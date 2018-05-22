President Trump Keynote Speech – Susan B Anthony Gala for Life

President Trump delivers the keynote speech at the 11th Annual Susan B Anthony Gala for Life:
Jeremiah 1:5
“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you,
before you were born I set you apart;
I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is fantastic. As a former abortion “rights” supporter who has completely switched to the other side, I am cheering this speech.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The very first president to address this audience.
Thank you, Mr. President!
God bless President Trump.
St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle.
Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the devil.
May God rebuke him we humbly pray.
And do thou, prince of the heavenly host, by the power of God,
Thrust into Hell Satan, and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world
Seeking the ruin of souls.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How is it the “Susan B Anthony Gala for Life”?
Don’t lefty feminists lay claim to Susan?
Weren’t they lobbying like mad for the Susan dollar?
Color me uninformed
LikeLike
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 110,091 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Jeremiah 1:5
“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you,
before you were born I set you apart;
I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is fantastic. As a former abortion “rights” supporter who has completely switched to the other side, I am cheering this speech.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The very first president to address this audience.
Thank you, Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 4 people
God bless President Trump.
St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle.
Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the devil.
May God rebuke him we humbly pray.
And do thou, prince of the heavenly host, by the power of God,
Thrust into Hell Satan, and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world
Seeking the ruin of souls.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How is it the “Susan B Anthony Gala for Life”?
Don’t lefty feminists lay claim to Susan?
Weren’t they lobbying like mad for the Susan dollar?
Color me uninformed
LikeLike