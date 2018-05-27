May 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #493

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Uh-oh. Now you’ve really gone and done it , President Trump.
Called MS-13 murderers THUGS.
The Dems aren’t gonna like this. hahhahahaha. !!!!
Quick Nancy! Get Out there and defend your “Spark of Divinity” pals!!!!
They need your protection!
Lol–Love it.
Nancy isn’t going to be able to live this one down. Such a doofus
Jason Seaman told his students he would alway
PROTECT them…. AND HE DID. GOD BLESS HIM.
I think the article I posted last night said he took 3 bullets and still held the shooter down while kids got the school resource officer.
Pic of the man of the hour….
Yes, he was hit in the forearm, hip and abdomen.
It’s amazing that he was already released from the hospital yesterday.
Jason Seaman is just an amazing guy, period.
Truly a hero.
Lol
So glad I’m seeing this now and not with my morning coffee.
Spew avoided!
Lol, too funny.
MAGA all the time.
Are we tired of winning? NO, Mr. President Trump, we are not tired of winning. Never tired of winning.
Reporters on Twitter have been spouting off about this tweet ALL DAY and NIGHT! What they are saying is that there was a backgrounder with a guy from the NSC… but what they fail to note or even acknowledge is that the guy on that backgrounder DID NOT SAY WHAT THEY SAY HE SAID! That is what PDJT is pointing out.
The stupid is just… mind blowing!
If the meeting does take place on June 12, as previously scheduled, those criticizers will look like fools.
Hopefully that happens.
The NYT is the President’s punching bag.
Ok… that’s funny ! It’s true. The visual on this is funny to me.. President Trump wakes up.. reads the news- Lands a few well placed punches via TWEETS to the usual suspects ( NYT ) — Takes a shower heads to the office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok… I think I see what the problem is….
how about we call these planted pots ( SPYYS) ” tattle tails” .
I like “snitches”. It has such a nice Jimmy Cagney prison movie ring to it.
But this is all semantics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This woman is in downtown San Francisco!
Notice anything here?
That’s a bold conservative alpha female in the absolute heart of darkness. And she’s all alone.
Show me a similar picture of courage from a pussy-hat wearer and I’ll eat her hat.
If anyone happened to watch Larry Elder the other night on Tucker Carlson he talked about something my friend and I have been aware of for quite some time now and we discuss it…….Compton and areas that were nearly 100% Black are no more…they have been driven out by MS13 gangs or murdered. Now these areas have been taken over by these gangs so Blacks have been affected by these gangs for sure.
Compton has been totally taken over by Latinos. One longs for the good old days of the Bloods and Crips.
I had one case there when it was still black. The civic center area was very vibrant with a beautiful library branch and a nice courthouse–considered a very plum assignment for judges because most of the cases are SERIOUS. I was kind of sorry when the case was resolved TBH. And I goofed up big time turning down a chance to work there with the D.A.’s office.
My friend who brought this to my attention several years ago is also an attorney. He tells me the Latino gangs make the black gangs look tame. He says that Blacks were literally shoved out by force and violence. Some of his Black property owners will not step foot in the area to collect rent as they are afraid for their life.
Fantastic day to be an American
It’s amazing what great leadership can get done.
It’s been so long since we had a real leader, what’s taking place now seems nearly unrecognizable save for Ronaldus Maximus’ work decades ago.
I have warned about this “committed to full denuclearisation” before. Someone also posted a tweet by a Jacob Wohl tweeting the same thing. That is not what Kim3 said, nor what Moonriver said after their surprise hug fest. Kim3 wants talks and more talks. I have also warned about trusting the fake MSM, whether Left or Right. Domestic politics enters there. SoS Pompeo tweeted this caveat, look at outcomes. Not the theatre (my words but remember Kim3 lied to Pompeo twice).
Both Wohl and Corey Jones left out the second part of the clause: “denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”. NK knows full well SK has no nuclear weapons. That is a reference to the US security umbrella for SK. Moonriver also said: “OK to have US troops in SK but don’t use them in a way that jeopardizes NK regime”. Let that sink in.
Moonriver, when asked, at his Q&A after party with Kim3 about CVID, “it’s for the US and NK to work out between them – which brings the whole thing back to the need for more bilateral talks at various levels.” Talks, talks and more talks. Sorry Neville C Moon. The US has made their position crystal clear. PVID.
Front page of North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun (Official Communist Worker’s Party mouthpiece) includes lots of photos and a full-page on the second meeting between Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in ( though they refused to tout the previous talks). Again ‘denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”. Rodong Sinmun also prints daily pieces that reflect their desire that China/US/ Russia have confrontations and disagreements, particularly the Sino-US landscape.
Just today KNCA editorial wrote this:
KCNA: “Making a concession to the imperialists and compromising with them is little short of inviting one’s own death. The aggressive nature of the imperialists will never change. It’s the mode of existence of the imperialists…to invade and plunder other countries and nations.”
Just to recap known facts: “(1) The North has uranium mines (2) Lots of hidden nuclear facilities (3) An arsenal of an unknown size (and some warheads well hidden) (4) Lots of scientists and probably spare parts.” That will need to be included in CVID.
So I need to repost:
A2 says:
May 24, 2018 at 4:08 am
Some observations about the NK’s reversal of position (surrounded by much noise and chatter).
Kim Fatty 3 is playing his three card monty. US, China and Russia.
SK under sunshine 3.0 Moon is basically relegated by NK as without merit nor authority to speak for the Korean Peninsula. That is apparent by the constant recent attacks on the ‘incompetent’ SK, whether the repatriation of the Ningpo 13 defectors, allowing the high level NK defectors to speak in SK, refusing to let SK journalists (no nuclear experts) to go to the Potemkim Village dismantling of Mt Montap, until the last minute, or the general statements that SK is a US lackey and therefore illegitimate to negotiate for Korea as a whole. Only Chairman Kim thinks he may do that. He has the nukes and he will not give them up.
Kim knows that giving up the nukes renders his regime impotent in negotiations. His dynasty only survives due to isolation. Hence the dissembling about economic development, an incentive proffered by both the US and China (note, he already secured some sanctions relief by China after his two very publicized and ‘surprise’ visits not resulting in any further commitments to de-nuking).
(KCNA: “To borrow their words, we can also make the U.S. taste an appalling tragedy it has neither experienced nor even imagined up to now.”)
He thinks he is playing the US, but that has fallen flat, hence the attacks on ‘scum’ Bolton and the VP as an ‘idiot’ and the cat and mouse of whether he will show for a summit in Singapore. More theatre.
FM Lavrov is going to Pyongyang on 31 May. The Russians are also in the game offering fuel and infrastructure to NK. That is the third card of the three card monty. Kim knows that the US/China/Russia are not ‘friends’ and have serious disagreements. he is playing one against the others.
Kim can not and will not give up his one leverage to attain a seat at the table of nuclear armed powers. His regime depends on it. As his people starve.
Sessions. He’s been great on this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And both MS 13 and immigration, too.
Sessions has been anything but idle, much to the chagrin of the eeyore chorus.
http://www.breitbart.com/2018-elections/2018/05/25/vox-ag-sessions-ensures-trump-immigration-goals-become-reality/
QUOTE:
“Amid Washington uproar, Sessions is forcefully reforming the Department of Justice’s myriad agencies, rules, and staff rosters to reverse decades of pro-migration preferences, Vox recognizes:
Sessions has kept his attention on doing his job — even at the cost of his relationship with the president. He’s pulled every available lever to redirect the considerable resources of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to fight the crimes he considers most serious: violent crimes, drug crime, and, most notably, violations of immigration law.
But Sessions isn’t using his leadership of the DOJ simply to make the immigration court system more efficient. He’s using the full extent of his power as attorney general to reduce the likelihood that a case gets resolved (quickly or otherwise) in an immigrant’s favor — removing tools and resources that make courts more efficient but improve immigrants’ odds of winning their cases, while pressuring immigration judges to plow through cases at an unheard-of rate. He’s removing the safety valves from the pipeline while increasing the pressure.
While his peers in the Republican Party tried to strike a balance between “good” legal immigrants and “bad” illegal ones, he has always taken a skeptical attitude toward immigrants and immigration, period, believing that the burden of proof ought to be on an immigrant to prove that she deserves to come to or stay in the US, and preferring, always, to keep worthy people out rather than let anyone unworthy in.
As Sessions has put it, more people want to move to the United States than the country could ever possibly accept; the dividing line between whom the country should accept and whom it shouldn’t, he believes, should be determined by the American people based on who they feel serves the “national interest” — defined as assimilating into American culture and helping the fortunes of American workers.
—————————
That dang objective information…..completely undermines the emotionally-driven possum narrative….
He has been doing great things with immigration. The immigration law hearing and appeals judges are still under the DOJ. And his stance is the correct one. There are plenty of “worthy” people who want to live here, but the needs of citizens have to come first. The NO VACANCY light is slowly coming on.
When I worked for the INS the saying was “it ain’t over ’til the alien wins”. That is slowly changing.
One “granular” observation is the absolute tailspin the IC/Dem Party was in after PT won. Starting with Hillary being unable to even make an appearance! Not to mention her “odd” speech the next day with Bill in tow. And it hasn’t changed a bit for her since that evening. This cabal running our country got caught with its skirt down by carelessly (and arrogantly) losing the election.
Hillary knows she absolutely BLEW it – and her “blame” tour is really quite telling … she is making excuses (to all of the movers and shakers to whom she OWED favors). Including those overseas donors to whom she owed policy alignments and God knows what else.
Instead of viewing Hillary as some “problematic” person operating as an ole “rogue” who could have potentially embarrassed the globalist arm of IC, I now wonder if Hillary’s operations weren’t with the blessing of a small subset of the IC.
And we have only gotten a peek at what we happened to bumble into …
Hillary actually did very well in the campaign. She was and is very ill, has no chrisma or policies and almost got there. Amazing really.
Hillary was never ahead. The ‘Polls’ were formulated to keep money rolling into her accounts. They never assessed actual legal voters.
If you are new here, feel free to hit the search button for the word ‘polls’. You will get an advanced degree education.
“the absolute tailspin the IC/Dem Party was in after PT won.”
It still is.
Latest figures show DNC has $8m in coffers, with debts of $5m.
RNC has $43m, NO DEBT.
Ha ha ha! I’m sure he knows exactly what’s in that report and he’s signaling it to the rest of us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How many people work for Mueller?
LikeLiked by 7 people
I really do hope we get to see that IG report within the next couple weeks.
I am SO ready for a drastic narrative change. The MSM propaganda traitors need to have their fake message steamrolled by a heavy dose of undeniable truth and reality.
It is being steamrolled.
Even democrats are starting to call it out….
http://thefederalist.com/2018/05/24/im-democrat-lefts-russia-gaslighting-scares-trump/
I’m A Democrat, And The Media’s Russia Gaslighting Scares Me More Than Trump Does
This is why the time it it taking to expose this is not hardcore concerning me… In a perfect world I want everyone involved in jail YESTERDAY. But with the time and the new revelations that are coming to light everyday it is seeping in to even the most hard core Hillary and Obama supporters. Time is needed. Repetition is needed– the words The Obama White House SPYYED on THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN is seeping in…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Precisely.
Well said, Sayit.
Good. Hope the fines are really really high and will bankrupt them.
Why anyone would wish these grotesque leagues to survive is beyond me.
I thought Woody Johnson was a good guy…Oh well. Also, I thought players could stay in the locker room during the anthem if they wanted to protest but have to stand if out on the field. Seems as if Goodell has p’d off everybody.
Too bad my boy Sam Darnold from USC is going there.
So Wend I don’t know anything about the Jets, but I am pretty sure I read that the Jets owner (Woody?) got an ambassador position somewhere and while he is serving, his brother (who is apparently a dolt) is running the team and made this decision.
Roger Goodell is another dolt.
He’s completely virtue signaling. I’m pretty sure no
One on his team ever knelt, so he looks
Like a hero to the idiots. SMH
I hope so because they have another USC player I really like, defensive lineman Leonard “Big Cat” Williams-no. 92-and I would be sorry if he knelt.
The NFL has spoken– Jets wanna play cute and don’t want to follow the rules ? ok no problem….SUSPEND THEM FROM PLAYING.
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
LikeLiked by 3 people
Judge Jeanine
Full Show
. https://youtu.be/G0ch-U15ddI
1)Lee Zeldin
2)Sarah Sanders
3)Sara Carter &
Mustafa Tameez
4)Lindsey Graham
5)Ann Coulter
LikeLiked by 6 people
Actually, I think Robert Mueller did plenty of damage before Comey got there. Comey just finished it off.
Louie Freeh was the last good director.
LikeLiked by 11 people
“Those jobs aren’t coming back.”
and
“If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.”
When are we gonna defend/secure our Schools just like our airports? Ever travel, especially abroad? Ain’t no metal or drugs or explosives getting in! why not our schools?
LikeLiked by 5 people
…
Just say NyetFlix.
Hi Harry, fabulous!
List of Sunday show guests for later today:
http://www.orlandosentinel.com/entertainment/tv/tv-guy/os-et-marco-rubio-face-the-nation-this-week-20180525-story.html
So, why is Rubio going to be on two of the main shows? (Flake will be on the other network show, MTP, I’m sure to discuss his Harvard speech trashing Trump)
I’m guessing this is the reason:
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/22/marco-rubio-pushes-for-congressional-action-to-check-trumps-zte-deal.html
“GOP Sen. Marco Rubio threatens ‘veto-proof congressional action’ to check Trump’s move to save Chinese telecom company ZTE”
Rubio grabbing that John McCain “Republican who will trash Trump” brass ring.
In my mind, there are two key things for Trump to handle before the midterms. Mueller/SpyGate, of course (navigate/decline interview; manage the pending Mueller report that will almost certainly try to hit Trump for “obstruction), and trying to get a trade deal done with China that could also help successfully wrap-up things with North Korea and NAFTA. Such a deal would almost certainly boost the markets, as well.
That’s where ZTE and Congress comes into play. Trump is using ZTE as a bargaining chip with the Red Dragon, and Congress might take that chip away. That would be a very bad outcome, in my opinion.
The press, on the other hand, would love for Congress to block Trump on ZTE. And they’d love for Trump to not get a China deal done.
So, time to push out Lil Marco for the “sell” of the idea.
I hope McConnell and Ryan are ready to thwart these efforts by the GOP dissenters. We know the Dems will obstruct, but we need the GOP to stay tight on ZTE. At least until we get a trade deal worked out.
In da bin…. 😦
Note to Judge Jeanine: Don’t have a taqiyya practicing Muslim on your show to discuss spygate. He can lie even more shamelessly than a regular Democrat.
Note to Jesse Watters: Don’t have that liberal chick with the annoying access on, ever. The voice is too annoying to listen to. Hannity has her on the radio sometimes, too. The radio or TV goes off as soon as she comes on. The fact that every word out of her mouth is false doesn’t help, either.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Accent, not access.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scaramucci and Lewandowski on today’s Watters’ World talking North Korea and SpyGate
LikeLiked by 3 people
A President Clinton Would Have Made Things Much Worse/ ….(DUH.)
By Michael Goodwin May 26, 2018 | 9:46pm (excerpts – too many to list)
“In economic terms, how much higher would unemployment be? How about the stock market and median family incomes — how much lower would they be?
Remember, Clinton promised — promised! — to put coal miners out of work. That’s a promise she probably would have
She wanted to raise taxes instead of cutting them and loosen already lax immigration policies instead of tightening them.
The Iran deal would be unmolested by a Clinton presidency, leaving the mullahs free to be ever more aggressive in their pursuit of regional power.
It’s true a President Clinton would be more popular in Western Europe than Trump is, but that’s because there would be no America First agenda. Allowing Europe to call the global shots would make appeasement the default position.
Then there are the aggressions of China and North Korea. Breathes there a soul who believes Clinton would have pushed back harder than Trump?
Of course, Stormy Daniels wouldn’t be famous, but perhaps Clinton’s friend and donor Harvey Weinstein would still be on the prowl and the #MeToo movement would not exist.
My first impulse is to assume Clinton would have fired FBI boss James Comey faster than Trump did. Then I wonder because of what Comey had on her.
Of all the possible scenarios, there is one about which we can be certain: a Clinton victory would have kept the public from learning about the Obama administration’s extensive abuse of its powers to help her.”
https://nypost.com/2018/05/26/a-president-clinton-would-have-made-things-much-worse/
A virtual litany of the many ways Hillary would have destroyed America/DISASTER.
God bless PDJT/the complete antithesis.
Enormous pressure on Mueller
The liberal rank & file are starting to panic (we already know the Obama admin. is….see: Holder, Brennan, Comey, Feinstein, Schiff, etc. tweets May 20-22 + Clapper interviews)
ROBERT MUELLER, YOU’RE STARTING TO SCARE ME
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeeeaaayyy….
Happy to hear that.
MAGA
Julian Assange has been silenced for 61 days. Besides Trump, we have no man to thank more than Mr. Assange for where we are today.
I’d like to see some SD investigative journalism with regards to him and his situation. I’m sure there is a lot that could be tied together.
I’m actually kind of disappointed that he doesn’t get more coverage here. Why is that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Adm. Rogers is right up there too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A: Because the totality of information Sundance deals with on a daily basis doesn’t give him the bandwidth to deal with Assange.
Be a citizen journalist like Sundance. Nothing is stopping you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By the by….
It has been pointed out by me and others that liberals love to accuse others of what they themselves are guilty of, and their mental projections are second to none.
With this in mind…..why is it so important to liberals to create the narrative that Trump is illegitimate?
A: Because they know Obama was. They also know his administration was deeply corrupt, and given cover by their lapdog media. And yet, they love to pretend that they are the moral compass of America….they’ve sold their souls to that oft-stated “superiority” for a over generation now.
Therefore, they stand to lose so much….so very much….if they and their leadership are exposed to be what we know them to be.
After being on the rhetorical offensive since Iraq 2003, and knowing how vicious and hateful they themselves have been, they are now terrified of being put on a generational defensive and having the damage they have wrought this nation laid at their feet.
Ever seen a cornered rat?
It’s not a pretty sight.
For God and Country….I have been thinking about this a lot over the last few weeks… this has angered me for 8 years,,,,specifically the fact that ZERO was ever elected in the first place is the biggest scandal perpetrated on this country in history.
People forget ( or never knew) that Pelosi changed the wording on the Certification of eligibility for Obama to become POTUS. She removed the wording ” is legally qualified to serve under the provisions of the United States Constitution”.
http://www.wnd.com/2009/09/…
This certification was not even filed in every state as it should have been. Why ? Inquiries the DNC and the WH were ignored.
Every SOS and in each state should removed ( if still serving and charged with FRAUD if they are no longer serving) from office that allowed this. Including Alice Germond, Secretary of the Democratic National Convention. That signed off on this. Interesting tid-bit on Alice….
After the election, there was a campaign to remove her.
“But many on the DNC strongly resisted the forced removal of longtime activist Alice Travis Germond as DNC secretary. Highly popular with the membership, Germond, who calls the roll of the states at presidential nominating conventions, is only the third person to hold that job since 1944. In order to tighten its control of the DNC, the White House wanted to replace her with Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, the mayor of Baltimore, who has no experience in national politics.
Angered by the handling of the leadership change by Patrick Gaspard, a former Obama organizer who serves as the party’s executive director, DNC members tried to postpone election of the secretary until the fall. A clearly flustered Schultz, after halting the proceedings and huddling offstage with Germond, returned to announce that Germond had agreed to become secretary emeritus of the party and an at-large DNC member. With that, the slate of officers, including Rawlings-Blake, was approved.”
http://articles.latimes.com…
Why was she so important ? What does she know ?
Question: Do you think Trump will comment about the arrest of Tommy Robinson? I mean I was kind of surprised to see out of everyone tweeting about it roseanne was leading the charge.
I truly hope Trump will not go to the UK!!!!
I mean Tommy Robinson was arrested and sentenced to 13 months in less then 1 hour!!! Jaw dropping!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
As planned.
PDJT will save Robinson. Watch and see. It’s what he does in his spare time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ForGodandCountry well said and what’s fully is my mother just said the same thing to me. If anyone can save Robinson it will be PDJT!!!
He was arrested due this judicial order 12 months ago not to film. He violated a court ruling. He was not arrested due to reporting. Nothing to do with Free Speech. He goes by five names. Tommy Robinson is not his real name. He’s been arrested a few times. Just google to find For info on this person….
https://www.judiciary.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/coc-yaxley-lennon-20170522.pdf
LOL Sorry Merkel no ones listening to you! LOL Come on Iran!!!!
Now you see why Trump is threatening massive automobile tariffs. That will straighten Merkel out quick!
She thinks she can control him. Ha!!!! But yes the companies know who not to mess with!!!
Kim-China thought they could control President Trump– that did not work out so well for them…..
When will they ever learn ? ; )
Saudis are working with PDJT, too
———-
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to be “deeply offended” by the German government.
Sources inside the palace in Riyadh say they are expecting an “apology,” Der Spiegel reported. Six months ago, Riyadh withdrew its ambassador from Germany and he still hasn’t returned.
Germany’s role is complicated with the Saudis amid the current wrangling over a multi-country deal with Iran to halt its nuclear program. Berlin is determined to stick with the agreement after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a withdrawal from it. In addition, the Saudis distrust the government in Tehran.
Meetings with delegations from Germany that were set up before the crisis are being canceled.
The “German government has succeeded” in “upsetting the country so badly that German firms are being excluded from being awarded contracts,” Daues wrote in a letter to Bernd Althusmann, the economics minister for the state of Lower-Saxony, where his company is located.
Germany remains Saudi Arabia’s most important European trading partner. Some 800 German companies are active in the country, and 200 have offices in Saudi Arabia with a total of 40,000 employees. In 2017, the volume of German exports to Saudi Arabia was 6.6 billion euros. But the mood is shifting.
https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/saudi-arabia-germany-business-relations/2018/05/25/id/862546/
Wow!!! I had no idea.
SD posted this: https://twitter.com/willchamberlain/status/1000112150201884672 Its just so jaw dropped. Thank God we live in the USA!!!!
But if this pic is true wow… https://twitter.com/BrianMichaelTO/status/1000520275807670273
Now the question for me becomes is this the moment people in the UK take a stand or do they move along like all is ok?!?!?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sort of agree with James Caan on this…..It will get to a point where no one will be able to talk to each other without being accused of sexual harassment. No one can trust Hollywood…they are desperate for attention and will do anything or say anything to get it. There needs to be statutes of limitations on this stuff.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/05/25/james-caan-god-made-men-women-to-be-attracted-to-each-other-but-culture-in-strange-place/
LikeLiked by 1 person
With reference to SD’s earlier posts on tripwires and such.
The Washington Post has entered an agreement with official propaganda mouthpiece, China Daily. It is a supplement in the print version, now a feature under “China Watch”. In essence giving Chinese propaganda a US platform delivered daily to US readers.
Politico is entering an agreement with the Jack Ma owned, now soft power, United Front, Chinese propaganda in the SCMP.
So we are now entering a new paradigm, less Russia, more China. Seems the Chamber of Commerce blackhands are gunning for the President’s China trade policies going forward.
