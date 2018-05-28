Monday May 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, May 28, 2018
Past, Present, Future
“Would you also go away?” John 6:67
Many pretend believers have forsaken Christ and walked no more with Him; but what reason do you have to make a change? Has there been any reason for it in the past? Has the Lord Jesus not proved Himself all sufficient? He asks you this morning, “Have I been a wilderness to you?” When your soul has simply trusted Jesus, have you ever been defeated? Have you not until now found your Lord to be a compassionate and generous Friend to you? Has simple, child-like faith in Him not given you all the peace your spirit could desire? (1) Can you even dream of a better friend than He has been to you? Then do not change the old and tried for the new and false.
As for the present, can that compel you to leave Christ? When we are hard-pressed with this world, or with difficult trials within the church, we find it a most blessed thing to simply rest our head upon the shoulder of our Savior. This is the joy we have today, that we are saved in Him; and if this joy is satisfying, why would we think of changing? Who trades gold for dross? We will not renounce the sun until we find a better light, nor leave our Lord’s embrace until a truer lover shall appear. (2) And since this can never be, we will hold onto Him with an inseparable grasp and bind His Name as a seal upon our heart.
As for the future, can you suggest anything or anyone that can arise that will render it necessary for you to mutiny or desert the old flag to serve under another captain? Surely not. If our life be long, He doesn’t change. If all should abandon us, He is a Friend who sticks closer than a brother. If we are poor, what better than to have Christ who makes us rich? When we are sick, what more do we want than Jesus to comfort and to heal? When we die, is it not written that “neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come . . . will be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”(3) And so we say with Peter, “Lord, to whom shall we go?”(4)
(1) Mark 10:14
(2) Mark 10:16
(3) Romans 8:38-39
(4) John 6:68
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dan, Thank You for this lovely reminder via Spurgeon.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Best country !
Best President and First Family ever !
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Breathtaking heroism’: Immigrant from Mali climbs up side of building in Paris to rescue little boy”
VIDEO
https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2018/05/27/breathtaking-heroism-immigrant-from-mali-climbs-up-side-of-building-in-paris-to-rescue-little-boy/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
❤ belongs to a soldier
LikeLiked by 2 people
God’s Eternal Purpose
Have you ever considered carefully the opening words of the Bible? “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” Why doesn’t it simply say that God created the Universe? Why the heaven and the earth?
As we go on reading we find the answer to this question, for the Bible clearly teaches that God has a two-fold purpose; one having to do with the earth and the other with heaven. The former is the subject of prophecy, while the latter is the subject of the “mystery”, or secret, revealed to and through St. Paul. (See Acts 3:21; and cf. Romans 16:25). The former concerns Israel and the nations; the latter “the Body of Christ”, the Church of the heavenly calling.
Some people are surprised to learn that there is not one promise in the whole Old Testament about going to heaven. There the whole outlook is earthly, with Messiah reigning as King (Jer.23:5; et al). When our Lord appeared in the flesh the angels cried: “Peace on earth” (Luke 2:14). He Himself said that “the meek” shall “inherit the earth” (Matt.5:5). He taught His disciples to pray: “Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven” (Matt.6:10).
Even at Pentecost Peter declared that after “the restitution of all things” God would send Jesus back to earth and the times of refreshing would “come from the presence of the Lord” (Acts 3:19-21).
Not until the raising up of Paul do we learn that now all believers in Christ are “baptized into one body” (ICor.12:13), and Colossians 1:5 and many other Pauline passages, speak of “the hope which is laid up for you IN HEAVEN”. Indeed, before God, believers are already given a position “in heavenly places” and are “blessed with all spiritual blessings IN [THE] HEAVENLIES in Christ” (Eph.1:3; 2:4-7).
The prophecies regarding the Kingdom, however, will still be fulfilled and Christ will reign on earth and bring the promised “times of refreshing”. Thank God, this world will not forever be a place of war and bloodshed, sickness and death, misery and woe. Indeed, at that time, heaven and earth will be opened to each other, and thus will be fulfilled God’s two-fold purpose: “That in the dispensation of the fulness of times He might gather together in one all things in Christ…” (Eph.1:10).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-eternal-purpose/
(From my friend that forwards these to me- I am still in Ohio)
Amen to this !! just got back from a wonderful time in Ohio at a Grace Bible conference.. wow what a great time of learning and fellowship !!
I Thank my God and Father and the Lord Jesus Christ for the wonders of his Grace & Love toward us in Christ revealed in his Word !!
(J.H. ; Erie, PA regarding http://ohiograceministries.org/ )
LikeLiked by 2 people
A fitting addendum to the good post above.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
So lovely and touching – thank you for this video.
LikeLike
Just read an article with a Christopher Steele timeline. I don’t know if anyone else has seen it nor do I know how true it is. Thought others might be interested in it who may be able to verify if it has truth or not. Link to article is below.
http://www.themarketswork.com/2018/05/27/christopher-steele-timeline/
LikeLike
No Hiding Places Down Here …
LikeLike
It occurred to me tonight how Our Lord’s love surrounds us. There have been some times in my life where I’ve felt the presence of His Grace. Sometimes it’s happened when I’ve been in trouble, sometimes when there was something that I needed to understand. An old friend once asked if I was the kind of Christian who talked to God. When I told him, yes, all the time I could tell he was a bit surprised. And then I realized that he doesn’t talk to God—perhaps has never talk to Him. I tried to explain how you just have to learn to listen but I don’t think he cared very much. I don’t think I’m very good at telling people how to listen to God.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it is something God teaches us through time, and trials.. You tried and that is what counts 🙂
LikeLike
I think you’re doing just fine, garrison, those willing to listen must first be open to hearing.
Thank you for spreading the love of God, it is enduring and unending.
In times of trial and in times of gratitude, He hears His children.
We, His children, must have ears to hear.
🙏❤️🙏
LikeLike
Beautiful, Garrison – thank you. I don’t know how people make it thru this life without talking to God and listening back.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Moderne style archtecture of NBC Studios at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street, Hollywood, CA (not sure the year…1950, maybe)…
NBC again…camera facing north up Vine…on the left in the distance The Broadway which was the only department store in Hollywood. Couldn’t tell you how many items I bought there over the years. Even after the chain store went belly-up, that sign remained atop the building for years and may still be there.
This building is across Vine from The Broadway and may still stand, too, though the area has undergone renovation. Seems to me I had a doctor or dentist there in the early 60s.
Same intersection…caption says it’s World War II era…notice the stoplights…and the Brown Derby-Hollywood Restaurant sign down the street on the left. Remember the “I Love Lucy” Brown Derby episode with William Holden where her fake nose catches fire? LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This last photo enlarges nicely. Notice the men in uniform waiting at the stoplight.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Neat. Love the interior. Quite a contrast to some of the punky studio lobbies I’ve been in.
LikeLike
NBC Radio opened those studios in 1938.
LikeLike
Respect , and thanks to Our brave Warriors of the ages .
LikeLike
little girl visits The Poppy Memorial at the National Mall…to honor our fallen soldiers.
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
a little history about Memorial Day and its origins…
http://www.usmemorialday.org/?page_id=2
🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hundreds Of Thousands Rolled Thunder Through DC To Remember Our Beloved Fallen
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/27/memorial-day-rolling-thunder-dc-remember-our-beloved-fallen/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daniel the Chihuahua sits in his owner Kurt Gould’s motorcycle as Rolling Thunder riders converge annually in Washington, D.C. on Memorial Day…
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
Remember
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
very cute family 🙂
super cute kids 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Horrid photos in the DM piece
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/uk-protesters-flood-the-streets-to-demand-the-release-of-imprisoned-journalist-tommy-robinson-videos/
Robinson, 35, was arrested in the UK on Friday for suspicion of breaching the peace while livestreaming a report on the trial of a child grooming gang. He is now serving a prior 13 month suspended sentence for a similar offense.
In this dystopian nightmare, the father and husband was transported to jail to begin his sentence just hours after his arrest — without the ability to appeal the judge’s decision.
Supporters of Robinson immediately called for a protest to take place the following day and hundreds have answered the call.
LikeLike
…in the lion’s den, as Britain sinks into Shariah compliance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! There’s a reason he’s alive today. This isn’t his first time in prison with a death sentence hanging over his head. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
LikeLike
yes…he’s had his share of scrapes…that probation was for a contempt of court order from a previous proceeding, right ? he must have violated that probation with the live-streaming event ?
but…is that violation the same thing as “breach of peace” ? or are those 2 separate issues at play here ?
regardless, he is a voice for what is going so wrong over there…and a clarion call for us and any other places that could fall prey to the totalitarian Shariah nightmare.
shame on Theresa May.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
a few from the past…
1866…the very first Memorial Day Parade for Danvers, MA, on Maple Street…
1913…Portsmouth, OH Memorial Day Parade…
1927…Memorial Day Parade, Los Angeles…playing the fife…
1947…213th Marching Band, Memorial Day Parade, Allentown, PA…
🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person