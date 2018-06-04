Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:15pm Livestream…

Posted on June 4, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday June 4th.  Anticipated start time 2:15pm EST:

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

41 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:15pm Livestream…

  1. Becky Pacey says:
    June 4, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Wonder if they let Acosta in today?

    Like

    Reply
  2. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 4, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Acosta is there. Stood up for PPCP (pre press conference photo).
    Main subject on NOKO summit. Melania not going cause she is filing for divorce.
    Main subject on economy. Trade war gonna get into shooting war.
    Special Witch Hunt. Rudy senile for saying PDJT can pardon himself.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    June 4, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. DanO64 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    she should have added “unlike the last President.” Mic drop!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. G3 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    No one is above the law – that’s clear.

    Like

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      June 4, 2018 at 3:11 pm

      Disagree in that how the law is enforced. We are governed by the law of the land, subject to charges and potential arrest and prosecution.

      The President is covered by the impeachment process. Otherwise prosecutors in any Federal jurisdiction would be charging the President with all sorts of crimes or suits. As frivilous as they maybe. The founding fathers designed it right. Unfortunately it is being abused as usual.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. andyocoregon says:
    June 4, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Who’s that jerk “Peter” who kept asking if the President thinks he’s above the law? He seems to be mimicking Acosta’s style of obnoxious behavior.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. G3 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    You can choose to read the President’s tweets or not…. That’s the CNN’s contributubuter who enjoyed Sally Field’s Tweet.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. andyocoregon says:
    June 4, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    “Not today, Jim”. LOL!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. andyocoregon says:
    June 4, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Ha, Ha, everyone but Jim Acosta gets to ask a follow up question today.
    Get the hint, Jim.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 4, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    gotta love those press circuses that are short and not so sweet. Boy were they rude today.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. NC PATRIOT says:
    June 4, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    The President really has these guys “triggered” today. I bet he is having fun trolling them on this pardon bit !

    “We are spending so much time trying to cover his tweets–why doesn’t he come out here and talk to us?” Sarah—“when he tweets, he is talking directly to the American people” BOOM ! Too funny today—-they are so tied in knots ! (except for a few of the better ones)

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      June 4, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      Throw in a little Rudy and you can see why the prestitutes are off the rails.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • quintrillion says:
      June 4, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      Sarah’s answer went…”President Trump chooses twitter to go directly to the American people, Frankly, you guys have the ability to choose what to write about and the things you choose to write about the American people don’t care about day in and day out. And frankly, I think it’s the wrong one”. (wrong choice of what they write about) BOOM!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  12. fred5678 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    “Not today, Jim” goes down in history with “Nuts!”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. fred5678 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Sarah should have led with “Before any of you ask silly questions about the tariffs, please raise your hand if you understand that for decades Canada, Mexico, the EU, and ESPECIALLY China, both directly, and indirectly through the aforementioned collaborating countries, have been RIPPING US OFF BY THE BILLIONS. I will then answer tariff questions ONLY from those informed reporters.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Phil aka Felipe says:
    June 4, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    I’ve got to admire Sarah’s stamina and fortitude in being able to put up with that room full of pompous nincompoops day in and day out.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Suncc49 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    I bet Obama pardoned himself and Trump has seen it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. WES says:
    June 4, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    On Topic! Treeper Ristvan said in a Presidential blog he thinks IG’s report could come out June 5th if IG is scheduled for June 11th! That’s tomorrow folks! I sure hope Ristvan is right!

    Like

    Reply
  18. waltherppk says:
    June 4, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    memo for the generally last one to get the memo, the clueless Jim Acosta

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. MVW says:
    June 4, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Wow! Rudeness was thick in the peanut gallery. So many angry DhimmiRats there.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s