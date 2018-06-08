Dr. Charles Krauthammer Says Farewell…

Posted on June 8, 2018

The following letter conveys a sad message.  Dr. Charles Krauthammer is saying farewell:

“I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me.”

“In August of last year, I underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in my abdomen. That operation was thought to have been a success, but it caused a cascade of secondary complications which I have been fighting in hospital ever since. It was a long and hard fight with many setbacks, but I was steadily, if slowly, overcoming each obstacle along the way and gradually making my way back to health.”

“However, recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.”

“I wish to thank my doctors and caregivers, whose efforts have been magnificent. My dear friends, who have given me a lifetime of memories and whose support has sustained me through these difficult months. And all of my partners at The Washington Post, Fox News, and Crown Publishing.”

“Lastly, I thank my colleagues, my readers, and my viewers, who have made my career possible and given consequence to my life’s work. I believe that the pursuit of truth and right ideas through honest debate and rigorous argument is a noble undertaking. I am grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation’s destiny.”

“I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.”

~ Charles Krauthammer

60 Responses to Dr. Charles Krauthammer Says Farewell…

  1. Minnie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Regardless of politics, this is incredibly sad and soul touching.

    God speed, Dr. Krauthammer 🙏

  2. Palafox says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    He was frequently wrong in predictions, but often a very well-reasoned wrong. I enjoyed listening to him. Good luck to him.

  3. NJF says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Very sad news. I always liked him. Regardless of politics he lived a life worth admiring.

  4. codasouthtexas says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    He’s had a rough life after the accident and he never gave up! He fought and lived a life that was best for him. Courageous man. I give him that honor and I hope wish him the best in his last few days! God bless him!

    • sjand3kids says:
      June 8, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      He fought to live with purpose, intensity and consequence his entire 68 years but especially after becoming paralyzed in the diving accident. How sad to hear this news during a week when two others with seemingly so much to live for chose the other path. 😢 God Speed Doctor. I can’t wait to meet you in Heaven someday. ❤️

    • Mike says:
      June 8, 2018 at 10:41 pm

      It’s too bad he didn’t share more details of his cancer, sooner. I work with a colon cancer group and if you’re going to stay alive in advanced cases, at or over the line, the best forum is a better place to start – to find literally where in the world you can be saved or have a decent chance. In one kind of situation MSK, another MDA, another in UK or Germany.

      Everyone else will pooh pooh your survival or just give you the standard.

  5. redtreesquirrel says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Farewell Mr. Krauthammer. You will be missed.

  6. Ospreyzone says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Charles’ commentary was ever meaningful and his message commanded attention whenever he spoke. As a convert to conservatism, his perspective was multi-dimensional and well-reasoned. I wish him only the best in his final days. He will most assuredly be missed.

  7. covfefe_USA says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Charles, if you’ve accepted Jesus as your Savior, you will receive a glorious new body that will not fade, not age, nor fail you nor ever be sick again. May you accept Him if you haven’t already. We’ll miss you here, but for those of us in the LORD, we’ll see you again in glory.

  8. Dan Hoheim says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    He of all people knows how precarious and precious our life is.. God Bless

  9. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    That is a beautiful letter and I hope I can say similar at the end of my earthly life.

  10. Conservativeinny says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    My Prayers to Mr. Krauthammer, may his finals days be peaceful, full of love and friends.

  11. TNGal says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Our prayers should continue. One of the funniest things that he ever discussed was the way that Obama was going to fix the energy crisis by growing green algae. God bless him.

  12. Kristin says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Godspeed Dr. Krauthammer. Godspeed. You show the world what bravery is, your whole life.
    Thank you.

  13. American Male says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    He was Anti-Trump, good riddance to him.

  14. TFred says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    I didn’t agree with everything he said, but in 2002, he hit a home run with this one. Every bit as true and important to our understanding of the political spectrum today (with different names as examples) as it was the day he wrote it.

    https://townhall.com/columnists/charleskrauthammer/2002/07/26/stupid-vs-evil-n1045865

  15. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Total respect. Even thought he disliked Trump and had any number of failings on positions.

    He embodied the human spirit and the will to overcome. And, in his last moments, he holds true to that strength and character.

    I am not an emotional person but I probably will shed some tears for Dr Krauthammer leaving us before his time. He will be missed greatly.

    • WSB says:
      June 8, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      Same here, MAG. I grew up with Charles, after Jean Kirkpatrick and her fellow travelers.

      Charles started as a very leftwinger. And his one book is very funny about how he did eventually come to the light of ‘conservativism’, as Charles understands it.

      Even being a bit dissappointed that Charles came very slowly to understand the animal of President Trump, I have the utmost respect for Mr. Krauthammer and wish him either a miracle or God’s embrace. Either would make me celebrate!

      Cheers, Charles! Although we have never met, allow me to raise a toast! Well done!

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        June 8, 2018 at 10:33 pm

        Thanks, WSB. Very well said.

        Charles has a brilliant mind and is full of life. He never allowed his limitations to define him or hold him down.

        Charles is a great example of what a human being should strive to be in his or her life.

        I hope for a miracle here, as well. If if is his time, God’s kingdom will welcome him warmly though we will miss him here on earth.

        Cheers, Charles. Well done!

  16. Pam says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    I knew he had been MIA on Special Report for quite sometime but I had no idea how ill he truly has been. This was so sad to hear today. Even though you may not have always agreed with him, one has to admit that he is very intelligent and also very courageous in his struggle dealing with his paralysis. His best selling book “Things That Matter” will give those who may not know him very well a better understanding of his struggles and how he managed to overcome them.

    I hope and pray he finds peace and is surrounded by the love of his friends and family as he tries to make the best of his final days on this earth.

  17. ImHopeful says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    To have lived a self-described “full and complete” life, with “great loves and great endeavors” is the way I would like to be able to look back at my own life in my last days. In the end, perhaps some comfort comes from one’s memories of a life filled with adventures and passion – a life well lived.

    Godspeed, Mr. Krauthammer.

  18. Steve Howe & Elisabeth Summers says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    CK, Your views challenged us to use our critical thinking skills. Your ability to teach and make a subtle statement always made me smile. Thanks for being in my universe. God speed on your journey along the road called Life.

  19. rayvandune says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    An impressive man, and in his earlier Media career, not hesitant to savage the liberals. I suppose PDJT was just a bridge too far for him – God knows I never dreamed Trump would do as well as he has. Godspeed, Charles.

  20. LKA in LA says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    May my soul meet yours in heaven one day Dr. Krauthammer.

  21. TeaForAll says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    God Bless and keep you in his loving arms.

  22. The Boss says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Rest easy now Doctor K.
    Know that when you’re gone…
    There will be one child born….
    In this world to carry on.

    (Hat tip – BS&W)

  23. Patty FromTexas says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    He made me angry, and sometimes I agreed with him. He is a good man who left his mark and the world is a poorer place for it.

  24. Pam says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Here’s the video from earlier today when the sad news and the reading of the letter was read on air. It aired during today’s broadcast of Outnumbered.

  25. Patriot1783 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    A life well lived.

  26. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Not a huge fan of his politics, but condolences to him and his family.

    May he find peace in death.

  28. Trey says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Godspeed Dr Krauthammer

    • Mr. Morris says:
      June 8, 2018 at 10:33 pm

      Dr. Krauthammer your farewell letter was so beautiful. I hope when my time comes I can be as accepting and peaceful as you obviously are. Godspeed Dr. Krauthammer.

  29. mimbler says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Although I sometimes disagreed with him, I always admired his intellect and his honesty as he perceived things. Today I learned he was originally a democrat so I better understand why he sometimes approached topics from a position to the left of mine.

    Nonetheless, he grew, and adapted his philosophy. I also admired what he did with his life after being paralyzed as a young man. I don’t think I would have had the strength to do what he did.

    Anyway, as he said, he has no regrets, nor should he. I consider him someone I will always admire.

  30. Coast says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    As a college student many many years ago, I lived with another young man who was a quadriplegic. That in and of its self was a big life lesson. I wish the best for Dr. Krauthammer…for both the time he as left here in this life, and for the life to come.

  31. tommy lile says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Whoever believes in Him (Christ Jesus) is not condemned……..but whoever does Not believe is condemned “already”……because he has Not believed in the name of the Only Begotten Son of God…..The Gospel according to John 3: 18

  32. cthulhu says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Dr. Krauthammer has always been whip-smart and his physical condition left him the choice of humor or despair — he chose wisely. His discerning eye and towering intellect always managed to improve any media panel he was a part of — and I’m sure there have been many talking heads who have reputations as “thinkers” after taking two weeks to think-through an observation Krauthammer joyfully tossed off in a heartbeat.

    He got somewhat reflexively tribalist in the 2016 election, so I tuned him out, but I always figured he would be smart enough to figure things out. I would have welcomed his voice again in the public sphere. Then he went into radio silence. Now we know why.

    I’m going to see if I can write to him and encourage him to explore the limits of recent “right-to-try” legislation. Being as brilliant, knowledgeable, and well-connected as he is — he may as well swing for the fence.

  33. Plain Jane says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    “Almighty and merciful God, who hast bestowed upon mankind saving remedies and the gift of everlasting life, look graciously upon us Thy servants and comfort the souls which Thou hast made, that, in the hour of their passing, cleansed from all stain of sin, they may deserve to be presented to Thee, their Creator, by the hands of the holy angels. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.”
    https://www.ourcatholicprayers.com/prayers-for-the-dying.html

  34. jahealy says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Dr. Krauthammer’s last 10 months are proof of the difficult truth that life isn’t fair. He’s a quadriplegic, had successful cancer surgery in August 2017, then a series of complications and setbacks that meant he wasn’t able to leave the hospital.

    But he was recovering, slowly – or so he thought. And now this – the cancer is back, and so aggressive and fast-spreading that he’s suddenly at the end of his life. Incredibly sad to spend the last year working to regain enough health to get out of the hospital, only to be hit with this. Sad, and unfair.

    Prayers up for the Krauthammer family, today and in the coming weeks.

  35. Perot Conservative says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Wonderful man and mind.

  36. jengancworld says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    He was a never Trumper, but honestly so what! In the end does it really matter? Godspeed Charles Krauthammer!

  37. SalixVeridi says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Dr Krauthammer, If you are reading here on CTH, then I send you my deepest wishes for a peaceful death. And if you are a bit religious, remember that there is a loving God that waits for us all at that moment when our spirits leave our bodies. You will always be remembered as a man of integrity and an asset to this country and to the world. Peace and Love be with you.

  38. jmclever says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    With greatest admiration, Dr K has always reminded me of Sam the Eagle

  39. milktrader says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Yawn.

    Nobody gets out of here alive.

    Never Trumper. Whatever dude.

  40. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    This life is short for all of us…in light of eternity. I pray he somehow finds comfort in the Holy Spirit now and hope and faith in Jesus Christ before departing this earth. 🙏

  41. TimesUp says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Hat tip to you Dr. Krauthammer for a life well lived with purpose and reasoned convictions. I did not always agree with you but always respected the thoughtfulness with which you formed your opinions.

  42. Binkser1 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    John McCain could take some lessons from Dr. K about facing your last days with dignity and love rather than the vitriol, anger, and hatred McCain displays. Prayers for he and his family.

