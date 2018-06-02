Spygate Debate: Joe diGenova -vs- Phillipe Reines

Appearing on Jesse Watters television broadcast, former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova and former Hillary Clinton official Phillipe Reines square off in a debate over Spygate:
Unfortunately Reines conflates the origination of the CIA/DOJ/FBI surveillance issue and the FISA searches. It is not coincidental all of the foreign operative intervention (see McCarthy Article on Papadopoulos) begins immediately after NSA Director Mike Rogers begins looking into NSA/FBI database search violations in March 2016.
Love me some Joe di
Me too, Principled.
Reines is a hackish weasel. Joe actually took it easy on this mouthpiece.
I wish he hadn’t. That tool needed to be “brought to heel”. As someone once said.
remember. this is why djt is so great!
A closer glance will reveal furrowed tire tracks on Priebus’ backside
“Unfortunately Reines conflates the origination of the CIA/DOJ/FBI surveillance issue and the FISA searches.”
Why wouldn’t he? That is his job. It certainly is not his goal to further any understanding of the truth and what actually happened. Spout off the Media Matters talking points for the Soros flunkies.
“…The phrase “delegitimizing Trump” is a phrase you see it repeats in this memo.
Mr. President, remember that Media Matters is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization which its goal is to “delegitimize” the President of the United States and “punish” and control the mainstream media if they give a positive coverage of him. This is unlawfully the violation of the nonprofit code of conduct and it needs to end….”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/21/to-the-white-house/
Media Matters=Pravda. What’s with the charade? It’s all there. Too obvious!
I don’t think there is a Fox host left that just cannot shut their mouths when their guests are talking.
Bin… 😦
Tucker is usually pretty good but generally I agree.
Shannon Bream can hold her tongue
Do these people not understand what is being discussed? More likely, they have no way to justify ANYTHING so the best methods are diversion, denial, duplicity, deceit, disinformation, detraction, dishonesty, defamation, and deplorableness!! 9D chess isn’t working well guys!
Deplorable! Sorry, just had to add one more “D'” word.
Oops, you covered that.
Why does Fox kiss up to vile Phillipe Reines?
Talk about mean tweets, he recently posted some zingers. He cursed out the way entire Trump family and Sara Huckabee Sanders.
And that really hateful one about how Don Jr must be so jealous of his wife’s former Latin lover. He even included a picture with that tweet.
Nasty, hateful guy, that Philllipppe.
ezpz2: Because Fox is a TV show whose goal is to entertain viewers and, thereby, sell adverstising. These days, that means pharmaceutical companies, makers of adult diapers, and other such products that appeal to an older demographic.
Common sense tells me that they (Fox) are probably losing more viewers than they’re gaining.
Using myself as an example, when I see the likes of Phillipe Reines or Juan Williams or Marie Jobs-for-Jihadis Harf, to name a small few, I immediately change the channel.
Then there’s Dana PeRino with her very jarring voice and concern troll Jeraldo, to name two more….
Geraldo
Oh, my, I swear Geraldo had tears in his eyes when he wanted to hear “from my buddy” a a condemnation from Pres Trump about Roseanne’s tweet about VJ, and that Sarah Sanders list of double standards wasn’t good enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, he’s pathetic.
Fox is a shell of its former self. It’s Murdoch’s son’s network, and the lean to the left is more obvious every day. The talking heads just want to stay employed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hear ya loud and clear on Dana Purina’s voice. Koved it when Candace Owens filled in for her a while back. Love to see more of that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, I believe Fox News has been #1 for many weeks now and the latest numbers show not a single CNN show placing in top 25.
Ugly is as ugly does.
I am going to be an outlier on this interview. Joe DG uses legalize ..I’m not calling for anyone to be indicted; lets have a nice Grand Jury; suggests Hillary Clinton has a right to criticize (election results) because Comey spoke out; Reines agrees. Joe brings up the “reasonable US attorney” as a poke at Comey, but no follow up. Jesse Watters actually did a pretty good job.
I agree in full with your last sentence. Joe D. went soft on the double-speaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great synopsis. Researching how Hillary may have sold US classified information off her private server.
Following the money:
Transactions linked to the Clinton Global Initiative have occurred in countries such as Panama, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, British Anguilla, the Bahamas, Switzerland, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Guernsey, Jersey, Malta, Luxembourg, Monaco, Gibraltar, Russia, Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Turkey, Cyprus, France, Belgium, Italy, Canada, China, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Israel, Singapore, Thailand, Mauritius, Ecuador, Guatemala, Uruguay, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Samoa and Vanuatu, as well as various “undisclosed” and “undetermined” locations
http://www.wnd.com/2016/09/hsbc-case-blows-lid-on-clintons-offshore-empire/
Why do the Clintons have 5 shell companies in Delaware?
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2016/04/why_do_the_clintons_have_5_shell_companies_in_delaware.html
Hillary Clinton was a PEP as Secretary of State, and so were Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. When Bill Clinton set up his shell in Sweden to accept $26 million plus his speaking fee, our reader explains, a report should probably have been filed. The transaction wasn’t reported to the State Department. According to the Washington Times, the Clinton Foundation has concealed the names of the specific donors:
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2016/04/a-word-about-the-panama-papers.php
WTF!
If I am not mistaken, Phillipe Reines has a lot of exposure in The Clinton State Department investigation with Sydney Blumenthal and friends.
https://hotair.com/archives/2015/08/17/oh-my-state-dept-suddenly-finds-thousands-of-hillary-aides-e-mails-they-denied-existing-in-2013/
It seems to me that the 0bama malAdministration was effectively dependent on political intelligence gleaned from FISA 702 database searches. When Admiral Rogers first cut off contractor access and then caused the FIS Court to cut off the FBI/DoJ feeds, they went blind. The subsequent efforts with HUMINT were deemed un-satisfactory, and the “CI Investigation” was focused to light up the FISA Title 1 surveillance (even more expansive than 702) of everyone within one hop of Trump since he was one hop from the “target.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve certainly struck upon the heart of “the matter”.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Mifsud, Downer and Halper were trying to entrap Trump campaign members into meeting with “Russians with dirt on Hillary”.
That Mifsud was in contact with Papadopoulos on 14 March 2016, a week before the public announcement on 21 march 2016 that Papadopoulos would be joining the Trump campaign, is a Big Red Flag. How did Mifsud know to target Papadopoulos?
The obvious answer is that surveillance of the Trump campaign began before 14 march 2016, well before the FBI’s claimed date of 31 July 2016. This answer is reinforced by Admiral Rogers actions shutting down contractor access to the NSA database in April 2016.
It’s getting to the point to where Sundance should turn in his report to the DOJ. This is pretty much cut and dry and we’re just waiting for the gallows to be built. How long to the 2nd IG report and isn’t that only covering FISA abuses and not the whole sordid conspiracy web?
The video is a red meat beat down. I would hope that Priebus was well compensated for the abuse he absorbed.
Phillipe Reines, lol! But his last name does come close to Reince!
Whoops to the name butchering. All else stands
Joe could not finish a sentence due to Watters’ constantly interrupting him or talking over him! Why do these television people believe they should do interviews this way? At times all three men seem to believe it is their chance to be speaking at the same time. Reason not to watch t.v. on displayed right here. It would be impossible to provide a transcript of this program under such circumstances. Grrrrrr.
