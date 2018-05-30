Former Trump Campaign Aides, FBI Surveillance Targets, Discuss Spygate…

Three former campaign associates: Carter Page, Sam Clovis and Michael Caputo discuss how their lives have been changed after being targeted by the FBI intelligence agent in Spygate; and later by the Mueller investigation.
Mr. Hannity seemed to be a little more irritating than usual this evening ( I am annoyed by his repetitious statements nightly, like a skipping vinyl record), because I was particularly keenly aware of his interruptions of Mr. Caputo’s remarks.
People, in general, these days seem to want to blather on before one even finishes what they are saying. So, they also never really seem to understand the entire concept of communications with the person they never actually listened to.
It’s always irritating, and just one of the reasons I can’t watch him, but I can scroll past him. 😀
Yeah, he kept interrupting Carter at the beginning too. Why bring him into the studio if you won’t let him complete a sentence.
It was a good thing he interrupted carter!!!!! Carter Page is his own worst enemy. The tv interview followed the hannity radio show interview of carter page that was an absolute train wreck. Carter did way better on tv. BUT still if you have read any of his self aggrandizing academic writing letters to the committee and pro se court filings then you know that the russians trying to recruit him as their spy were being very generous when they called him an idiot. He is not sympathetic AT ALL
One thing that has gotten me all through this mess is the waste of money. As if America is not in enough debt.
Regarding Hannity, h
e has to explain things in the form of baby food…not sure you could do this nor I…the fact that SD links to him shows he is a worthy ally…focus on the enemies!
I agree. Hannity needs and tries to present this extremely complicated story in the simplest
way possible (and under severe time-pressure). No easy task!
However, he does suffer from the same failing of so many others do in the political and media world. They only talk, never listen!
The first time I became aware of how bad it was, was when I followed the Scooter Libby trial (via Clarice Feldman’s reporting). There was one taped discussion between two media giants (Woodward of Watergate fame was one of them, but I have forgotten who the other one was) that was considered important for the outcome of the trial. I got really confused listening to the conversation. It was – to me at least – patently obvious that after the first couple of minutes the two journalists were discussing two different things, but they seemed both unaware that their counterpart was talking about something else. This is what happens when all you are interested in is output. As a corollary to this observation l came to the conclusion that none of the witnesses in this trial could be trusted. Many of them were asked to recollect conversations they had had years ago, and when one of the star witnesses obviously was unclear about what was being discussed in real time, clarity would not be gained by the flow of time.
I thought that was incredibly powerful. I think this just might sink into the American psyche. You’d have to be a heartless SOB to not be pissed off about what these Americans have been through. These rat bastards Need.To.Pay.
I know it’s hard to believe but that goofy looking Carter Page is a spy. And Stefan Halper was his handler.
As of March 2016 she was still an FBI asset who wore a wire for them to help win convictions for several ACTUAL Russian spies. This began in 2013. So how suddenly a few months later merit a FISA Title 1 warrant (for identified foreign spies and terrorists on their way to an imminent attack? Something concerning this man is really fishy. Any thoughts?
Slick, I agree with you on Page. Regarding Halper, the CIA paid him to spy on Gen. Flynn in 2014 at a conference on Russia also at Cambridge U. Halper tried to link him with a Russian woman who also participated at the conference. The Obama White House was dying to get rid of him even then because he didn’t support the globalist agenda.
I think the goofyness in appearance and behavior must be part of Page’s tradecraft!!
The same empty box: Campaign Mole?
It has to be someone well known to be connected to Brennan and Schiff. It has to be someone who interacted with Trump after his nomination back in September 2016.
Could it be Paul Ryan who is resigning at end-of-year?
If you’re a Trump MAGA guy what else ya gonna take, Hannity or MSMLSD such as madcow desease?
The beauty of old age is knowing that you voted for Ross Perot, in my 20’s because it’s all about the money. Wages have been flat sine that time. Sean has been a proponent of our President, yet Sean won’t shut up! Yes, we, the common sense “forgotte man” absolutely fking knew “they” were out for Trump! We still voted for DJT!
We may be deporables but we ain’t stupid!
Can live without out it on my end… I already know what they’ve been through. I though we all did.
🙂
Our President seems to be in a game of who blinks first with mueller. As long as PDJT’s stock keeps rising, he will not blink. The more people that are behind him, the easier it will be to dispose of the mule.
Although it’s a huge waste of our money.
Follow up question to Page: if you didn’t get paid for the speech in Moscow, why did you give it?
He implies a story about a plan or duty that ends in betrayal, and he won’t elaborate. He looks pissed, bewildered, and hesitant.
He shouldn’t be. He’s been working as an FBI asset since 2013.
I have been trying to follow the string for how Carter Page actually got into the Trump campaign. Every time I go back and google, I find another nugget. The whole thing feels dirty to me.
1. Carter Page reaches out to Ed Cox, who was head of the NY GOP. Why not reach directly to the Trump campaign? Because apparently Page worked for Cox in 2008?
2. “But for Cox, referring Page to the Trump campaign manager at time in late 2015, Corey Lewandowski, was a courtesy extended to someone he knew from the 2008 presidential campaign of Sen. John McCain of Arizona in New York.” Page worked with Cox for the McCain 2008 presidential campaign…
https://www.timesunion.com/7day-state/article/N-Y-GOP-s-Cox-introduced-Carter-Page-to-Trump-12553410.php
2.a. Huh, how about that… “Carter Page — Chief Operating Officer, Energy & Power, Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.” Good ol’ John McCain.
http://blog.4president.org/2008/2008/01/john-mccain–11.html
Here’s his hedge fund, running $25 billion in transactions in emerging energy markets.
http://www.globalenergycap.com/management/
3. But Sam Clovis is the one doing the hiring in spring 2016 ? Clovis is now the one generally accepted as hiring Page. So where does the above fit?
3.a. March 11, 2016, Buryakov pleads guilty in case where Page is generally accepted as being an FBI informant. Days later he’s in the Trump campaign.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/evgeny-buryakov-pleads-guilty-manhattan-federal-court-connection-conspiracy-work
3.b. March 16, 2016, Trump’s MSNBC interview, can’t name a single foreign policy adviser on his team.
https://www.politico.com/blogs/2016-gop-primary-live-updates-and-results/2016/03/trump-foreign-policy-adviser-220853
4. March 21, 2016, Trump name-drops 4 advisers after Super Tuesday, and Page and Papadopoulis end up being spied upon by the FBI.
“Trump announced that Page and several other advisers were being brought onto the campaign during a March 21 interview with The Washington Post.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/post-partisan/wp/2016/03/21/a-transcript-of-donald-trumps-meeting-with-the-washington-post-editorial-board/?utm_term=.3050f4b5f5ac
5. Carter Page speaks at the Moscow New Economics School July 9, 2016. Lewandowski can’t directly recall approving this trip, but later recants.
6. Carter Page meets with Stefan Halper, July 11-12, 2016, at the “Race to Change the World” symposium.
https://www.coggs.polis.cam.ac.uk/news/2016-race
7. “Crossfire Hurricaine” begins July 31, 2016. The album Jumping Jack Flash is also a bad 1980s comedy about Russian spies.
Carter Page seemed rather evasive to answering questions. And I’m wondering how he making a living right now?
Is he a “NOC” working for the CIA/DIA, on loan to the FBI? I dunno.. But he’s hiding a lot, based upon my gut feeling watching him respond to the questions posed to him.
There also seems to be a very wide spread as to his actual net worth. Maybe he’s got a sweet deal going like Halpher did with DOD’s ONA folks.. (more than $1 million between 2012 and 2017..
http://www.thesquander.com/carter-page-net-worth
http://celebsiren.com/carter-page-wiki/
Suddenly the investigation is not about collusion, it is about ensuring Trump’s safety. Except that Comey never told Trump, his president that. Except that then there would be no need for Mueller. Except that Rosenstein then accepted Sessions idiotic recusal under fraudulent circumstances and at that point was required by rules to point the same out.
It is clear Schiff was part of the plot. Rosenstein was quickly briefed. Wray was clearly the wrong appointment as was Sessions.
Gowdy, Rubio, Burr etc. now realize that the FBI/DOJ are corrupt to the very bone and are determined to save the agencies. Rubio, of course, hates Trump.
Carter Page, the (former?) FBI “asset”. The question is, why was he targeted for FISA surveillance if he helped the FBI in the past and was a known quantity to the FBI? Ahh, now that is the rub, isn’t it. FISA surveillance is used to dig out spies, like Russian spies, which Page has direct experience with. Was Carter Page being used as both HUMINT and as a SIGINT lamppost to comprehensively spy on everyone in the Trump campaign in order to find and/or “engineer” Russian collusion? I’d bet money on it.
Maybe its just me but he has the strangest body language in his TV interviews, almost like he can’t believe he’s getting so much positive media attention. Or like he can’t believe how dumb everyone is that we think he’s somehow a victim in all this and that he has to play along with it.
