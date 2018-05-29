President Trump MAGA Rally – Nashville Tennessee 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST Livestream

Today President Donald J. Trump is holding a MAGA Rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, in Nashville, Tennessee. President Trump is scheduled around 7:00pm Central / 8:00pm Eastern; however there will be multiple rally participants prior to President Trump’s arrival.

Country music star Trace Adkins will warm up the crowd before President Trump takes the stage. President Trump is in Nashville on behalf of Senator Marsha Blackburn’s 2018 reelection bid.

RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – FOX News Livestream Link

5 hours before President Trump is set to speak at his Make America Great Again Rally in Nashville, the line to get in is several blocks long. Doors haven’t opened yet. Hundreds of people already here pic.twitter.com/h2v5NfFih4 — Marc Sallinger (@MarcWBIR) May 29, 2018

Lines have basically doubled on both sides of the auditorium, lining streets of downtown Nashville less than 5 hours until President Trump takes the stage. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/5VM67CQuGb — Brittany Tarwater (@WVLTBrittany) May 29, 2018

Watch what happened at 1:47 in @FOXNashville's broadcast: Line for President Trump rally in Nashville https://t.co/0lFhk7lqwP — Leroy Wall (@LeroyMohamid3) May 29, 2018

