Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani Discusses SpyGate…

Posted on May 27, 2018 by

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani discusses current issues surrounding Special Counsel Robert Mueller, SpyGate and the vast interplanetary Russian conspiracy theory:

.

Mr. Giuliani also appeared on CNN for an interview with Dana Bash.

.

202 Responses to Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani Discusses SpyGate…

  1. waltherppk says:
    May 27, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Nothing is sacred to dhimmicrats

    Nothing

    Reply
  2. waltherppk says:
    May 27, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    The losers slander the victor

    Nothing

    Reply
  3. Sandra-VA says:
    May 27, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    First question by fake newsguy Hemmer “Is the President too eager for the NK summit”? sheesh! Then double downs on it!!!!! Good grief.

    Nothing

    Reply
  4. clive hoskin says:
    May 27, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    And what is worse.We know it and they know we know and THEY are STILL trying to usurp the peoples wishes.Either the law enforsers get their fingers out and start filling up GITMO,or move over and let THE PEOPLE do the job.

    Nothing

    Reply
    • brh82 says:
      May 27, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      Perhaps you might like to join a few of us in the petition for a Convention of States?
      https://conventionofstates.com/take_action

      Nothing

      Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        May 27, 2018 at 6:13 pm

        NO!!!

        A Convention of the States allows a complete rewrite of the Constitution.

        What you want is an Amendment.

        Article V Convention

        Do you really want Democrats and RINOS rewriting the Constitution???

        Nothing

        Reply
        • Rhoda R says:
          May 27, 2018 at 6:21 pm

          I’m not sure I’d want them near an Article V convention either.

          Nothing

          Reply
        • brh82 says:
          May 27, 2018 at 6:46 pm

          I saw Levin, Hannity, Rubio, Di Santis and a few other Conservatives have signed on, but what I was hoping was to spark conversation about Convention of the States, only because i would LOVE to see Term Limits and I can’t think of any other way to get them.

          Like

          Reply
          • Lovearepublican says:
            May 27, 2018 at 7:38 pm

            Rubio loves The spying on Trump. Says he sees no evidence it. What a idiot traitor.

            Nothing

            Reply
          • G. Combs says:
            May 27, 2018 at 9:32 pm

            “…because i would LOVE to see Term Limits…”

            That is why I mentioned an Amendment.

            But think about it. Do you REALLY want term limits?

            Ever hear of a ‘Lame Duck’?

            Remember the open mic that caught Obummer saying “after the election, I will have more flexibility”. to the Russians?

            A politician in for his final term, KNOWING it is his final term has ZERO brakes on what he does since he doesn’t even have to keep up the appearance of pleasing his voters.

            I was all for term limits until I realized the down side…. Now I think I want a lottery system of tossing darts at the white pages. 😀

            OR the destruction of lobbying, PACs and the massive amount of money used to BUY our politicians.

            Like

            Reply
        • annieoakley says:
          May 27, 2018 at 8:40 pm

          agree

          Like

          Reply
      • WSB says:
        May 27, 2018 at 6:39 pm

        No!!!!!!! Do not fall for that,

        Like

        Reply
        • brh82 says:
          May 27, 2018 at 6:51 pm

          OK! I was hoping to hear pro and con before I sign the petition. My gut said NO, but only because it’s a new thought for me. The petition has been running since 2014, so you are on the winning side so far, WSB.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • WSB says:
            May 27, 2018 at 8:36 pm

            Here is the issue. If the inmates are still in charge of the asylum, never surrender anything.

            Only when we have the number of states in good hands or the Congress in good hands, could we ever think about that type of maneuver.

            Right now, we have enemies controlling most of our government. Until they are completely taken out and we have enough of a majority of white hats, never make a move to open the cookie jar. It would be the death of the country, as they would remove language or create new amendments to assassinate our rule of law.

            Like

            Reply
            • Martin says:
              May 27, 2018 at 9:16 pm

              Aside from that, WSB, our Constitution is perfect and it is not the problem. The employees are. And, former employees so impressed with themselves that they think they know better than the far more moral men who actually did.

              These “conservatives” are not originalists, somewhat like the leftists who’d prefer to just ignore the impediment the Constitution has become. I’d rather they’d just read it.

              And what needs changing? A convention isn’t needed to repeal the 17th.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
              • WSB says:
                May 27, 2018 at 9:36 pm

                Agreed! Originalists are what the Supreme Court should consist of…and,

                Repealing the 17th should start the ball being unraveled. The outside money would disappear. No longer needed to obtain two Senators for each state. Can you believe what financial horrors we have unleashed?

                Like

                Reply
                • Martin says:
                  May 27, 2018 at 9:44 pm

                  Imagine how much more effective a Senator would be, if their Governor calls “Senator, the Legislature has several questions. At your earliest convenience.” That was the original intent.

                  Liked by 1 person

                • WSB says:
                  May 27, 2018 at 9:47 pm

                  You bet, Martin. What a different country we would still have.

                  Like

  5. Orville R. Bacher says:
    May 27, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Fox is now letting the Washington Mob and their Media Spin Meisters on to provide ridiculous bafflegab. Trump’s joke about Russia retrieving the 30,000 e-mails so the MSM might stop shilling for Hillary, is now taken as a reason to spy on his campaign “for his own good”. These corrupt moles and their drum beaters in the Media will keep spewing lies right up until the hemp rope is tightened above the platform floor. Jeez.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • GweninKC says:
      May 27, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      Rush has been saying the Left believes that the campaign rally joke about the Russians having Hillary’s 30,000 missing emails (which I heard and thought was funny at the time) is true because they have no sense of humor. Which is true. It’s also probably true that they were grasping at anything and everything to create the appearance of a Russia tie to cover up their own dirty deeds.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  6. Greg says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    This CNN lady is dumb as a box of rocks.
    Rudy: “…the FBI being hypocritical.”
    Dana: “…Why is that?”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      May 27, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      Loved Rudy’s sly “compliment” at the end of Dana’s piece…”You’re very fair”.
      Translation: “To be fair, you’re a real idiot. Not a fake one.”

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Raven says:
      May 27, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      Haha . . notice Dana Bash pressing Rudy on whether he’s perusing this in an attempt to “undermine the investigation”.

      Meanwhile, CNN gins up the investigation.

      What a farcical lack of self awareness.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Payday says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    What a weak advocate for PDJT Giuliani is turning out to be.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    This is from a FB friend that I posted on Tweeter

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • gerkenstein says:
      May 27, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      The enemy was in the White House for at least 8 years….. maybe 28… I don’t care about the flag flying over it.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        May 27, 2018 at 5:52 pm

        I do believe it started sometime around the time of Bill Clinton’s administration or before…

        Like

        Reply
        • G. Combs says:
          May 27, 2018 at 6:23 pm

          Before. Don’t forget FDR and before that Wilson who signed the Federal Reserve Act on December 23, 1913 and gave the USA citizens a real kick in the wallet for a Christmas present.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • kinthenorthwest says:
            May 27, 2018 at 7:33 pm

            To me I personally see it from Clinton forward and a few of the other presidents since the 60s. Do believe many were able to play the game better than others.
            However, the other presidents prior to the 50s being involved really depend on whose historical viewpoint you are looking at.

            Like

            Reply
            • Cuppa Covfefe says:
              May 27, 2018 at 8:28 pm

              The globalists started in Europe before the USA even existed. They exerted a great deal of pressure via Anglophile members of the US government; Wilson’s “Colonel” House is but one of them. Read “Philip Dru, Administrator” (PDF is available for download somewhere, don’t have the link at hand). It’s VERY eye-opening. Reads like an early Agenda21 or Agenda2030.

              Also look at http://www.weforum.org to see what the elites have planned for us this year…

              Like

              Reply
          • annieoakley says:
            May 27, 2018 at 8:44 pm

            For G.Combs: Woodrow wilson started the whole damn problem. IMO

            Like

            Reply
        • phoenixRising says:
          May 27, 2018 at 6:26 pm

          How ’bout around the time when the CIA became President? Say about the time they assassinated JFK with the help of their reformer and one of the Deep States best tools?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Rhoda R says:
          May 27, 2018 at 6:27 pm

          First threads were woven into the Progressive tapestry back in 1918 under Wilson. The whole nation has been slowly ratcheting left since then.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  9. Michael says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Sophistry by solipsists.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. CarolynH says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I though Hemmer was a decent guy, he a wass a jerk in this interview

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. FofBW says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    All I need to do is read a few of the comments here and understand exactly why I do not watch there shows. I enjoy my serenity.

    Thanks for taking one for the team, however.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. billrla says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    A day without the MSM is like a day without propaganda.

    Just stop watching.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. Brent Hull says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    The trump story is selling better than the dem story to date.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. andy says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. 1000 Clowns says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    @8:27 he mentions Hillary Clinton’s funeral.

    She doesn’t look well.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. missilemom says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    You have to listen to Dana Bash’s last question to Guilliani. His facial expressions and answers are priceless. Always read the last paragraph in a news article and listen to the last question in an interview.
    I actually think Rudy has improved since his first interview.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. rmramerica says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Please, anyone but Rudy. The game has past him by. He is becoming more of a problem/liability than an advocate. This comment has nothing to do with agreeing with, supporting or even liking Rudy. He just says stupid things, brings up more negatives and creates more problems in the court of public opinion than are necessary. When you imply, like he did this morning that he and the Trump team are trying to shape the political battlefield for impeachment,…well that isn’t necessary to mention or even go in that direction. Just say nothing but the process is rigged by the swamp. Enough.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      May 27, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      Well, in the end Mueller gets to write a letter and say anything he wants to…and u know he will really try hard to give the Democrats an excuse to impeach…so yes it is important to address worse case scenario. Trump will have to throw himself on the mercy of public opinion. He is being unfairly attacked and yes, persecuted for simply being Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fabrabbit says:
      May 27, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      rmr: If VSGPDJT is disappointed in RG, Rudy will leave the stage. Until then he is getting the message out. Like his delivery or not. I applaud him for being on the side of our President.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • V says:
      May 27, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      rmramerica, exactly. At about the same time you wrote yrs, I wrote this on another site:

      Giuliani has had enough time to catch up with the facts. Comes a time when incompetence looks like deliberate sabotage of Pres. Trump

      More Giuliani sabotage:

      https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/may/27/rudy-giuliani-spygate-robert-mueller-donald-trump

      “Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday that his repeated imputations of a supposed scandal at the heart of the Robert Mueller investigation – which Donald Trump calls “Spygate” – amounted to a tactic to sway public opinion and limit the risk of the president being impeached.

      “Of course we have to do it to defend the president,” Trump’s lawyer told CNN State of the Union host Dana Bash, who accused him of being part of a campaign to undermine the Mueller investigation. Trump has repeatedly called the special counsel’s work a “witch hunt”, despite its producing five guilty pleas, including by three former Trump aides, and evidence of Russian tampering in US elections.

      “It is for public opinion,” Giuliani said of his public campaign of dissimulation….”

      “As Giuliani acknowledged the political nature of his public campaign against Mueller, Trump advanced that campaign on Twitter, lamenting what he said were “young and beautiful lives … devastated and destroyed” by the investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

      SO, NOW GIULIANI IS DIMINISHING THE TRUTH BY CALLING IT PR TACTICS.
      In the rest of the article, one can see how Giuliani gave ammunition to Schiff, Flake, Clapper and Michael Hayden.

      Even the leftist Guardian author notices the Giuliani sabotage in the last 4 paragraphs.

      Giuliani is a liability.

      Like

      Reply
      • V says:
        May 27, 2018 at 7:15 pm

        @FoxNewsSunday
        President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani to @BillHemmer : “way back when the President said there was surveillance of his campaign, turns out he was right. It was human surveillance rather than technical surveillance, but surveillance nonetheless.”
        6:31 AM – May 27, 2018

        ____________

        Commenter at https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/giuliani-obama-knew-about-spygate/

        “Rudy…uhhmmm…not just spies infiltrating the campaign before the timeline that the crooks already admitted to, but additionally, electronic surveillance was also part of the equation…and that amounts to “TECHNICAL SURVEILLANCE” if ever there was a case of it none the less. Minimizing surveillance that happened sounds like just a little pregnancy don’t ya think?”

        Like

        Reply
  18. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Watching Dana Bash’s facial reactions during Mr. Giuliani’s response’s to her “one last question” (starts at 18:25) is pure GOLD!

    Like

    Reply
  19. Paco Loco says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    I’ve had it with all of it. It’s the same baloney day in and day out. ObamaGate, RussiaGate, SpyGate, Bull Shitgate….The Media drones read from the same script, the preprogrammed spin, the repetious lies, it just goes on and on. I’m sure I’m like most Americans who are just fed up with all of it. I think millions of Americans would like PDJT to pull the pin on Mueller, fire Rosenstein and have Huber come to the surface and prosecute the law breakers. Life’s too short to be stuck on this insane merry-go-round. Please Mr. President kill it before it spreads any further!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • lotbusyexec says:
      May 27, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      Paco YOU are not Loco 😉

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Nigella says:
        May 27, 2018 at 4:54 pm

        Why all this hate for Rudy? I think he does a good job

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
        • fabrabbit says:
          May 27, 2018 at 5:14 pm

          Nigella: thanks, I didn’t want to be the only one standing up for Rudy.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • rvsueandcrew says:
            May 27, 2018 at 9:23 pm

            I stand with you, fabrabbit, and with Nigella. Rudy is a remarkable man. What he did for NYC saved a lot of lives and heartache. I ignore the negative opinions. The man deserves respect.

            Like

            Reply
        • brh82 says:
          May 27, 2018 at 6:20 pm

          He does a good job, except when he makes stupid remarks that conflct with what we know is truth. Have you heard the expression “One Aw Shit ! wipes out a thousand Atta Boys!” Rudy was the first to say on TV that Trump knew Cohen paid Stormy, and he said it without the context needed. Liberals grab little things like that and milk it to death for DAYS, making Trump waste time running defense. Rudy should stay off TV.

          Like

          Reply
          • jahealy says:
            May 27, 2018 at 8:25 pm

            Here’s what I don’t understand. The questions from the media shills are 100 percent predictable. It should be a no-brainer for any and all Trump surrogates to be ready to aim and fire back. There’s just no reason why any of them, including Rudy, should be surprised or caught off guard by MSM BS. I love Rudy and I’m happy if PDJT is happy, but after his first TV interview with Hannity a few weeks ago, I quit watching Rudy’s media interviews. They are disappointing at best.

            Like

            Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      May 27, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      I hope the President does next week.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • gerkenstein says:
      May 27, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      I’m hoping Huber has Mueller’s offices wiretapped by now. Wouldn’t that be cool?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. Rondo says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Words of the creator of “Dilbert,” Scott Adams:

    Four things to understand about SPYGATE:
    1) There was no spy in the Trump campaign.
    2) The spying that did NOT happen was totally justified.
    3) It would be bad for national security to identify the spy who doesn’t exist.
    4) His name is Stefan.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  21. CPdesert says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    I wish it were Joe DiGenova was helping Trump versus Guiliani. He seems very scattered and disjointed to me, and given the complexities of the conspiracy, that’s not a good sign. If they don’t approach Mueller with absolute surgical precision, he will eat them alive. Hell, I prefer Jay SEkulow over Guiliani.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      May 27, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      Rudy is not the only person on the legal team. There are some extremely good people in the background 😉

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Diana Allocco (@dianamee) says:
      May 27, 2018 at 5:51 pm

      I think Rudy’s entire mission right now is to carry out the “maybe-he-will, maybe-he-won’t,” “he-really-wants-to-but-his-team-is-holding-him-back” phase of the negotiations. Trump does this in EVERY deal. EVERY time. This phase has two purposes: 1) delay until the time is right for Trump to make his next aggressive move; 2) keep the opponent off-balance, having to plan multiple strategies. I am always shocked people don’t recognize this phase, since Trump uses it all the time.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        May 27, 2018 at 6:50 pm

        I think Rudy is doing a great job at this. He is being as equally baffling as their stupid questioning.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • littleflower481 says:
          May 27, 2018 at 9:11 pm

          Yep, I am really getting to like him. Haha..the idiots don’t get what he is saying and he ignores them and answers his way…reminds me of Hubert Humphrey, (showing my age) he would start his answers by saying that’s a good question and then say what he wanted to say…great tactic….

          Wow….just finished the Bash interview..I think Rudy is brilliant…love him..she was left baffled at every turn.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • WSB says:
            May 27, 2018 at 9:32 pm

            Well, you are not dating yourself with me! Although I was just coming into double digits then!!!

            Yes, Rudy was our Mayer, and he is sharp as a tack. He rattled of every statute that Hillary violated about a year ago. To me he is playing an important murky water obfuscation agent.

            Good!

            Like

            Reply
      • Lack is not all says:
        May 27, 2018 at 7:48 pm

        Its such a simple plan but they are too many and that scatters the attack. Thats Trump’s great strategy. It always works for him. Dilute the enemy to an ineffective concentration.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Lack is not all says:
      May 27, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      They didnt eat alive Trump yet. So, so far so good.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Doppler says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    The trouble with Rudy’s need to wait for seemingly interminable delay in disclosure is that the initiative appears to remain with Mueller, the deep state, and the MSM. That uninformed CNN questioner is typical of HRC supporting citizens, who haven’t a clue as to FBI hypocracy in exonerating HRC while creating an insurance policy against Trump, all with the secrecy and power of the FBI. Where’s the hypocracy? Maybe she’ll get a clue when she reads THE UNREDACTED DOCUMENTS, the next couple of IG reports, and provides daily coverage of testimony in McCabe’s, Comey’s, Lynch’s, Brennan’s and Clapper’s trials. She ain’t reading SunDance.

    Meanwhile, California’s ongoing primary voting ends June 6, and to get on the ballot in November, the best Republican has to come in at least second among all Dem and Rep candidates. Feinstein is being challenged from the left by Kevin de Leon (“it’s okay for illegals to buy stolen SSNs in order to work, half my family did it”). I may be naive, but I think that post full disclosure, DiFi and the whole Dem narrative may be vulnerable. People don’t like finding out they’ve been fooled. But it. Is. Taking. Too. Long.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fabrabbit says:
      May 27, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      Doppler: I’m a Californian and was thinking (fantasizing) last week about reporters looking into Pelosi’s and DiFi’s finances and deals. I’d love to see those two and most other Represntatives in California blow up. Nunes excepted.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • brh82 says:
      May 27, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      Erin Cruz (R) is running to take DiFi’s seat. She’s not good?

      Like

      Reply
  23. pnj01 says:
    May 27, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    If the House remains Republican, Mueller walks off with his tail between his legs and the Deep State will be prosecuted. As to Sessions and Mueller and Rosenstein, Trump can’t fire any of them without resurrecting the whole “you better not fire him” wing of the Republican Party. So, Trump needs to stand aside and let Republicans in the investigating committees show the corruption of the Deep State. As the American Public understands that, the Republican Congressional Effort gets stronger and the Dems look more and more like thieves. Bottom line: if Trump keeps hitting home runs and the Dems/Deep State keeps looking like the obstructionists, Trump will have running room after the Election to finally drain the swamp.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Doppler says:
    May 27, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    That is to say that the second name on November’s ballot could be decided by a very thin margin, and we deserve a Republican as one of those choices, and might win if DiFi is implicated in what comes out. Remember, out of the last fifty two years, the governor’s office has been held 32 years by Republicans Reagan, Deukmajian, Wilson & Schwarzenegger, to 20 years for Dems Jerry Brown and Gray Davis.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Kathy says:
      May 27, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      We went to the Reagan Library right before a Trump got elected, The volunteers were so nice and very conservative. I felt so sorry for them. One of the volunteers said they were thinking about moving and wondered how my southern state was. I always think of those conservative people when people bash California for being so liberal.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  25. Doppler says:
    May 27, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    CA has 53 Congresspersons, Dems leading 39-14. No matter how much damage to the impeach Trump message is done between now and November, in many of these districts there won’t even be a Rep choice on the ballot, due in part to this interminable delay.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. EbonyRaptor says:
    May 27, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Many Trump supporters think the draining of the swamp and prosecution of the bad guys is being slow walked and taking too long and they see that as a bad thing. I don’t. It seems like the slow walk is working out very well for President Trump. The Dems have lost their lead in generic polling, if they actually had the lead to start with. The American people are slowly coming around to see the whole leftist consortium for the anti-Americans they are. Each week that rolls by Mueller’s investigation becomes more transparent. The Obama administration is being drawn into the leading role in Spygate. And on and on. When your enemy is digging his own grave – don’t stop him.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • pnj01 says:
      May 27, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      A couple of months back, I was very impatient for movement against the Deep State. I am no longer impatient. Why? Because the movement has begun. The Deep State has been called and enough has been shown about the corruption that the MSM can no longer hide the filth. Every time Rosenstein slow walks it, someone is shouting: “see the stains on the back of his pants.” And more and more people see the tell-tale brown. The document demands need to continue to be made ever louder, but if Rod is still slow-walking in August, Trump’s ratings will be in the high fifties.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Dr. Dystopia says:
    May 27, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Awesome opening and closing Rudy!

    During the 08 debates I hated his mindless attacks on Ron Paul (who if he’d won would have been eating up with one gulp by the deep State).

    But those laughs were eloquent indeed and convey a courageous spirit and perf3ect attitude toward these DC swamp lizards.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. tvollrath66 says:
    May 27, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    I loved his response on Brennan and clapper on cnn. Lmao great stuff .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. spren says:
    May 27, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Bill Hemmer is a real snake. He did nothing except try to provoke Rudy into saying something stupid. He is worthless as a newsreader, and an even worse example of a human being. Just a smarmy pathetic little snake.

    Like

    Reply
  31. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 27, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Most interesting strategy Rudy presented in this interview. “Take them to court”. Yes.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    The premise of what goes on in Hemmer’s head: Viewers are more interested in Hemmer blithering than the words of the President’s personal counsel/world famous Mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

    What the viewers think: The hubris of these MSM windbags….

    Like

    Reply
  34. waltherppk says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Mueller thinks his grand jury can indict a ham sandwich

    Like

    Reply
  35. cavt says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Never watch cnn because who wants propaganda and lies. Occasionally I watch a cnn clip like this one on CTH. This clip just reinforces why I don’t watch this pathetic channel and the extremely unlikable people they have anchors–

    Like

    Reply
  36. waltherppk says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Like

    Reply
  37. dufrst says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Giuliani has been great. Trump will not sit down with Mueller. Let them twist in the wind! This is a winning campaign issue for Trump. 2018 will be a realigning election for the country with the GOP winning big (despite itself)! Let’s protect Trump and send him reinforcements! MAGA!!

    Like

    Reply

