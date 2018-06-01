Friday June 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

39 Responses to Friday June 1st – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Illuminated Manuscript – AD 1470-75 French translation by Vasco da Lucena of 1st Century Quintus Curtius Rufus’ work shown to Early Venetian Lute Music.

    • Mary Van Deusen says:
      June 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

      Book of the Deeds of Alexander the Great. The text was created by Jean du Quesne in Lille, a city at the northern tip of France. The art was created by an anonymous artist, known as the Master of the Jardin de vertueuse consolation, in Bruges, a city in the northwest of Belgium.

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:17 am

    For Jesus’ Sake

    “Delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake” (II Cor. 4:11).

    There is much that we all do for our own sake, for the sake of our children, our loved ones or others, but the real test of the believer’s love for the Lord is what he does “for Jesus’ sake.”

    Under the dispensation of Law our Lord told His disciples that to be forgiven they must forgive: “Forgive, and ye shall be forgiven” (Luke 6:37), “but if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses” (Matt. 6:15).

    But now, under the dispensation of grace, He exhorts us to forgive one another “even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you” (Eph. 4:32). The difference is striking. Before the cross: If you would be forgiven, forgive. Now, in the light of the cross: You have been graciously forgiven for Christ’s sake. In the light of this be tenderhearted and forgiving toward others.

    And we are to go farther than this: Not only are we to forgive our brethren in Christ, but we are to be prepared to show this attitude toward the world as well. St. Paul said: “For though I be free from all men, yet have I made myself servant unto all” (I Cor. 9:19), and referring to his persecutions by unbelievers, he said: “We… are always delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake” (II Cor. 4:11). How many unbelievers would be won to Christ; how many of our Christian friends would be strengthened and helped, if we adopted this attitude toward others!

    As to suffering itself, the Apostle also gladly bore this “for Jesus’ sake.” In writing to the Corinthians, he said: “I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake; for when I am weak, then am I strong” (II Cor. 12:10). He had learned that in weakness he leaned the harder, prayed more, and was brought closer to His Lord, and herein lay his spiritual strength.

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/for-jesus-sake/

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 1, 2018 at 12:24 am

      2Cor 4:11 For we which live are alway delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh.
      Luke 6:37 Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive, and ye shall be forgiven:
      Mt 6:15 But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.
      1Cor 9:19 For though I be free from all men, yet have I made myself servant unto all, that I might gain the more.
      Eph 4:32 And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.
      2Cor 12:10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:18 am

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:22 am

    A benediction . . .

  5. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Roseanne Barr ~ Accused, tried and convicted of “Islamophobia.”

    “CAIR’s National Executive Director Nihad Awad crowed: ‘We welcome the swift and appropriate action taken by ABC and hope it sends a message that the promotion of hatred and bigotry will not be accepted by our nation’s entertainment industry.’
    CAIR is a quintessentially authoritarian organization, determined to silence all foes of jihad mass murder and Sharia oppression of women, non-Muslims and others, by tarring them as “Islamophobic” and “racist” and destroying their reputations. And of course the Leftist media eagerly aids and abets them in this.” -From article at FrontPageMag today.

    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/270304/cair-applauds-roseanne-cancellation-robert-spencer

    • Garrison Hall says:
      June 1, 2018 at 1:27 am

      What they don’t quite realize, perhaps can’t quite realize, is that their extraordinary arrogance may achieve the desired effect with The Left—but it’s having the exact opposite effect on the conservative insurgency that elected Trump president. Instead of frightening us, instead of making us feel guilty, what they are in fact creating is a pervasive sense of cold anger. We know what they’re doing, know what they want which is why we needed a hired gun for a president. And, in DJT, we found one. They have crossed us too many times. And we have long memories. **Go Trump!!**

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      June 1, 2018 at 3:11 am

      Well……of course! Noticed how CAIR ALWAYS inserts itself into every issue? Moose limb bros much?!!!!!

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:32 am

    I can’t believe Dan Rather said this, but bravo.
    ———
    “News anchors looking into camera and reading a script handed down by a corporate overlord, words meant to obscure the truth not elucidate it, isn’t journalism. It’s propaganda. It’s Orwellian. A slippery slope to how despots wrest power, silence dissent, and oppress the masses.”

    -Dan Rather, 4/2/18 –

  7. dbethd says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Hello beautiful people 🦋

    A post shared by 🌹Melania fanpage🌹 (@melaniaperfect) on

  8. Karl Kastner says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Horowitz Is Coming To Town
    (With apologies to: HAVEN GILLESPIE, J COOTS, J. FRED COOTS)

    You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He’s making a list, of sedition and vice
    You are corrupt, now you pay the price
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He’s knows who’s been conspiring
    Page and Strzok are singing too
    He’s been reading all their messages
    And they’ve implicated YOU

    So, you better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    Jeff Sessions is sly, and John Huber too
    They laid out the traps, to see what you’d do
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    His title is Inspector General
    He’s on to your mistakes
    If he offers you a plea bargain
    That’s a deal that you should take

    Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He nailed lyin McCabe, soon James Comey too
    Two dirty rats, let’s see who else they chew
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    Though appointed by Obama
    Impartial is his middle name
    He’s not a Special Counsel, but
    The indictments are the same

    Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    You thought we’d believe, Trump’s collusion was true.
    But he checked it out, the collusion was YOU
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    The honest law enforcement will watch the judge with glee
    They’re gonna build a gallows just outside the Grand Jury

    So! You better watch out, you better not lie
    Better plead out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

  10. Lucille says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:54 am

    “Here’s 2,750 Better Places Women Can Go for Health Care Than Planned Parenthood”
    By Katie Franklin – May 30, 2018 – Life News
    http://www.lifenews.com/2018/05/30/heres-2750-better-places-women-can-go-for-health-care-than-planned-parenthood/

  11. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:54 am

    SEASONS GREETINGS

  13. WSB says:
    June 1, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Happy June, fellow Gemini’s and belated to cuspers!!!! Should be an exciting month!

  14. dreamboat annie says:
    June 1, 2018 at 1:33 am

    Steve Winwood and his daughter Lilly ..

  15. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 1, 2018 at 1:56 am

    I’m reposting my post from yesterday.

    June 14-President Trump’s Birthday
    June 14-Flag Day
    ——————–
    June 1-Steel Tarriffs kicks in
    1-National Doughnut Day
    6-D-Day-1944 (Observance)
    8-9-G-7 in Canada
    9-Belmont Race
    9-National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day
    11-Net Neutrality officially ends
    11-IG Reports come out?
    12-Summit w/Norks?? for 2 days?
    17-Father’s Day
    20-American Eagle Day
    20-The Great Seal of the United States was adopted, 1782
    21-First Day of Summer
    26-Jefferson Memorial, 1934
    26-The Korean War ended, 1953 (huh?)
    ***and many Treepers June”s birthdays-Happy Birthday to you all***

    Winning
    MAGA
    May the Lord Protect and Bless President Trump and his MAGA Team today.

  16. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 1, 2018 at 2:03 am

    Trey Gowdy. Asked him to just retire. Spygate comments don’t match up with the facts. Left this poem at the end, dedicated to Trey Gowdy and his staff.

    https://www.fieldandstream.com/answers/other/a-poem-called-the-battling-boys-of-benghazi-i-just-want-to-share-this-with-everybody

  17. millwright says:
    June 1, 2018 at 2:21 am

    I see the ‘Wildwood Incident’ ( NJ ) vanished from the media when police body cam footage of the incident was published ! The reality doesn’t fit their pistol, I guess ! But all is not lost in New Joisey ” ! The legislature just re-enacted ( and our feckless [C word] Governor hastened to sign ) the ObamaCare mandates for its resident slaves – aka taxpayers with a job ! And, ‘ Joy of Joys’ its officially ‘Construction Season ” on NJ’s highways and byways ! Which also means anyone receiving a moving violation is going to be hit with a doubled fine in those ( wall to wall ) zones !

  18. Lucille says:
    June 1, 2018 at 3:29 am

    Victorian and Edwardian Interiors – 38 Rare Photos Show Everyday Life of People in Their Houses Over

