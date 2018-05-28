We Remember, We Honor, We Celebrate

Today all across this great land we call America, we pause to remember those who have fallen. We give thanks for their final sacrifice, for their love of country, and we say prayers for them, for their families, for the country they serve. We fly flags to honor their service, to observe our own dedication to America. But, being the ever optimistic Americans we are, we have turned this day formerly known as Decoration Day into a nation wide party, a celebration of patriotism, family, summer’s promise, and just any old other thing we choose it to be.
Tracking the origins of Memorial Day proves to be a somewhat difficult task. Some attribute it to former African slaves paying tribute to fallen Union soldiers. There is strong evidence that women of the South were decorating graves before the end of the Civil War. On May 30, 1868, flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetary. By 1890 all the northern states were observing the day. The South would not observe the same date until after World War I, when it became more than an observance recognizing those fallen in the Civil War.
So, it took another war to unite Americans in remembrance of those fallen heroes. Stubborn aren’t we? Here in the South, I grew up visiting the cemetary on birthdays, holidays, and whenever my mother felt a need to connect with those gone from her – but never forgotten. Each visit to the cemetary (my mother never let us call it a graveyard) was a fascinating experience to me as a child.
Always walk around the plots, never step on one. Wander away as my mother knelt in the grass coaxed lovingly into growth in the red Georgia clay. Look first for relatives, those my mother spoke of, and those strange names I was unfamiliar with. Look for the little stone with the lamb on top – the resting place of my mother’s baby sister, Carole. Look for more lambs and little angels – they were dotted around the older section with alarming frequency, something I noticed even as a child. Take note of all the flowers.
It was a fine thing for a family to have many who remembered to honor their dead. I also very vividly remember the little American flags stuck in the ground on days such as Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Not too long ago, I found a small cemetary with a mass grave of Confederate soldiers who mostly died of an outbreak, possibly flu, during the war. Those little flags had been put in the ground around the few individual markers. I wondered if they minded that 50 star flag, or if they were grateful to be remembered, honored, prayed over.
It was something I lived with as a child, this presence of the dead. I never thought much about it until recently. Here you literally cannot stray far outside your own yard without encountering some reminder of the war fought on this soil, and those fallen. As a child, many of our parents remembered grandparents who fought in the war. It is alive for us, and so has colored how we honor our dead, those who have fallen in battle, and those who in the words of many a fire and brimstone preacher, “The LORD has called home to be with HIM.” Believe me, no disrespect intended, just an indication of a little local flavor.
And so, I find myself wondering. Is this a southern thing? Is it an American thing? Or is it something common to all of us, this need to return to the place we left our loved ones for the final time on this earth? Is it a regional custom, tied deep in the roots we are so tangled in, or a need born with our souls? I think it must be the latter, with a twist of regional observances that may vary from place to place, but sooth the heart of those who wait here, on this side. Perhaps, after all is said and done, it meets our needs more than just paying respect to the dead. We wander there, among those peaceful plots, wondering, imagining, where are they? How is it there? When will my time come? Will I be with them again? Then, that most human of all questions. Who will honor me in my time, when I lay beneath the grass coaxed lovingly into growth in the red Georgia clay?
I hope you enjoyed the video of my hometown. I couldn’t be more proud to live in a place like this little town. We Remember, we honor, we celebrate.
Amen.
God bless America and God bless all of those who have fallen in service to our great country.
Great Memorial Day Post….
I just finished listening to the annual Memorial by Senise and it always brings tears to my eyes because so many have given their all for not only America but for so many others who needed our assistance. Each year it is a beautiful ceremony and we get to see those who are still alive from so many years ago. Wonderful to sign God Bless America and all standing in reverence and many singing. We are a Republic of freedom and rights which is still very rare in most parts of the world and way too precious for us to lose ever!
Share this every year to honor all that gave and give. My uncle & mom are WWII vets & are in the video too.
Never can be enough THANK YOUs for America’s military people-current, vets, families & those passed on.
kin, thank you so much for this review and how we are all ordinary but some more than ordinary to join in a service and many to lose their lives in that service. I copied the URL so I can listen to this again and again.
God bless all those who Served and still are:
Very well written, Menagerie. Thank you.
I grew up in the South and miss it very much.
Amen. My grandpa oversaw a cemetery. When he explained what all the graves with flags meant, and with your 9 year old eyes, see how many flags there were. You realize early on men and women gave their lives for this country. Those visits, yes we saw him at the cemetery, were priceless. My brother and I were blessed to go back there and see his and other family members graves couple years ago. We toured the cemetery seeing the lambs and remembering most from when we were children.
Thank you for reminding me of this.
To those in the Treehouse that do not live near where our loved ones are buried there is a website, findagrave.com that has compiled photos of graves & cemantaries across the US. People can go in and link family members and add photos. You can even leave flowers & or a message.
I recently found a picture of my Dad in Army uniform & attached to his page. I look at the picture and wonder if this young man knew what was ahead of him. He was injured in the Battle of the Bulge. He dealt with his injuries throughout his life and with what I know now was PSTD. He was a strong brave man and I thank him for the life he gave me…
In memory of Bobby, gone over 50 years…thinking of you today, dear one. Requiescat in pace….
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson honored fallen servicemen and raised thousands of dollars for their families.
http://www.foxnews.com/auto/2018/05/27/nascar-driver-honors-military-by-helping-raise-thousands-for-children-fallen-servicemembers.html
For all who gave up their lives on earth in war, we honor you, and owe our eternal gratitude. Peace, blessed peace in Jesus’ name is what we strive for.
Charelston South Carlolina, in the closing days of the Civil War. Most of the whites had fled, and the 257 Union POWs who has died from the horrible comditions were buried in a mass grave on an old horse racing track, which was located in today’s Hampton Park. Black workmen soon reinterred the remains in proper graves and put up an arch, on which it was written “Martyrs of the Race Course”. On May 1, 10,000 soldiers, school children. and townspeople gathered and paraded there, sang songs snd listened to sermons. The first Decoration Day was thus celebrated.
Thank you Menagerie/Beautiful tribute for
Memorial Day and to all those who gave
the ultimate sacrifice for love of our country.
As a child I would visit the cemetery too
with relatives/loved to hear the memories
and in some small way honor their service.
Brotherhood…
Today I had a great blessing. During the simple act of trash removal I was approached on the sidewalk by a senior woman. Unbeknownst to me, she’s my downstairs neighbor. She wanted to relate that there was a disturbance by her adjacent last night; I was unaware. I’ve been reticent to engage any of my neighbors due to an utter lack of tolerance for stupidity on my part. You get it.
She is from Costa Rica originally, and naturalized 51 years ago. Turns out, her family is directly responsible for three generations of U.S. servicemen. Army, Navy and Marine. At that revelation, I hugged her unexpectedly and somewhat awkwardly, I must say. I thanked her profusely for her families’ service and offered my full support in her neighborly dispute, despite my lack of awareness. We spoke only briefly, and yet I was awestruck.
Unable to contain myself I flung the offending neighbor’s doormat from its spot of honor into the bushes(it was replaced later, I noted;I know…shame on me).
I decided to knock on her door later as I was so impressed to finally meet a cohort and wanted to reaffirm my joy of having met her. I was also curious about her hubby mentioned in earlier conversation. Suffice it to say, he exceeded my expectations despite her assertions of his stellar character. Her Grand & Great(toddler) were also present upon my arrival. They were most gracious and accepting of my intrusion.
Here’s the kicker…after initial discussion of the prior disturbance, Augustino said “and this is why I love my president”. He proudly displayed his “Piss on Hillary” sticker on his I-pad. I about fell out. I listened in rapture as he extolled the greatness of our VSG POTUS. Then he pointed to the top of the entertainment center where, proudly displayed were the members of his personal contributions to the security and defense of our great nation. Having only served in J.R.O.T.C. and a brief stint in the C.A.P., I stood and saluted. I’m not sure that this was appropriate, but I was somewhat overwhelmed. I had to express, in some way, my appreciation for their service. I think they understood my reverence, and in an attempt to repay their great patriotism I wrote down this website along with my e-mail addy. I also apologized to Maria as she may now lose her dear Augustino for hours on end thanks to this wonderful/time consuming forum.
Treepers take heart! What a revelation! As you can imagine, my mind reels as I attempt to appreciate them without turning all stalkerish…wish me luck!
This Memorial Day, in remembrance of husband and father, served in WWII, 5 campaigns , 7 invasions.
May we never be manipulated into another useless war that only benefits those very few who never face the line of fire and that leaves our treasured peoples injured or dead, orphaned, widowed, childless, homeless and forlorn. We have to say no, never again.
God bless our veterans and their families. God bless the souls who have given their lives. God bless our new leaders who are seeking peace through diplomacy and a world where every person can face a bright future.
Beautiful tribute, Menagerie. Thank you. Ringgold looks like a lovely place. I hope to visit someday. Hopefully when the peach and tomato harvest is peaking.
So many have sacrificed their tomorrows for our todays. Thanks to God for people so willing to put it all on the line.
What a history we have…and what other country in the world has turned around to aid our vanquished foes in rebuilding as we have.
As they say in the Marine Corps “No greater friend, no worse enemy.”
Awesome post… thank you Menagerie for sharing a slice of Real America with us.
From my friend.
obviously, I do not how to post memes. so sorry
Great post! Thank you!!
My father’s father was born and raised in Georgia. All distant relatives on my grandfather’s side, especially those with my maiden surname, are still living in Georgia. There are two family cemeteries in Georgia that I know of.
I visited liberal commie blogs today. The liberal communists really hate the USA flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, patriotism, etc.
They want the Pledge to be abolished, among many other things.
They are so vile and hateful.
[Fletcher knows he’s talking to Josey Wales]
Fletcher: I think I’ll go down to Mexico to try to find him.
Josey Wales: And then?
Fletcher: He’s got the first move. I owe him that. I think I’ll try to tell him the war is over. What do you say, Mr. Wilson?
Josey Wales: I reckon so. I guess we all died a little in that damn war.
Men and women have been fighting wars since the beginning of time. Some are lucky enough die in battle. The ones not so lucky die a little bit everyday.
Today we salute those and honor those that gave all so we can be free and remain free.
It’s sad that we still don’t understand from that damn war till now, that many lives are lost even when they come home.
One day war will be a thing of the past. I don’t know when or if, but I hope.
A 21 year retired disabled vet here. Sundance is the best!
It has Been My HONOR,, to serve YOU & My Country!!!! Fellow Americans/Treepers..
David Brandenburg..
Menagerie;
Excellent tribute. No wonder you’re proud of Ringgold.
I will moderate your last sentence—“You Remembered, you honored and you celebrated” very well all those that served and died for their country, their families and for freedom. Also, without a doubt for the freedom of families in many other parts of the world.
Much of the world should also honor your fallen heroes on Memorial Day for the incredible sacrifices they made to preserve freedom in the world and not just in America.
I always do, in addition to our Remembrance Day on Nov.11th.
