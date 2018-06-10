Sunday June 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The art of Joseph Christian Leyendecker from the 20’s, to the music of Jazz Age: Hot Sounds of the 20’s and 30’s.
“I know a place that’s got fried okra. Beat anything I ever saw . . .”
1911 – A Trip Through New York City (speed corrected w/ added sound)
The Pentagon’s Cloud Deal
By Chris Salcedo – June 9, 2018
“So why deposit all the Defense Department’s information with a single cloud provider? Well, military bigwigs want to do just that.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/06/the_pentagons_cloud_deal.html
Hillary Clinton
(Sung to the tune of American Woman, by The Guess Who)
Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind
Hillary Clinton, she may have lost her mind
Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind
Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind
Say H,
Say I,
Say L,
Say L,
Say A,
Say R,
Say Y, Mmm
Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind
Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind
Hillary Clinton may have lost her mind
Hillary Clin-ton, stuck in miser-y
Hillary Clin-ton, why can’t you let it be?
What are you still on the TV for?
We don’t wanna hear your excuses no more
We got more constructive things to do
Than waste more time re-jectin’ you
Hey Clinton, we don’t care what you say,
Hillary Clin-ton, just go a-way.
Hillary Clin-ton, stuck in miser-y
Hillary Clin-ton, why can’t you let it be?
What are you still on the TV for?
We don’t wanna hear your excuses no more
Maybe Bill can sym-pa-thize
Go tell some-one else your lies
Hey Clinton, we don’t care what you say
Hillary Clin-ton, just go a-way.
Hillary Clin-ton, said go a-way
Hillary Clin-ton, don’t care what you say
What are you still on the TV for?
We don’t wanna hear your excuses no more
We don’t want your Deep State team
Or your di-vi-sive racial schemes
Maybe Bill can sym-pa-thize
Go tell some-one else your lies
Hey Clinton, stuck in miser-y
Hillary Clin-ton, why can’t you let it be?
Go, this time stay away, this time stay away
Now go go go
Don’t believe you, Clin-ton
Don’t believe you, Clin-ton
You lie
Nice try
You lie
Nice try
You’re no use to Bill
Bill’s no good to you
Karma looks you both right in the eye
It’s a bitch I’m tellin’ you
You know we don’t be-lieve
You know we wish you’d go
You know we don’t be-lieve
You know we wish you’d go, Clin-ton
Don’t believe ya, Clin-ton
You lie, Hillary Clinton
Nice try, Hillary Clinton
Bye bye, Hillary Clinton…
Reports are surfacing of widespread demonstrations in British cities and many other nations in support of Tommy Robinson and free speech, even in the EU. His case has hit a nerve internationally.
