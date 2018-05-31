Secretary Mike Pompeo Press Conference Following Meetings With DPRK Vice-Chair Kim Yong-Chol…

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea Vice-Chair Kim Yong-chol have concluded two days of discussions and meetings surrounding an agreement for the DPRK to eliminate all nuclear weapons and retreat from their nuclear ambitions.

Secretary Pompeo and Vice-Chairman Kim Yong-chol continue working toward a possible meeting between President Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12th. After their meetings Secretary Pompeo held a press conference:

President Trump spoke briefly about the ongoing negotiations:

