June 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #498

Sorry if this has been posted elsewhere. It is a convincing story of how the entire Muh Russia thing got started by British Intelligence, and you can be POSITIVE this will be milked to death by EVERY perp in the Black hat montages Sundance has put together for us:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/13/british-spies-first-to-spot-trump-team-links-russia
This article is from April of 2017.
The government’s bizarre failure to prosecute Awan for the national security violations he appears to have committed points to a political coverup that’s dangerous, craven and borders on traitorous. A House Office of Inspector General investigation determined earlier this year that Awan and his relatives committed numerous violations of House security policies, including logging into the House Democratic Caucus server thousands of times without authorization.
Excerpt:
Legal experts and veteran federal agents contacted by Judicial Watch say something smells rotten in this case. The so-called inadvertent disclosure to Awan’s defense team by Capitol Police was intentional for one of two reasons, the experts assert. Perhaps the prosecution is alerting the defense of particular facts of the case to generate cooperation and further the probe into political figures.
http://jw.structure.email/corruption-chronicles/more-evidence-of-political-coverup-in-dem-it-security-scandal
This Kanye West guy is incredible. He released his new album tonight, and all of the rap fans are saying it’s a masterpiece. Anyways, he has a few songs on there that apparently he just wrote last week, on one of them he says
“They said build your own, I said ‘how Sway?’
I said Slavery’s a choice, they said ‘How Ye?’
Just Imagine if they caught me on a Wild Day
Now I’m on 50 Bars gettin’ 50 Calls
My Wife Callin’ sayin’ We bout to lose it all!
Had to calm her down cuz she couldn’t breathe
Told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave”
“I put my hand on the stove to see if I still bleed
And nothing Hurts anymore, I feel kinda FREE!
We’re still the kids we used to be!”
In the Australian-China debacle about influence of Chinese operatives, United Front, soft coup influence, read this:
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/chinese-security-officials-asked-about-turnbull-s-adviser-20180529-p4zi6f.html
IIRC, as we have seen Mueller, as a SC, can indict, investigate, etc.
At the end, the SC issues a report: Ken Star did, etc.
So far, his indictments all appear to lead nowhere, even if they do fit in his expanded scope.
I am really sceptical any of his cases are going to lead to convictions, major legal issues. It also seems like any P.R. or political capitol advantage he may have hoped for is exhausted.
So, he’s annoying as hell, seriously damaged peoples lives and reputations, and in the end not accomplished his intended purpose, i.e. bringing down the President, by indictment or impeachment.
My hope is that he and his merry band will all face life time disbarrment, and the type of prosecutorial misconduct that they have built their careers on, will no longer be tolerated.
Criminal charges would be great, but PERHAPS a bridge too far?
I do wonder how many rinos, have already agreed to vote for impeachment, if brought. Dont think they would even bring it up at this point, but on the other hand, I see no evidence of any white flags, from DJT opponents…
The only time I can think of, when DJT tweet troll DIDN’T work, was when he tweeted about awan. ONLY time msm NO responce
