Secretary Mike Pompeo Press Conference Following Meetings With DPRK Vice-Chair Kim Yong-Chol…

Posted on May 31, 2018 by

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea Vice-Chair Kim Yong-chol have concluded two days of discussions and meetings surrounding an agreement for the DPRK to eliminate all nuclear weapons and retreat from their nuclear ambitions.

Secretary Pompeo and Vice-Chairman Kim Yong-chol continue working toward a possible meeting between President Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12th.   After their meetings Secretary Pompeo held a press conference:

President Trump spoke briefly about the ongoing negotiations:

22 Responses to Secretary Mike Pompeo Press Conference Following Meetings With DPRK Vice-Chair Kim Yong-Chol…

  1. sundance says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    • TimesUp says:
      May 31, 2018 at 3:29 pm

      This is as opaque as it comes and leaves room for everything from no meeting in Singapore to a bona fide agreement to full and irreversible denuclearization. Reports I read the last couple of days pointed to the NK envoy saying it could take up to 15 years to completely denuclearize. If that is the offer I would ask what about the word “no” do they not understand.

      I remain from Missouri.

  2. DanO64 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Thanks SD.

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    “…..continue working toward a possible meeting between President Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12th. ”

    Just the fact that this is occurring is giving the never-Trumpers conniption fits. We shall see what happens. If you would have asked most people a year ago if PDJT could have made this much progress so far, us Treepers know what the answer would have been. Derision, scorn and ridicule – just like Miss Ann Coulter experienced at that round table (I believe it was CNN) when she was asked who had the best chance of winning and she replied, “Donald Trump”. I guess she got the last laugh and can still smile on, while all those other people wrestle with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

  4. Sanj says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Its good to have the A team in place at Foggy Bottom

    • Paco Loco says:
      May 31, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      Notice how orderly the press conference was run. Pompeo is on top of these negotiations and it looks like the talks are moving ahead for a June 12 summit. This guy is a real winner!

  5. Tonawanda says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Clarity and reality – – what a difference when the American people are informed by adults.

  6. David R. Graham says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Things have moved rapidly since Rex Tillerson retired. Good man but he talked too much.

  7. fleporeblog says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    A fellow Treeper (svenwg) responded to my post about Rep. Nunes easily becoming our 46th President with the following:

    Hi Flep, would not Mike Pompeo be a better President in 2024 with Devin Nunes as Vice President and for Devin to take over the reigns in 2032?

    After watching this interview and everything Secretary Pompeo has done in the past month, I would be so happy if Mike Pompeo was our 46th President and Devin was his VP.

    We have some incredible men on the bench that makes the opportunity for TRUMPISM to be our country’s motto for the next 50+ years.

    • Toenail says:
      May 31, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      I agree and I know that ! am getting the cart before the horse but sometimes it is just fun to think of how great America could be!

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 31, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      With all due respect, can’t we just get through PDJT’s first term?

      A couple of people were squawking yesterday evening on FNC (someone else in the house had it on, I don’t recall the show- perhaps “The Ingraham Angle”) about who the Democrats could run as a viable candidate in 2020. Speculation like that, IMO, is a colossal waste of time that could be better spent discussing current issues..

      • fleporeblog says:
        May 31, 2018 at 3:47 pm

        I agree but in my mind he is going to destroy the Democrats in 2020! I am not even focusing on it.

      • Jim in TN says:
        May 31, 2018 at 3:50 pm

        Sounds like they are still in the election rigging mindset.

        Funny how the talk has been about who the parties will run, not about who the people will choose to compete. And it has been that way in both parties for years.

    • pattonpattonsghost says:
      May 31, 2018 at 3:57 pm

      Rep. Nunes has a career C grade on immigration per numbersusa.com, That would be like saying Lyin Ted Cruz would be a good prez, MAGA2020

    • Orygun says:
      May 31, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      That would be a comforting thought. This country is in need of some clear eyed visionaries to lead us into the future instead of a global criminal cartel.

  8. Curry Worsham says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Secretary Pompeo looked like for a second, he wanted to say, “Martha, you ignorant slut”.

