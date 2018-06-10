Sunday June 10th – Open Thread

Posted on June 10, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Sunday June 10th – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    June 10, 2018 at 12:16 am

    The art of Joseph Christian Leyendecker from the 20’s, to the music of Jazz Age: Hot Sounds of the 20’s and 30’s.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    June 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

    “I know a place that’s got fried okra. Beat anything I ever saw . . .”

    Like

    Reply
  3. Lucille says:
    June 10, 2018 at 1:10 am

    1911 – A Trip Through New York City (speed corrected w/ added sound)

    Like

    Reply
  5. Lucille says:
    June 10, 2018 at 1:14 am

    The Pentagon’s Cloud Deal
    By Chris Salcedo – June 9, 2018

    “So why deposit all the Defense Department’s information with a single cloud provider? Well, military bigwigs want to do just that.”

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/06/the_pentagons_cloud_deal.html

    Like

    Reply
  6. Karl Kastner says:
    June 10, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Hillary Clinton

    (Sung to the tune of American Woman, by The Guess Who)

    Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind
    Hillary Clinton, she may have lost her mind
    Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind
    Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind
    Say H,
    Say I,
    Say L,
    Say L,
    Say A,
    Say R,
    Say Y, Mmm

    Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind
    Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind
    Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind

    Hillary Clin-ton, stuck in miser-y
    Hillary Clin-ton, why can’t you let it be?
    What are you still on the TV for?
    We don’t wanna hear your excuses no more
    We got more constructive things to do
    Than waste more time re-jectin’ you
    Hey Clinton, we don’t care what you say,
    Hillary Clin-ton, just go a-way.

    Hillary Clin-ton, stuck in miser-y
    Hillary Clin-ton, why can’t you let it be?
    What are you still on the TV for?
    We don’t wanna hear your excuses no more
    Maybe Bill can sym-pa-thize
    Go tell some-one else your lies
    Hey Clinton, we don’t care what you say
    Hillary Clin-ton, just go a-way.

    Hillary Clin-ton, said go a-way
    Hillary Clin-ton, don’t care what you say
    What are you still on the TV for?
    We don’t wanna hear your excuses no more
    We don’t want your Deep State team
    Or your di-vi-sive racial schemes
    Maybe Bill can sym-pa-thize
    Go tell some-one else your lies
    Hey Clinton, stuck in miser-y
    Hillary Clin-ton, why can’t you let it be?

    Go, this time stay away, this time stay away
    Now go go go
    Don’t believe you, Clin-ton
    Don’t believe you, Clin-ton
    You lie
    Nice try
    You lie
    Nice try

    You’re no use to Bill
    Bill’s no good to you
    Karma looks you both right in the eye
    It’s a bitch I’m tellin’ you
    You know we don’t be-lieve
    You know we wish you’d go
    You know we don’t be-lieve
    You know we wish you’d go, Clin-ton
    Don’t believe ya, Clin-ton

    You lie, Hillary Clinton
    Nice try, Hillary Clinton
    Bye bye, Hillary Clinton…

    Like

    Reply
  7. pacnwbel says:
    June 10, 2018 at 1:41 am

    Reports are surfacing of widespread demonstrations in British cities and many other nations in support of Tommy Robinson and free speech, even in the EU. His case has hit a nerve internationally.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s