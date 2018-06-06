President Trump Commutes Sentence of Alice Marie Johnson…

President Donald Trump granted clemency today for Mrs. Alice Marie Johnson, a week after Mrs. Kim Kardashian West advocated on her behalf during an Oval Office meeting with the President.
Mrs. Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother is a first-time nonviolent drug offender who was given a life sentence without parole. She will be released from a federal prison in Aliceville, Alabama, where she has been serving her sentence since 1996.
White House – Today, President Donald J. Trump granted a commutation to Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who has served almost 22 years in Federal prison for a first-time criminal offense.
Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates.
Her Warden, Case Manager, and Vocational Training Instructor have all written letters in support of her clemency. According to her Warden, Arcala Washington-Adduci, since [Ms. Johnsons] arrival at this institution, she has exhibited outstanding and exemplary work ethic. She is considered to be a model inmate who is willing to go above and beyond in all work tasks.
While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance. (WH LINK)
God Bless President Trump.
An appropriate commutation it would seem, and another potentially astute political move by a great man, a great President.
“Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.”
God bless President Trump.
Above all, this is what we should remember.
🛐🙏🛐
OMG !! This is pure joy pushed to the extreme. My heart is about to burst from joy.
Fill her empty cell with Hillary.
Put the judge who gave such an unjust sentence in the cell.
Great PR.
Do we typically realease people who conspire to distribute $3 Million of cocaine after 20 years?
A “non violent” drug that devastated communities.
This isn’t a black and white issue.
Hmmm. Drugs devastate communities but guns don’t kill people, people kill people.
How about drug use devastates communities.
People with guns kill people.
or
Drugs devastate communities.
Guns kill people.
Clinton pardoned Mark Rich, Obama pardoned a cop killing FALN terrorist….Jerry Brown is releasing murderers and McAuliffe released and gave drug dealers the right to vote…..
President Trump can pardon whomever he chooses to pardon.
So 20 years in prison is too lenient a period of time?
There are murderers who have served less time.
I trust Trump in doing the right thing.
Was that her crime? I don’t recall — in all the PR surrounding this case — that her details were actually reported.
If it was her crime, my kudos to the president for a very astute, pre-mid-terms, political move.
And BTW, Kim K., please honor us, the public, and also Alice by returning your breasts back inside your clothing.
Thank you.
Yes. If they’re truly repentant and rehabilitated, we do. It is faithless, inhumane, and economically irresponsible to keep people in prison for life who present virtually no risk of recidivism. This lady can be a powerful, contributing member of society and may help many others avoid getting involved in drugs and the drug trade. She can’t do that from behind bars.
>”drug that devastated communities”
As opposed to felonizing them, which devastates communities MORE by ripping families apart for a victimless “crime”, and the destruction of law and order by turning blue collar and working-poor communities against police due to criminalization of universally accepted recreational activity.
Do citizens have bodily autonomy or not?
The government has no business dictating what people put in their bodies. It’s not as if the working poor require the higher cognition that is depressed by these substances.
I know someone who conspired to distribute cocaine worth millions, he only got 25 years. Served three hard time and three at a camp prison.
PLEASE understand that just because they accused and convicted her of that does not even mean that she did it. As a former federal prosecutor, I no longer trust ANY allegation made by our ironically named DEPARTMENT of JUSTICE or the purported reason for it.
Twenty years is a long time.
How does this compare to the illegals in your country being convicted of violent crimes against innocents and being released back into your Sanctuary Cities.
PDJT is a kind hearted V.S.G.
God bless PDJT
I have to side with Judge Napolitano on this one. She was the king pin of a major drug distribution operation. Just be she did not cause violence on people directly, with her own hands, doe NOT mean she is a non-violent criminal. The drugs she sold killed people and the organization she ran killed people in the name of that organization. The president needed to actually pardon a better example of reformed criminal than this piece of trash.
I think the point was more about how she rehabilitated herself despite their being no end to her sentence (and had served many years) and was therefore deserving of the commutation.
I don’t care if she suddenly found religion, her crime was a violent one and if the President wanted to make a point about sentencing and reforming ones life there are many more examples of reformed criminals with less blood on their hands.
Commutation of sentence, not a pardon. Conviction stands.
Either way its the same for this piece of trash.
It was a commutation, not a pardon. Big difference!
You’re on the wrong side if you side with Napolitano, and as Michelle correctly points out, this wasn’t a pardon, it was a commutation. She still has a criminal record, but if the people who were responsible for incarcerating her for the past 22 years were on her side in support, your railing against her sounds a bit hollow, thedoc.
Judge Napolitano? The mouth piece of the anti trumpers? Humm
Judge Nap has whored himself out to the Establishment. This woman clearly committed a serious offense. But life in prison should be reserved for murderers and rapists and oft repeat offenders of other serious crimes. 20 years in prison with exemplary behavior by all accounts for a first time offense seems to be a harsh enough punishment. Locking people up and throwing away the key isn’t justified for a first time drug offense IMHO. 20 years is long enough, and if she was going to be a repeat offender I guarantee she would not have lasted 20 years in jail without causing some kind of trouble.
Not a pardon. A commutation. She’s still a convicted felon, but she’s done enough time and been getting 3 hots and a cot from the taxpayers long enough, too. Time to get out and show what the redemptive power of Jesus can do!
I confess, I’m not knowledgeable in this area so my comments must be viewed through that prism.
Is a commutation the same thing as a pardon? My hazy belief is that a pardon wipes it away as if it never happened, but a commutation of a sentence doesn’t do that it just ends your time served, boom, done, and you’re released.
If I have that right, then maybe I can say this is okay. I’m pretty much a hard liner on prison sentences and people doing their time. I don’t have a whole lot of sympathy in this area. But I am willing to try to open my mind at least a little bit.
I agree with your statement, thedoc, “that the drugs she sold killed people and the organization she ran killed people” but without knowing anything other than what I have read here about this woman, I do trust PDTs judgment; if his peeps looked into this and felt it was a case where someone’s time served could be deemed “enough” I’m not going to quibble.
There are too many other things out there that make my blood boil, like Kate Steinle’s killer getting off scot free, etc.
This is HUGE for so many reasons! Kim Kardashian has 60 million followers. She has been tweeting about it all day and is absolutely sincere in her comments. Her husband is Kanye West who has been outspoken about his support and admiration for our President.
The fact that BHO refused on 3 separate occasions to pardon this woman is the cherry on the sundae!
“The fact that BHO refused on 3 separate occasions to pardon this woman is the cherry on the sundae!”
I am sure our President considered the facts of the case, not just the fact that Kim Kardashian was asking and her husband, Kanye West, is a PDJT supporter.
“Her Warden, Case Manager, and Vocational Training Instructor have all written letters in support of her clemency.”
Kim [ 60 million followers] & Kanye are the “whipped cream” below the cherry!
Well then, that just proves Obama is a racist and he wouldn’t pardon her because she is black. Ha, Ha. Take that, libbies!
When libs say that the president only did it because Kardashian is a celebrity, he should announce – “oh yeah, and I also commuted the sentence of Matthew Charles”. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/june/the-curious-case-of-matthew-charles-why-conservatives-and-liberals-are-calling-on-trump-for-help
IMO our President would not have commuted the sentence unless he thought it was the right thing to do.
From purely a political perspective, he nuked the Left and their tiresome narrative that Trump is a racist.
A brilliant move and brilliant timing, as usual, by our President.
I always thought that a life sentence in prison was pretty harsh for a first time nonviolent drug offender.
Wasn’t it life without parole? I am not familiar with the particulars, I dislike anything Kardashian, but our VSGPotus has not let me down. I hope some good comes of this.
She was not a non-violent drug offender. She was leader in the drug distribution ring. Her poison killed people, communities and people died n the name of the organization that she helped lead. She got what she deserved.
LikeLike
IMO, 22 years is long enough. She didn’t directly kill people. She did deserve a long prison sentence, but life without parole is too much, I think.
Right on the money andyocoregon. As the WH press release noted, a person deserves a second chance after paying their debt to society.
Serving 22 years IMO is a reasonable payment of Alice Johnson’s debt.
What is customary? Twenty two years is more than enough
Absolutely the right thing to do
Whoever believes in Him..is NOT judged………but whoever does NOT believe is judged “already”…..because he has not believed in the name of the Only Begotten Son of God…….The Gospel according to John 3: 18……………….
This is the 4D chess version of racism! In all seriousness, President Trump is making deep inroads into the Black community. The combination of a booming economy, low black unemployment, young strong black voices like Kanye and Candace Owens, pardons/commutations and prison reform are making Trump popular amongst portions of the black community. And you want to hear something off the wall? The Stormy Daniels story helps Trump amongst the young gangsta generation (includes all races). Trust me. I’m 32 and have worked in the restaurant industry not long ago. Young impressionable youths (18-30 age range) would give President Trump “props” for this alleged behavior. I think Stormy is exaggerating or downright lying about much of the story and honestly it was 10+ years ago so most of us don’t much care about the whole Stormy BS anyway. I’m convinced that internal polling has showed this and that’s why the Media Whores have dumped Stormy back into the dumpster she crawled out of in the first place. If we see the republicans garner 10-15% of the black vote in the midterms the Democratic party will be toast. These little gestures garner support form the black community, but the reality is that President Trump promotes policies that benefit all Americans. Black voters have a long way to go to get off the Democrat Plantation, but they are coming around to our VSGPDJT!
“the reality is that President Trump promotes policies that benefit all Americans.”
He has repeatedly said that since the beginning of his bid for the Presidency, yet the naysayers refuse to accept it. Slowly but surely the sheeple in flyover USA are seeing it for themselves, despite the fake news MSM.
Another pardon. This is sure to trigger that Snowflake Mueller.
It should also be noted that Mrs. West has been a crusader to get the UN and the world to understand the atrocities that the Turks committed on the Armenians and to have them labeled as a Genocide.
Outside of Turkey, who actually denies the Armenian Genocide? I know not many countries officially recognize it, but I think it is largely accepted to have occurred.
Instead of lobbying the UN, she should be lobbying the folks who decide what the curriculum is for our schools. The Armenian Genocide isn’t taught in schools, which is why so many people are ignorant of it.
Who knows how many died, innocent or not, because of the ‘work’ she did in her part of the drug trade? The only value I see in this is found in how much the left are losing their minds. This is a cause they should be able to cheer but can’t because Trump did it.
I’d like to see him troll the left with some proposed legislation on a gun ban or something along those lines and watch them “hate it.” 🙂 What else does the left want but refuse if it came from Trump? 🙂 He could light the white house in rainbow colors!
“mandatory guideline” = oxymoron
From the leftist FAKE media … *crickets*
From BLM .. *crickets*
All I hear is MOCKING a POTUS meeting with a Kardashian.
Liberals are going BANANAS at Kim, their former hero.
If she had persuaded Obama to commute the sentence, both Kim and Obama would have been nominated for another Nobel Peace Prize,.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/kim-kardashian-thanks-potus-for-commuting-alice-johnsons-life-sentence-liberals-go-ballistic/
And let me add what I LOVE about MY President … is that he is Pardoning and Commuting sentences … DURING !!!! his presidency. Not like a cowardly hit-and-run POS. Like pardoning international criminal and tax cheat Marc Rich … or Obama pardoning that transgendered-confused TRAITOR on his last day in office.
WINNING !!! with FULL transparency !!! Willing to take the HEAT.
Gawwwd !!! I LOVE MY President. Thank you God !!
By all accounts presented here, the right thing to do. Thank you Mr. President.
President Trump embodies the saying why leave for tomorrow what you can do today! Hope she stays on the straight and narrow…”deserves second chance…”. Time will tell…God Bless Preseident Trump
I just want to know
HOW she Slipped through the cracks when Cabana Boy was releasing a motherlode of drug traffickers (Not innocent, One puff, pot smokers) back into society?
Whatever the story is POTUS and Kimmie need to hammer that little point home to the LoFo’s
0bunghole wouldn’t commute her sentence or pardon her, b/c she’s truly repented and reformed. He only wanted criminals out who’d follow his criminal agenda.
“Cabana Boy was releasing a motherlode of drug traffickers ”
BHO and Eric Holder had their own plans for those drug traffickers with their post-presidency “community organization” endeavors. Since Mrs. Alice Marie Johnson was already “rehabilitated”, so she would not benefit from BHO’s plans for her future on the outside.
As a former federal prosecutor, I have been shocked and appalled at what our “Criminal Justice” system has become in the last 20 years. We have become the “incarceration nation” with almost a third of our citizens with criminal records. Our government seeks to control us by criminalizing conduct that people do not even know is criminal. That way, if you step out of line, they can find something to PIN ON YOU.
We have too many people in prison for too long, too many criminal laws, and we have lost the presumption of innocence. Please look at the work of The Innocence Project at http://www.Innocence.org and Read Harvey Silverglate’s Three Felonies A Day; Bernard Kerik’s FROM JAILER TO JAILED, and my book LICENSED TO LIE at http://www.LicensedtoLie.com to get the REAL PICTURE on what is going on in our society and how abusive and treacherous the STATE has become. Don’t wait for them to kick in your door at 4 a.m.
Let us now give thanks to God for this man and pray for him!
Mueller wants witnesses’ personal phones.
Hope they destroy them with a hammer, as Hillary did, since that was apparently perfectly OK.
