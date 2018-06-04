Monday June 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, June 4, 2018
Confess Your Sins to God
“Father, I have sinned” Luke 15:18
It is certain that those whom Christ has washed in His precious blood need not make a confession of sin as culprits or criminals before God the Judge. It is certain because Christ has paid the penalty for all their sins in the legal sense once for all time, so that they no longer stand where they can be sentenced and condemned, but in God’s grace are accepted in the Beloved.
But though washed, adopted and holy children, yet offending as children, should they not every day go before their heavenly Father and confess their sin and acknowledge their iniquity as His children? Nature teaches that it is the duty of erring children to make a confession to their earthly father. The gift of God’s grace in the heart of the believer teaches us that we too owe the same duty to our heavenly Father.
We daily offend and ought not to rest without daily pardon. Suppose that my trespasses against my Father are not at once taken to Him to be washed away through the cleansing power of the Lord Jesus — Who is our one Mediator (1) — what will be the consequence? If I have not sought forgiveness and been washed from these offenses against my Father — hiding myself from Him as it were (2) — I shall feel at a distance from Him; I then shall doubt His love for me; I shall begin to look to works to gain His approval; I shall tremble before Him; I shall be afraid to pray to Him; I shall grow like the prodigal who, though still a beloved child, was yet far away and feeling distant from his loving father.
But if with a child’s sorrow at offending such a gracious and loving Parent, I run to Him and tell Him everything, and do not rest until I feel the sweet overflowing forgiveness that only He can provide, then I shall again feel the unconditional love of a Father Who is love (3), and shall resume my Christian walk not only as one having eternal life (4), but as one having peace with God through my Lord Jesus Christ (5).
There is a wide and uncrossable gulf between confessing sin as an unrelated offender outside a family, and confessing sin as a beloved child who is in the family. The Father’s bosom* is the place for His sons’ and daughters’ penitent heart confessions. As born-again believers (6) we have been thoroughly cleansed forever, but our feet still need to be washed from the defilements of our daily walk in this world (7).
(1) 1 Timothy 2:5
(2) Genesis 3:8-9
(3) 1 John 4:8,16
(4) John 3:36; 1 John 5:13
(5) Romans 5:1
(6) John 3:3
(7) John 13:10
*Hebrew “El Shaddai,” God the Nurturer (cf. Luke 16:22).
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
Thank you Dan. Much appreciated.
A Faithful Saying
“This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief” (I Tim. 1:15).
Of all Paul’s “faithful sayings,” this is perhaps the most wonderful, and the one through which most people have found the joy of sins forgiven.
The subject is that “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners.” Why else would Christ have had to leave His glory in heaven if it were not, as the Bible says, to come to earth in human form to represent us in the payment for sin? And, thank God, He paid the full price for the sins of all men, for it was not a mere man who died on Calvary’s cross. So complete was His payment that Paul could exclaim: “He came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief.” Paul, himself, though once Christ’s chief enemy on earth, had now been saved by Him and, had come to know the joy of sins forgiven.
The great tragedy is that so many people do not feel their condition to be hopeless apart from Christ. They have not yet seen how far they come short of the glory and holiness of God. They know they are sinners, but they do not yet feel that their condition is so hopeless that they need a Savior. Thus they keep trying, trying, trying — and failing, failing, failing!
How much wiser we are to confess our sins before God — to take the place of sinners, so that He can save us. This is the first step to heaven. When we have done this we are in a position to accept God’s offer of full pardon and justification through Christ, who died to pay the penalty for our sins.
Since none are perfect and all have sinned, “this is,” indeed, “a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners.” Why not believe God’s Word, accept Christ as your Savior and be saved today?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-faithful-saying/
Welcome to Monday . . . Here’s a little Joanie. She always had good taste in back-up musicians. That’s Pat Metheny on guitar and Jaco Pastorius on bass.
ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHQfIwyEVzY
Oops. Let’s try again.
Something I enjoy listening to.
A Nutter one
Last One
oops..
First Ever 3D-Printed Cornea for Humans Could Restore Vision for Millions of People
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/first-ever-3d-printed-cornea-for-humans-could-restore-vision-for-millions-of-people/
Kewl, but too pricey for me,
Squinty Eyes will have to see
I thought I would post this story here, as NK is all on our minds as we look to the summit with the President, and perhaps a peace treaty. It brings history back to where it really belongs, the individual caught up in world events.
“The Fight For “Hill 1282”
“We’ll never know the terror 18-year-old Marine PFC Edward “Eddie” Thorn experienced in the final minutes of his life, but we do know that what he and hundreds of other Marines went through at the Chosin, or “Changjin,” Reservoir was unimaginable.”
http://nedforney.com/index.php/2018/06/03/pfc-edward-thorn-usmc-chosin-reservoir-korean-war/
I hope you read it.
Thank you …
Words escape me. God bless private Thorn’s family. I’m crushed and in thoughtful prayer. Ty A2.
NO COMPLAINTS! NO ENTITLEMENT! Just hard work in the face of the adversity!
Total respect!!!!
Truly profound! If I could, you would have my hand as you could surely make more of it.
Lord have mercy.
Christ have mercy.
Lord have mercy.
As the day is nearly over, some of us will examine our conscience and consider where we have hidden our light under a basket and where we would like the light of Christ to shine brighter within our souls.
In commemoration of June 4th. Sec Pompeo quoted from the writings of Liu Xiaobo.
Awakened
When I woke up,
I was surrounded by darkness.
The bird in my palm screamed again.
then came the sounds of foot steps on the stairs.
The building was about to fall down.
I sat alone in bed,
hands gripped into fists
on my cold knees.
Screams gasped
between my fingers.
I had come to that moment in a dream
where a crisis is closing in.
Within the screaming, I could hear
the bird’s breath.
But you were on the opposite side
of time, standing in the sunlight
watching a feather drift down
in the wind.
4/18/1997
(Liu Xia wrote The poem “Awakened,” and is about her isolation while Liu Xiaobo was far away in a labor camp in Northeast China. She has been under house arrest since 2010, the year her husband Liu Xiaobo won the Nobel Peace Prize)
Liu Xiaobo (刘晓波, 28 December 1955 – 13 July 2017)
called for political reforms and was involved in campaigns to end communist one-party rule in China. He was first put in jail from June 1989 to January 1991 due to his involvement with the June 4th student movement. He was detained without trial from May 1995 to February 1996, then sentenced to three-year imprisonment from October 1996 to October 1999, and finally given an eleven-year term in December 2008. He was paroled on medical grounds and died from liver cancer in 2017.
A Small Rat in Prision
A small rat passes through the iron bars
paces back and forth on the window ledge
the peeling walls are watching him
the blood-filled mosquitoes are watching him
he even draws the moon from the sky, silver
shadow casts down
a rare beauty, as if in flight
A very gentryman the mouse tonight
doesn’t eat nor drink nor grind his teeth
as he states with his sly bright eyes
strolling in the moonlight
5/26/1999
(Liu Xiaobo)
Slicing and spot on.
more sadness about his widow Liu Xia who has been held under house arrest without communication since 2010…
…but has not been charged with any crime, and China lies that she’s a “free citizen”.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-43985629
from May 2018
his widow, the poet Liu Xia, under house arrest.
The popular twitter account Stealth Jeff has lost it. He is now defending Rod Rosenstein:
“RR has had the toughest, most thankless job in the gov’t the last year and a half. He has to protect investigations building criminal cases against some of the most POWERFUL people in the US, & shield his boss Sessions from any appearance of conflict of interest at the SAME TIME.”
Those of you who are following this guy need to get a clue. He’s either completely delusional or is not truly an ally of President Trump.
This is gonna be available soon. It will be cheap, and any lab can do it. I think 10 different cancers can be detected, simple blood test detects cancers right away before it has time to advance. AWESOME!
Been following this for a couple of years, there are other universities involved too. I can’t wait!
Pass the word. This is a big deal, can’t say it enough!
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/jun/01/doctors-welcome-possible-holy-grail-of-cancer-research
Child trafficking bunkers found in Tucson. Graves discovered. The owners of the land are Clinton donors. https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/06/03/veterans-on-patrol-uncover-childtrafficking-network-in-tuscon-operationbackyardbrawl-wherearethechildren/
Too horrible to contemplate.
http://thewanderlustkitchen.com/loaded-tortilla-breakfast-pizzas/
Ingredients
4 burrito-size Old El Paso™ flour tortillas
1 cup thick salsa
2 large eggs
1/2 cup grated Mexican-blend cheese
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 cup cherry tomatoes
1 small avocado, pitted and cut into slices
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons crumbled cotija cheese
Optional Toppings: pickled jalapenos, red pepper flakes, sour cream
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°. Place the tortillas on a large baking sheet, one on top of the other, to make two double stacks.
Spread a half cup of salsa onto each tortilla stack. Make a small well in the center of each pizza and then crack an egg into each one. Season each egg with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the grated cheese on top of the salsa, dividing it equally between the two pizzas.
Bake on the center rack of the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes; until the egg white just begin to turn opaque.
Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium high heat until the oil is shimmering. Add the cherry tomatoes and let cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until blistered. Turn off the heat source and use a pot holder to shake the pan and turn the tomatoes. Continue to cook with the heat off for another minute or two, until wrinkled and soft.
Once the egg whites are starting to set, switch the oven setting to broil for 1 to 3 minutes, until the cheese is bubbly, the egg whites are set and the yolks are cooked to your liking.
Top the breakfast pizzas with the blistered tomatoes, avocado slices, cilantro leaves, crumbled cotija cheese, and any other optional toppings. Serve hot.
