Spygate Debate: Joe diGenova -vs- Phillipe Reines

Appearing on Jesse Watters television broadcast, former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova and former Hillary Clinton official Phillipe Reines square off in a debate over Spygate:

Unfortunately Reines conflates the origination of the CIA/DOJ/FBI surveillance issue and the FISA searches. It is not coincidental all of the foreign operative intervention (see McCarthy Article on Papadopoulos) begins immediately after NSA Director Mike Rogers begins looking into NSA/FBI database search violations in March 2016.

