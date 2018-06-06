President Trump Commutes Sentence of Alice Marie Johnson…

Posted on June 6, 2018 by

President Donald Trump granted clemency today for Mrs. Alice Marie Johnson, a week after Mrs. Kim Kardashian West advocated on her behalf during an Oval Office meeting with the President.

Mrs. Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother is a first-time nonviolent drug offender who was given a life sentence without parole. She will be released from a federal prison in Aliceville, Alabama, where she has been serving her sentence since 1996.

White House – Today, President Donald J. Trump granted a commutation to Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who has served almost 22 years in Federal prison for a first-time criminal offense.

Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates.

Her Warden, Case Manager, and Vocational Training Instructor have all written letters in support of her clemency. According to her Warden, Arcala Washington-Adduci, since [Ms. Johnsons] arrival at this institution, she has exhibited outstanding and exemplary work ethic. She is considered to be a model inmate who is willing to go above and beyond in all work tasks.

While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance.  (WH LINK)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

59 Responses to President Trump Commutes Sentence of Alice Marie Johnson…

  1. The Devilbat says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    God Bless President Trump.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. theresanne says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.”
    God bless President Trump.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. Sunshine says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    OMG !! This is pure joy pushed to the extreme. My heart is about to burst from joy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Harry Lime says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Fill her empty cell with Hillary.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  5. Perot Conservative says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Great PR.

    Do we typically realease people who conspire to distribute $3 Million of cocaine after 20 years?

    A “non violent” drug that devastated communities.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • grandmaintexas says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      This isn’t a black and white issue.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      Hmmm. Drugs devastate communities but guns don’t kill people, people kill people.

      How about drug use devastates communities.
      People with guns kill people.

      or
      Drugs devastate communities.
      Guns kill people.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • litenmaus says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:28 pm

      Clinton pardoned Mark Rich, Obama pardoned a cop killing FALN terrorist….Jerry Brown is releasing murderers and McAuliffe released and gave drug dealers the right to vote…..

      President Trump can pardon whomever he chooses to pardon.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Bonitabaycane says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      So 20 years in prison is too lenient a period of time?

      There are murderers who have served less time.

      I trust Trump in doing the right thing.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • talker2u says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      Was that her crime? I don’t recall — in all the PR surrounding this case — that her details were actually reported.

      If it was her crime, my kudos to the president for a very astute, pre-mid-terms, political move.

      And BTW, Kim K., please honor us, the public, and also Alice by returning your breasts back inside your clothing.

      Thank you.

      Like

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      Yes. If they’re truly repentant and rehabilitated, we do. It is faithless, inhumane, and economically irresponsible to keep people in prison for life who present virtually no risk of recidivism. This lady can be a powerful, contributing member of society and may help many others avoid getting involved in drugs and the drug trade. She can’t do that from behind bars.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • anon says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      >”drug that devastated communities”

      As opposed to felonizing them, which devastates communities MORE by ripping families apart for a victimless “crime”, and the destruction of law and order by turning blue collar and working-poor communities against police due to criminalization of universally accepted recreational activity.

      Do citizens have bodily autonomy or not?

      The government has no business dictating what people put in their bodies. It’s not as if the working poor require the higher cognition that is depressed by these substances.

      Like

      Reply
    • annieoakley says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      I know someone who conspired to distribute cocaine worth millions, he only got 25 years. Served three hard time and three at a camp prison.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sidney Powell says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      PLEASE understand that just because they accused and convicted her of that does not even mean that she did it. As a former federal prosecutor, I no longer trust ANY allegation made by our ironically named DEPARTMENT of JUSTICE or the purported reason for it.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dekester says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Twenty years is a long time.

      How does this compare to the illegals in your country being convicted of violent crimes against innocents and being released back into your Sanctuary Cities.

      PDJT is a kind hearted V.S.G.

      God bless PDJT

      Like

      Reply
  6. thedoc00 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    I have to side with Judge Napolitano on this one. She was the king pin of a major drug distribution operation. Just be she did not cause violence on people directly, with her own hands, doe NOT mean she is a non-violent criminal. The drugs she sold killed people and the organization she ran killed people in the name of that organization. The president needed to actually pardon a better example of reformed criminal than this piece of trash.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      I think the point was more about how she rehabilitated herself despite their being no end to her sentence (and had served many years) and was therefore deserving of the commutation.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • thedoc00 says:
        June 6, 2018 at 4:34 pm

        I don’t care if she suddenly found religion, her crime was a violent one and if the President wanted to make a point about sentencing and reforming ones life there are many more examples of reformed criminals with less blood on their hands.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Coldeadhands says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      Commutation of sentence, not a pardon. Conviction stands.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • AZ18 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      It was a commutation, not a pardon. Big difference!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Exfiltration of Wealth says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      You’re on the wrong side if you side with Napolitano, and as Michelle correctly points out, this wasn’t a pardon, it was a commutation. She still has a criminal record, but if the people who were responsible for incarcerating her for the past 22 years were on her side in support, your railing against her sounds a bit hollow, thedoc.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Lack is not all says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      Judge Napolitano? The mouth piece of the anti trumpers? Humm

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Golfbro11 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:38 pm

      Judge Nap has whored himself out to the Establishment. This woman clearly committed a serious offense. But life in prison should be reserved for murderers and rapists and oft repeat offenders of other serious crimes. 20 years in prison with exemplary behavior by all accounts for a first time offense seems to be a harsh enough punishment. Locking people up and throwing away the key isn’t justified for a first time drug offense IMHO. 20 years is long enough, and if she was going to be a repeat offender I guarantee she would not have lasted 20 years in jail without causing some kind of trouble.

      Like

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      Not a pardon. A commutation. She’s still a convicted felon, but she’s done enough time and been getting 3 hots and a cot from the taxpayers long enough, too. Time to get out and show what the redemptive power of Jesus can do!

      Like

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      I confess, I’m not knowledgeable in this area so my comments must be viewed through that prism.

      Is a commutation the same thing as a pardon? My hazy belief is that a pardon wipes it away as if it never happened, but a commutation of a sentence doesn’t do that it just ends your time served, boom, done, and you’re released.

      If I have that right, then maybe I can say this is okay. I’m pretty much a hard liner on prison sentences and people doing their time. I don’t have a whole lot of sympathy in this area. But I am willing to try to open my mind at least a little bit.

      I agree with your statement, thedoc, “that the drugs she sold killed people and the organization she ran killed people” but without knowing anything other than what I have read here about this woman, I do trust PDTs judgment; if his peeps looked into this and felt it was a case where someone’s time served could be deemed “enough” I’m not going to quibble.

      There are too many other things out there that make my blood boil, like Kate Steinle’s killer getting off scot free, etc.

      Like

      Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    This is HUGE for so many reasons! Kim Kardashian has 60 million followers. She has been tweeting about it all day and is absolutely sincere in her comments. Her husband is Kanye West who has been outspoken about his support and admiration for our President.

    The fact that BHO refused on 3 separate occasions to pardon this woman is the cherry on the sundae!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Tree Knot says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    I always thought that a life sentence in prison was pretty harsh for a first time nonviolent drug offender.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      Wasn’t it life without parole? I am not familiar with the particulars, I dislike anything Kardashian, but our VSGPotus has not let me down. I hope some good comes of this.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      She was not a non-violent drug offender. She was leader in the drug distribution ring. Her poison killed people, communities and people died n the name of the organization that she helped lead. She got what she deserved.

      Like

      Reply
      • andyocoregon says:
        June 6, 2018 at 4:41 pm

        IMO, 22 years is long enough. She didn’t directly kill people. She did deserve a long prison sentence, but life without parole is too much, I think.

        Like

        Reply
        • Bonitabaycane says:
          June 6, 2018 at 4:47 pm

          Right on the money andyocoregon. As the WH press release noted, a person deserves a second chance after paying their debt to society.

          Serving 22 years IMO is a reasonable payment of Alice Johnson’s debt.

          Like

          Reply
      • Lack is not all says:
        June 6, 2018 at 4:43 pm

        What is customary? Twenty two years is more than enough

        Like

        Reply
  9. Nigella says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Absolutely the right thing to do

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. tommy lile says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Whoever believes in Him..is NOT judged………but whoever does NOT believe is judged “already”…..because he has not believed in the name of the Only Begotten Son of God…….The Gospel according to John 3: 18……………….

    Like

    Reply
  11. Golfbro11 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    This is the 4D chess version of racism! In all seriousness, President Trump is making deep inroads into the Black community. The combination of a booming economy, low black unemployment, young strong black voices like Kanye and Candace Owens, pardons/commutations and prison reform are making Trump popular amongst portions of the black community. And you want to hear something off the wall? The Stormy Daniels story helps Trump amongst the young gangsta generation (includes all races). Trust me. I’m 32 and have worked in the restaurant industry not long ago. Young impressionable youths (18-30 age range) would give President Trump “props” for this alleged behavior. I think Stormy is exaggerating or downright lying about much of the story and honestly it was 10+ years ago so most of us don’t much care about the whole Stormy BS anyway. I’m convinced that internal polling has showed this and that’s why the Media Whores have dumped Stormy back into the dumpster she crawled out of in the first place. If we see the republicans garner 10-15% of the black vote in the midterms the Democratic party will be toast. These little gestures garner support form the black community, but the reality is that President Trump promotes policies that benefit all Americans. Black voters have a long way to go to get off the Democrat Plantation, but they are coming around to our VSGPDJT!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      “the reality is that President Trump promotes policies that benefit all Americans.”

      He has repeatedly said that since the beginning of his bid for the Presidency, yet the naysayers refuse to accept it. Slowly but surely the sheeple in flyover USA are seeing it for themselves, despite the fake news MSM.

      Like

      Reply
  12. farrier105 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Another pardon. This is sure to trigger that Snowflake Mueller.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Milo says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    It should also be noted that Mrs. West has been a crusader to get the UN and the world to understand the atrocities that the Turks committed on the Armenians and to have them labeled as a Genocide.

    Like

    Reply
    • ibobland08 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Outside of Turkey, who actually denies the Armenian Genocide? I know not many countries officially recognize it, but I think it is largely accepted to have occurred.

      Instead of lobbying the UN, she should be lobbying the folks who decide what the curriculum is for our schools. The Armenian Genocide isn’t taught in schools, which is why so many people are ignorant of it.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Daniel says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Who knows how many died, innocent or not, because of the ‘work’ she did in her part of the drug trade? The only value I see in this is found in how much the left are losing their minds. This is a cause they should be able to cheer but can’t because Trump did it.

    I’d like to see him troll the left with some proposed legislation on a gun ban or something along those lines and watch them “hate it.” 🙂 What else does the left want but refuse if it came from Trump? 🙂 He could light the white house in rainbow colors!

    Like

    Reply
  15. spaceranger says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    “mandatory guideline” = oxymoron

    Like

    Reply
  16. kenji says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    From the leftist FAKE media … *crickets*
    From BLM .. *crickets*

    All I hear is MOCKING a POTUS meeting with a Kardashian.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. kenji says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    And let me add what I LOVE about MY President … is that he is Pardoning and Commuting sentences … DURING !!!! his presidency. Not like a cowardly hit-and-run POS. Like pardoning international criminal and tax cheat Marc Rich … or Obama pardoning that transgendered-confused TRAITOR on his last day in office.

    WINNING !!! with FULL transparency !!! Willing to take the HEAT.

    Gawwwd !!! I LOVE MY President. Thank you God !!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. menolikekoolaid says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    By all accounts presented here, the right thing to do. Thank you Mr. President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Publius2016 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    President Trump embodies the saying why leave for tomorrow what you can do today! Hope she stays on the straight and narrow…”deserves second chance…”. Time will tell…God Bless Preseident Trump

    Like

    Reply
  20. No_BlahBlah says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    I just want to know

    HOW she Slipped through the cracks when Cabana Boy was releasing a motherlode of drug traffickers (Not innocent, One puff, pot smokers) back into society?
    Whatever the story is POTUS and Kimmie need to hammer that little point home to the LoFo’s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      0bunghole wouldn’t commute her sentence or pardon her, b/c she’s truly repented and reformed. He only wanted criminals out who’d follow his criminal agenda.

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      “Cabana Boy was releasing a motherlode of drug traffickers ”

      BHO and Eric Holder had their own plans for those drug traffickers with their post-presidency “community organization” endeavors. Since Mrs. Alice Marie Johnson was already “rehabilitated”, so she would not benefit from BHO’s plans for her future on the outside.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Sidney Powell says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    As a former federal prosecutor, I have been shocked and appalled at what our “Criminal Justice” system has become in the last 20 years. We have become the “incarceration nation” with almost a third of our citizens with criminal records. Our government seeks to control us by criminalizing conduct that people do not even know is criminal. That way, if you step out of line, they can find something to PIN ON YOU.

    We have too many people in prison for too long, too many criminal laws, and we have lost the presumption of innocence. Please look at the work of The Innocence Project at http://www.Innocence.org and Read Harvey Silverglate’s Three Felonies A Day; Bernard Kerik’s FROM JAILER TO JAILED, and my book LICENSED TO LIE at http://www.LicensedtoLie.com to get the REAL PICTURE on what is going on in our society and how abusive and treacherous the STATE has become. Don’t wait for them to kick in your door at 4 a.m.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Peter says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Let us now give thanks to God for this man and pray for him!

    Like

    Reply
  23. Anon says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Mueller wants witnesses’ personal phones.
    Hope they destroy them with a hammer, as Hillary did, since that was apparently perfectly OK.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s