President Trump MAGA Rally – Nashville Tennessee 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST Livestream

Today President Donald J. Trump is holding a MAGA Rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, in Nashville, Tennessee. President Trump is scheduled around 7:00pm Central / 8:00pm Eastern; however there will be multiple rally participants prior to President Trump’s arrival.
Country music star Trace Adkins will warm up the crowd before President Trump takes the stage. President Trump is in Nashville on behalf of Senator Marsha Blackburn’s 2018 reelection bid.
RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – FOX News Livestream Link
Advertisements
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT! The RNC put together an incredible ad that will bury the Democrats in November.
I LOVE YOU NANCY PELOSI! I pray for your health and well being every single night because you are the greatest gift to our President, Republicans and our country.
We need you to stay in Congress for the next 25 years so that we can not only MAGA but KAG!
LikeLiked by 5 people
There’s a spark of Divinity in Ms 13 ,unborn babies,NOT SO MUCH… .. …
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish I could be there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tennessee loves President Trump bigley
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe Dan’s at the rally! 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love you, Joe Dan!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love Rally nights! President Trump is not leaving anything to chance come November. He will campaign for his Agenda (our agenda, the people’s agenda) as hard as he did for the presidency! Keep America Great!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw one in Mobile Alabama, it was Mega MAGA….😉
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG !! I’m so happy. I had a feeling something special would be happening today.
I went out and bought annuals for planting (I’m a bit late on the planting but better late than never) and a nice bottle of wine for supper.
Enjoy the rally. I will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 2016, Candidate Donald J. Trump stopped in Bismarck, ND for a rally. The downtown sidewalks were jam packed for as far as the eye could see. My flight left before the rally started, but a few of us watched his Boeing 757 taxi to the terminal. Then seeing him descend the stairs and take a moment to wave to us was special. Looking forward to watching tonight: The Man with his People. ❤️🇺🇸PDJT🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love President Trump’s Rallies. He is the hardest working President in the history of the USA. And he is doing it all for We the People!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
What an astonishing difference. Obama did non-stop fundraising with powerful elites. Trump holds patriotic rallies with common people who love our country. I thank God for Trump and pray daily for wisdom for him, and for the protection of him and his family, and I hope everyone does. This nation has been given another chance. Thank you, Lord!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joe Dan is there! (And so is Jim Acosta 😂)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m really loving that shirt! LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love this guy!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are they shutting down the rally feeds again?
RSBN and Golden Gate down. Anyone got a link to one that’s still up?
LikeLike
Tennesse MAGA Rally Live
https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/national/live-stream-trump-holds-rally-in-nashville-tennessee
LikeLike
This is working for me…
LikeLike
Golden State’s back:
LikeLike
LikeLike
Cute campaign shirts!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
It will be interesting if Trump endorses Diane Black for Gov. There are 3 other very good candidates running for Gov here….two successful AND conservative businessmen, and the current TN House Speaker. An endorsement would be a coup for Black.
LikeLike
RSBN is up.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sundance hate to offer a correction to anything you write, but Marsha Blackburn is a Congresswoman seeking the Senate seat that Bob Corker is vacating. She’s not seeking re-election as a current Senator.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike