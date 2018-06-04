Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:15pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday June 4th. Anticipated start time 2:15pm EST:
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Wonder if they let Acosta in today?
At the end off camera a guy with a big push broom comes in and sweeps up the scattered bits of the press that Sarah has lopped off. Today he sent off for a bigger broom.
Acosta is there. Stood up for PPCP (pre press conference photo).
Main subject on NOKO summit. Melania not going cause she is filing for divorce.
Main subject on economy. Trade war gonna get into shooting war.
Special Witch Hunt. Rudy senile for saying PDJT can pardon himself.
I hope she doesn’t call on him. He’ll be steaming mad.
He was even madder after she called on him & moved on after 1 question.
Hope you’re JUST KIDDING… on the divorce, I mean. Nasty. Tsk tsk.
Opps, I forgot to add /sarc
No need. Some people just need to get CTH savy.
True, and I try to make the sarcastic remarks obvious. Though for a newbie to CTH the fake news could have really obscured the truth.
Agh, the withdrawal is painful.
Bad boy. Pretty good bait-and-*almost*-hook, though.
she should have added “unlike the last President.” Mic drop!
No one is above the law – that’s clear.
Disagree in that how the law is enforced. We are governed by the law of the land, subject to charges and potential arrest and prosecution.
The President is covered by the impeachment process. Otherwise prosecutors in any Federal jurisdiction would be charging the President with all sorts of crimes or suits. As frivilous as they maybe. The founding fathers designed it right. Unfortunately it is being abused as usual.
When the people elect a scoundrel, he’s still a scoundrel. Obama proved that.
Who’s that jerk “Peter” who kept asking if the President thinks he’s above the law? He seems to be mimicking Acosta’s style of obnoxious behavior.
And of course equal opportunity Hayley Jackson. “If men can be rude so can I.”
Correction. Hally Jackson. Still a rude ask stitch!
Playboy reporter at one time. Not sure if he is still with them or freelance. Either way a jerk.
You can choose to read the President’s tweets or not…. That’s the CNN’s contributubuter who enjoyed Sally Field’s Tweet.
*contributor
And he works for Playboy magazine.
“Not today, Jim”. LOL!
Ha, Ha, everyone but Jim Acosta gets to ask a follow up question today.
Get the hint, Jim.
gotta love those press circuses that are short and not so sweet. Boy were they rude today.
But each one got their own individualized kiss off. Sarah has removed her velvet gloves.
Love me some ROLLERBALL SARAH.
She sure was not in the mood for games today.
Perfect.
The President really has these guys “triggered” today. I bet he is having fun trolling them on this pardon bit !
“We are spending so much time trying to cover his tweets–why doesn’t he come out here and talk to us?” Sarah—“when he tweets, he is talking directly to the American people” BOOM ! Too funny today—-they are so tied in knots ! (except for a few of the better ones)
Throw in a little Rudy and you can see why the prestitutes are off the rails.
Sarah’s answer went…”President Trump chooses twitter to go directly to the American people, Frankly, you guys have the ability to choose what to write about and the things you choose to write about the American people don’t care about day in and day out. And frankly, I think it’s the wrong one”. (wrong choice of what they write about) BOOM!
“Not today, Jim” goes down in history with “Nuts!”
Sarah should have led with “Before any of you ask silly questions about the tariffs, please raise your hand if you understand that for decades Canada, Mexico, the EU, and ESPECIALLY China, both directly, and indirectly through the aforementioned collaborating countries, have been RIPPING US OFF BY THE BILLIONS. I will then answer tariff questions ONLY from those informed reporters.”
I’ve got to admire Sarah’s stamina and fortitude in being able to put up with that room full of pompous nincompoops day in and day out.
Gov. Huckabee was spot on when he stated Sarah had had the perfect training, she has three small children……..LOL
She’s a Saint.
I bet Obama pardoned himself and Trump has seen it.
On Topic! Treeper Ristvan said in a Presidential blog he thinks IG’s report could come out June 5th if IG is scheduled for June 11th! That’s tomorrow folks! I sure hope Ristvan is right!
memo for the generally last one to get the memo, the clueless Jim Acosta
Wow! Rudeness was thick in the peanut gallery. So many angry DhimmiRats there.
