May 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #489

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Jenny R asked “….I’m beginning to wonder why all the Sessions prosecutors are always so constantly desirous of the President getting rid of him?….”
I wondered too until Blade answered that question on May 19, 2018 at 10:20 pm
“….Some of the handwringers here are truly concerned and sincere of course, but there are definite trolls from NeverTrump sites like RedState and PoopScoop who have permanent derangement because they cannot process how wrong they were. When Sessions appeared with Trump at that Alabama rally, and later endorsed Trump despite being outwardly courted by Cruz, he was called a traitor. And the peanut gallery at both sites tore into him. Some of them are here now, stoking the embers. If I had more time I would prove it by finding some copy/paste crossposts they are reusing, but they are mostly not worth the effort. The biggest tell is they never respond when corrected with facts.
I should point out that there is overlap with the Kristol, WSJ, National Review NeverTrumpers as well, and even though they hate Cruz they are all in on amnesty and the illegal alien invasion. That is the main reason they want Sessions out. Getting rid of him as Attorney General is more important because they win the long game with overwhelming the electorate and know that Trump is a limited 4 or 8 year point in time. These are the actual enemy who need to be crushed, because they are dangerous unlike the low-info know-nothings literally believing every Trump tweet and launching into derangement syndrome diatribes.“
………..
“The biggest tell is they never respond when corrected with facts.”
I saw that just the other day. I almost always cite sources — primary sources if I can, –and yet the response from a Sessions Basher yesterday to my ‘defending Sessions’ on earlier occasions was to make fun of me for getting exasperated about the primary documentation being continuously ignored day after day.
As far as I am concerned that means TROLL and the rest who piled on are either ignorant ‘handwringers who are truly concerned’ or fellow trolls or those who are brainwashed.
As far as Sessions is concerned, I started out neutral and looked at the FACTS/laws/regulations, like WHY he or Rudy or anyone else President Trump nominated would be forced to recuse OR be out right rejected.
….
Did you bashers ever think that the recusal was part of the “Insurance Plan” that it did not matter WHO was nominated, what matters was the AG WOULD BE RECUSED or NOT CONFIRMED PERIOD???
“Did you bashers ever think that the recusal was part of the “Insurance Plan” that it did not matter WHO was nominated, what matters was the AG WOULD BE RECUSED or NOT CONFIRMED PERIOD???”
No I did not and I think you are wrong. The insurance plan could not control events like that. Session and the AG appointment? The If Session told PDT he would recuse and why, PDT could have picked some one else. PDT is a VSG. He might have picked some one not part of the campaign if he knew that was why Session would recuse. Sessions recuse is not excusable IMHO.
Ah, but you don’t really know what POTUS would have done, and you don’t really know whether POTUS and Sessions had already discussed this or not. So much of what happens looks exactly like a sting. POTUS keeping Sessions at arms length and seeming to be unhappy with him will pay big dividends as all of this unfolds. POTUS is a master strategist working against a big worldwide cabal, so I don’t take anything at face value. As he has said so many times before, he is not going to telegraph his moves when there’s a battle going on. And there is, the biggest battle of our lives.
Trump himself said he would not have picked Sessions if he knew Sessions would recuse himself at the outset. So, I can only go by what Trump said.
The story of Sessions is good and bad. Good in what he has done for the pedophile investigations and prosecutions. Good for what he has established with the GI and Huber. Bad in that he has left Rosenstein unsupervised and Rosenstein has taken advantage of that and obstructed congressional oversight.
Worse, Rosenstein has given Mueller extended powers beyond the SC role. Levin points out that under Article II, only the president has the authority to give someone the expanded power Rosenstein usurped and gave to Mueller. To wit:
“Since Mueller’s lawyers have dual status as US Attorneys, that makes Mueller a US Attorney rather than a Special Counsel. Only a President can appoint a US Attorney. By appointing Mueller, Rod Rosenstein usurped the President of the United States.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/levin-drops-a-moab-new-revelation-muellers-lawyers-obtained-special-status-show-probe-is-unconstitutional-under-article-ii-video/
So, the story of Sessions is a mixed bag. Does the bad outweigh the good? I think that is a false choice. It should all be good. Moreover, the bad is beyond bad and will likely Force Trump to do something that is not good politically, Fire Rosenstein. Sessions is AWOL.
And to Combs, I respect many of your posts, but you should not broad brush posters that disagree with your positions. That is all I will say about that as many here have lost perspective on both sides of this discussion.
“Sessions recuse is not excusable IMHO.”
Unfortunately, your opinion does not come into play here. Session HAD to recuse as that is the LAW.
G. Combs I have almost written about this many times. You made my exact point. Every time I respond to them they ignore me. Every time. I’ve thought for sometime there was something up with that. You are absolutely right.
Interesting, but could you not shout, you’re doing my head in?
I mentioned this in another thread… Is President Trump implying that Sander’s was also spied on? Do they have it because they have been able to follow the money?
Is this Trump poking and hoping a reaction will bring more info to light?
I don’t think POTUS says things without knowing the answer. So I bet there was a spy in Bernie’s campaign. I hope it comes out. That ought to split the democrats even more than they already are.
Sure, why not, didn’t Clapper say this is “standard practice”? I am sure the Dems will understand when their 2020 candidate’s campaign is spied on (for their own good, of course).
No, I think he’s just saying that Hillary cheated in the Sanders case too, by rigging the DNC to favor her over Bernie.
Mr. Deep State is panicking. The so called “ruling class” is scared out of their wits and out of control, desperately throwing everything at the President trying to save themselves from being exposed as the traitors they are.
Obama’s former CIA director, John Brennan, is a liar and a hack who has done more to embarrass and discredit America’s intelligence communities than any other single person in history.
Brennan has gone on Twitter to attack and threaten anyone who wants to know more about the Obama administration’s spying efforts on the Trump campaign. He is a liar and sees no problem in damaging the very fiber of the country to push his radical communist agenda on the American People.
Remember, the end justifies the means in their minds. And the end means the end of the Constitution and the United States as it was founded, on freedom and liberty.
Mr. Brennan, the “stocks’ fit you to a “T”.
Justice is coming.
Don’t take my word for it!
Look what has happened to the Democrat Party in the Generic Ballot for November according to Reuters (February through May).
They will be extinct after the 2020 Election! However, it will begin in November.
Here is some more great news from this evening!
1st time in a long while,
Cook Political Report moves 4 races :
CA-39: OPEN (Royce) | Lean D to Toss Up
CA-49: OPEN (Issa) | Lean D to Toss Up
NE-02: Bacon | Toss Up to Lean R
SC-05: Norman | Solid R to Likely R
all in the GOP’s direction.
👇
Gubernatorial runoff turnout is still south of 250K. The all-time lowest number of voters in a Democratic gubernatorial runoff in Texas is 449K, set in 1920
Trying for italics…
Democratic Primary Runoff Texas 428,933 votes, 99% reporting (6,963 of 6,978 precincts)
They may very well set the record this evening! I think there might have been far less people living in Texas back in 1920! This makes it even more embarrassing!
DESTRUCTION!
Yes, and in 1920 it was a one-party state.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok thanks for that information!
Flep, the SC race is not good for us (the shift), but that’s ok. The other three are good.
The spin on the Georgia governor data I’ve heard is that the GOP could have a “nasty” runoff in July, supposedly thus opening a chance for the Dem in November.
We’ll see about that.
From what I’ve seen, seems like a good night tonight. I’m sure there are some not great results, but overall the news has been favorable from what I can tell.
Why is the SC race not good for us?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my bad. Sorry, I read it wrong.
Oh good, I thought I was crazy 🙂
MAG they switched it from Likely R to Solid R! You can’t get much better than that.
My mistake, I read it the other way. Sorry about that!
MAG no need to apologize my friend! 😉
If anyone has been following the Q posts, then you know we are right on the brink of big happenings.
I am SO eager to see these loud-mouthed, lying, traitorous scumbags get served.
Their public disgrace and humiliation is essential to the restoration of our Republic.
Who is missing from the scheduled meeting? [RR] Who is Ed O’Callahan? “Acting” [Ed] DECLAS_ Pain. Enjoy the show. ~ Q
Edward O’Callaghan, a former federal prosecutor who assisted President Trump’s transition team, was a long-time federal prosecutor and counterterrorism expert in New York, O’Callaghan most recently served as the acting head of the DOJ’s National Security Division.
FBI, DOJ to brief lawmakers on handling of Russia probe on Thursday
The Thursday meeting will include FBI Director Wray along with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., Director of Intelligence Dan Coats and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed O’Callahan.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/22/fbi-doj-to-brief-lawmakers-on-handling-russia-probe-on-thursday.html
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein [RR] has reportedly chosen a veteran prosecutor as his “right hand” at the Justice Department — including oversight of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Ed O’Callaghan will serve as the acting principal associate deputy attorney general. https://www.newsmax.com/politics/fbi-deputy-attorney-general-rod-rosenstein-special-counsel/2018/04/03/id/852399/
https://twitter.com/search?q=qanon&src=typd
@TheLastRefuge posted on Q board again. Post No. 1506500:
https://qanon.pub
“The Trump Rationale” by Victor Davis Hanson.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/05/trump-rationale-why-voters-chose-him-and-support-him-now/
It’s a discussion on “why Trump” and is a pretty good read, if somewhat long. But here is an excerpt:
“Something or someone was needed to remind the country that there is no longer a Democratic party as we once knew it. It is now a progressive and identity-politics religious movement. Trump took on his left-wing critics as few had before, did not back down, and did not offer apologies. He traded blow for blow with them. The result was not just media and cultural hysteria but also a catharsis that revealed what Americans knew but had not seen so overtly demonstrated by the new Left: the unapologetic media bias; chic assassination talk; the politicization of sports, Hollywood, and entertainment in slavish service to progressivism; the Internet virtue-signaling lynch mob; the out-of-control progressive deep state; and the new tribalism that envisions permanent ethnic and racial blocs while resenting assimilation and integration into the melting pot. For good or evil, the trash-talking and candid Trump challenged progressives. They took up the offer in spades and melted down — and America is getting a good look at where each side really sits.”
Personally, my thoughts on PDJT are summarized in Lincoln’s famous quote regarding General Grant when some suggested Grant should be removed, “I cannot spare this man, he fights”.
An excellent article with excellent historical context. One thing to add Hanson’s mention of General Patton is that Patton deliberately spoke the “language of the barracks” to his men (my grandfather commanded the 51st Armored Infantry Battalion in the 4th Armored Division, Patton’s favorite division) who loved him for it. President Trump deliberately speaks the “language of the working man” and the base loves him for it (Trump has clearly studied Patton in depth). It’s one the main reasons he is President– and America still loves a winner.
For some fun, motivation, and entertainment, read Patton’s famous speech to the Third Army: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_S._Patton%27s_speech_to_the_Third_Army
Wow! Your Grandfather must have been impressive!
Despite having been a Democrat, VDH is becoming a stealth Trump bomb in one of the homes of anti-Trump sentiment, National Review.
He’s great and one of the Men to See on immigration.
Democrats and fake msm are getting frustrated with 1.5 year long Mueller investigation and nothing till now. In mean time PTrump learned everything and start opening the books of previous administration and democrats taking points are collapsing- Russia, collusion, racist, stormy , illegal immigrants, daca and more. They burned all the cards and now our PTrump just starting – by mid term there will be no Democratic Party but only extreme left liberal party.
Both Mike Pompeo and Eric Bolling have tweeted today their alarm because no one has seen Jeff Sessions for a very long time. Both express fear. We all know Mike is Secretary of State. Eric Bolling is “Special Advisor to President Trump.” So both have easy access to the President and, it seems to me, would know if Jeff Sessions is “missing” for a good reason.
Also, the man everyone here thought was the “informant” or mole in the Trump Campaign, name begins with an H, (sorry) Halpern?, he has not been seen since September 2017. Some other person showed a flying helicopter with a body dangling from it, obviously dead, with comments asking if he has been Arkancided.
Judge Jennine considers Sessions “the most dangerous man in the GOP”, and she assumes his absence is willful disengagement.
Given the chicanery on both sides of the aisle, i am at a loss as to what to think about Jeff Sessions. The Sun Tzu book would suggest timing is everything and it’s just not time for Jeff Sessions to play his part yet. On the other hand, if Jeff Sessions needs rescuing, it’s pitiful to think we are attributing his absence to strategy rather than real danger. What do you think?
I believe he is in Europe. Croatia? Planned trip.
AG Sessions is in Bulgaria talking with senior European law enforcement officials on data access.
See https://www.justsecurity.org/56527/eu-agreement-law-enforcement-access-data/
Did you read that tome that sounds like Globalism? We have the coup of all times in progress and Jeff Sessions is wholly divorced from it? A global law enforcement agency is definitely the dream of Globalists, but that Jeff Sessions would be involved at this time in our history seems way too off-the-wall.
Sorry, I never heard of that site “Just Security” and wonder how it happens you know about it.
Posted a couple of days ago that I had just received an email saying Sessions had just been added to the speaker line up for the Western Conservative Summit in Denver on June 8th. Received another email this evening confirming and showing his photo in the gallery of speakers. My hope is that he has some very “special” things to announce at that time.
That says nothing about whether he is dead or alive right now. They probably lined him up MONTHS ago!
You don’t think Mike Pompeo would be uninformed about Sessions and would Tweet that”If anybody knows where Jeff Sessions is, tell him America is looking for him.”
Show us the tweet. I doubt it was Pompeo’s verified account.
There are several Pompeo parody accounts with varied last name spelling.
brh82, that Mike Pompeo twitter account you were looking at is a PARODY account. It even states it a parody account…..
New Daily Caller pieces says that FBI agents want to be subpoenaed by Congress so they can speak out against Comey and McCabe
Three sources used in the piece, including DiGenova. I’m curious who the “former Trump official” is. Flynn?
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/22/fbi-agents-congress-subpoenas/
This is President Trump!
Kids love T. He makes a very cute Grandpa.
Want to repost something I put in the Paul Ryan thread from yesterday. This gives an idea of how early the scheme team was apparently looking to frame and set up Trump and his team for Russia “collusion.”
This article is from March 9, 2016. Months before Crossfire Hurricane began, and also before Halper met with Papadopolous and Page, I believe. This article also was written before Trump had even formally announced his foreign policy advisers for the campaign.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-embraces-ex-top-obama-intel-official
Key passage:
“Flynn declined numerous requests from The Daily Beast to discuss his role with the Trump campaign. “We’ve met informally,” Flynn said of Trump in a text message in January, without elaborating. More recently, Flynn hung up on a Daily Beast reporter who asked him to explain his relationship with Trump and whether Flynn had gone to Moscow on the candidate’s behalf.”
“whether Flynn had gone to Moscow on the candidate’s behalf”
The FISA abuse apparently started in November of 2015. Flynn went to Moscow in December 2015, and supposedly had a counter-intelligence investigation opened on him after that trip.
Also, Halper reported to US intel that Flynn was supposedly close to a Russian woman at the Cambridge seminar they both (Flynn, Halper) attended in 2014. Flynn resigned for the DIA two months later.
I think the “Russia hoax” has been going on even longer than we may have known. And Flynn may have been the pretext by the scheme team to be able to ‘formally’ drag Trump into the entire falsehood.
LEVIN DROPS A MOAB: New Revelation Mueller’s Lawyers Obtained ‘Special Status’ Show Probe is Unconstitutional Under Article II
Mueller’s lawyers filed for, and obtained an obscure special status giving them dual roles as not only special counsel prosecutors, but also as ‘Special Assistant US Attorneys (SAUSAs) which could make it difficult for Judge Ellis to hand the case over to other prosecutors.
Since Mueller’s lawyers have dual
status as US Attorneys, that makes Mueller a US Attorney rather than a Special Counsel. Only a President can appoint a US Attorney. By appointing Mueller, Rod Rosenstein usurped the President of the United States.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/levin-drops-a-moab-new-revelation-muellers-lawyers-obtained-special-status-show-probe-is-unconstitutional-under-article-ii-video/
And Clapper has a book? Hilarious. The PR strategy by the scheme team and the left is so obvious (Comey gets a book and tour; now Clapper does; McCain next month; Hogg next month; Royal Wedding pastor leads a protest march against the White House on Thursday).
I guess they want to make Clapper seem sympathetic, or try to make him popular. Or, maybe, to taint the jury pool when his time comes in court.
Here’s the book:
They’re trying so hard to shove their narrative down on the public. This is what really happened! Really!
I asked my local bookstore if they were going to sell it, and they said “not wittingly.”
– – And if they do, they still got to figure out where in the fiction section it will go
ha ha ha. Nice.
It’s doing well on Amazon. I’m sure there are plenty of, uh, “pre-paid” sales.
He should have titled it “if I Only Had a Brain”.
Can somebody photoshop Clapper to look like the tin man from the Wizard of Oz? He does look a bit like him and, well, he has no brain.
Agreed, Joe. He’s not the sharpest tool in the shed.
WINNING!
The Despicables!
gaaahhhhhhh !!!
wasn’t ready for that
Dobbs show
. https://youtu.be/CoIqX8b7eF0
1)DeSantis
2)Gen Jack Keane
3)Texas AG Ken Paxton
4)Andrew McCarthy
5)Victoria Toensing
Joe DiGenova
With so much going on, some things can easily slip through the cracks. Two major victories today for our President and Americans!
Is that He Who Cannot Be Named by Hill’s foot?
Folks I can’t begin to tell you how incredible this book that Salena Zito wrote is!
I am halfway through it and what I enjoy the most about the different voters that Selena shares their story about is that they are just like you and me at CTH. Sometimes I am able to say that so and so reminds me of so and so at CTH. It actually makes the book that much more enjoyable.
If you haven’t gotten it yet, I HIGHLY recommend it!
Seems like an exceptional book, Flep.
She really captured the essence of Trump Voters, from what I can tell.
I think even the usually-condescending Elites know that they need to read that book to understand what is going on in the country.
What’s incredible is Trump INTUITIVELY knew all this without reading a book. That’s why he’s the Blue-Collar Billionaire.
Great 👍 point MAG! Our President didn’t need a book to connect with his voters. That is why he is so respected and loved. You will never see another Blue Collar Billionaire again!
Zito is a smart person with an ear to the ground. I think she’s from Pittsburgh, so she got to see what was happening around the Rust Belt in 2016 for herself.
VA Secretary nominee Robert Wilkie should have his confirmation hearing in two weeks or so. Hate to link to CNN, but they have the story:
https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/21/politics/johnny-isakson-robert-wilkie-nomination/index.html
Wilkie received unanimous consent from the Senate when he was confirmed last year as Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.
Comey used to work for Lockheed Martin whose contract for F35 planes were paused due to faulty parts by Trump’s DOD has been implicated in gang stalking covert operations during and before the Obama administration. These ops increased exponentially under Obama.
President Trump was definitely one of their Targeted Individual. Incidently, Lockheed Martin stocks are dropping. Boycott!
Also wonder no more about these gun shootings and massacres where real people died at the hands of FBI psy ops. A lot of voters will awaken if educated about things like this akin voice to skull technology utilized by CIA/FBI contractors to own the populace especially in light of the framing of PDJT.
————————-
Gang Stalking and the Federal Bureau of Inversion
2013 article features a photo of Mueller and Comey with caption:
FBI director James B. Comey (right), formerly of Lockheed Martin, Bridgewater Associates and HSBC, with his predecessor Robert Mueller III, formerly of Hill & Barlow and Hale & Dorr
http://disturbinganomalies.blogspot.ca/2013/09/gang-stalking-and-federal-bureau-of.html
The now-iconic tragedy at Columbine High School is a perfect example. The task force that investigated the massacre was composed of teams, virtually all of which were headed or co-headed by an FBI agent. The only exception was a team headed by an agent of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who had previously served in the FBI.
The overall head of the investigation was FBI Special Agent G. Dwayne Fuselier, a military psychologist and a hostage negotiator who had been involved in the Montana Freeman and Waco sieges. It soon surfaced that his son, a student at the school, had produced a video featuring trench-coated gunmen firing through the halls of the school before it is destroyed. The video was produced by Brooks Brown, a close friend of the Fuselier brothers and of Harris and Klebold. Brown was officially the last person to see or speak to Eric Harris. Police believed he knew more than he was letting on and there are indications in the documentary record that he may have had foreknowledge.
A note read “An ultra low frequency attack is what I’ve been subject to for the last three months, and to be perfectly honest, that is what has driven me to this.” (Reference to Columbine)
We know that Alexis reported hearing three mysterious voices everywhere and that he was being harassed with a microwave weapon. Perhaps a deeper purpose behind this electronic harassment was to induce him to contact the police (or someone) about it and thus forever “sheep dip” himself (as they say in intelligence circles) as a paranoid schizophrenic. If that wasn’t the purpose, it was certainly the result. Afterward, the FBI could plant this electronic confession, its credibility established by the police report, in his backpack.
These experiences closely parallel those who suffer “gang stalking,” and there is at least one other alleged ‘spree killer’ who claimed to be a targeted individual – the term victims of gang stalking operations use to describe themselves. Many others have described varying degrees of surveillance or harassment that strongly parallel the claims of these alleged “TIs.”
On January 29, 2011, Central Coast News ran a story titled Gang Stalking, “Bullying on Steroids”
Police call it “bullying on steroids.” They are referring to gang stalking, and it has nothing to do with the gangs you’re probably thinking of.
LikeLiked by 1 person