Monday June 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, June 11, 2018
Disobedience
“But Jonah rose to flee to Tarshish from the presence of the Lord.” Jonah 1:3
Instead of going to Nineveh to preach a word of warning as God had commanded him to, Jonah the prophet disobeyed the word and went down to Joppa to catch a ship to Tarshish, thinking to escape it.
There are occasions when God’s servants shrink from duty. But what is the consequence? What did Jonah lose by his conduct?
Jonah lost the presence and joy of God’s fellowship. When we serve our Lord Jesus as believers should, God is with us; and though the whole world may be against us, if we have God with us, what does it matter? But the moment we retreat and seek to establish our own agenda, we find ourselves at sea without a pilot. Then we will bitterly lament and groan out, “O my God, where have You gone? How could I have been so foolish as to shun Your service, and in this way lose the favor of Your face? This is a price too high. Let me return to my first love (1), that I may again rejoice in Your presence.”
In the next place, Jonah lost all peace of mind. Sin may temporarily satisfy but it soon destroys a believer’s comfort and turns out to be an illusion. It is the poisonous tree whose leaves distill deadly drops that destroy the life of joy and peace. Jonah lost everything upon which he might have drawn comfort in any other situation. He could not plead the promise of divine protection, for he was not in God’s ways. He could not say, “Lord, I meet with these difficulties in the discharge of my duty; therefore help me through them.” He was reaping his own deeds; he was filled with his own ways.
Christian, do not play the Jonah unless you wish to have all the waves and billows rolling over your head. You will find in the long run that it is far harder to shun the work and will of God than to at once yield yourself to it. Jonah lost his time, his health and nearly his mind — and he had to obey God’s will and go to Nineveh anyway.
It is hard (2) to contend with the God of Heaven! The consequences are unforeseeable. Let us rather love obedience to the word, and as obedient servants yield ourselves to His will without delay (3).
(1) Revelation 2:4
(2) Acts 26:14
(3) 1 Samuel 15:22
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
Mercy Upon All
Have you ever wondered how the pagan world got that way: idol-worshipping, wicked, gripped by superstition and fear?
The Bible supplies the answer in Paul’s Epistle to the Romans. Three times in Chapter 1 we read of the Gentile world: “He gave them up… He gave them up… He gave them over….” Why? Because they had given Him up: “And even as they did not wish to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient [becoming]” (Rom. 1:28).
It would have been difficult to believe 30 or 40 years ago, that our young people would be dancing to the wild, exotic music of pagan lands (if this can be called music), or that our studios would be selling the twisted, hideous paintings of pagan art (if this can be called art).
When you wonder why the lovely melodies and harmonies of yesteryear have given place to the noise and din of today’s “music”; when you wonder why the beautiful paintings of those days have been largely replaced by the masterpieces of chaos that surround us now — why in so many ways we seem to be reverting to paganism — read Romans 1.
All this is the natural result of a departure from God and His Word. Yet there is hope and assurance and joy in store for any individual who will yet heed the message of God — particularly in the Book of Romans. Here we read how Jew joined Gentile in rejecting Christ, and God had to give them all up. But listen to this passage from Rom. 11:32: “For God hath concluded them all in unbelief THAT HE MIGHT HAVE MERCY UPON ALL.”
That is, He gave up the Jewish and Gentile nations so that He might show His grace to any individuals who might turn to Him by faith in Christ, thus reconciling both (Jewish and Gentile believers) unto Himself in one body, by the cross (Eph. 2:16).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/mercy-upon-all/
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
Romans 1:24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:
Rom 1:26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:
Rom 1:28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;
Rom 11:32 For God hath concluded them all in unbelief, that he might have mercy upon all.
Ephesians 2:11 Wherefore remember, that ye being in time past Gentiles in the flesh, who are called Uncircumcision by that which is called the Circumcision in the flesh made by hands; 12 That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world: 13 But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ.
14 For he is our peace, who hath made both one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us; 15 Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace; 16 And that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby:
17 And came and preached peace to you which were afar off, and to them that were nigh. 18 For through him we both have access by one Spirit unto the Father. 19 Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellowcitizens with the saints, and of the household of God;
Funny. Not funny.
These photos truly tell the story of A Tale of Two Presidencies. Fantastic share.
Hey anyone here live in Colorado? Who’s your choice for GOP governor candidate?
Getting a chuckle out of these:
❤️❗️
😂😂😂
Love!
⭐️⭐️⭐️
If the reality of your state doesn’t quite measure up to it’s image why, of course you have to write a song about it . . .
Now it the time for prayer and fasting. Pray for peace. Pray for wisdom, justice, temperance and fortitude for our PDJT. Pray also for the North Korean President Kim. May he lead his country to peace and prosperity. Pray for God’s protection over PDJT and his staff.
This is an historic moment. Abraham, Moses, Solomon, David, Peter, Paul, Constantine, … Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln… all faced their moments that changed the world. Let us pray the PDJT is guided by the Divine.
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏
I’ve been looking for a Prayer Chain for POTUS. I want to find one that’s not Facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/Prayer-Warriors-for-Donald-Trump-1506496546315983/
The open thread seems like a good place for prayer. 😉
there is a prayer chain right here on CTH.
The lit candle on the right upper sideboard!
Don’t think there is a prohibition against prayer for our Leaders.
Maybe check with AdRem
Found it. I don’t use Facebook, too interfering and nosy for my taste.
The G7 was an eye-opener for me. Wow, and these are supposed to be our friends. Yikes!
For those that pray, please pray unceasingly….
#3 – Pray for angelic protection over the president, his family and administration and the nation. Pray the blood of Jesus to continually cover him, his family and administration.
https://www.thegatheringchurch.info/presidential-prayer-watch.html
Thank you!
I just came upon this and I’m going to intensify my prayer for Dr Krauthammer.
A year and a half ago he said this on Fox:
“And I think years from now, and decades, people are going to look back on the issue and commend the Catholic Church for having held its own, very unpopularly, when there was this sweep and wave of legalizing abortion and to make it like an appendectomy; where the Church was the one institution that would not waver, despite the ridicule and the mockery and the attacks it suffered.”
https://www.romancatholicman.com/krauthammer-one-day-well-thank-the-church-for-its-pro-life-position/
