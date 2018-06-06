D-Day. June 6, 1944

If you don’t know the story behind D-Day, you should. Every American should know this story, and be proud of it. Here it is, well told in a succinct post. Take a moment to remember, to be proud, and I hope, to pray.
74 years ago today, on Tuesday, June 6, 1944, the Allied invasion of Normandy began in Operation Overlord. Better known as D-Day , it was the largest seaborne invasion in history. The operation began the liberation of German-occupied northwestern Europe from Nazi control, and led to the Allied victory in the West.
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company E, 16th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division (the Big Red One) wading onto the Fox Green section of Omaha Beach on the morning of June 6, 1944. American soldiers encountered the newly formed German 352nd Division when landing. During the initial landing two-thirds of Company E became casualties.
Indeed! Thank you Stella!! You are a patriot!! God bless!
I believe there should also be a shout out for the brave Canadian troops who landed on Juno Beach.
The Allieds, of course, also included Canadian troops!
I cannot possibly imagine the fear that all the very young soldiers had while they were in the landing craft on their way to the D-Day beaches. Not only were missiles and mortars being fired at them at sea, they knew as soon as they hit the beach and that loading ramp dropped, there was no protection against all the German machine guns that would cut them to ribbons as they waded ashore burdened by heavy backpacks and weapons.
Every last one of the brave soldiers were heroes and many made the ultimate sacrifice on that day. And they did it all so we could have our freedom.
Can someone please help a dinosaur? Please post for me from YouTube the interview don cherry did with us 4 star general Mark Miley after the first intermission at the last Washington Capital/ Vegas knight game. It will surely convince you not all canadians are snowflakes. Just search on YouTube Don cherry and us general. Thanks in advance.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=py-lIc6Fz0s Very enjoyable!
You are my hero. 😍 thank you. Yes, I thought so too. Grapes ( don cherry – former Boston Bruin coach ) is a big POTUS fan. This is why I love hockey. Thank again
We fight today for those who already gave.
So true DanO64.
And we fight for our children and grand children who are yet to come behind us.
Just as those who fought on D-Day fought, for their children and grand children.
The original estimates were 100% casualties for the first waves. These brave people, knowing they were likely to die, went anyway because the USA is worth fighting for. President Trump is busy making the USA worthy of their sacrifice again. God Bless our fallen heroes, God Bless President Trump and God Bless the USA
Should be required reading for all:
snowflakes in college
NFL players
NBA players especially Lebron ‘butthurt’ James
All leftist looking for free ‘stuff’
And all butt hurt people on the right who sat out the elections or were too complacent to stop what has been happening for so many years.
Eternal rest grant unto them, Oh Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Amen
Most of our military invading the beaches were teenagers. They understood they would and could die for their country.
Imagine, those young men facing that onslaught and not backing down.
All of them were and are hero’s.
Now compare to most of today’s teenagers.
I salute all those brave men and women.
They will be honored for eternity.
Yes. Those teens were men.
Unlike many of today’s teens. Well, everybody has their wake up eventually.
Don’t wish to quibble, but I believe the US Army said the average age of the landing troops at D-Day was 21 and their officers’ average age was 24. (At Iwo Jima the average of the troops was 19, again officers were averaging 24.)
Too bad D-Day could be considered “unnecessary” and a waste of the American lives. FDR had a chance at letting the German opposition take out Hitler and conditionally surrendering in 1943! But Uncle Joe Stalin wanted a “Second Front”, even though the US had already invaded Italy and was making great headway up the peninsula. Stalin’s goal was to keep the British and American troops out of Eastern Europe and Communist sympathizer FDR accommodated Stalin to the detriment of all Americans!
Amen.
Our Lady of Victory, pray for us.
Reagan’s speech at Normandy always chokes me up.
I posted earlier about reading The Longest Day by Cornelius Ryan about ten years ago or so. An amazing book. The daring and brilliance and thought that went into the planning for D-Day was awe inspiring, and in the end so much of the planning went awry. Until reading that book I had no idea how close we came to losing it all. I realized clearly for the first time that but for Divine Intervention it would have had a very different ending.
I am humbled and grateful for the men and women of my parents’ generation and the sacrifices they made for all of us. I only hope if we are ever tested like that we can stand the fire.
That is why those wonderful people are referred to as The Greatest Generation. They truly are/were.
There was an analysis done of Omaha Beach after the war that found that about 30 individual soldiers’ actions made the difference between success and failure. Every man mattered. Every single one.
I was mentored by a Vietnam veteran who told me that as a leader, the hardest thing to accept is that even if you do everything perfectly, soldiers will still die. When the Commander in Chief and those appointed under him make the decision to engage the nation in war, they are making the decision that the deaths of some of us are necessary for the protection of the rest of us. For everyone down the chain of command, that responsibility weighs on them every day of their lives, down to the squad leader who sends Jones and Smith around the corner of the building.
I was at the 40th anniversary as a young paratrooper, privileged to participate in a reenactment jump into St Mere Eglise and tour the battlefields over the next few days with the veterans, most of whom were still young enough to get around pretty well (late 50’s/early 60’s). We were at La Fiere causeway when the meaning of my Vietnam veteran’s message came home.
At La Fiere, the Germans had intentionally flooded the Merderet River to make an obstacle. The only way across the river was a half-mile causeway. On June 6, the 1st Battalion of the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment (PIR) captured the village at one end, La Fiere, and held it against a German panzer counterattack. (Picture the fight at the end of Private Ryan, with no airplanes showing up. The men of the 505th had to save the day all by themselves.) That action may have saved the Utah Beach beachhead, because by flooding the river, the Germans’ options to counterattack were limited. They held it against counterattacks for the next 2 days.
On June 8, they were joined by the 325th Glider Infantry Regiment. The 325th had 65 deaths from glider landings alone. Think about that. The 1st Battalion of the 325th, at night, crossed the flooded river by wading across on a sunken road in an attempt to outflank the German defenses at the other end of the causeway, but were not able to flight their way over to where the end of the causeway was, and they were surrounded and isolated on the other side of the river. So was a battalion of the 507th PIR, which had jumped in on the night of June 5th-6th and had been surrounded and cut off on the other side of the river since then.
The only answer was to charge across the causeway and capture Cauquigny, the village at the other end. The 325th was down to one battalion then, as the 2nd Battalion had been sent to reinforce the 505th at St. Mere Eglise. So the order was given to the 325th Infantry Regiment to cross the causeway in a frontal attack and capture Cauquigny. The regimental commander, knowing that this was a suicide mission, refused and was relieved on the spot. The morning of June 9, the men of 3rd Battalion, 325th GIR, ran into a barrage of fire from the German side, covered by a barrage of fire from the American side, and got across the half-mile causeway. The veterans told me that the bodies were piled all over the causeway and you had to step on them and over them, but if you stayed on the causeway under fire, you were going to die. They captured Cauquigny in house-to-house fighting, but when it was over, there was not enough of the unit left to hold Cauquigny. In falling back to a defensible perimeter, the 325th had a BAR gunner, Charles DeGlopper from Long Island, who stood in a road and fired on the Germans, dropping to his knees as he absorbed bullets and continuing to fire, covering his platoon as they fell back to a defensible location. He was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously.
The remainder of the 507th PIR then came across and continued the advance to link up with the stranded battalion and the 1st Battalion of the 325th. The Merderet River obstacle had been breached an the Americans could now advance off Utah Beach.
Every soldier matters.
Here’s a video made by the 505th:
Thank you for caring enough to take the time to post that. I am so moved by the stories of our soldiers, and so grateful that we have had men like this to defend us.
Those who faught for the liberation of Europe on D-Day put our present government and its recent predecessors to shame.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So many don’t appreciate that our nation saved the world not once, but twice.
AND… President Donald Trump is doing it again. The most amazing part is that so far, he’s doing so without a single shot being fired.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The greatest day in American history. I am so saddened and humbled every time I see those pics. and film of the soldiers landing at D Day and thousands were killed before ever even setting foot on the beach and thousands more died after only getting a foot on the beach. So many brave young men who never returned home and so many more who saw their comrades die but who kept coming ashore and kept advancing.
This type of event will likely never be repeated in American History. And, to know the sacrifice those men made so the scum in the NFL could make millions of dollars playing a silly game and spit on those brave men’s graves and the graves of all the other thousands who gave their lives for those thugs to be wealthy is a sad commentary on far we have regressed.
POTUS Trump, thank you for keeping that scum away from the people’s house and for honoring those who truly deserved to be honored..
My father landed on Utah beach on D day. He was in the battle of the bulge. He entered the army when he was 18 and spent his 21th birthday digging a fox hole. I cannot imagine the horrors he encountered during that time, and he never really talked about them. However there were many more than Americans present on D day. This is not American History it is a world history where numerous countries banded together to defeat a toxic regime. I’m distressed that so few of the the media outlets even mentioned this day. The British held on until the Americans could overcome the isolationists (liberals) that held until 12/7, the Day of Infamy. The story goes that during a NATO meeting (many years later) which was held in English a French officer asked why the meeting could not be held in French. An American officer told him that the English speaking countries Great Brittan, United States, Canada, and Australia entered the war so the French would not have to speak German. There were many people and technologies and luck that came together to allow us to now live free and with a standard of living never seen in history before. I have read quite a bit on the WW2 history and have to say there were certain people who were there and made the difference; one was Churchill who was able to focus the British, their ingenuity, and industry in a way that thwarted the Nazi attacks until a more formidable alliance could be assembled. He was a pivotal person in the 20th century. (I believe Trump is currently one of the pivotal people today!) So, 4Sure, please forgive my rant but today is a celebration of the collaborative effort of many nations and peoples that defeated the vile Nazi regime. Yes the American industry and military were key in that and I am proud of that heritage. I am proud of my father, my father in law (who was in the Solomon islands), and my mother (who was on the Manhattan project) who contributed so much (yes the Greatest Generation!) but also I feel deeply indebted to all those from many countries who gave of themselves and some who gave it all so we can live in a free world today. I hope we have the fortitude they had to overcome the threats to our freedom we have today.
MAGA
I still try to imagine how hard it was for my father and his Graves Registration unit to recover the battle dead
LikeLiked by 5 people
And this makes it easy for me to give up on the NFL
LikeLiked by 10 people
So well said! What these men did for us and our country cannot be captured in words. If standing for the Anthem is a sign of respect for them and for our country, that is not asking for much.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The point made about David Hogg is a good one.
Hogg has the maturity of a ten year old.
Maybe.
He is whiny and petty and selfish.
As Richard Baris says the soldiers who fought in WWII were just average guys from all over.
But they were amazing and wonderful and got the job done.
Thank heavens we don’t have to depend on David Hogg for anything important.
And most of those D-Day soldiers were anywhere from 15 to 30 years old.
So true andyocoregon.
I tend to forget that until I see photos from that day.
Then I am almost shocked as to how young our soldiers were.
Barely out of school, but already doing a mans job and doing it very well.
My brother left school and enlisted at age 17.
LikeLiked by 3 people
17!
Now that is young, thank him for his service.
Your absolutely right!
I notice every year that Google don’t put up D-Day for their caption-header. When I looked earlier I saw that they had not even bothered to celebrate one of their favorite communists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Google is a disgrace.
LikeLike
Even profound historical events sometimes contain amusing footnotes… Ernest Hemingway once said that Ike’s speech before the invasion was the worst he’d ever heard. This later became a family matter when he discovered that his last wife, Mary Welsh, wrote it. True story.
Hemingway just shrank himself.
BKR, with respect — have you any idea what he went through during the Deuce? https://herbork.com/2014/02/14/are-you-half-this-much-man/
Yes.
Then he shrank himself with his counter-cultural slap at one of the greatest D-Day speeches conceivable.
Have you read it?
One of (I don’t know if there were more) the practice landing beaches is on the north Gulf Coast of Florida. The coast that goes east to west. Just saw the historical marker one day driving along the coast. Looks very much like the beaches of that area of France. Flat, long, etc. And of course away from prying eyes. Eastern US coast perhaps better suited for realism, but of course wide open for spies…..er lures.
There are no sufficient words for what that generation sacrificed to save the world from evil.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Third one in the center looks like he is about 14 yrs. old.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many under-18 enlisted with written permission from a parent.
My father-in-law was one of them.
He was there that day, injured but survived.
There are no words, just many, many prayers.
I noticed the same thing 4sure.
He also looks sure of himself and ready to get the job done.
My father who was part of the 2nd Artillery, stormed Omaha Beach on D +1 told me there were still plenty of men who died while he and his Company were making way to some sort of cover. He carried guilt his entire life afterword for getting to live while so many died. I would think most Patriots feel this way.
LikeLiked by 12 people
God bless your dad.
Getting that lump in my throat feeling for him!
Thank you. He went home to the Lord last December. I still think he was the best man I ever knew. It was a pleasure being his son.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
That is where my dad got wounded. I am sorry for your loss.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Always Revered.
Never Forgotten.
In their MEMORY: M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
BlackKnightRides, my Dad was also in the Battle of the Bulge and survived but was wounded.
He was barely 19 years old, just a kid from Denver.
They all seem so very young to me now, probably because they were.
Mine was 20.
The tears welled up in his eyes when he recalled their relief-from-desparation when the skies cleared and then turned dark with planes dropping food and ammo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Talking about his war years was hard for my Dad.
He would struggle to keep the tears back that he felt for his fellow soldiers that did not make it back or the anger and hatred he felt toward the Nazis.
He had all of these emotions with him until the day he died.
WWII was a tough gig for so many of our Dads, but they did not whine and fuss they just got on with life for the sake of our futures.
Thanks Dad, and all of the rest of our Veterans.
Being a combat veteran, yes, you do carry survivor’s guilt for the rest of your life. I can only imagine what it was like for my father’s generation. He was also in France and Germany and carried a little piece of the Third Reich inside him for the rest of his life.
My wife, a social worker, says that the VFW Hall was mass group therapy for millions of them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Believe it or not that is one of the main, if not the main cause of PTSD.
Guilt. Because you made it….and your friends did not. The belief, the question of:
Why do I deserve to live and they did not.
You would have had to go thru it to even begin to understand.
If you know someone in that situation just be kind to them. Try to understand their suffering without words. And Pray for them. Pray that no one ever again experiences what they experienced.
I worked with a man that was in the amphibious landing at Normandy. He watched his friends shredded around him. He was never the same, but he worked every day after the war, became a supervisor. Nice man. Seemed ordinary. What Americans gave to thrown down the horror that engulfed Europe only to see Europe once again engulfed by their Globalist overlords.
God, please throw down these demons once again. That is what I pray for, but it looks like Europe will have to once again go to the brink. Sad.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Every generation gets to earn freedom or surrender it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very well stated. I hope we are up to the task!
About 15 years ago I went to Normandy on my first stop to follow my father’s battles in Europe. Believe me the people in Normandy are grateful for what our young men did for them. The best I was treated my entire time there. Viva la France! They do great honor to our war dead for there liberation from the hated Nazis.
I have received the same warm welcome at air shows in the UK and while visiting friends around Annecy, France. Annecy was liberated by Amercan O.S.S. officer Leon Ball, and I am friends with his daughter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Take a moment to click the Stella’s Place link and watch the gripping video footage from D-Day.
• Seeing their faces as their landing craft approached the beach.
• Knowing they could hear the machine gun rounds pelting their ramps about to drop before them.
No one considers, much less reports, the under-fire INSTANT DECISIONS they had to make as they reached across the beaches to scale the cliffs and assault the German pillboxes and machine gun nests.
Your buddy takes a gut shot or has a leg half ripped-off by a mine.
• Do you stop under fire to give first aid?
• Do you drag him under fire at 1/4 speed to shelter?
• Do you race forward to take out the machine gunner and save 5 others in the process?
Imagine how your mind uncontrollably replays those decisions for decades … both awake and asleep … should you have survived.
God Bless Our Best!
God Bless Our President … the first one to do EVERYTHING possible to care for them.
I am on a little European trip with my daughter and yesterday we went to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. Throughout the somber tour of their secret hideout one of the exhibits was a map on the wall with pins stuck in it. Anne’s father had kept track of the allied forces progress in liberating Europe and eliminating the nazi’s with the hope they would be rescued. Everything in that house brought me to the edge of tears but I found that map to be one of the most heartbreaking as right next to it were the pencil lines showing the growth of his children, Anne and Margot.
Near the end of the tour, a big book in a glass case lists the more than 102,000 Dutch Jews killed in Nazi camps.
On page 209 the name: “Frank, Annelies Marie.”
“I want to go on living even after my death!” Anne had written four months before her capture.
That was a terrific tour. Still seems like yesterday.
The betrayal of the Frank family was such a travesty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The D-Day Museum (now the WWII Museum) is one of the few (or only) Smithsonian museums outside Washington and well worth a trip!! It’s great!!
Higgins built all of the Higgins boats in the streets of New Orleans!!
“Andrew Higgins is the man who won the war for us” President Eisenhower in a later interview.
The museum is fascinating for family members of all ages – no matter how familiar you are with military history etc, I guarantee you’ll learn a lot and enjoy it!! Even people I know that aren’t interested in history have a great time!
My favorite part is TV monitors located next to the exhibits with video interviews of veterans telling their first person account of the battle or items in the exhibit!! Riveting!! A man I used to work with – survivor of the Bataan death march – is one of them!!!
Anyway, sorry for the shameless plug for my neck of the woods but I feel like it’s on topic and you’d enjoy it!!
All of the things you guys are talking about – film from the actual invasion, photos, letters (even Eisenhower’s letter to the troops!!), maps showing strategy, radio news broadcasts and much more is all there!! Even an actual Higgins boats and aircraft hanging from the ceiling!!
My good friend, a Marine in Vietnam, reminded me of the Marines’ D-Day 100 years ago — the battle that changed the tide of WWI, and which prompted the planting of the oak sapling from the battle site that Macron and POTUS planted in commemoration:
“The Unknown D-Day; The Marines’ Bloody Charge at Belleau Wood, June 6, 1918”
“Meanwhile, the French forces continued to evaporate, leaving holes in the Allied lines. When a French officer urged the Americans to retreat, Captain Lloyd Williams of the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines responded, “Retreat, Hell! We just got here!” ”
” But the Marines and Army units held firm, and Belleau Wood became a turning point of the war. ”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/06/exclusive-patrick-k-odonnell-the-unknown-d-day-the-marines-bloody-charge-at-belleau-wood-june-6-1918-2/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, Fred, for that wonderful WW I link! I learned a LOT!
I don’t remember any of the press explaining the significance of the tree from Belleau Wood (which is now in quarantine for up to 2 years!!)
Der Teufel Hunde
Devil Dogs….
Semper Fi..
Semper Fi
Yep, young men, 18, 19, 20, throwing themselves into harms way to defend freedom
And today?
Many young “men” see “Trump” written in chalk on a sidewalk. They shake, they scream, they cry
They run away back to their safe spaces. Holding a stuffed teddy bear to their chests, they sob while screaming for someone to make the icky man go away
LikeLiked by 6 people
If you can keep a dry eye reading this for the first time…
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1960/11/first-wave-at-omaha-beach/303365/
My fear is how much of this is taught in classrooms. Not much I bet. Must young people don’t have a clue of the horrific loss of life in WW2.:
My deceased father received a Purple Heart on that beach 74 years ago. He lost his left shoulder blade. He carried 95% of his memories of that Battle to the grave, his only comment was “I forgot to duck”.
Those soldiers returning from WWII is what made America Great the first time, Thanks DAD!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Post from Facebook in 2017:
A large percentage of our country doesn’t know of, or care about Normandy. A few weekends ago, British artist Jamie, accompanied by numerous volunteers, took to the beaches of Normandy with rakes and stencils in hand to etch 9,000 silhouettes into the sand, representing fallen soldiers. Titled The Fallen 9000, the piece is meant as a stark visual reminder of those who died during the D-Day beach landings at Arromanches on June 6th, 1944 during WWII.
The original team consisted of 60 volunteers, but as word spread nearly 500 additional local residents arrived to help with the temporary installation that lasted only a few hours before being washed away by the tide.
9,000 Fallen Soldiers Etched into the Sand on Normandy Beach to Commemorate Peace Day.
What is surprising is that nothing about this was seen here in the U.S.
Someone from overseas had a friend who sent it with a note of gratitude for what the U.S. started there. Please share with others who understand “freedom is not free — nor has it ever been”
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Someone from overseas had a friend who sent it with a note of gratitude for what the U.S. started there.”
I worked in a field that involves a lot of one-on-one contact with foreign visitors to the US. About five years ago a Belgian couple, probably in their 60s, said they hadn’t forgotten that the Americans had come to save them twice. I didn’t have any response to that. Still don’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heartbreakingly poignant–words do no justice to the sacrifice of these brave men.
Kentucky D-Day veteran on his mission: ‘You’ll never forget’
https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/2018/06/05/d-day-veteran-kentucky-mission-normandy-invasion-germany/672616002/
Good to see there’s a few of these humble warriors still around. 🇺🇸
Braver men than me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I fought The Vietnam War by lifeguarding the Navy Base swimming pool in Stockton, California as a single 19 and 20 year old sailor. Sometimes I feel so guilty.
Best account of the D-Day landings and of the liberation of Europe I have read is Rick Atkinson’s “The Guns at Last Light”. Highly recommend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SUPER trilogy!!!!!
http://liberationtrilogy.com/
Best quote from Vol 2, Italian campaign:
German general: “The Americans don’t fight fair — they use too much artillery.”
Vol 1 describes how the Arsenal of Democracy provided the incredible supply line of logistics to overwhelm the Axis, in spite of German subs, etc..
Never underestimate how incredibly difficult it is to do an amphibious landing. No matter how many men you cram onto a beach, it’s almost impossible to break out and establish a workable supply line to keep pushing inland. If you take too long, it becomes trench warfare like Gallipoli in WWI and than you’re really screwed because the enemy brings in heavy weapons.
D-Day itself is just day one of a long series of attacks that forced the allies to gain as much ground as possible in France before the Germans could set up a defensive line.
An incredible operation in terms of size and magnitude. Every single participant solidified their place in history
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Germans had built fortified concrete bunkers with several machine guns well in advance of the Invasion. It takes a special kind of bravery to run towards all those machine guns.
Most of the Allied D-Day ground forces, especially the Americans, had never been in combat before. This was an operational decision, as the high command feared soldiers with combat experience would be too cautious making an amphibious assault on fortified positions.
Many D-Day veterans would later say this was a correct assessment: had they known what they were going to face, they would not have fought as they did that day.
It is a testament to their training and NCO leaders that once these units did come under fire, and in spite of the fact that many of the D-Day plans went horribly wrong, the men were able to maintain their composure and discover the personal courage needed to establish and break out the beach heads.
Remembering my father on this D-day.
I’m an Aussie, born in Kent, England.
Near Kent is where so many American troops were secretly billeted to await the Normandy invasion.
My father (now passed) was a Major in the Royal Engineers and built many a Bailey bridge during the war so that tanks, trucks, vital supplies and ammunition etc. could be get through to the front lines. I don’t know if he was part of the initial Normandy invasion, though.
After the war, he was posted to Germany as part of the reparation efforts.
I was actually Christened in Germany and the celebration at the Officers mess was a right knees-up according to my Mum.
I served in the Oz army in the early 70’s – Vietnam era which seems fairly pale compared to his efforts.
Anyway, I offer thanks to our American friends. The world would likely be a very different place if they hadn’t turned up to the Normandy invasion.
Cheers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the Aussie patriotism. I was in Australia for ANZAC day a few times, loved the way the great grand kids march wearing the WW2 grandpas medals and ribbons. Also went in some homes of Aussie RAAF pilots’ parents homes….. love the Vietnam me-walls. Aussies seem to still display their military heritage on walls. Better than us I think. I had the pleasure of flying out many Aussie pilots and maintainers to our carriers, they loved it. We also got to fly in their airplanes. Great country. Great Allies.
We stayed in coed tent cities with the RAAF in Rocky for 3 weeks and apparently there was a lot of rooting in the lines. Best Det ever!
This is very beautiful tribute to these brave men who sacrificed by paying the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And what would the US war dead think of the craven surrender to alien cultures who seek to conquer, change and dominate America and its culture and are succeeding because we import them by the millions?
Would they do it again?
My Uncle Tom piloted those boats. He claimed he got all his men to shore and any of his men were shot by the Germans. I never knew any of this until he shared these stories with me on my Mom’s 80th birthday.
If you’re ever near Roanaoke, VA, it’s worth the short trip over to Bedford to visit the D-Day Memorial – https://www.dday.org/
Bedford County had the highest per capita casualty rate during the invasion – 19 of the 30 Bedford County residents that went ashore killed on the first day (county population in 1944 about 3,200).
The day of days.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2012/05/31/the-day-of-days/
Pointman
Didn’t the survivors get told “prepare for a Japan invasion” before we dropped the bombs over there? I remember reading that they were all scared to death of this possibility, knowing how Japan would fight to the death around Tokyo. Were these hero soldiers slated for a possible Japan invasion?
This one gave me chills.
TY Stella.
