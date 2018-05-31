Secretary Mike Pompeo Press Conference Following Meetings With DPRK Vice-Chair Kim Yong-Chol…

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea Vice-Chair Kim Yong-chol have concluded two days of discussions and meetings surrounding an agreement for the DPRK to eliminate all nuclear weapons and retreat from their nuclear ambitions.
Secretary Pompeo and Vice-Chairman Kim Yong-chol continue working toward a possible meeting between President Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12th. After their meetings Secretary Pompeo held a press conference:
President Trump spoke briefly about the ongoing negotiations:
This is as opaque as it comes and leaves room for everything from no meeting in Singapore to a bona fide agreement to full and irreversible denuclearization. Reports I read the last couple of days pointed to the NK envoy saying it could take up to 15 years to completely denuclearize. If that is the offer I would ask what about the word “no” do they not understand.
I remain from Missouri.
15 years???
He doesn’t understand Trump time.
18 months maximum, American supervised.
Betcha Trump “has a guy” who could do it in 12 months, under budget.
They can start on the day of signing; take a month max, it’s a popcorn country, inspectors can cover it in no time at all. The most painless way to go, quick and party like it is 2019 .
I want to correct the impression I left that the Kim administration is trying to delay the process for 15 years. In fact, an article I read (below) cites a nuclear scientist at Stanford University as speaking to a 15 year process.
http://www.businessinsider.com/north-korea-nuclear-program-would-take-15-years-to-dismantle-2018-5?r=UK&IR=T
Thanks SD.
“…..continue working toward a possible meeting between President Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12th. ”
Just the fact that this is occurring is giving the never-Trumpers conniption fits. We shall see what happens. If you would have asked most people a year ago if PDJT could have made this much progress so far, us Treepers know what the answer would have been. Derision, scorn and ridicule – just like Miss Ann Coulter experienced at that round table (I believe it was CNN) when she was asked who had the best chance of winning and she replied, “Donald Trump”. I guess she got the last laugh and can still smile on, while all those other people wrestle with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Its good to have the A team in place at Foggy Bottom
Notice how orderly the press conference was run. Pompeo is on top of these negotiations and it looks like the talks are moving ahead for a June 12 summit. This guy is a real winner!
Clarity and reality – – what a difference when the American people are informed by adults.
Things have moved rapidly since Rex Tillerson retired. Good man but he talked too much.
A fellow Treeper (svenwg) responded to my post about Rep. Nunes easily becoming our 46th President with the following:
Hi Flep, would not Mike Pompeo be a better President in 2024 with Devin Nunes as Vice President and for Devin to take over the reigns in 2032?
After watching this interview and everything Secretary Pompeo has done in the past month, I would be so happy if Mike Pompeo was our 46th President and Devin was his VP.
We have some incredible men on the bench that makes the opportunity for TRUMPISM to be our country’s motto for the next 50+ years.
I agree and I know that ! am getting the cart before the horse but sometimes it is just fun to think of how great America could be!
One in the hand is worth two in the bush.
Great post! You captured my feelings perfectly!
With all due respect, can’t we just get through PDJT’s first term?
A couple of people were squawking yesterday evening on FNC (someone else in the house had it on, I don’t recall the show- perhaps “The Ingraham Angle”) about who the Democrats could run as a viable candidate in 2020. Speculation like that, IMO, is a colossal waste of time that could be better spent discussing current issues..
I agree but in my mind he is going to destroy the Democrats in 2020! I am not even focusing on it.
Sounds like they are still in the election rigging mindset.
Funny how the talk has been about who the parties will run, not about who the people will choose to compete. And it has been that way in both parties for years.
Rep. Nunes has a career C grade on immigration per numbersusa.com, That would be like saying Lyin Ted Cruz would be a good prez, MAGA2020
That would be a comforting thought. This country is in need of some clear eyed visionaries to lead us into the future instead of a global criminal cartel.
Secretary Pompeo looked like for a second, he wanted to say, “Martha, you ignorant slut”.
