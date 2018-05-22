President Trump Keynote Speech – Susan B Anthony Gala for Life

Posted on May 22, 2018 by

President Trump delivers the keynote speech at the 11th Annual Susan B Anthony Gala for Life:

This entry was posted in Choose Life, Christian Values, President Trump, Uncategorized.

5 Responses to President Trump Keynote Speech – Susan B Anthony Gala for Life

  1. Matrony says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Jeremiah 1:5

    “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you,
    before you were born I set you apart;
    I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

  2. covfefe999 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:08 am

    This is fantastic. As a former abortion “rights” supporter who has completely switched to the other side, I am cheering this speech.

  3. Minnie says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:10 am

    The very first president to address this audience.

    Thank you, Mr. President!

  4. Deb says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:31 am

    God bless President Trump.

    St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle.
    Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the devil.
    May God rebuke him we humbly pray.
    And do thou, prince of the heavenly host, by the power of God,
    Thrust into Hell Satan, and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world
    Seeking the ruin of souls.

    Amen.

  5. nimrodman says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:05 am

    How is it the “Susan B Anthony Gala for Life”?

    Don’t lefty feminists lay claim to Susan?
    Weren’t they lobbying like mad for the Susan dollar?

    Color me uninformed

