask Andy about.
Uh, Andy, don’t waste your breath waiting for President Trump to give you a pardon! Ain’t gonna happen!!
“We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,” David Snyder, a lawyer for Mr. McCabe, told The Associated Press.
Robert S. Mueller III says: You’re wrong, David Snyder. That is EXACTLY what we do. Deal with it.
