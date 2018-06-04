June 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #501

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
The President asked a rhetorical question. The FBI and/or DOJ didn’t tell him because they were up to their eyelids in a seditious plot to ruin his candidacy or end his presidency if/when elected. I would have preferred reading this in his tweet.
Bare knuckles fighting is now legal.
Wasn’t it in the Defensive Briefing???? Wha, huh?
Now is the time for all good men to draw blood for their country.
I can never get enough of James Woods wit. Eva…..
True, so true. That’s sums up what the democratic party has to offer Americans. It’s I unfortunate so many people still buy into the race hustle. Sad!
Pelosi’s spark of divinity died a long time ago.
But be careful, when they say poverty, they mean you. They of course will remain very comfortable on the government.
Are any of you Treepers in Elise Stefanik’s district (R-NY-21)? Given her performance at several hearings, I have contributed a small amount to her campaign fund in order to get her newsletters. Any comments about her? My city, county and state are dead to me, so supporting promising candidates from elsewhere suits my program.
If I recall I think I saw her name as one of those on that new amnesty they’re trying to shove thru. Yep, she signed it. SAD!
yeah, I saw that too, dave
Thanks, db. You helped me focus my research. This is the most recent, local comment I found. I understand the agricultural workers dilemma, but I believe PDJT has addressed that issue. If we could pull these H-2A visas back to the states and make them responsible for tracking and benefits. This article doesn’t commuicate well with those unfamiliar with the legalese. Any comments?
http://www.watertowndailytimes.com/news03/rep-stefanik-signs-onto-petition-to-debate-house-immigration-bills-20180511
How long is it gonna take to rid Washington of all the Rubios and Gowdys who don’t have the President’s back and replace them with real Republicans? It’s disgusting how long it’s taken for the Obama-linked coup plotters to be uncovered and still no one has been prosecuted for their role in the plot. We need to start seeing some serious movement on that front- public hearings of dozens of coup plotters to open the eyes of a public misled by ABC/CBS/NBC/CNN, then a special prosecutor to start going after them. Greg Jarrett said he thinks Sessions is just not very smart and has been easily misled by Rosenstein allies in the DOJ. DiGenova said he thinks Sessions is clueless. Either way, he is an impediment to justice.
The Blue Wave is a complete myth! Bill Mitchell is absolutely right that Democrats have serious problems come November.
Money talks and BS walks!
From the article linked above:
Friday’s monthly employment report was great news for anyone looking for a job in America – unless you happen to be a Democrat running for Congress.
Among the many contentious topics swirling around this year’s campaign, none is more important than the perennial issue of employment. Voters who are employed are historically more likely to favor incumbents than those who are out of work.
That poses a major challenge for Democrats in 435 House districts and 35 Senate races who are looking to unseat Republican majorities in both chambers.
Most troubling for Democrats is that the biggest job gainers have been groups that have historically suffered from stubbornly high levels of unemployment, including younger workers, black workers and so-called marginally attached workers, whose employment is tracked by the BLS with the so-called U-6 rate. That measure includes part-time workers who want a full-time job and people who want to work but have given up looking and aren’t in the official count of the labor force.
This data is petrifying for RINOs and Never Trumpers because he is Absolutely Loved by Republican voters!
From the article linked above:
President Trump commands the second highest “own party” approval rating of any president at the 500 day mark since World War II, behind only President George W. Bush.
Felice, I always appreciate your optimism backed up with facts. I watched Charles Payne’s show Friday and he said that as good as the black unemployment numbers are (and they are GREAT), what is particularly exciting is something like 75,000 blacks have been drawn into employment out of the “no longer looking for work” category and that is just huge and game changing for blacks.
Ad Rem, you are just soooooooooooo good, so competent sooooooo special. Love you.
Has anyone seen this article? Probably not considering it was on, of all places, Esquire. Also it was from October 2016 – just before the election. Most of us know who Dmitri Alperovitch is – the founder of CrowdStrike – the cybersecurity firm hired by the DNC to investigate the hacking of the emails. You know, the firm the FBI (and later the entire investigative department) trusted 100% to investigate the DNC’s networks.
The title alone is quite revealing.
Never mind the fact that Alperovitch is a Russian ex-pat and, as the subtitle describes him, “Putin’s worst enemy”. Talk about presumptively blaming Russia without even beginning the investigation! After all, it took all of 10 seconds – TEN SECONDS – to determine that it was Russia who infiltrated their system!!
Anyway, it’s a long article…. very long, but well worth reading every word. It’s amazing that the Obama administration accepted this guy’s findings given the fact that his firm is such a newbie. However, note who was one of their top employees:
“Shawn Henry, a former executive assistant director at the FBI who is now CrowdStrike’s president of services”. No wonder the FBI accepted the findings!
Notice how he changed his views on the Russian’s hacking of their systems. At the beginning of the article he was “thrilled” that Hillary & the DNC decided to go public with Russia’s involvement.
Then the very last paragraph, in breathless transparency, notes that a small group of members of the Obama administration held a meeting to discuss how to confront Putin about their election meddling:
“Administration officials asked Alperovitch to attend a meeting to consider what to do. He was the only native Russian in the room. “You have to let them save face,” he told the group. “Escalation will not end well.”
Whoa – this Russian “hacking” expert says let it go…
Amazing that this entire special counsel investigation revolves around Putin’s worst nightmare, a mad-as-hell Russian expat, 10 second investigation! Someone really needs to look into this.
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a49902/the-russian-emigre-leading-the-fight-to-protect-america/
Love Don Jr….he’s as fearless as his dad.
There is no way Liberals are going to be convinced unless they have the evidence of criminal prosecution.
Peter Navarro is awesome. Probably my favorite person in this administration after President Trump.
Don’t forget MISTER Steve Miller.
Discussion reddit – HUGE UPDATE TODAY! AZ Child Trafficking Camps + JonBenet Ramsey + CEMEX + ETS is GOOD! self.greatawakening
Submitted 10 hours ago * by JeffieyboyYou have more than you know. – Q
8chan Qresearch: https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/1618616.html
Those not in the know, may not of heard what is going down today. VOP and the team of vets uncovered child trafficking camps in Tucson, AZ. They are documenting it now and recording. Police aren’t investigating. Here is the breakdown with a few articles, pics and links below. (Edited for updates)
– Child Trafficking Camps found in Tucson, AZ
– [4] this week connected to JonBenet Ramsey case in AZ.
– Land is owned by CEMEX
– CEMEX is a partner of the Clinton Global Initiative and donor to CF
– CEMEX was given $7 million by government contracts to build houses in Haiti*
– CEMEX is also owned by Bronfman-Rothschilds
– SOROS holds over $41 million in CEMEX stock
– CEMEX is under U.S. DOJ Investigation (March 14th / Reuters Article)
– Emiliano Salinas is son of former President of Mexico
– Salinas is also an Ex member of NXIVM
– Salinas worked for Lazard Investments
– Lazard Investments handled the restructuring of CEMEX
– Jonathan Rothschild is the MAYOR of TUCSON
– NO NAME & Flake are Senators of AZ
– #concrete / “concrete” connections?
– UPDATE: (via facebook link) Live Video of Patriot: https://www.facebook.com/1415347948612114/videos/1419822718164637/
* – Recently Added – more on link below – pretty gruesome.
Check some of the links under “Recently Added” for details./
STRING OF MURDERS IN AZ LAST FEW DAYS/CONNECTED/UNREAL.
:
LOTS GOING ON BEHIND THE SCENES/ BASTARDS.
We are going to have to face some very hard things in the days to come.
Trump Tweet Oct 8, 2012. He’s always known. #WhereAreTheChildren i.redd.it
Submitted 6 days ago by Canadian_Moose86New or rearrival.
83 comm
Seems to me that it would have been better to stakeout this site instead of publicizing it. It is possible it would be used again.
I agree. However, I did see a short video earlier where the guy who seems to be spearheading this was showing what they found. He is beyond frustrated. He said they have able to get NO RESPONSE from the police, the feds, anybody.
So they are going in and destroying it so it can’t be used and putting all the pieces of this camp on a truck and they are planning to unload it in the lobby of the Homeland Security office.
I dunno. What a mess this country is in.
This must be some of that ‘cultural enrichment’ that the leftists keep telling us about.
.
And if I recall…Hillary wanted to increase the number of ‘refugees’ coming into the US, by 700%.
Aww, just think of all that ‘cultural enrichment’ that we’re missing out on.
😀
Thank God for Pres Trump!
Some detail about where in Italy this happens, please? Some YouTube video of the same? Thank you.
I traced it to this twitter account…and the comments below this tweet, say it is in Florence:
Thanks. Didn’t doubt you, thought about sending a YT link to friends.
That black and white building is the Duomo.it is Florence,
Bill Kristol’s group, Republicans for the Rule of Law, will be running a pro-Mueller ad before the Caps hockey game in DC. It includes Trey Gowdy. Such complete and total scumbags. These people are the enemies of the American people. I hope Gowdy is happy.
It just gets weirder and weirder…
All the people commenting on Kristol’s twitter account seem to be David Brock’s troll farmers. Guess he’s run off all the Republicans who stupidly supported him.
Tuesday, 5 June, is California’s primaries.
Good conservative voter guide for judges for many years now:
https://judgevoterguide.com/
A helpful springboard for research:
http://www.nancyspicks.com/
From Nancy’s site (with minor edits):
BALLOT RECOMMENDATIONS for JUNE 5, 2018 ELECTIONS
“Do your best, prepare for the worst, then TRUST GOD to bring victory.” Prov 21:31
IF YOU FIND MY SITE HELPFUL, CONSIDER SHARING w/others!
IMPORTANT SUGGESTIONS:
1. DO NOT VOTE EARLY! Be patient! Often pertinent information does not come out until late in campaign.
2. DON’T USE VOTER GUIDES received in mail! Many are “FAKE” GUIDES See Warning!
RESEARCH: Done from a CONSERVATIVE/BIBLICAL WORLDVIEW PERSPECTIVE (fiscal & social), looking for candidates/issues that BEST provide support for:
-LIMITED GOVERNMENT
-LESS TAXES
-PERSONAL FREEDOM
-PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY
-PRO-PARENTAL RIGHTS
-PRO-LIFE
-PRO-FAMILY
-PRO-2ND AMENDMENT
-PRO-BUSINESS
-SECURE BORDERS/CONTROLLED IMMIGRATION
-EDUCATIONAL CHOICE
-PROPERTY RIGHTS
-CANDIDATES that STRONGLY ADHERE to the US CONSTITUTION
-CANDIDATES that are VIABLE (Do they have a chance to win?)
WANT TO DO YOUR OWN BALLOT RESEARCH? GO TO:
RobynNordell.com: a simple, yet phenomenal 1-Stop site w/tons of links to cut your research time. Spending just a SHORT time on her site can make you a well informed voter. She also posts her own recommendations, and links to others, including mine.
Other helpful sites: … see all links on her page*
PLATFORMS COMPS by Salt & Light Council: PLATFORM COMPARISONS
HOWARD JARVIS TAXPAYERS ASSOC:HJTA Endorsements
SCOTT PEOTTER’S PICKS: TaxFighter.com
CARepublicanPartyPlatform
Ballotpedia.org/CA
OC REGISTRAR of VOTERS: OCVote.com
SmartVoter.org
CRAIG HUEY’S OC Vote Guide: ElectionForum.org
CRAIG ALEXANDER BALLOT PICKS: CraigAlexandersVoteRecommendations
KATHY DITTNER BALLOT PICKS: Kathys Pics
CARL DeMAIO’S San Diego Election Guide San Diego Election Guide
An Interesting Blog: FLASHREPORT.org
EasyVoterGuide
CA OfficialVoteGuide
* http://www.nancyspicks.com/votepicks.php?view=detail&id=35
Some good news… Looks like Melania will be at the event tomorrow at the WH for Gold star Parents… I have to say I have been a bit worried about her…
Guatemala’s volcano is getting worse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frightening
Excerpt:
“The German business newspaper Handelsblatt called out the European hypocrisy. “A leading German think tank says Donald Trump is right that tariffs between the United States and Europe are asymmetrical,” Handelsblatt reported.
US President Donald Trump may actually have a point when it comes to unfair taxes on US goods coming into Europe. That is the finding of a new study by a leading German think tank. Where they differ is how to deal with it: The group urges new talks to lower tariffs across the board, instead of engaging in a tit-for-tat escalation in new taxes.
“The EU is by no means the paradise for free traders that it likes to think,” said Gabriel Felbermayr, director of the ifo Center for International Economics, a division of the Munich-based ifo Institute. The European Union actually comes off as the bigger offender when compared to the US, he added. The unweighted average EU customs duty is 5.2 percent, versus the US rate of 3.5 percent, according to ifo’s database.
.
RECIPROCAL.
.
Irking Merkel? I could find pleasure in that!
Canadian and European “liberals” are freaking out about the G7 meeting and US tariff announcements. The anti-Trump propaganda machine is in full tilt over it. No doubt our own leftists will soon follow along in the same vein.
I am gonna have to drop off and change my handle after this post. But posted for reason.
My family are MEAN people. Deep down inside, I know am a very vicious person. All my life, I have prided myself in my ability to control that, and be a kind, gentile and compassionate person.
ATM, I sense that I am having difficulty maintaining that niceness. I want public hangings.
Too much, too long. No more cold anger. Want blood. Had enough. Purge the gene pool.
(In case anyone has misconceptions, I mean we should do this via our US Constitution, and all of the remedies it enumerates.)
VERY interesting comment made by Andrew McCarthy tonight on Life Liberty Levin.
The replay is not on you tube, yet. Paraphrase required.
The topic was Spy Gate and the Muller Investigation.
Levin, Limbaugh and McCarthy were discussing whether Obama was in on it.
McCarthy stated that an Oval Office (Barry) meeting preceded every major event that took place, throughout! Whoa!! I did not know that.
