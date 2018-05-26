May 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #492

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • dallasdan says:
      May 26, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Their collective negative attitude is a clear manifestation of the very damaging political extremism that pervades their minds and motivates them to wish bad things for our country, all because DJT is the President. Unfortunately, that mindset can not be changed, and it is dangerous on a national scale.

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. sunnydaze says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      May 26, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Pictured here are some of the finest young men and women America has to offer. We are beyond blessed to have them.

      God watch over and protect them all.

  9. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

  13. joeknuckles says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Geraldo should be ashamed of himself for lumping all Hispanic immigrants in with MS-13 on Fox tonight simply because of the color of their skin. What a racist he is.

    • Running Fast says:
      May 26, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Geraldo who? Seriously whenever that guy is on, TV or radio, I turn it off. In fact all the talking heads are nothing more than talking heads.

      We as a people need to say “enough!”. Stop feeding them your ratings.

      • joeknuckles says:
        May 26, 2018 at 1:08 am

        My point is to turn the false argument back onto those who claim that calling criminal illegal aliens animals is disparaging to all Hispanic immigrants. They are racists for lumping all immigrants in with the animals.

  14. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:30 am

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      May 26, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Yep.

      Never seen so many democrats crossing the line before, looking back at their party saying, “Man, I just can’t go there with you.”

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      May 26, 2018 at 1:38 am

      I’M A DEMOCRAT, AND THE LEFT’S RUSSIS GASLIGHTING SCARES ME MORE THAT TRUMP DOES

      My fellow Democrats are increasingly becoming the kind of low-information voters they despise and think are only on the other side.

      I’m a Democrat, and it would be easier to accept my side’s version of unfolding events. It would certainly make my life easier when talking with my liberal friends. But facts are pesky things, and I’ve become increasingly aggravated by my own side. It seems the desire to win the 2016 election and Trump hatred has not only warped the Democratic political and media establishments, but exposed them for what they are.

      Yes, Trump is intemperate, narcissistic, and the most unconventional president ever. But it appears that his opponents in our political and media establishments are far worse: they wanted to subvert democracy to save it from Trump; they wanted to thwart the will of Trump’s 63 million voters and not just undermine his presidency, but to concoct an investigation to impeach him and get him out of office.

      Looked at this way, it appears that Trump’s election is vindicated for many reasons: There appears to be a deep state in this country comprising both Republicans and Democrats, which will not abide an outsider president.

      This Is a Horrible Look for Democrats

      Meanwhile, my fellow Democrats aren’t in a good spot: They are increasingly becoming the kind of low-information voters they despise and think are only on the other side. For instance, a 2017 poll showed that a majority of Democrats (52 percent) believed Russia tampered with vote tallies in the 2016 election to help elect Trump, despite no evidence. That is akin to 69 percent of Americans believing in September 2003 that Saddam Hussein was involved in the 9/11 attacks.

      Further, many of my Democratic friends are in the dark about many of the smaller events and facts surrounding the Mueller investigation. They don’t know, for instance, that a federal judge, T. S. Ellis, rebuked Mueller for trying to target Trump. They don’t know that one of the Russian companies Mueller indicted for tampering in the 2016 election, Concord Catering, didn’t exist at the time of the election, and that when they showed up in court to contest the charges, Mueller was unprepared to proceed with the case.

      This isn’t entirely ordinary Democrats’ fault, but that of the legacy media outlets they rely on for their news and analysis, which have let their audiences down completely. These media outlets (CNN, ABC, NBC, The New York Times, etc.) have devoted little or no time to many of the stories that “help” Trump or fail to advance the Russia collusion narrative. For instance, ABC, CBS, and NBC together spent a total of just 153 seconds covering Ellis’s rebuke of Mueller.

      This Is Not Just a Media Problem

      There is only one word to describe CNN and MSNBC’s coverage in the last year and half: grotesque. They’ve gone so over-the-top with their anti-Trump coverage, so lacking in self-awareness, that even criticizing them seems like a waste of time.

      But I sense a bigger problem on the Democratic side, both among ordinary Democrats and prominent left-leaning pundits. In the Trump era, many seem unable to grasp irony and facts as it applies to their own side. For instance, when they talk about Trump violating the rule of law or obstructing justice, don’t they realize that some of us are thinking: Yes, but where were you when the FBI didn’t apply the rule of law to Hillary Clinton, and why didn’t you object when Hillary obstructed justice by deleting emails under subpoena? Shouldn’t the rule of law apply to everyone?

      In these troubling times, I’ve been grateful for the commentators on the Right who’ve explained what’s happening and put it in perspective. I’ve also appreciated people like Mark Penn, who broke with party lines and loyalty to the Clintons to speak the truth of what’s happening. His reason, of course, may not be just to defend Trump but to defend the rule of law and our democracy.

      Everything that happened in 2016 and 2017 needs to come out in the open: the botched FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server, the surveillance of Trump’s campaign, the shady origins of the Russia investigation. There needs to be a reckoning.

      There needs to be a reckoning for the mainstream media as well, as to why, as one critic said this week, they’ve acted as “lapdogs for the Deep State and propaganda arm of the Left.” Maybe I’m not a good enough Democrat, but I’m far more troubled by what is happening to Trump than by Trump himself.

      http://thefederalist.com/2018/05/24/im-democrat-lefts-russia-gaslighting-scares-trump/

  16. phoenixRising says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Get some rest this weekend Treepers…
    Have a strong feeling Tuesday will be a big day.

  17. sunnydaze says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:34 am

    LOL. Look at these fools lying on a Publix Grocery store floor. The Hogg boy held a Die-In to day in a Publix Parking lot, protesting Publix contribution to an NRA supporting candidate for Gov. in FL.

  18. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Thank you, veterans. We will never forget.

    “The Lord bless you
    and keep you;
    the Lord make his face shine on you
    and be gracious to you;
    the Lord turn his face toward you
    and give you peace.”
    Numbers 6:24-26

  19. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:38 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:38 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:48 am

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      May 26, 2018 at 1:16 am

      Gonna be a great day when Flynn’s case is thrown out of court for prosecutorial misconduct.

      Liberals everywhere are going to go ape-schiff.

      And that always pleases me. Doubly so in this case.

  22. fleporeblog says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:49 am

  23. terry says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Here is a fascinating thread on on the whole spygate scandal
    from a twitter user. He references Sundance in his thread too.
    Unbelievably stunning if true.

    Hope the link works.

    https://t.co/44duUWBNld

  24. LM says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:50 am

    I made the point on another thread that their surveillance techniques were not just employed to get dirt that could be spun politically against the Donald Trump, but to gain information to use as leverage for blackmail in order—if all else failed and he were elected—to attach the strings for a blackmailed puppet presidency that still put them in control.

    I honestly beleve that this is a tried and true technique of the left and that it has destroyed lesser men,

    I also believe that they were not above using thes methods to gain information to use as threats against the President’s children in order to influence him, nor were they above targeting weak links in his administration for the same purpose.

    I hope this is clear, i proof read several times and am not so sure still. Tired. 😣

  25. fleporeblog says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:51 am

    This man doesn’t stop impressing me!

  26. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:52 am

  27. Darthawk says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Maybe Trump should announce that he will be placing secret CIA and FBI “Informants” into the DNC to provide confidential reports to the White House. Trump could explain that the Informants are not spying on the Democrats, but are protecting the Democrats just in case the Russians try to hack their server!

  28. Dutchman says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Shades of “depends on your definition of sex”,.. wanna HATE the media, but like Hillary, the gift that keeps on giving.
    Even their own polling/market research is telling them to ‘tone it down’, but they just can’t help themselves. And every day, more and more people waking up. So, PLEASE, msm, don’t stop your rediculous denigration of our President, our Country, and our faith.
    Cause,..NOT tired of winning, yet!

  29. Dutchman says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:58 am

    A while back, saw oped from gingrich, saying Californicate could go Red, and i thought he had lost it. Now, not so sure.
    Even there, the radical push left is turning people away.

  30. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:59 am

  31. John Rawls says:
    May 26, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Undercover Huber places Priestap in London same time the Downer meeting.

    Here’s Peter Strzok saying “Our guy is talking..” same time Papadopolous meeting Misfud… Also talking about “interagency process”

    Crossfire goes way back…

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      May 26, 2018 at 1:10 am

      People keep forgetting (and I don’t know why)…

      Lots of folks on the inside of this scheme have turned state’s witness.

      Preistap
      Strzok
      Page
      Ohr

      etc.

      THe MSM is going to be BURIED by these people.

  32. tunis says:
    May 26, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Is US Attorney Huber gonna indict any of these putschists? What happened with the Nunes/Gowdy & Gof8 meeting with Rosie & Wray?

  33. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 1:24 am

  34. Keebler ac says:
    May 26, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Everyone has to watch this testimony by an ex-military guy. Americans living in the entire Seattle area was subjected to high level social engineering by SIS, a security contractor hired CIA to do exactly the type of things we saw in riots against Trump. This whistle-blower explains how they do it, how they hire, how one department to the next work in silo from each other ignorant to what’s going on.

    Surviving Electronic Harassment, v2K, Gangstalking Ex Military Engineer Powerful Testimony

    I would venture to say that Democrats were the most easily targetted for FBI programs because of their immoral tendencies and explains their rabid behaviors being instigated by these electronic programs. Not all, but the poor also was a characteristic taken advantage of.

    He states that they started to build mental wards in some of the police department which is scary. Again, only about 10% of the department would really be involved in the electronic following and social engineering,

    • Keebler ac says:
      May 26, 2018 at 1:28 am

      He also mentions FIve Eyes and what voice to skull is.
      It was both the CIA and FBI.

      SIS was a different video which I’ll try to find for tomorrow.

  35. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 1:32 am

    • Robert Smith says:
      May 26, 2018 at 1:36 am

      The campaign I can see her losing because she did things to help bring it about. Her real loser issue is refusing to give it the F up after the election. Really. Grow a beard, shouldn’t be hard for her, and disappear.

    • sunnydaze says:
      May 26, 2018 at 1:47 am

      Love that tweet.

      #LoserClinton.

      Special kind of Loser. haha.

  36. citizen817 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 1:35 am

  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 1:37 am

  38. rashomon says:
    May 26, 2018 at 1:38 am

    While the DimDems whine on the MSM, PDJT steadily reverses the damage to our economy, including the community banks and credit unions stifled by the Dodd-Frank Act. You know the ones of which I speak, the lenders where “every body knows your name” because they live in your community and have for years.

    https://www.cujournal.com/slideshow/how-the-new-reg-relief-law-could-help-credit-unions-and-small-banks

    Funny, how the regulators have tried to take down the same people while the Big Banksters have raided the taxpayers’ pockets and their CEOs are still collecting golden parachutes and multi-millions in salaries. Abacus: Small Enough to Jail Trailer 2017 (2:30 minutes)

  39. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 26, 2018 at 1:41 am

    ESPN is doubling down on their stupid….

    Keith Olbermann Returning to ESPN, Again

    http://www.realclearlife.com/sports/keith-olbermann-returning-espn/

  40. Carl says:
    May 26, 2018 at 1:43 am

    In last weekend’s interview with Maria B, Devin Nunes said his focus is to get the “handful of.documents” that show what evidence was used to open a counterintelligence operation on the Trump campaign. Plain and simple. He was stonewalled in his request and then a leak occurred about a spy. While the spy stuff is red alert material and may be part of how the investigation began, it also seems like a distraction from what he and Gowdy were truly trying to get. I hope that they were able to see or be briefed on the documents they’ve been seeking. Everything else, as our beloved Sundance would say, is chafe and countermeasures.

