Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Interview on U.S. Strategic Iran Policy…

Voice of America (VOA) Persian’s Setareh Derakhshesh interviews U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the Trump administration’s new Iran strategy. The interview aired on VOA Persian’s News Hour on May 25, 2018.
.
The new U.S. approach toward Iran was outlined in a prior speech by Secretary Pompeo delivered on May 21st, 2018 {Video Available HERE} – A transcript of the Iran policy speech referenced within the interview is AVAILABLE HERE.
“The new U.S. approach toward Iran was outlined in a prior speech by Secretary Pompeo delivered on May 21st, 2018”
Except fake news MSM is too busy with “their TDS fueled agenda” to report the facts
Doesn’t matter.
Secretary Pompeo is probably one of the most formidable Secretaries of State we have ever had.
Godspeed, Secretary Pompeo.
And one expects the Iranian people heard Sec. Pompeo and understand that this administration wishes them well.
So much unlike obama, who let the brave Iranian patriots rot on the vine during their Green Revolution of 2009. We might have been rid of the worst regime on earth but for the lack of some moral support. But obama went golfing and did fundraisers.
In a nutshell:
MNKGA
MIGA
And there’s nothing wrong with that. I personally feel that the best thing we (the USA) can do is uplift our fellow humans out of socialist totalitarian societies. I don’t subscribe to the “they don’t want democracy” meme (Iraq), I think the US did a terrible job setting them up for success. We can’t just drop a new government and run. But we can set up stability, encourage economic growth, make them envious, and explain that a tolerant society is for everyone. Maybe we need to explain it to ourselves a ltttle better, but I think the blue wave is puddling itself out, and people will soon realize the degree that they have been lied to.
The main point being: THEY have to do it for themselves!
No more nation building under a very weak (and false) presumption they are just like the US population and only want two parties to politically fight it out in the media every two years! NO< not all peoples are alike! Time to give up that kumbaya notion that we can buy everyone a Coke, sing silly songs and hold hands!
PS, which is exactly what Trump has done and now people are able to move back into their cities and whatever is left of homes, but we help them to get water, electricity, etc. and the military there MUST start taking over with some training from our military. Pride is returning to much of the military and the people are beginning to feel real freedom, or at least as much is allowed under muslims, especially to females. We have a real President and Pompeo is doing a fabulous job. So now many are en route to Singapore and apparently Kim is rethinking and deciding if he wants a real future for himself and country and wants the talk to take place. We pray that this be so not for Kim but for his citizens who must learn they are no longer slaves or being used (Kim noted for raping young daughters of the citizens), decent food, clothing and future.
Yes. Let’s get GE power plants, Cat Tractor construction equipment, Lockheed civil, etc. Sorry we blew up your infrastructure, let us help you rebuild it, pinkie swear we won’t blow it up again. Hmm, that sounds a little too military-industrial complex for my liking, but there is definitely an economic middle ground here. I’m not sure how we transition out of nation building with Trump’s personal responsibility path.
Nice to see a real journalist acting professionally….very informative interview. US news an embarrassment.
Totally agree. Proving once again President Trump always finds the correct words when describing certain public places. Not a stretch to use the term to describe the American Press, outlets, puppets in the Press room as mostly a sh$thole gathering. A stable run by pimps.
The lady was amazingly honest. Very refreshing. Thanks Sundance 🙏🙏👍
littleflower…yes, an embarrassment.
We have become accustomed to the worthlessness of our msm, but when they embarrass us, and our President…which I believe is intentional, that really pi$$es me off.
I was So happy last week when the President shut down that snarky bitch in front of Moon!
Pompeo has a soft, reasoned approach to the drastic problem of Iran’s leaders, and I think it’s very powerful. Rather than prompt regime change, he’s making a gentle appeal to common human decency, regardless of what religion people hold. Iran’s religion is inconsistent with those values, but once the values are established it will be unable to stem the tide of liberty. Iran opened up to the Gospel of freedom and peace would be a beautiful thing to see, on both political and spiritual grounds. As Pompeo says, we need to be praying about this.
Don’t think SoS Pompeo would break down in tears if the Iranian masses pulled a “1945 Italian Solution” on their current political regime, though.
But, he really is making members of the Iranian regime an “offer they can’t refuse…”
There is no question, Pompeo is speaking from strength. And that makes his winsome words the more powerful. After 8 years of the exact opposite, it is a godsend – literally.
Old Codger, what bothers me is how Iran (Persia) lost its way to being overrun with didactic muslims. If you know your history, think how Persia gave us the start to our alphabet and were well learned. Sad to see the detritus in running the country. I have Persian friends (and not muslims believe it or not) who are well educated, courteous, and great friends but managed to escape to America.
I am gobsmacked watching this guy being able to reduce everything to such basic, absolute truths and with such up-beat optimism. A happy warrior I’d say.
Pompeo is my first choice for Trump’s successor.
Alpha male, immoveable, International Understanding after many years at SoS, not to mention Trump’s tutelage.
So nice to have responsible, qualified, indeed gifted people in charge.
MAGA!!
Sigh…It’s so nice to go to bed at night, knowing that there are finally grown ups in charge once again…
Yes, indeed! Nighty night! Sleep tight!
Excellent interview with Secretary Pompeo! He was delivering a message to the people of Iran 🇮🇷 that our President has their backs and will be there for them no matter what.
There will never be a new agreement. What will happen in Iran 🇮🇷 is that the people will overthrow the government. Secretary Pompeo is absolutely right that the protests in Iran 🇮🇷 continue to this day.
The Israelis are bombing the Iranians off the face of the Earth in Syria 🇸🇾. PM Netanyahu visited President Putin who assured him that he will not provide S-300 anti aircraft missiles. He also told the PM that Syria 🇸🇾 will not come to the defense of Iran 🇮🇷. The only two countries that should be in Syria are the Syrians and Russians.
President Putin will not interfere with the sanctions put on Iran 🇮🇷 by our country. If anything, he privately loves it. Iran will no longer be able to sell their fuel. Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 and Russia 🇷🇺 are picking up the difference. This is huge for Russia 🇷🇺 since so much of their real GDP is based on the sale of fuel.
Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 just punched the Germans in the mouth. You want to back Iran 🇮🇷 and the BS JCPOA, you get to see what your new life is like!
https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/saudi-arabia-germany-business-relations/2018/05/25/id/862546/
From the article linked above:
Saudi Arabia has all but stopped doing business with German companies as relations between the countries have deteriorated in the past six months.
“For Germans, the doors in Riyadh have suddenly been closed,” a German businessman in the Saudi capital told Der Spiegel.
There are major strikes currently occurring throughout Iran 🇮🇷 (if your on Twitter, I recommend you follow this man because he has insights into Iran that you won’t find elsewhere)
The Iran 🇮🇷 military is getting the sh……t kicked out of them in Yemen 🇾🇪 by the GCC!
It is just a matter of time! At this point, I actually see the Iranian Government overthrowned before North Korea 🇰🇵 completely denuclearized. Both will happen within the year.
Matthew, good stuff and hopefully an overthrow will take place soon and get rid of the uber rich dictators in Iran. We pray for their freedom as we continue to fight for our freedom and rights here in America. At least they know our President and most of us are there for them and praying daily for them and their country being open, learned, and moving forward. We purchased an Isfahan rug just before we could no longer purchase them from Iran. Opening up for the people to have businesses that allows them to sell outside or even create inside Iran would be wonderful. It is a beautiful rug and we were blessed to be able to get for a reasonable price (as we don’t have a lot of money and that was because the owners said it could not be sold to any business people but to those who would appreciate it, so we saved some $27K in our purchase). Their freedom is our freedom!
flepore, @Raman_Ghavani is a good compliment to Heshmat.
Assyrian friend pointed him out to me.
Thanks Piper!
What motivates Pompeo and Trump to keep pumping that old Wolfowitz Doctrine rag spawned (5) US presidents ago?
A bull of a man with the voice of a lamb and the cunning of a fox.
Sunshine, which like the best of Pres. Trump’s selections are thinking and working in this mode which truly hypnotizes others. Pres. Trump come on strong and direct, and his appointees in general come on soft and effective in following him up. The skills, knowledge, and way to work around what has to be done is stupendous for us and in MAGA due to having new friends around the world.
What’s amazing is, under Obama/Clinton, those who weren’t friends of the USA are becoming friends.
And those who were friends now dislike the USA but have no choice than to remain friends.
Trump has circled the wagons.
I think the reason why Putin wont supply the anti-aircraft defenses for Iran, is because they were so completely worthless in Asad’s Syrian defense. It doesn’t work, or it may not even exist. Russia has not exactly been at the top of their game lately, and lets face it, we want to take them seriously in order to get our military back up and functioning at 100 percent. Any reports of antiquated systems from Russia does not feed the hunger for bigger and smarter U.S. weaponry. I am not opposed to having nothing but the best, but I am no expert, but Russia sure dropped the ball when it came to our latest attack in Syria. Either they didn’t want to put up any defense, or they did – and it was totally worthless, or they couldn’t even get anything up in the air. Anyway you look at it, that, looked like WW2 anti-aircraft fire against our incoming stuff. It was like we were shooting fish in a barrel.
Sec Pompeo is delivering a specific message to a very specific audience.
My Mom from another state, who did not read this post, called me with this Bible verse tonight :
“Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.” Mathew 10:16
Tell Pompeo that at least some the problems in the ME are the direct result of our meddling in other people’s affairs, just exactly what he is counseling against.
